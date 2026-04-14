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A lot of content posted on the internet is intended to make others feel less alone. If you’re a stressed-out first-time mom, you might be comforted by memes about how difficult becoming a parent is. And if you’re training to run your first marathon, it might be helpful to see videos from other people in the same boat.

But sometimes, social media users post about experiences and situations that are so niche, we can’t help but find them entertaining. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of tweets about very specific situations and experiences. Now, you may or may not relate to these pics, pandas, but we sincerely hope you find them amusing either way!