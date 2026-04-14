57 Times People Got Strangely Specific And Somehow Still Relatable
A lot of content posted on the internet is intended to make others feel less alone. If you’re a stressed-out first-time mom, you might be comforted by memes about how difficult becoming a parent is. And if you’re training to run your first marathon, it might be helpful to see videos from other people in the same boat.
But sometimes, social media users post about experiences and situations that are so niche, we can’t help but find them entertaining. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of tweets about very specific situations and experiences. Now, you may or may not relate to these pics, pandas, but we sincerely hope you find them amusing either way!
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I need this right now PLEASE. Imagine a little Gordon Ratsey (obviously voiced by gordon ramsey) just screaming at everyone through the hat
Lots of people use social media in different ways. If you moved away from your hometown at a young age, you might primarily use these platforms to keep in touch with family and old friends. Or, if you’re an artist, you might rely on social media to find job opportunities and sell your work. And if you feel a bit lonely in your real life, you might seek out communities of like-minded people online.
Social media users are often looking for content that makes them feel seen or posts that remind them they’re not alone. For example, memes about mental health issues might remind people not to feel ashamed about their struggles. And funny stories from other parents can help you show yourself grace. No mother or father is perfect, but it can be easy to forget that if you’re constantly acting as your own worst critic.
Another wonderful aspect of social media, however, is that it can open up your mind to new perspectives. Whether you live in a small town or a thriving metropolis, it can be easy to exist in a bubble, surrounded by people with similar views and lifestyles. But being exposed to others who are completely different from yourself can be a great way to build empathy and remind yourself just how fascinating the world truly is.
Authors are often told to “write what they know,” and the same can be said for social media users. You have a unique perspective to offer, so it might be fun to share that online, even if it may not be relatable to the vast majority of people. Your stories could still fascinate and amuse them!
It’s completely understandable if you view social media as toxic, as it has certainly morphed into something far more pervasive than its creators could have ever imagined. But according to Claire Hart and Carmen Șurariu, researchers from the University of Southampton, social media can actually bring people together. Hart and Șurariu wrote a piece for The Conversation discussing how, when used authentically, these platforms can reduce loneliness and help people feel more socially connected.
I have a photo of a raccoon, on my head, while I was wearing a funny hat, does that count? It's not 50 years old, but neither was it available online when it was taken in 1993 (nor is it now, apologies).
Of course, the impact that a person’s social media has depends on how they use it. The researchers found that people are perceived as more trustworthy, likable, and socially attractive when their photos are candid, rather than heavily edited or filtered. Captions also play a role in how social media users are perceived. Simple, relatable, everyday content tends to be seen more positively than, for example, blatant self-promotion.
If you ask people why they’re sharing online, though, you’ll receive a variety of different responses. But a study from the New York Times found that there are five primary motivations for most users: to better the lives of others; to share content that reflects their online identity; to grow and nourish relationships; because they like the feeling of having others comment on/engage with their posts; and to spread the word about something they believe in.
Emotions are also a powerful tool to consider when posting on social media. A study titled “Why Content Goes Viral,” by Jonah Berger and Katy Milkman, found that posts that evoke a “high-arousal” emotion (such as awe, anger, fear, sadness, humor, wonder, etc.) are more likely to be shared online. So even if you might not personally relate to a story or image, if it makes you feel something, you may immediately want to send it to your friends.
Metal music also works! (Also this one specific arson playlist on spotify saved me so many times before finals. Something about it just makes me lock tf in)
There’s certainly such a thing as oversharing online, especially if it starts to put you or your loved ones’ safety at risk. But being honest about your life can be refreshing. So much of social media is people pretending to have perfect lives and flawless bodies. Hearing stories about embarrassing moments or experiences that are anything but glamorous can remind you that we’re all dealing with something. So there’s no need to pretend to be anyone other than yourself.
Are you enjoying these amusing, yet somewhat niche, posts from social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you found particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’d like to share any experiences that would fit perfectly into this list. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring sentences that have probably never been said before, look no further than right here!
I have 2 cousins named Cody. Cody #1 is a 56 yo man. Cody #2 is a 31 yo woman. These are the only 2 people I know named Cody.