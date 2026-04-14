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A lot of content posted on the internet is intended to make others feel less alone. If you’re a stressed-out first-time mom, you might be comforted by memes about how difficult becoming a parent is. And if you’re training to run your first marathon, it might be helpful to see videos from other people in the same boat.

But sometimes, social media users post about experiences and situations that are so niche, we can’t help but find them entertaining. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of tweets about very specific situations and experiences. Now, you may or may not relate to these pics, pandas, but we sincerely hope you find them amusing either way!

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#1

Tweet about a documentary on French monks taking vows of silence but talking to monastery cats, oddly specific and relatable.

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    #2

    Tweet imagining a Ratatouille sequel with international cooking contest and uniquely themed rats, showing strangely specific but relatable humor.

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    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need this right now PLEASE. Imagine a little Gordon Ratsey (obviously voiced by gordon ramsey) just screaming at everyone through the hat

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    #3

    Screenshot of a relatable tweet showing a strangely specific but common city character described humorously.

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    Lots of people use social media in different ways. If you moved away from your hometown at a young age, you might primarily use these platforms to keep in touch with family and old friends. Or, if you’re an artist, you might rely on social media to find job opportunities and sell your work. And if you feel a bit lonely in your real life, you might seek out communities of like-minded people online.

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    Social media users are often looking for content that makes them feel seen or posts that remind them they’re not alone. For example, memes about mental health issues might remind people not to feel ashamed about their struggles. And funny stories from other parents can help you show yourself grace. No mother or father is perfect, but it can be easy to forget that if you’re constantly acting as your own worst critic. 
    #4

    Tweet asking for job suggestions for someone with no passions, interests, motivation, social skills, or strengths, relatable and specific.

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    #5

    A social media post showing a relatable moment of accidentally closing a tab saved for years, highlighting specific everyday experiences.

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    #6

    Tweet about the relatable experience of workplaces changing like a TV show, illustrating strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    Another wonderful aspect of social media, however, is that it can open up your mind to new perspectives. Whether you live in a small town or a thriving metropolis, it can be easy to exist in a bubble, surrounded by people with similar views and lifestyles. But being exposed to others who are completely different from yourself can be a great way to build empathy and remind yourself just how fascinating the world truly is.

    Authors are often told to “write what they know,” and the same can be said for social media users. You have a unique perspective to offer, so it might be fun to share that online, even if it may not be relatable to the vast majority of people. Your stories could still fascinate and amuse them!
    #7

    Tweet humorously contrasts high school skepticism about learning with adult interest in oddly specific topics, highlighting relatable curiosity.

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    #8

    Tweet showing a strangely specific and relatable complaint about diarrhea medication placement at the pharmacy.

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    #9

    Tweet about the name Jason sounding out of place with 265.5K likes showcasing strangely specific and relatable humor.

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    It’s completely understandable if you view social media as toxic, as it has certainly morphed into something far more pervasive than its creators could have ever imagined. But according to Claire Hart and Carmen Șurariu, researchers from the University of Southampton, social media can actually bring people together. Hart and Șurariu wrote a piece for The Conversation discussing how, when used authentically, these platforms can reduce loneliness and help people feel more socially connected.
    #10

    Tweet about the specific challenge of finding raccoon pictures fifty years ago, showing strangely specific and relatable humor.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a photo of a raccoon, on my head, while I was wearing a funny hat, does that count? It's not 50 years old, but neither was it available online when it was taken in 1993 (nor is it now, apologies).

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    #11

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post describing strangely specific teenage makeup and hair routines ignored by a boy.

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    #12

    Tweet about wanting to wear a fancy star-covered robe and give confusing advice, showing strangely specific and relatable humor.

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    Of course, the impact that a person’s social media has depends on how they use it. The researchers found that people are perceived as more trustworthy, likable, and socially attractive when their photos are candid, rather than heavily edited or filtered. Captions also play a role in how social media users are perceived. Simple, relatable, everyday content tends to be seen more positively than, for example, blatant self-promotion. 
    #13

    Tweet about a boyfriend’s hometown ER visit and high school crush, showing strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #14

    Tweet showing a relatable, strangely specific message about delayed text replies and feeling microbursts of shame.

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    #15

    Tweet describing an awkward moment of accidentally touching the mailman through a mail slot, showcasing strangely specific relatable humor.

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    If you ask people why they’re sharing online, though, you’ll receive a variety of different responses. But a study from the New York Times found that there are five primary motivations for most users: to better the lives of others; to share content that reflects their online identity; to grow and nourish relationships; because they like the feeling of having others comment on/engage with their posts; and to spread the word about something they believe in.

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    #16

    Tweet about favorite movie scenes using actual childhood photos, showing strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #17

    Tweet about a strangely specific and relatable explanation of why the tooth fairy didn’t leave money due to a government shutdown.

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    #18

    Tweet describing a strangely specific and relatable feeling of pulling a cardigan closed like a sentimental widow at night.

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    Emotions are also a powerful tool to consider when posting on social media. A study titled “Why Content Goes Viral,” by Jonah Berger and Katy Milkman, found that posts that evoke a “high-arousal” emotion (such as awe, anger, fear, sadness, humor, wonder, etc.) are more likely to be shared online. So even if you might not personally relate to a story or image, if it makes you feel something, you may immediately want to send it to your friends.
    #19

    Tweet by Hannah Berner humorously explaining being single due to disliking people but needing one relatable person, showing strangely specific insight.

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    #20

    Tweet about the relatable struggle of copying and pasting text from a PDF, showing strangely specific everyday frustrations.

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    #21

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post humorously describing a strangely specific ADHD coping hack with music and caffeine.

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    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Metal music also works! (Also this one specific arson playlist on spotify saved me so many times before finals. Something about it just makes me lock tf in)

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    There’s certainly such a thing as oversharing online, especially if it starts to put you or your loved ones’ safety at risk. But being honest about your life can be refreshing. So much of social media is people pretending to have perfect lives and flawless bodies. Hearing stories about embarrassing moments or experiences that are anything but glamorous can remind you that we’re all dealing with something. So there’s no need to pretend to be anyone other than yourself.
    #22

    Tweet by Amanda Mull expressing feeling disconnected from fellow Americans over the Netflix top 10 list, showing strangely specific relatable content.

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    #23

    Tweet about the relatable struggle of wearing a hat for people who usually don’t wear hats, showing strangely specific feelings.

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    #24

    Tweet about productivity, highlighting how much can be achieved by focusing for 34 minutes, with relatable and specific humor.

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    Are you enjoying these amusing, yet somewhat niche, posts from social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you found particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’d like to share any experiences that would fit perfectly into this list. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring sentences that have probably never been said before, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Tweet by campbell g reflecting on strangely specific and relatable experiences about common childhood names no longer seen as adults.

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have 2 cousins named Cody. Cody #1 is a 56 yo man. Cody #2 is a 31 yo woman. These are the only 2 people I know named Cody.

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    #26

    Tweet about fast walking and the awkwardness of passing someone at nearly your speed, showing strangely specific and relatable humor.

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    #27

    Tweet showing a user asking about accidentally liking and unliking a post, highlighting strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #28

    Tweet by Morgan about oddly specific but relatable moments, humorously admitting to purposely napping with a teddy and blanket.

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    #29

    Tweet about people named James facing pressure to choose a nickname, capturing strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #30

    Tweet about studying computer science with a strangely specific and relatable tech relationship dream.

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    #31

    Tweet about feeling like an RPG player who built their character wrong after learning how the game works, showing relatable specificity.

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    #32

    Tweet showing a strangely specific and relatable story about listening to Linkin Park and missing a 2005 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards event.

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    #33

    Tweet showing a relatable and strangely specific comment about how one Vaseline container lasts 70 years.

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    #34

    Tweet screenshot showing a relatable and strangely specific story about wedding planning Google sheet alerts involving an ex.

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    #35

    Tweet about a high school prank involving glow sticks in a fishbowl and a friend in a gorilla suit, strangely specific and relatable.

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    #36

    Tweet by Brendan Fraser Crane humorously sharing a strangely specific and relatable dating perspective on body count and marriage.

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    #37

    Tweet about the wild reality of homeowners associations and oddly specific rules still relatable to many people.

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    #38

    Tweet by Josh Hara humorously describing a strangely specific and relatable way to occupy someone's mind forever.

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    #39

    Tweet about the strangely specific and relatable frustration of accidentally saving a file twice with (1) added.

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    #40

    Tweet from Coop about 17 years of marriage with specific peanut butter preferences, illustrating strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #41

    Tweet highlighting how people can get strangely specific and relatable with Google searching on social media to find others.

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    #42

    Social media post sharing a strangely specific and relatable high school memory about music and lunch invitations.

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    #43

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a strangely specific and relatable story about friendship and gift-giving.

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    #44

    Tweet about putting a hole in a bag of baby carrots to drain water, showing strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #45

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a strangely specific but relatable story involving a math teacher and Gaga.

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    #46

    Tweet by Kevin Farzad complaining about cooking videos assuming viewers have many perfect bowls, showing strangely specific and relatable humor.

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    #47

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post sharing a strangely specific, humorous anxiety relief moment with a therapist.

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    #48

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously exemplifying people getting strangely specific and relatable in online conversations.

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    #49

    Tweet showing a relatable moment about baking specifics and homemade apple pie, highlighting strangely specific details.

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    #50

    Tweet by Danny Murphy humorously comparing himself to an avocado, showing strangely specific and relatable emotions about readiness and vulnerability.

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    #51

    Tweet about oddly specific yet relatable pharmacy experiences, highlighting the humor in everyday waiting times.

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    #52

    Tweet from Yard Dad humorously sharing strangely specific yet relatable advice about wine and ibuprofen for adulthood.

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    #53

    Tweet about a strangely specific haunted house idea featuring a gorilla suit, fitting strange and relatable moments.

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    #54

    Tweet about a card decline at brunch and a server deleting boomerang videos, showing strangely specific and relatable moments.

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    #55

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing the oddly specific experience of ordering a $52 salad via DoorDash, relatable moments.

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    #56

    Tweet listing relatable friend group types including cute friend, popular friend, bug enthusiast, and bug moderator, showing strange specificity.

    fuckmarrywill Report

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    #57

    Text post showing a strangely specific and relatable thank you message about bringing a Bluetooth speaker to the beach.

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