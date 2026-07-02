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This June was pretty chaotic, we’re not going to lie. The 2026 FIFA World Cup brought much-needed joy and enthusiasm to people around the globe. Then we got knocked down a bit by the heatwaves that had the French cooking their eggs sunny-side up on their windowsills, but also had serious, deadly consequences.

Whether something good or bad is happening, we can always count on Twitter for hilarious reactions. June was no exception, with Twitter comedians delivering us their hilarious takes and entertaining us in the hour of need. Check out the funniest posts from the social media platform that Bored Panda collected throughout the month and share your favorites with us in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny tweet from June about everything used to be 20 dollars, now it is 200 dollars.

dimvji Report

9points
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    #2

    Funny Twitter post from June about always having a backup plan for human-executed plans.

    BChordial Report

    7points
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    #3

    Mariana Z's funny tweet about spam email, playing on the word 'spam' as food.

    mariana057 Report

    7points
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    #4

    Funny person Blaire on Twitter posting about Chernobyl when she messes up.

    pissshit90001 Report

    7points
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    #5

    A cartoon of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and a faceless figure in June discussing splitting something fifty-fifty.

    mass_ave Report

    6points
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    #6

    Humorous Twitter post from June with a life hack for free hotel breakfast.

    greg16676935420 Report

    6points
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    #7

    Funny Twitter post from June about tolerating your own voice in a video as self-acceptance.

    femiiiszn Report

    6points
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    #8

    Funny Twitter post from June about intrusive thoughts and mind readers.

    dimvji Report

    6points
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    #9

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from brewster about people inventing new ways to cough in movie theaters, a relatable and funny observation.

    brewsternova Report

    6points
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    #10

    A screenshot of a funny tweet with an image of a red horse with green leaves on its back, a visual pun on horseradish, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    atropalex Report

    6points
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    #11

    Funny person Rayyvana on Twitter posting about a friend being called a pervert for buying Meta glasses.

    RayyvanaTTV Report

    6points
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    #12

    A man showing six pictures of a woman from his wallet to a laughing woman at a restaurant, one of the funnier moments on Twitter in June.

    abolishcxps Report

    6points
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    #13

    A funny tweet from June showing a text conversation saying Hello, Who are you?, Andrew, and ..rew

    15x0xx Report

    5points
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    #14

    Humorous Twitter post from June about saying no thanks I'm trying to quit to everything.

    fOrGiVeNcHy Report

    5points
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    #15

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from Lord Rat Squirt defining pop culture as soda culture on the east coast, a humorous regional observation.

    lordratsquirt Report

    5points
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    #16

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by Noah Garfinkel about Meta Glasses, humorously speculating about future incidents involving them.

    NoahGarfinkel Report

    5points
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    #17

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by audrey with an image of colorful pipe cleaners, humorously captioned as plumber's tools.

    phlegmme Report

    5points
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    #18

    Hadas Weiss shares a funny, blunt German friend's advice on wrinkles in a tweet.

    weiss_hadas Report

    5points
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    #19

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about saying 'and I was like' instead of 'I said'. Funnier on Twitter.

    ch1cken_t3nder Report

    5points
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    #20

    A screenshot of a funny tweet by joshypooper saying 'im so fed up can someone put a blanket over my cage'. Funnier on Twitter.

    joshypooper Report

    5points
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    #21

    Funny person Sammy on Twitter posting about paper towel commercials always showing kids spilling juice, not cats throwing up.

    FromN5_ Report

    5points
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    #22

    A funny tweet from Orevazsn on Twitter during June about saying time to lock in at 3 PM for a 9 AM shift.

    OrevaZSN Report

    5points
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    #23

    A screenshot of a funny tweet suggesting a rage bait idea to like your own texts during an argument on Twitter.

    lisathebeauty1 Report

    5points
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    #24

    A funny tweet from June about getting a fake ID that says I'm 1 years old.

    jifysn Report

    4points
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    #25

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by The Unahugger, humorously describing a mundane yet absurd interaction at a home goods store.

    ned_flaczynski Report

    4points
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    #26

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from chase about a girl dropping baked beans on a train. It highlights a funny situation with a memorable quote.

    _chase_____ Report

    4points
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    #27

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by horse dentist featuring a misspelled STOP sign that reads STOB, a humorous image for June.

    equine__dentist Report

    4points
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    #28

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by stallihyune sharing a humorous story about birth control advice from a pediatrician.

    stallihyune Report

    4points
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    #29

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about memorizing 1000 digits of pi out of spite, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    mashirobu Report

    4points
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    #30

    Funny person Devon Sawa tweet comparing burger prices on Uber Eats to walking across the street.

    DevonESawa Report

    4points
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    #31

    Gabriel's funny tweet handing the phone to his cat when a telemarketer calls for the head of household.

    Gabbrielxzn Report

    4points
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    #32

    Henpecked Hal's funny tweet arguing with his son about Cheezits' healthiness by using wordplay.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    4points
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    #33

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about the worst person you know being at the concert you couldn't get tickets to. Funnier on Twitter.

    famefcker Report

    4points
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    #34

    A tweet by @runesword1 about a blood-soaked owl, an example of funny tweets from people on Twitter in June.

    runesword1 Report

    4points
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    #35

    A funny image of a cat balancing on a shower curtain rod, illustrating humor from people on Twitter.

    somethings_awry Report

    4points
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    #36

    A funny tweet showing a Taco Bell order for a 'mystery burrito' with all ingredients swapped, featuring humor from people on Twitter.

    rrroooiiirrr Report

    4points
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    #37

    A funny tweet from hellspatisserie on Twitter during June showing a short Stanford University visit.

    hellspatisserie Report

    4points
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    #38

    A tweet by Bryne about a man asking to hook up discreetly, illustrating funny people on Twitter.

    brynne13_ Report

    4points
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    #39

    A humorous tweet from @Favwontmiss about ADHD advice and having tiny enemies, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    Favwontmiss Report

    4points
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    #40

    A funny tweet from @josephlisgoe about a fart in a public toilet and a kid's reaction, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    josephlisgoe Report

    4points
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    #41

    A funny tweet from June about the difficulties of being a mad scientist's Igor, featuring funny people on Twitter.

    Srirachachau Report

    4points
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    #42

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about arguing later over the phone on a train, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    AgingRanchHand Report

    3points
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    #43

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about having a heart attack watching a sport, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    jarvis_best Report

    3points
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    #44

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from Agita Christie showing a distressed emoji with a baseball bat. The tweet shares a relatable funny moment about a rental car flat tire.

    pagan_hoetry Report

    3points
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    #45

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about someone banned from the beach for eating beach cigarettes, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    i0lanthe_ Report

    3points
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    #46

    A screenshot of a funny tweet by Shea Serrano about soccer cameras and referees not knowing game time. Funnier on Twitter.

    SheaSerrano Report

    3points
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    #47

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about people who roll batteries in a remote instead of replacing them. Funnier on Twitter.

    MikeBales Report

    3points
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    #48

    Funny person Jifya8 on Twitter posting about secretly using Shazam during Happy Birthday at a party.

    jifysn Report

    3points
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    #49

    Funny person Mo Mohler on Twitter posting about developing scoliosis from sleeping on a waterbed.

    MoMohler Report

    3points
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    #50

    A tweet by Umberto Ecko @YogaInstructor, suggesting Instacart should have a shoplift option, among the funnier tweets on Twitter in June.

    Yogalnstructor Report

    3points
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    #51

    A tweet by @DijaSB saying, I couldn't go on love island cause I have a cpap machine, showcasing one of the funnier tweets in June.

    DijahSB Report

    3points
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    #52

    A funny tweet defining 'nappitizer' as falling asleep on the couch before bed, reflecting humor from people on Twitter.

    DianaG2772 Report

    3points
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    #53

    A funny tweet from Todd Dillard about saving a baby at the zoo, highlighting humor from people on Twitter.

    toddedillard Report

    3points
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    #54

    A funny tweet about procrastinating unloading a hot dishwasher, showcasing humor from people on Twitter.

    ericanextdooor Report

    3points
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    #55

    A funny tweet from Bailey on Twitter during June showing a creepy dog toy at a dentist office.

    Baileymoon15 Report

    3points
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    #56

    A funny tweet from Ash on Twitter during June about someone spelling notice like knowtess.

    heythatsmeash Report

    3points
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    #57

    A funny tweet from Toxic on Twitter during June, meme of Chucky doll watching from behind blinds.

    Kieni_vic Report

    3points
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    #58

    A screenshot of a funny tweet stating oysters are sea fajitas for attention. Funnier people on Twitter.

    yeeeerika Report

    3points
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    #59

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about toddlers offering candy as a sign of respect. Funnier people on Twitter.

    InezFeltscher Report

    3points
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    #60

    A tweet by Mr. Grit showing a photo of himself taken by a DoorDash lady, making him one of the funny people on Twitter.

    butterandgrits Report

    3points
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    #61

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about a guy at the gym dimming his screen. Funnier people on Twitter.

    aisingioron Report

    3points
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    #62

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about a bank teller saying an account is empty. Funnier people on Twitter.

    SunshineJarboly Report

    3points
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    #63

    A funny tweet from @seattleiminyou about a guy talking nicely to his girlfriend, highlighting funny people on Twitter.

    seattleiminyou Report

    3points
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    #64

    A funny tweet from June about gluten intolerance and headaches, from a selection of funny people on Twitter.

    paularambles Report

    3points
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    #65

    A funny tweet from June about scoliosis and pride month, showcasing funny people on Twitter.

    JenLRossman Report

    3points
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    #66

    A funny tweet from June about asking a toddler to switch seats, from a list of funny people on Twitter.

    babyknifespice Report

    3points
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    #67

    A tweet from Jason, ex Inferis, quoting his stepdad about autism and spider solitaire, exemplifying funny tweets.

    benedictsred Report

    3points
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    #68

    A funny tweet from June about SMS codes not arriving, part of a collection of funny people on Twitter.

    growing_daniel Report

    3points
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    #69

    A tweet by Nicky The Good showing an untouched $5 iced coffee in a refrigerator, part of a collection of funny tweets.

    nickythegood Report

    3points
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    #70

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about Chipotle hosting a bowl game on Twitter.

    mtsumilkman Report

    3points
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    #71

    A screenshot of a funny tweet showing an empty apartment closet with one box of Pop-Tarts on Twitter.

    arcanegold Report

    3points
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    #72

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about cat tunnels for humans on Twitter.

    AgingRanchHand Report

    3points
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    #73

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by your other mom, sharing a quirky observation about a person leaving Costco with only a pineapple.

    difficultpatty Report

    2points
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    #74

    A close-up of potpourri in a bowl on a toilet, shared by Mo Mohler, who was one of the funnier people on Twitter in June.

    MoMohler Report

    2points
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    #75

    A screenshot of a funny tweet proposing a revolutionary golf idea with one long hole. Funnier people on Twitter.

    middleseatsimon Report

    2points
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    #76

    A tweet by Steak F about pretending to like soccer to drink with buddies, featured in funny tweets during June.

    steaakfriend Report

    2points
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    #77

    A tweet from Benny 'Autistic Special Interest' Rollins about asking for more parmesan cheese for coffee, highlighting funny tweets.

    citizenkawala Report

    2points
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    #78

    A tweet from @PontistGirl that reads, My boss accused me of plagiarism. His words, not mine, showcasing funny tweets.

    PontistGirl Report

    2points
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    #79

    A screenshot of a funny tweet about paper towels hating to see someone coming into the kitchen on Twitter.

    dontblameitonKC Report

    2points
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