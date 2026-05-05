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The internet has given us many things, but perhaps its greatest gift is connecting us with genuinely funny people. Online, they get to share their hilarious observations with the whole world, and we get to sit back and enjoy them.

Naturally, one place where many of those jokes end up is X, formerly known as Twitter. Over the past month, we’ve been keeping a close eye on what people have been posting there and rounded up the ones that made us laugh the most. Scroll down to read through them, upvote your favorites, and hopefully find a few that put a smile on your face.