Warm Spring Weather And Sunny Days Inspired People To Post These 64 Hilarious Tweets
The internet has given us many things, but perhaps its greatest gift is connecting us with genuinely funny people. Online, they get to share their hilarious observations with the whole world, and we get to sit back and enjoy them.
Naturally, one place where many of those jokes end up is X, formerly known as Twitter. Over the past month, we’ve been keeping a close eye on what people have been posting there and rounded up the ones that made us laugh the most. Scroll down to read through them, upvote your favorites, and hopefully find a few that put a smile on your face.
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Bring One Dollar Short along and call the tour "55 cents overdrawn"
As with Roman legions, children are grouped in "cohorts"
It honestly blows my mind that he has 100 subscribers let alone millions
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Probably related to the tweet about investing $3M to earn $20k/month
From Reddit post... Boy's mom: *visbly shocked* Uhm... no. He's autistic. He doesn't let just anyone near him. The last time he did that, it was to my sister, and she turned out to be pregnant. Anyway, I apologize on my son's behalf, bye now. Me: [image above]