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The internet has given us many things, but perhaps its greatest gift is connecting us with genuinely funny people. Online, they get to share their hilarious observations with the whole world, and we get to sit back and enjoy them.

Naturally, one place where many of those jokes end up is X, formerly known as Twitter. Over the past month, we’ve been keeping a close eye on what people have been posting there and rounded up the ones that made us laugh the most. Scroll down to read through them, upvote your favorites, and hopefully find a few that put a smile on your face.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hilarious tweet from Cooper Lawrence about 50 Cent and Nickelback, inspired by Warm Spring Weather.

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Plentyofoomph
Plentyofoomph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring One Dollar Short along and call the tour "55 cents overdrawn"

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    #2

    A humorous tweet about preferring tuna water over icebreakers. One of the Hilarious Tweets for Warm Spring Weather and Sunny Days.

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    #3

    A tweet by Kristy Tillman about a kindergarten registration. This funny tweet is one of many hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As with Roman legions, children are grouped in "cohorts"

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    #4

    A viral tweet by Eden Dranger about becoming a man by unsubscribing from Joe Rogan's podcast, a hilarious tweet.

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    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It honestly blows my mind that he has 100 subscribers let alone millions

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    #5

    A hilarious tweet from katyakay about running in your 30s and meeting paramedics. Funny tweet inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #6

    A tweet from Coral about children mimicking parents, a hilarious tweet inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #7

    A man with glasses and a beard, looking quizzically, representing hilarious tweets about interpreting the word "partner."

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    lazaruslong_1 avatar
    Lazarus Long
    Lazarus Long
    Community Member
    3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it’s their partner in crime.

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    #8

    A hilarious tweet from Maya saying, "i never beg except when it's to differ," a perfect example of funny posts.

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    #9

    Hilarious tweet featuring a Realtor ad next to pregnancy tests. The ad reads, "Uh-oh, looks like you need another bedroom."

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite juxtaposition is next to the Louisville Slugger bat factory, on a higher adjacent wall is a large image of a baseball shattering a window. That serendipitously located business is Kentucky Mirror and Glass.

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    #10

    A funny tweet from femiiiiiii, expressing exhaustion despite 8 hours of sleep. One of many hilarious tweets.

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    #11

    A hilarious tweet by Adam Sharp about his dad's advice, perfect for warm spring weather.

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    #12

    A tweet from SweetMarie about adulting and cooking, one of many hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #13

    A hilarious tweet showing a dad's text to his daughter after her 5th wedding: "Emily I keep giving you away and they keep giving you back."

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    #14

    A tweet from @niy2pretty saying, "idk if im pregnant or what but i been craving 3 million dollars so bad." One of many hilarious tweets.

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    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    3 days ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Probably related to the tweet about investing $3M to earn $20k/month

    #15

    A tweet from Bob Janke, with a humorous statement about golf and hail, part of 64 Hilarious Tweets.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a waste of time, effort and real estate! Ping pong balls would serve the purpose just as well, rendering golf superfluous since the 1880s.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A hilarious tweet from @OrevaZSN about logging into Microsoft Authenticator, capturing the essence of funny tweets.

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    #17

    A hilarious tweet from @garvvee about a bartender offering free drinks then charging $17. Perfect for Warm Spring Weather and Sunny Days.

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    #18

    A screenshot of a hilarious tweet from @prettycritical about skipping face washing and pretending to sleep. Warm Spring Weather tweet.

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    #19

    A hilarious tweet by nyakego, expressing regret for not believing parents about no money on payday. Perfect for sunny days.

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    #20

    A tweet by John, joking about the statute of limitations on bragging about high school smarts. Hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #21

    A hilarious tweet by Thrilla the Gorilla about gas prices never exceeding $9.99 because signs only have three digits.

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    #22

    A humorous tweet by Simon Holland about chips and queso being like medicine, perfect for warm spring weather content.

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    #23

    A hilarious tweet from josh (oldfriend99) about wasting life one hour at a time, fitting for warm spring weather.

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    #24

    A hilarious tweet by manden zq, an example of many funny tweets related to spring weather and sunny days.

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    #25

    A hilarious tweet by @klara_sjo debating if a spoon is simply a smaller bowl. Part of 64 Hilarious Tweets.

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    #26

    A tweet from Jayne asks if anyone else reacts to books for fake cameras, offering hilarious insights for warm spring weather.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a recognized psychological condition, known in the profession as the Jim from The Office Syndrome.

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    #27

    A humorous tweet about a small electric scooter among motorcycles. One of many hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #28

    A tweet by Sarah sharing a funny story about a toddler using a whole stick of butter in eggs. Hilarious tweets.

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    #29

    A tweet by @luvblessingz, reading Giving it a cute name like Lunch & Learn doesn't change the fact that you are asking me to work through my lunch hour. A Hilarious Tweet reflecting Spring Weather feelings.

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    #30

    A tweet from @Beebz05 about working out then eating wings and a drink. A hilarious tweet inspired by spring weather.

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    #31

    A tweet by @miwwmiu, showing one of many hilarious tweets inspired by Warm Spring Weather and Sunny Days.

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    #32

    A tweet showing a woman in a blue suit with a surprised expression, facing a man. Hilarious tweets often capture such moments.

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    #33

    A viral tweet from @DrewVento saying Starbucks food tastes 3D printed, one of many hilarious tweets.

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    #34

    A funny tweet about a dad giving a 16-minute lecture over a poorly cooked steak, inspiring hilarious tweets.

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    #35

    Amanda Dodge's hilarious tweet about a PBJ knife and a second sandwich, perfect for Warm Spring Weather and Sunny Days.

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    #36

    A hilarious tweet about finding headphones in a cupboard with pasta. A relatable moment inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #37

    A hilarious tweet from @ayojoestar about delayed responses despite 11 hours of screen time. People can relate to these funny tweets.

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    #38

    A tweet by Zaga with 21.9K likes: My brain has too many tabs open...one is always playing music. Hilarious tweets.

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    #39

    A tweet by jasmin showing a sad cartoon duck meme about a music playlist, perfect for warm spring weather humor.

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    #40

    A tweet from @vocalcry saying they'll pretend a facelift is due to drinking water. Hilarious tweets about spring weather.

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    #41

    A hand holding a long CVS receipt, with a tweet about shorter receipts during recession, illustrating a hilarious tweet.

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    #42

    A tweet from Star Slop with a black cat in a wizard hat saying, "We need more women in STEM (sorcery, tricks, enchantment, and magick)." Hilarious tweets for warm spring weather.

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    #43

    Hilarious tweets about "having a brother" and guy friends, capturing a funny text message exchange.

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    #44

    A Simon Holland tweet about cereal for dinner being kids' favorite meal, part of hilarious tweets from warm spring weather posts.

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    #45

    A tweet from @__chase___ about the scariest part of skydiving. A hilarious tweet inspired by warm spring weather and sunny days.

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    #46

    A tweet from Masha saying, There's no better feeling than coming home and immediately changing into your Adam Sandler fit, part of hilarious tweets.

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    #47

    A tweet from Mistress Dividend suggesting Costco require an awareness test for memberships, one of many hilarious tweets.

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    #48

    A tweet about attending Coachella 2026, featuring app icons for X and TikTok, inspiring hilarious tweets.

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    #49

    A humorous tweet from @DrewVento about Kid Rock, part of a collection of hilarious tweets reflecting warm spring weather and sunny days.

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    #50

    A tweet about Netflix use, part of a collection of hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather and sunny days.

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    #51

    A tweet from Katie Dey: "everything is folk music because folks be making the music". Hilarious tweets for warm spring weather.

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should see my rock collection :)

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    #52

    A woman with a comically shocked expression, her arms wrapped around her head, reacting to a funny tweet. Hilarious tweets abound.

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    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From Reddit post... Boy's mom: *visbly shocked* Uhm... no. He's autistic. He doesn't let just anyone near him. The last time he did that, it was to my sister, and she turned out to be pregnant. Anyway, I apologize on my son's behalf, bye now. Me: [image above]

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    #53

    A hilarious tweet by maeve_ featuring a Wordle joke, a prime example of funny tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #54

    A tweet from Sassy Hobbit, saying forgetting frozen chicken for dinner is a blessing, as they were craving pizza. Hilarious Tweets.

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    #55

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, a young woman with modern gel nails in a historical setting, creating hilarious tweets.

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    #56

    A tweet from user Bonnie asking why people are scared to double text, part of a collection of hilarious tweets.

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    #57

    A tweet from user 'kat' discussing a near injury at a playground, exemplifying hilarious tweets inspired by spring weather.

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    #58

    A tweet showing a map of the East Coast with a funny comment about expanding America. Hilarious tweets inspired by warm spring weather.

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    #59

    A viral tweet from purple mandy, showing a humorous yellow road sign with an hourglass figure, reminiscent of Warm Spring Weather.

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    #60

    A tweet displaying a humorous text message exchange: I'm finna sleep, gn, r, n, what's r, half of n. Hilarious tweets.

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    #61

    Jay Jurden's hilarious tweet about corporate slop bowls, perfect for sunny days and warm spring weather.

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    #62

    A tweet about how food quickly turns from friend to enemy after a meal. A funny tweet for warm spring weather.

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    #63

    A hilarious tweet by Nicolas about vodka's calories, perfect for Spring Weather and sunny days.

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    #64

    A tweet from Jason, ex Inferis, saying "Hammock has to be the worst place to give or receive bad news." Hilarious tweet.

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