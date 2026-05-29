54 Times People Had The Funniest Thoughts And Voiced Them On X (May Edition)
We are already five months into 2026, and honestly…it feels like this year has been happening at full speed. Between nonstop headlines, chaos, stress, and everyone pretending they totally have their life together…we decided to take a tiny break from all of that. Today, we’re not diving into heavy news or dramatic internet discourse. Nope. We’re here for something much more important: silly little laughs and top-tier online chaos.
So, we rounded up some of the funniest, wittiest, and most painfully relatable tweets from X (formerly Twitter). Honestly, people on the internet are way too creative sometimes, and these posts are proof that comedy truly thrives in the middle of collective confusion. So keep scrolling, Pandas, and prepare to laugh, snort, or send at least three of these to your group chat immediately.
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😂 Well it IS the about only country to have radio adds for drinking water. Not a brand of drinking water. Drinking water as a concept. As in: Hey moms! Have you heard of this cool new, zero calories beverage, that you can offer to your family?! (approximate wording from the add I overhead)
It’s already the month of May…which honestly feels illegal because didn’t 2026 just start five business days ago? Somehow, we’re already five months into the year, and let’s be honest, it has been chaotic, dramatic, confusing, exhausting…and oddly entertaining all at once. But on the bright side, the weather is finally starting to behave itself, flowers are blooming, people are stepping outside again, and everyone suddenly remembers happiness exists when the sun comes out. Interestingly, May has always been a pretty iconic month in history too. From groundbreaking discoveries to world-changing moments and pop culture milestones, a lot of unforgettable things happened during this month.
One of the most powerful moments in May’s history happened in South Africa, when Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as the country’s first Black president after the nation’s first-ever multiracial democratic elections. Just thinking about it still gives people chills. Mandela had spent 27 years imprisoned for fighting against apartheid, yet when he finally stood before the world on May 10, 1994, his message focused on unity, healing, and reconciliation instead of revenge. His inauguration became a defining global moment for civil rights and equality.
Millions across the world watched history unfold in real time as South Africa stepped into a new democratic era. It wasn’t just political change; it symbolized hope, resilience, and the idea that societies really can move forward after deep division. Safe to say, May seriously raised the bar with this one.
Meanwhile, back in the 1840s, May also quietly changed the way humans communicate forever. On May 1, 1840, the Penny Black officially went on sale in the United Kingdom, becoming the world’s very first adhesive postage stamp used in a public postal system. Before this, sending mail was complicated, inconsistent, and honestly kind of a headache. But teacher and social reformer Rowland Hill came up with a revolutionary idea: prepaid postage.
The tiny black stamp featured an engraved image of Queen Victoria and completely transformed global communication. Suddenly, ordinary people could send letters more easily and affordably, connecting families, businesses, and entire countries in ways never seen before. Basically, this tiny little stamp walked so modern texting, emailing, and “u up?” messages could run.
May also gave the world one of the greatest adventure stories of all time. On May 29, 1953, New Zealand climber Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first confirmed humans to successfully reach the summit of Mount Everest — the highest mountain on Earth at 29,032 feet. And honestly, even reading that altitude feels exhausting. Battling freezing temperatures, dangerous terrain, avalanches, and brutally thin air, the two climbers achieved what many people once believed was impossible. Their success instantly became a global symbol of human endurance, teamwork, and determination. Even decades later, their climb still inspires explorers and dreamers around the world.
Then came another iconic May moment — but this time, from space. On May 20, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope transmitted its very first image back to Earth after years of development and anticipation. And while the first photos weren’t perfect, they completely changed astronomy forever. Hubble allowed scientists to observe distant galaxies, black holes, nebulae, and stars with stunning clarity humanity had never experienced before. Thanks to Hubble, we learned more about the age of the universe, the expansion of galaxies, and the sheer scale of space itself. It basically gave humanity a giant cosmic pair of glasses. Suddenly, the universe didn’t just feel mysterious; it felt visible.
History lovers also have May to thank for one of the most important expeditions in American history. On May 14, 1804, Lewis and Clark officially began their famous Corps of Discovery expedition from St. Louis. Their mission was to explore and map the newly acquired western territories of the United States after the Louisiana Purchase. But this wasn’t some relaxing sightseeing trip. The journey lasted over two years and involved navigating harsh terrain, rivers, wildlife, unfamiliar climates, and countless dangers. Along the way, the expedition documented hundreds of plant and animal species previously unknown to European Americans. Their travels helped shape geographical knowledge, trade routes, and future exploration across North America.
And finally, on a much more fun and dramatic note, May also gifted the world lightsabers, Darth Vader, and one of the most passionate fandoms ever created. On May 25, 1977, the original Star Wars movie premiered in just 32 theaters across the United States. Nobody could have predicted the cultural explosion that would follow. The film completely revolutionized modern cinema, visual effects, storytelling, merchandising, and fandom culture. Decades later, Star Wars remains one of the biggest franchises in history, with generations of fans still debating characters, quotes, and whether Han shot first. Honestly, the force of May is clearly very strong.
So yes, May has truly been one of those months that keeps showing off throughout history. From civil rights milestones and scientific breakthroughs to daring adventures and legendary movie moments, it somehow manages to pack a little bit of everything into 31 days. And honestly? These hilarious May tweets fit perfectly into that chaotic energy too. Because after all the stress, news, and nonstop responsibilities, sometimes what we really need is a good laugh from strangers on the internet. So Pandas, which one of these tweets made you laugh the hardest? And more importantly…how has your May been so far?