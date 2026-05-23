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Marriage, that blessed arrangement, that dream within a dream: who wouldn't want a person who's always there with you to laugh, cry, and despair at what the world constantly throws at you? Of course, marriage also comes with its own challenges. Some say that the key to a happy marriage is humor and being able to laugh about things together.

If that's true, then the folks on this list will definitely be together for a long time. Bored Panda has found some of the funniest tweets about married life online and we're sharing the best ones with you here. Scroll through them and tell us if a good sense of humor is really the best way to keep a happy marriage.

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#1

Funny married life tweet about loud voice and poor hearing during a Chinese restaurant date

ItsAndyRyan Report

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    #2

    Funny tweet about married life and renting rooms in Kensington Palace called Heirbnb

    sofarrsogud Report

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    #3

    Funny married life tweet about reading Kindles with one in Star Wars Aurebesh language

    hannahbartlettediting Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please. It's not the "Star Wars alphabet". It's the alphabet of Galactic Basic Standard, which is the galaxy's most commonly-spoken language. I'm not saying you have to know everything about your significant other's fandoms, but try a little! XD

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    As you'll see from these posts, being married can be challenging, it can be fun, but it's something you can only experience if you've vowed to care for each other in sickness and in health. However, fewer and fewer couples experience marital bliss and all its provocations, as marriage rates have never been so low in history.

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    At first, sociologists and researchers posited that adults are delaying many milestones that previous generations had set: college graduation, stable job, home ownership, having children, and, of course, marriage. But, increasingly, they're noticing that Gen X and Millennials are choosing not to get married at all.
    #4

    Sweet married life tweet about elderly couple at doctors with husband complimenting wife

    softlxnar Report

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    #5

    Funny married life tweet about a cooking show with wife telling husband he's in the way

    DanRegan_Comedy Report

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is pretending he's Dan?? Poor man, he even tries so hard to get out of the way and makes it worse. I keep telling him to stop trying (and preferably stay with the dog on the other side of the dog gate in safety!!) but he means well.

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    #6

    Tweet about two types of people and married life humor on punctuality

    MediocreMamaa Report

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    In 2019, the U.S. hit an all-time low in marriages, and that statistic hasn't recovered since. According to the Pew Research Center, 53% of couples were married in 2019, compared to 58% in 1995. What's interesting is that the share of adults who have lived with a partner unmarried (59%) has surpassed that of those who have been married (50%). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 47% of households were married couples in 2025.

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    There is no one reason that can explain this phenomenon. To some, making a romantic partnership official or legal simply doesn't matter. Although only a few U.S. states recognize common-law marriages (those that don't require a ceremony or a license), many cohabitating couples consider themselves spouses even if they never got officially married.
    #7

    Humorous tweet about packing and married life with minimal jeans for Italy trip

    RealRodLacroix Report

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    #8

    Tweet about changing dynamics in married life and concentration

    EliMcCann Report

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    #9

    Funny tweet about married life body wash smell lasting weeks

    toumamoune Report

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    Nowadays, some men and women don't see the point in marriage or even cohabitating. To some, the standards of a modern relationship are just too high. According to Peter McGraw, a behavioral scientist who teaches at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder, the expectations that people have for their partners drive potential suitors away.

    "In 1960, when you married your husband or wife, you were not looking for that person to be everything for you,” he toldthe New York Times. "[Today], the person is also supposed to be your best friend, your personal and professional confidant."
    #10

    Comical tweet describing wife's hair and eyebrow change in married life

    milifeasdad Report

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one would ever notice if I got my eyebrows done - they are blonde and invisible

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    #11

    Humorous married life tweet about husband sneezing and coughing simultaneously

    ericamorecambe Report

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    #12

    Tweet on married life about husband tracking yearly hot dog intake with phone app

    epsilina Report

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    Women in particular find themselves getting the worse side of the bargain when they get married. Research shows that married working women have less free time than their single counterparts. But what's unfair is that married working men have more time for leisure than single men. In essence, marriage benefits men in terms of free time: women spend the same or a higher amount of time on household responsibilities and tasks when they are married, but men gain free time.

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    #13

    Humorous tweet on married life about facing truths when husband is out of town

    deloisivete Report

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    #14

    Tweet on the realities of married life and challenges of IKEA trips

    maryfairybobrry Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ex and I, when we were still together, used to go to IKEA just to have lunch there after wandering around to look at the displays for a bit. XD Then it actually got too expensive to eat at IKEA :(

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    #15

    Humorous married life tweet about wife having three eggs for breakfast as Cadbury

    ddavidpier Report

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    Still, it would be silly to say that marriage is becoming obsolete; half of U.S. adults are still doing it! Nevertheless, happy marriages require a lot of work, and there's no secret cheat code that couples can use to make their marriage perfect. That's not to say that experts haven't tried. Researchers and psychologists have looked for the key to a happy marriage for years, and Dr. John Gottman and Robert Levenson have come quite close with their studies.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Marriage humor tweet about collecting books and plants and financial consequences

    thisone0verhere Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm quite happily single. Collecting both books and plants.

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    #17

    Funny tweet about married life and husband switching to best friend mode during an argument

    kellytheboss7 Report

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    #18

    Funny tweet about hiding chips in stomach from husband

    lunakayne Report

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    They developed the Gottman Magic Ratio, or the Magic Relationship Ratio: the 5:1 rule that holds the key to a happy relationship. In their research, Gottman and Levenson observed that couples who had more positive interactions than negative ones reported better relationship satisfaction. Gottman, being a mathematician, looked for a quantifiable solution and found that if a couple were to have five positive interactions for every one during a conflict, they would come out of it at the other end.
    #19

    Humorous tweet on cereal slurping during work meeting divorce

    copymama Report

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    #20

    Humorous tweet about husband forgetting term frat guys and saying sorority bros

    deloisivete Report

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    #21

    Tweet about finding money in husband’s jacket pocket in married life

    sixfootcandy Report

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    It's impossible not to slip up and be a perfect partner. Couples annoy each other, forget things, complain, and even insult (hopefully, inadvertently) each other. But if every one of these missteps is offset by five positive acts like words of appreciation, acts of kindness, honoring rituals, and expressing curiosity about each other, the relationship feels more balanced. Turns out that there actually is a formula for a happy marriage.
    #22

    Funny tweet about husband preparing for job interview with character voice and mispronouncing name

    danielleprice007 Report

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    #23

    Tweet describing a reality of marriage involving sharing and rejecting invention ideas

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #24

    Husband finally brings 9 dirty coffee cups downstairs tweet

    deloisivete Report

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    What's your secret to a happy marriage, Pandas? Do you have a similar funny story to share about your spouse? Don't hesitate to do so in the comments! And if you'd like to see more positivity about relationships, be sure to check out these funny and wholesome anniversary stories and the craziest things people did for love.
    #25

    Funny tweet about realities of married life and differing ideas of fun shopping for refrigerators

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

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    #26

    Humorous tweet on married life about fake grogginess and phone noises at night

    theheatherhogan Report

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    #27

    Joke tweet about married life guessing wife's problems but always being wrong

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #28

    Witty married life tweet about husband's strange request to visit Costco on Saturday

    allholls Report

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    #29

    Comic tweet on married life about husband resting after a hike while child bikes

    deloisivete Report

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    #30

    Witty tweet about married life with kids affecting weekend brunch routines

    simoncholland Report

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    #31

    Tweet humorously describing marriage and a terrible salmon pot roast dream

    paminski Report

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    #32

    Funny tweet about married couples and closet space dynamics

    Chhapiness Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh. I'm apparently "the man" - I wear cargo shorts and there is, indeed, quite a few things in the left pocket... XD (and the right pocket!)

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    #33

    Tweet joking about husband using all pillows while traveling for work in married life

    presentparent_ Report

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. Just get yourself more pillows. Zero need to share! (I may have a small f****h about pillows...)

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    #34

    Humorous tweet about husband's wardrobe changes after marriage reflecting married life

    emilykmay Report

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    #35

    Relatable married life tweet about explaining bathroom trash can use to men

    realistically_rae Report

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    #36

    Funny married life tweet about buying salad mix to throw away in two days

    Tbone7219 Report

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    #37

    Humorous tweet about husband forgetting day off in married life realities

    IAmNikkiSavoy Report

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    #38

    Amusing tweet on cologne smell mix-up in realities of married life

    raoulvilla Report

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    #39

    Tweet about wife effortlessly finding items in kitchen in married life

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #40

    Funny tweet about evaluating the garage ruining a weekend in marriage

    mcdadstuff Report

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    #41

    Witty tweet on a husband noticing drawn eyebrows in married life

    AshleyGWinter Report

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    #42

    Married life hack tweet about tightening jars when wife is upset

    Holden114 Report

    2points
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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Married life hack - buy a gadget for opening jars.

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    #43

    Tweet joking about confusion in married life with buying a noun

    deloisivete Report

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    #44

    Funny tweet about husband taking a long nap before dinner in married life

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

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    #45

    Tweet about trusting or fearing husband with duct tape in married life humor

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #46

    Funny tweet about adjusting toaster settings after husband annoyance in married life

    junejuly12 Report

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    #47

    Humorous marriage tweet about shrinking sweatshirt after washing

    Parkerlawyer Report

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    #48

    Tweet joking about marriage and competing about who is more tired

    Mommy__Owl Report

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    #49

    Married life tweet about ignoring strange noises to avoid getting out of bed

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #50

    Humorous married life tweet about autocorrect changing excellent to excrement

    XplodingUnicorn Report

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    #51

    Hilarious tweet on married life with husband bringing entire purse instead of item

    ThisOneSayz Report

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    #52

    Funny tweet about married life and wearing the same shirt for three days

    MediocreMamaa Report

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    #53

    Witty married life tweet about husband proving store lacked requested item by cashier

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #54

    Funny tweet about married life comparing dogs eating treats to biting Wheat Thins

    simoncholland Report

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    #55

    Tweet about wife keeping childhood keepsakes and husband taking care of them

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #56

    Funny tweet about husband eating potato chips loudly and causing an argument in married life

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

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    #57

    Tweet joking about forgetting husband's age in married life conversation

    mommeh_dearest Report

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    #58

    Funny tweet about husband wanting to rent steam cleaner before leaving the house in married life

    mumoftwo Report

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    #59

    Witty married life tweet about explaining chicken bones in bed to wife

    MoMohler Report

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    #60

    Married life tweet about a dad joke at rest stop about holding pee

    allholls Report

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    #61

    Funny married life tweet on husband's sincere response about not leaving and gossiping

    EliMcCann Report

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    #62

    Tweet about married life on planning outfit for husband's party and dress misunderstanding

    Parkerlawyer Report

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    #63

    Tweet about wife's friend encounter and watching fire hydrant in married life

    daddygofish Report

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    #64

    Funny tweet about husband singing whale watch song after married life reality

    missmulrooney Report

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    #65

    Funny married life tweet about walking with wife in sports gear pushing cats in strollers

    theheatherhogan Report

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    #66

    Joke tweet describing wife math exaggeration in married life

    Tbone7219 Report

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    #67

    Humorous tweet about marriage commitment and making spouse laugh unexpectedly

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #68

    Tweet explaining saluting emoji as bought treat from husband in married life

    lordbrazes Report

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    #69

    Marriage humor about choosing a movie to keep spouse awake

    XplodingUnicorn Report

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    #70

    Tweet about using night vision goggles to eat lasagna in bed without waking wife

    MoMohler Report

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    #71

    Tweet about getting husband's attention by mentioning garage

    ddsmidt Report

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    #72

    Funny married life tweet about husband calling Shrek summertime grinch

    blaireerskine Report

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    #73

    Witty tweet on married life watching medieval siege videos when busy

    XplodingUnicorn Report

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    #74

    Humorous married life tweet about sharing the last french fry with husband

    sixfootcandy Report

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    #75

    Funny tweet contrasting dating and married life about wearing panties

    sixfootcandy Report

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Panties = instant turn-off word.

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