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Marriage, that blessed arrangement, that dream within a dream: who wouldn't want a person who's always there with you to laugh, cry, and despair at what the world constantly throws at you? Of course, marriage also comes with its own challenges. Some say that the key to a happy marriage is humor and being able to laugh about things together.

If that's true, then the folks on this list will definitely be together for a long time. Bored Panda has found some of the funniest tweets about married life online and we're sharing the best ones with you here. Scroll through them and tell us if a good sense of humor is really the best way to keep a happy marriage.