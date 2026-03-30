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The internet has no shortage of people who know how to make others laugh. And one place where that talent tends to shine more than most is X, formerly known as Twitter.

That probably comes as no surprise, considering the platform has long been the go-to spot for witty observations, clever comebacks, and all kinds of online back-and-forth.

We at Bored Panda have been keeping an eye on what folks have been posting throughout March, and we’ve rounded up some of the best tweets below. Scroll down to check them out and hopefully find a few that brighten your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet humorously suggesting America should remain single to focus on itself, reflecting funny US-related internet commentary.

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    #2

    Tweet from PUNS joking about British websites using biscuits, part of funny US internet tweets collection.

    ThePunnyWorld Report

    20points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright, I'll give you this one.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Tweet about celebrity grocery cat Freddie at Tesco, shared amid US internet humor and viral funny tweets in March.

    Dexerto Report

    18points
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    #4

    Screenshot of a funny tweet questioning standards for the President of the United States, highlighting US humor on social media.

    JamieBonkiewicz Report

    18points
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    #5

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about not being a morning person, part of viral US tweets that had the internet laughing.

    OrevaZSN Report

    17points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not an early bird or a night owl. Just some sort of permanently exhausted pigeon

    10
    10points
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    #6

    Tweet about paying a child for reading books, featured in funny US tweets that had the internet laughing in March.

    tweetbywinter Report

    17points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you are winning! You are actually winning and your child thinks they are winning. That's a lot of winning going around.

    2
    2points
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    #7

    Funny tweets about the US with viral pet mugshot and internet users laughing all March in the US online community.

    Catsillyness Report

    15points
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    #8

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from Weekday Jokes about scary phrases in braille, highlighting US humor trends online.

    weekdayjokes Report

    15points
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    #9

    Tweet from ThePunnyWorld with a pun about a gondola accident in Venice, reflecting funny tweets about the US not feeling real.

    ThePunnyWorld Report

    14points
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    #10

    Tweet about dropping a sock between washer and wall, reflecting humorous US internet moments in March.

    MikeBales Report

    14points
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    avsfan80526 avatar
    Liz Downing
    Liz Downing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the washer gets moved, you'll have a pair! Genius!

    2
    2points
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    #11

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the meaning of orangutan, featured in US internet humor tweets that went viral.

    x.com Report

    14points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read the Malay believe the forest guys can talk, but won't because they know humans will put them to work.

    4
    4points
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    #12

    Tweet about changing phone habits, reflecting humorous internet culture and trends in the US social media space.

    OrevaZSN Report

    14points
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    #13

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from Dad Jokes humorously about a family mix-up, illustrating US humor trends online.

    dadgivesjokes Report

    13points
    POST
    owenarman avatar
    Awenpotato
    Awenpotato
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That doesn't work, your son is your son

    0
    0points
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    #14

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about stressful times, part of viral US humor tweets that had the internet laughing all March.

    neet_sol Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    Tweet text on humorous birthday treat with pastries, illustrating funny tweets about the US from the internet in March.

    femmenote Report

    12points
    POST
    avsfan80526 avatar
    Liz Downing
    Liz Downing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today is my oldest cat's birthday.

    2
    2points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tweet humorously questioning if bugs know they can walk on walls or just discover it accidentally, reflecting funny US internet moments.

    nomodeath Report

    12points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually pretty deep.

    4
    4points
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    #17

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about agriculture, AI, and humor from a collection of tweets about the US internet laughter.

    TriDeapthBear Report

    12points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    for incels i guess it probably is

    6
    6points
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    #18

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the US, shared on social media with high engagement and humor.

    bestestname Report

    11points
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    #19

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about cutting bangs shared among funny US tweets making the internet laugh in March.

    papiwontmiss Report

    11points
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    #20

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about a mistaken identity moment, highlighting funny tweets about the US experience.

    iky_fwjett Report

    11points
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    #21

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about dusty walls that had the internet laughing in a collection of US humor tweets.

    parkersity_9 Report

    10points
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    #22

    Map showing a delivery route from Chicago to New York with humorous tweet about US locations and funny tweets.

    RuthWobbles Report

    9points
    POST
    avsfan80526 avatar
    Liz Downing
    Liz Downing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're in Chicago wanting NY style pizza. This app telling you to get outta town.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about Spotify login as inheritance, part of viral US funny tweets that had the internet laughing.

    thrluv Report

    9points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet about stomach growling when hungry, showcasing humor that contributed to funny tweets about the US internet laughs.

    i_zzzzzz Report

    9points
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    #25

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about quitting jobs, reflecting humor related to the US and online viral content.

    neet_sol Report

    9points
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like the old “Universal Rent Strike”: “Where would they evict us all to? The Atlantic and Pacific oceans?”

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Tweet by Ramin Nasibov humorously wishing the next generation good luck finding usernames, reflecting US internet culture.

    RaminNasibov Report

    9points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe this is why Elon Musk is picking those names.

    2
    2points
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    #27

    Tweet showing a man's face underwater with a humorous caption about fish waking up in the Chicago River in the US.

    vashon_photo Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously showing US travel times by car, train, and walking with a comment on US feeling unreal.

    luci_4k Report

    8points
    POST
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    #29

    Screenshot of funny tweets about high daycare costs and parenting humor that made the internet laugh in March.

    omgsidewalks Report

    8points
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    #30

    Tweet humor about work pretending and long meetings, reflecting on how the US doesn’t feel like a real place for many.

    Simon_Ingari Report

    8points
    POST
    #31

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a confusing fridge note, highlighting US humor that had the internet laughing all March.

    mariana057 Report

    8points
    POST
    #32

    Tweet from Merriam-Webster explaining why recorded film is called footage, reflecting funny US online humor.

    MerriamWebster Report

    8points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another thing that I have never thought of in my entire life. And now I know it. Am I required to remember this?

    2
    2points
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    #33

    Tweet about feeling awkward wearing a hat, part of funny US tweets that had the internet laughing in March.

    x.com Report

    8points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this the same as the (current) below post but in a different font?

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Tweet about economy struggles and shrinkflation with humor, reflecting the US internet’s comedic take in March.

    x.com Report

    8points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't this higher ? Come on , just a few upvotes ( it's currently at 70 )

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about iPhone keyboard autocorrect, part of funny tweets about the US on Twitter.

    1ssve Report

    8points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet humor about the US, with a user joking about being allergic to limes after drinking margaritas.

    x.com Report

    8points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, limes (that are in Tequila). That is certainly the culprit.

    0
    0points
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    #37

    Tweet by LowBudgetMuthafucka humorously suggesting a news anchor confused about where to start, highlighting US internet humor.

    x.com Report

    8points
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    #38

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about ADHD and avoiding opening mail, part of viral US humor tweets trending online.

    BruleeKim Report

    7points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a french so-called politician used this excuse to explain why he didn't pay his taxes for years. His party even tried to make it official : fear of opening mail excuse. Only for rich people of course.

    6
    6points
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    #39

    Tweet about a girl who cut her long hair and ignored her ringing phone, featured in funny US tweets collection.

    _Ursh Report

    7points
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    #40

    Tweet about sleeping off a cold in a hostel, reflecting humorous moments from funny tweets about the US.

    daintysloth Report

    7points
    POST
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister will sleep that long on any day...

    0
    0points
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    #41

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about roosters, part of viral tweets that had the internet laughing all March in the US.

    realmfberlin Report

    7points
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Roosters scream whenever they want to. They are anarchists.

    3
    3points
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    #42

    Bird with edited yellow hair resembling a bowl cut, shared in a funny US tweets collection about surreal internet humor.

    MARCYWANNABE Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from the US that had the internet laughing about quirky cooking moments in March.

    aedison Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about Trader Joe’s cashier using the phrase nature’s carriers while doing jazz hands.

    x.com Report

    6points
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    #45

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a car wash incident, reflecting humor from popular tweets about the US.

    mindyisser Report

    5points
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    #46

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about energy drinks illustrating the US internet humor trending in March 2026.

    errai Report

    5points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be that bear over there?

    1
    1point
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    #47

    Funny tweet about whimsy by user suki with 44.7K likes, illustrating the humor trending on US internet in March.

    soupkis Report

    5points
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    #48

    Tweet sarcastically criticizing ICE’s image by joking about airport security, part of viral funny tweets about the US on the internet.

    GianmarcoSoresi Report

    5points
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    #49

    Tweet about a coffee purchase glitch humorously reflecting on daily life in the US that had the internet laughing.

    x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had 15 minutes of Joy. That's probably about 14 minutes and 42 seconds longer than the World's daily average. Call it a win.

    1
    1point
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    #50

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about gas prices, featuring humor related to the US internet laughter in March.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    5points
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    #51

    Tweet by Neil Renic humorously requesting feedback on a draft, reflecting the tone of funny tweets from US internet users.

    x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about learning languages on Duolingo, reflecting US internet humor and viral social media trends.

    Purple__Win Report

    5points
    POST
    pinky820 avatar
    Disgruntled Panda
    Disgruntled Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point we're all too afraid of The Owl to stop

    1
    1point
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    #53

    Tweet humorously commenting on the bad job market, capturing the tone of funny tweets about the US on social media.

    contactabrother Report

    4points
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    #54

    Tweet about losing an HIV research fundraising role due to budget cuts, shared in a US internet humor thread.

    chrisisclueless Report

    4points
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    #55

    Tweet screenshot showing a viral funny moment with a dramatic shot, part of US funny tweets trending in March.

    alexaldente Report

    4points
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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (it's a still from the Dune 3 trailer. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Alia Atreides.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Tweet by Van Lathan Jr joking about US Army raising enlistment age, part of funny tweets about the US online humor.

    VanLathan Report

    4points
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    danecreel avatar
    Dane
    Dane
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than Iran - they just dropped theirs to 12!

    -1
    -1point
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    #57

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about toxins and sweat from a collection of US funny tweets shared online.

    daintysloth Report

    4points
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    #58

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about job applications, illustrating US humor trending in viral tweets all March.

    tittyrespecter Report

    4points
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    #59

    Tweet from user adam joking about tailgating and red and blue lights on cars with humor about the US.

    x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about losing respect for a t-shirt, reflecting humor shared in US internet culture.

    x.com Report

    4points
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    #61

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the awkwardness of wearing a hat, highlighting humorous internet moments in the US.

    hotsoggi Report

    4points
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    #62

    Tweet by Thomas Frank humorously describing long automation time for a simple task, reflecting funny US internet culture.

    x.com Report

    4points
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    #63

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously highlighting NYC bars testing high cocktail prices, reflecting funny US internet jokes.

    x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Tweet by Johan Lenox humorously discussing chickpea and garbanzo bean names, reflecting funny US tweets that had the internet laughing.

    johanlenox Report

    3points
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    #65

    Tweet about Retro Rewind video store simulator game featuring indie devs and vintage VHS rental gameplay in US humor context.

    x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... I think I might have to hook my gaming PC to the internet to get this XD

    0
    0points
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    #66

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about making and forgetting coffee, highlighting US humor trending on social media in March.

    kristabellerina Report

    3points
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    #67

    Tweet humor about the US and Apple products with a funny take on Apple TV not being a real TV.

    x.com Report

    3points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a genius scammer he would appreciate it (oh d**n the apple zealot won't appreciate this one 3:) )

    2
    2points
    reply
    #68

    Tweet about making friends and teaching life hacks, reflecting humor from popular funny tweets about the US.

    x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can avoid that real easily by just not sharing your location with anyone to begin with. It wasn't that long ago that if you left your house no one had any way of knowing where you were and frankly we were better for it

    2
    2points
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    #69

    Tweet showing a spooky child behind bars with a humorous caption about air quality, reflecting funny US internet tweets.

    rennbaebae Report

    2points
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    #70

    Funny tweets about the US, highlighting American history, culture, and internet humor from March 2026.

    AmeriKraut Report

    2points
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    #71

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a young actor named LeBron B James, showcasing viral humor about the US internet culture.

    john_keim Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about social security number misuse, related to funny tweets about the US online.

    JeffScape Report

    2points
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    #73

    Tweet humor about the US not feeling like a real place, highlighting funny internet reactions in March.

    x.com Report

    2points
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    #74

    Tweet about St. Patrick’s Day humor, highlighting funny tweets that had the internet laughing across March.

    juumelo_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Tweet humor comparing Guinness to matcha for Irish people, reflecting funny US tweets that entertained the internet in March.

    scopgieb Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Tweet about espresso martinis seen as the strongest, reflecting the humor in funny tweets about the US online.

    Ariannnyy_ Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You too can be a very alert drunk

    0
    0points
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    #77

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about finding a boyfriend at a Project Hail Mary screening, reflecting humorous US internet culture.

    x.com Report

    2points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, as women from Alaska often say when facing this same dilemma: "The odds are probably good, but the goods are probably odd."

    1
    1point
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    #78

    Tweet about time perception with woman screaming in car, capturing humorous US internet reactions and funny tweets.

    x.com Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Realizing that’s less than two years away and still screaming because where did the last six years go?

    1
    1point
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    #79

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about awkward conversations, part of US humor and viral tweets that had the internet laughing.

    x.com Report

    1point
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    #80

    Tweet with humorous text about sharing a screenshot, highlighting funny tweets that had the internet laughing in the US.

    the_grafixmedic Report

    0points
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    #81

    Funny tweet about overhearing a Jar Jar Binks voice joke reflecting US social and fiscal views.

    x.com Report

    0points
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    #82

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about bad days and turning on swag, capturing US internet humor and viral tweet culture.

    shefwayo Report

    -1point
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    #83

    Tweet about reparations for those under 25 in 2020, part of funny US tweets that had the internet laughing.

    eetclm92 Report

    -2points
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