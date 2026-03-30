“The US Doesn’t Feel Like A Real Place”: 83 Funny Tweets That Had The Internet Laughing All March
The internet has no shortage of people who know how to make others laugh. And one place where that talent tends to shine more than most is X, formerly known as Twitter.
That probably comes as no surprise, considering the platform has long been the go-to spot for witty observations, clever comebacks, and all kinds of online back-and-forth.
We at Bored Panda have been keeping an eye on what folks have been posting throughout March, and we’ve rounded up some of the best tweets below. Scroll down to check them out and hopefully find a few that brighten your day.
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I’m not an early bird or a night owl. Just some sort of permanently exhausted pigeon
And you are winning! You are actually winning and your child thinks they are winning. That's a lot of winning going around.
I've read the Malay believe the forest guys can talk, but won't because they know humans will put them to work.
You're in Chicago wanting NY style pizza. This app telling you to get outta town.
Sounds like the old “Universal Rent Strike”: “Where would they evict us all to? The Atlantic and Pacific oceans?”
Another thing that I have never thought of in my entire life. And now I know it. Am I required to remember this?
Yup, limes (that are in Tequila). That is certainly the culprit.
a french so-called politician used this excuse to explain why he didn't pay his taxes for years. His party even tried to make it official : fear of opening mail excuse. Only for rich people of course.
Roosters scream whenever they want to. They are anarchists.
You had 15 minutes of Joy. That's probably about 14 minutes and 42 seconds longer than the World's daily average. Call it a win.
(it's a still from the Dune 3 trailer. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Alia Atreides.)
... I think I might have to hook my gaming PC to the internet to get this XD
as a genius scammer he would appreciate it (oh d**n the apple zealot won't appreciate this one 3:) )
But, as women from Alaska often say when facing this same dilemma: "The odds are probably good, but the goods are probably odd."
Realizing that’s less than two years away and still screaming because where did the last six years go?