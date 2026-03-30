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The internet has no shortage of people who know how to make others laugh. And one place where that talent tends to shine more than most is X, formerly known as Twitter.

That probably comes as no surprise, considering the platform has long been the go-to spot for witty observations, clever comebacks, and all kinds of online back-and-forth.

We at Bored Panda have been keeping an eye on what folks have been posting throughout March, and we’ve rounded up some of the best tweets below. Scroll down to check them out and hopefully find a few that brighten your day.