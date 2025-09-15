ADVERTISEMENT

Does seeing an incoming call on your phone screen send your body into an involuntary shudder? If so, you’re among many whose preferred mode of communication is texting. I mean, what’s not to love about it? It saves time and is more convenient, flexible, and efficient than blabbing on the phone for hours. Not to mention it’s good for keeping receipts when someone sends an out-of-this-world funny text.

Many people have taken advantage of this, recording and sharing the humorous messages they receive with others online. One place where these texts reside is the ‘Funny Texts’ Instagram account, which we scoured to compile a list of the best they have to offer for your entertainment. It’s all just a scroll away!

#1

Text message exchange between dad and child, featuring a humorous and unexpected reply that might make you laugh.

fun.ny_texts

    #2

    Text message exchange with a humorous mix-up about a street name and address in funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #3

    Funny text message exchange showing a humorous story that might make you laugh with a flowerpot incident.

    fun.ny_texts

    My faith in humanity has been restored after learning that the first-ever text message sent said ‘Merry Christmas.’ It happened on December 3, 1992, when Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software programmer, sent the text message from a computer to his colleague Richard Jarvis. 

    At the time, Papworth was working to create a Short Message Service (SMS) for his client, Vodafone. And on December 3, 1992, he succeeded.

    #4

    Text message conversation showing a funny and sweet exchange that might make you laugh and brighten your day.

    fun.ny_texts

    #5

    Text message conversation with a humorous tone, part of funny texts that might make you laugh collection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #6

    Text message conversation between dad and son with funny story, illustrating humor in 126 texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hu? Can't decide who's shïttier, son or father. // But it doesn't seem to matter in the end because these posts sound like made up rage bait /creative writing 101 exercise/ decade old "jokes" that didn't age well, anyway.

    A year later, with Nokia's help, the message acquired a distinctive ‘beep’ sound that signaled an incoming text. Only back then, the process was called short message service (SMS). The word ‘texting’ entered the dictionary much later in 2010. At first, messages also had a 160-character limit. That’s why many shortenings like LOL and emoticons exist—to go around this character limit.

    #7

    Text message exchange where one friend calls the other's girlfriend cute, leading to a funny poetic response.

    fun.ny_texts

    #8

    Text message conversation showing a humorous but awkward confession, related to funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #9

    Text message exchange showing a humorous conversation that might make you laugh with playful family banter.

    fun.ny_texts

    Even though it was a groundbreaking invention, text messaging didn’t take off for years due to a lack of handheld keyboards. When that hurdle was out of the way, the new habit quickly spread. Now it’s hard to imagine living without something that is a big part of our daily lives, which was created 33 years ago.

    #10

    Chat conversation showing a humorous texting mix-up, featuring funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #11

    Text message conversation with a funny line about bad boys and not using the Wii safety strap for laughs.

    fun.ny_texts

    #12

    Funny text message conversation showing a texting mishap that might make you laugh with unexpected replies.

    fun.ny_texts

    SMS creator Neil said, “In 1992, I had no idea just how popular texting would become, and that this would give rise to emojis and messaging apps used by millions. I only recently told my children that I sent that first text. Looking back with hindsight, it’s clearer to see that the Christmas message I sent was a pivotal moment in mobile history.”

    #13

    Funny text message exchange about a party and congratulating a potato, part of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #14

    Text message exchange with funny pickup lines, showcasing humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #15

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange between a child and dad, part of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    Indeed, it was. Today, millions of Merry Christmas messages are sent every year. Instead of calling someone to wish them happy holidays (which was a preferred mode of communication back then), people now prefer sending a quick text, virtually, for any occasion and person. In fact, 40% of people favor communicating with their friends and family over text messages. Some even refuse to pick up calls altogether.

    #16

    Text message conversation showing a funny text that might make you laugh about being treated like a god.

    fun.ny_texts

    #17

    Text message exchange screenshot showing a funny and awkward conversation, part of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #18

    Funny text message exchange about a dating mishap and autocorrect errors in a humorous conversation.

    fun.ny_texts

    Younger people feel especially uncomfortable chatting with someone over a phone call, with some even reporting having telephobia. Gen Z, who grew up texting, can find phone calls anxiety-inducing because they induce a sense of urgency. 

    “It speaks to a broader fatigue with immediacy and urgency, where people have grown tired of the hassle culture and obsession with efficiency,” anthropologist Zoia Tarasova said. “People are quietly rebelling against this immediacy by taking their time to respond to those calls.”
    #19

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation that might make you laugh with a humorous twist on cheating.

    fun.ny_texts

    #20

    Text message exchange where one friend tells another not to talk after drunkenly putting an iPad in a blender, a funny text.

    fun.ny_texts

    Text message exchange with a funny misunderstanding, illustrating humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    In addition, young people feel hesitant to pick up a call because they associate it with an emergency. Something else that provokes telephobia is the fear of being judged. Experts also add that young people simply don’t have the tools and confidence to use their phones in a formal manner, which is unfortunate, as it’s quite important for their careers. 
    #22

    Text message exchange with a humorous misunderstanding, illustrating funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #23

    Text conversation showing humorous messages about breaking a leg and being hit by a car, related to funny texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #24

    Text message conversation humor about confusing super salad with sure, included in funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    To help combat telephobia, one college even launched a class where students could tackle their fear of making or taking telephone calls. Some businesses are trying to do that as well, but it’s hard to break a habit that many young people grew up with. 

    “We have been doing extensive training, incentives, call observing with our veteran reps, and even hired a business psychologist,” Casey Halloran, CEO and cofounder of online travel agency Namu Travel, said. “After more than two years of this struggle, we’re nearly to the point of throwing up hands and embracing SMS and WebChat versus continuing to fight an uphill battle.”
    #25

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation involving a warning from a dad, a key example of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #26

    Text message conversation showing a humorous suspense joke that might make you laugh in funny texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #27

    Funny text message exchange revealing a humorous misunderstanding about how to wear pads, highlighting laughs and surprises.

    fun.ny_texts

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, you don't insert it, so of course neither the sticky side nor the other side go "on" the v****a (which is internal). Sounds like she's missing a lot of education, poor thing.

    That said, not all young people avoid phone calls like the plague. Erin Lynne Mantz, vice president of employee engagement at communications agency Zeno Group, has shared that she’s found herself on calls with Gen Zers who sound “remarkably confident on the phone, even more so than my own Gen X peers did when we were early in our careers.”

    “Maybe we aren’t giving Zs enough credit,” she said.
    #28

    Funny text message conversation with grammar corrections that might make you laugh in casual iMessage chat.

    fun.ny_texts

    #29

    Text message conversation with puns on country names, showcasing a funny and clever exchange to make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #30

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation joking about texting during church, illustrating humor in texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #31

    Text message exchange humorously mishearing Miranda rights as banana rights in a funny context that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #32

    A funny text conversation that might make you laugh, with playful messages about reminders and dislike.

    fun.ny_texts

    #33

    Text message exchange between mom and child, featuring a humorous reply in a funny texts conversation.

    fun.ny_texts

    #34

    Funny text message conversation showing a playful exchange about confessing feelings in humorous texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #35

    Text conversation with ocean puns and jokes designed to make you laugh in a funny texts exchange.

    fun.ny_texts

    #36

    Text message conversation humor about delivering pizza framed as a professional job in funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #37

    Text message conversation with a funny trolling prank involving a rusty nail and a roller coaster for laughs.

    fun.ny_texts

    #38

    Text message exchange humor about playing Fortnite instead of responding to a partner, from funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #39

    Text conversation with funny responses showcasing humorous texts that might make you laugh in a casual chat setting.

    fun.ny_texts

    #40

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation example from texts that might make you laugh with emojis.

    fun.ny_texts

    #41

    Text conversation showing emotional vulnerability followed by a funny reply, part of 126 texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #42

    Text message exchange with jokes referencing Harambe and 2k16, part of funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #43

    Funny text exchange between dad and son about condoms, a humorous example of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #44

    Text conversation screenshot humorous message about passing gas with loud music, fitting funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #45

    Text conversation with Mom where a joke about meeting at the basketball court leads to a funny grounded message.

    fun.ny_texts

    #46

    Text message conversation jokingly exchanging funny insults between best friends with laughing emojis included.

    fun.ny_texts

    #47

    Text message exchange showing a funny reply about Moses parting the Red Sea in a humorous texting conversation.

    fun.ny_texts

    #48

    Text message exchange with a funny romantic poem followed by a humorous response about being single.

    fun.ny_texts

    #49

    Text message conversation with a funny FBI guy text revealing someone is not interested, fitting the texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #50

    Text message exchange with a humorous misunderstanding involving an appointment, illustrating funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #51

    Text message exchange with a humorous reply, representing funny texts that might make you laugh on a digital screen.

    fun.ny_texts

    #52

    Text message exchange with a confusing pun and humorous misunderstanding included, illustrating funny texts to make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #53

    Text conversation joke about a wedding and sandwiches, featuring funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #54

    Funny text message exchange showing frustration with a mobile data plan and a humorous chatbot reply.

    fun.ny_texts

    #55

    Funny text message exchange with a playful joke, illustrating humorous texts that might make you laugh in a chat format.

    fun.ny_texts

    #56

    Funny text message exchange daring to call someone you hate, showing humor in the context of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #57

    Text message conversation showing a funny trolling lesson as part of hilarious texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #58

    Text conversation with bird-related puns, showcasing funny messages that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #59

    Text message exchange with a funny insult, part of 126 texts that might make you laugh collection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #60

    Text message exchange between dad and child with funny confusion, illustrating humorous moments from texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #61

    Text message exchange with a funny reply, featuring humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #62

    Text message exchange showing a humorous breakup after a request for a spelled-out ILY phrase, part of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #63

    Text message conversation between child and mom about a broken iPhone and a funny home button joke.

    fun.ny_texts

    #64

    Text message conversation showing a funny mix-up, highlighting some of the funniest texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #65

    Screenshot of a humorous text conversation with a funny reply highlighting witty texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #66

    Funny text message conversation with insults and playful comebacks, part of 126 texts that might make you laugh collection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #67

    Funny text message exchange between a dad and child with a humorous misunderstanding to make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #68

    Text message exchange with a funny and rude Valentine joke, fitting the theme of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #69

    Text message exchange between a dad and son discussing ghosts with a humorous twist, part of funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #70

    Text message conversation showing funny repeated use of the word bruh, highlighting humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #71

    Funny text message conversation between friends showing a humorous and laugh-inducing exchange.

    fun.ny_texts

    #72

    Text message exchange showing funny texts about a Furby toy with a humorous image of Furby holding a knife.

    fun.ny_texts

    #73

    Text message conversation with girlfriend's dad humorously rejecting a marriage proposal, funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #74

    Text message exchange showing a humorous conversation about learning to use a smartphone in funny texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #75

    Text message conversation between mom and child about going to the movies with Pikachu in a funny exchange.

    fun.ny_texts

    #76

    Text message conversation with funny replies, showing humorous texts that might make you laugh on a smartphone screen.

    fun.ny_texts

    #77

    Funny text message exchange joking about being hot like an oven that's off, part of 126 texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #78

    Funny text message exchange about love and stars, perfect example of texts that might make you laugh online.

    fun.ny_texts

    #79

    Text conversation with students giving funny answers about what animals give, a humorous example from texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #80

    Text conversation between dad and child with humorous texts meant to make you laugh about school suspension and a joke.

    fun.ny_texts

    #81

    Text message conversation showing a funny drunk story with a Nerf gun and plastic knife prank for laugh texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #82

    A humorous text conversation where someone accidentally confesses feelings to the wrong Matt in funny texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #83

    Text message breakup conversation with humorous reply, illustrating funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #84

    Funny text message exchange where one person confesses a crush, creating a humorous misunderstanding in texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #85

    Text message exchange with humorous comparison between two kids, featuring funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #86

    Screenshot of a humorous text conversation between dad and child featuring funny messages in a chat app.

    fun.ny_texts

    #87

    Humorous text message exchange about a wild party and funny behavior, ideal for laughs and entertaining texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #88

    Text conversation with humorous and sarcastic replies, showcasing funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #89

    Funny text message conversation between a mom and son with a humorous typo about a carbonated drink warning.

    fun.ny_texts

    #90

    Text conversation with humorous and relatable messages, showcasing funny texts that might make you laugh in everyday chats.

    fun.ny_texts

    #91

    Text conversation showing a funny message about rewriting history that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #92

    Text message exchange with dad about protection, featuring a humorous reply about face being the strongest protection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #93

    Text conversation between a mom asking for an address and a witty reply listing an exaggerated detailed location.

    fun.ny_texts

    #94

    Text conversation humor with playful replies about being plural and expensive in a funny text that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #95

    Text message conversation with funny grammar correction, a key example of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #96

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation, part of 126 texts that might make you laugh collection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #97

    Funny text message exchange about love and forgetting someone, showcasing humor in relatable conversations.

    fun.ny_texts

    #98

    Funny text message exchange with playful puns and emojis shown on a smartphone screen for laughs.

    fun.ny_texts

    #99

    Text message exchange between dad and child with humorous replies, illustrating funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #100

    Text conversation showing a broken phone screen caused by tapping a fan blade to hatch an egg in Pokemon Go.

    fun.ny_texts

    #101

    Text message exchange with a crush featuring a funny pun, illustrating a humorous moment from texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #102

    Text message exchange with playful and funny texts that might make you laugh about hot food and attraction.

    fun.ny_texts

    #103

    Text conversation showing a funny exchange about flipping a coin and chances, fitting 126 texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #104

    Text conversation with humorous poem exchange, featuring funny texts that might make you laugh between an ex and a reply.

    fun.ny_texts

    #105

    Text message conversation with a funny grammar mix-up, illustrating one of the texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #106

    Funny text message exchange where one friend recalls drunkenly whispering a secret to a semi truck, humor in texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #107

    Text conversation between mom and child showing humorous exchange about making the bed, highlighting funny texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #108

    Text message exchange showing a funny drunk mistake involving a MacBook and cheese, highlighting humorous texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #109

    Text message exchange joking about a finger getting stuck, featuring humorous misunderstanding in funny texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #110

    Text message exchange showing a funny misunderstanding about who's busy, featuring humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #111

    Text conversation between mom and child about hitting a bunny, a funny message from the 126 texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #112

    Text conversation with humorous exchange, featuring funny texts that might make you laugh in a casual chat format.

    fun.ny_texts

    #113

    Text message exchange showing a humorous conversation intended to make you laugh with funny texts between family members.

    fun.ny_texts

    #114

    Text conversation showing a funny misunderstanding involving a MacBook, microwave, and macaroni with cheese.

    fun.ny_texts

    #115

    Text message exchange between dad and child with a humorous misunderstanding, a funny text from the laugh collection.

    fun.ny_texts

    #116

    Funny text conversation about health and cholesterol, illustrating humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #117

    Funny text message conversation where a prank about buying a car turns into a joke, showing humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #118

    Text message conversation showing a funny and playful exchange that might make you laugh from humorous texts.

    fun.ny_texts

    #119

    Funny text message exchange about procrastinating on homework, featuring humorous and relatable student conversation.

    fun.ny_texts

    #120

    Text message conversation with a funny autocorrect mistake involving epinephrine injection causing laughter.

    fun.ny_texts

    #121

    Text message exchange with a funny misunderstanding about the word upsexy, part of texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #122

    Funny text message conversation showing a humorous refusal to go bungie jumping in texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #123

    Text message exchange featuring a humorous breakup song reference, fitting for texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #124

    Text message exchange with a funny reply, illustrating humorous texts that might make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #125

    Text message exchange between a son and his dad featuring a humorous updog joke to make you laugh.

    fun.ny_texts

    #126

    Text message conversation with humorous content intended to make you laugh showing a son at a strip club with a twist.

    fun.ny_texts

