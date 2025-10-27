ADVERTISEMENT

Good idea, poor execution is a very common, human problem. However, sometimes the idea is so bad that no level of execution could have saved it. Badly decorated cakes still get eaten, horrible artwork gets stuffed in some closet, but tattoos are, almost, forever.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most cringe-worthy tattoo fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the most unhinged ones and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

No Ragrets On This One

Tattoo fail showing a misspelled quote no pen no gain on forearm next to a star design on a person's arm.

Sublime- Report

    #2

    Someone I Graduated With Got This Today

    Close-up of a tattoo fail featuring a poorly drawn knot symbol and misspelled script on upper back.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year

    Man with a tattoo fail of an eagle on his forehead blending oddly with his facial features in a tattoo studio.

    InfidelCB Report

    #4

    Okay, Buddy

    Tattoo fail with misspelled Latin phrase on leg in a black ink ribbon style, showcasing an epic tattoo fail example.

    Original Instagram post description: "For those of you who think I think I spelt my tattoo wrong I didn't I wanted to spell it wrong because the real meaning of veni vidi vici is "I came, I saw, I conquered" and I don't feel like I have achieved the last two, once I do them I will get my tattoo spelled the right way."

    paperrchain Report

    #5

    Avocado Baby

    Tattoo fail of a hand holding a poorly drawn baby face with text including a date and name Jayden on arm.

    mockitt Report

    #6

    Don't People Know These Things Are Permanent?

    Close-up of an arm with an epic tattoo fail featuring text and symbols with smudged ink and discoloration.

    RhoosterDiesel Report

    #7

    Posted By A Friend

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn crucifixion scene on arm showing a distorted figure with crown of thorns and outstretched arms.

    anon56789111 Report

    #8

    "Neo Psycho Ignorant Oldschool Traditional Acid Tiger"

    Tattoo fail showing a poorly executed blue panther head pierced by a dagger with blood drops on a forearm.

    trashtodd Report

    #9

    A Poor Drunken Choice

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn Pikachu with an awkward expression on a person's leg, showcasing an epic tattoo fail.

    SaggyBeaver Report

    #10

    Could This Be A Lion?

    Black and gray tattoo fail of a distorted roaring lion on the upper arm, showcasing epic tattoo fails shared by folks.

    samuelhunt Report

    #11

    This "Artist's" Work Comes Across My Feed Daily, Quite The Treasure Trove

    Tattoo fail of a fairy character with distorted facial features and awkward proportions on forearm.

    unicorn_for_lunch Report

    #12

    Looks Like They Did It Left Handed

    Tattoo fail of a yellow key with a banner reading courage is the key, uneven lines and distorted design on forearm.

    facebook.com Report

    #13

    My Roommate Got Mad When I Laughed, Am I In The Wrong?

    Back tattoo featuring a red bird, roses, and a misspelled memorial banner, showcasing tattoo fails and epic design mistakes.

    Trailer_Trash94 Report

    #14

    Where Are His Feet?

    Tattoo fail of a bird with distorted wings on the upper back displaying an epic example of tattoo fails shared online.

    Sylvi2021 Report

    #15

    Ting Miracles

    Tattoo fail of poorly drawn baby footprints and fetus sketch with names and date, a classic epic tattoo fail example.

    MindlessJamiroca Report

    #16

    Originally Thought The "Talons" Were Fidget Spinners

    Large back tattoo with an eagle and hand design showing clear signs of a tattoo fail shared online.

    arwynn Report

    #17

    A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade

    Arm tattoo fail showing poorly drawn letters and shapes with uneven coloring, highlighting common tattoo fail mistakes.

    shad0w2323 Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What in the world are 13 year olds doing with tattoo machines?

    #18

    Are You Ready For Some Football?

    Tattoo fail of a misspelled Texans logo with uneven design and coloring on a person's leg.

    texanwill Report

    #19

    Where Words Fail, Music Speaks

    Tattoo fail on upper back with misspelled words and music notes, showcasing an epic tattoo fail shared by many.

    tatteredbanners Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s so bad, I didn’t realise the tattoo and the caption say the same thing.

    #20

    You Just Yee'd Your Last Haw' Partner

    Tattoo fail featuring a cartoon pig dressed as a cowboy with the text "You just yee'd your last haw' partner."

    Anna Pauline San Souci Report

    #21

    Palm Void

    Tattoo fails showing a blurry bird design on the palm with scattered dots creating a spiral pattern on skin.

    Macfarlane Kent Report

    #22

    Wish I Could Fly Away After Seeing It

    Back view of person with poorly designed tattoo wings on their upper back, showcasing an epic tattoo fail.

    facebook.com Report

    #23

    This Is Just Perfect

    Tattoo fail of a distorted face with uneven eyes and crooked teeth on a person's upper arm.

    Timothy Hammett Report

    #24

    Hammershark

    Minimalist line tattoo of a hammerhead shark on a person's thigh, an example of epic tattoo fails.

    I got this for £70 by an apprentice who's mentor claimed he was doing good now and his other work looked okay. It took 50 MINUTES and line work.

    facebook.com Report

    #25

    A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh

    Tattoo fail of a tiger with distorted face and roses, showcasing an epic and humorous tattoo mistake on the arm.

    jennnnner Report

    #26

    Nothing Else Mattress

    Tattoo fail showing a misspelled Metallica band logo with the words nothing else matress on skin.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150/Hr

    Dragon tattoo fail on a person's shoulder with uneven lines and awkward design, an example of epic tattoo fails shared online

    FemmeDeLoria Report

    #28

    The Incredible Hulk. His Face Gets Me Every Time

    Tattoo fail of a muscular figure with distorted anatomy and unclear details on a person's leg.

    mxdj Report

    #29

    Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was Around 18

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn anime character with blurry lines and shading on a person's arm, an epic tattoo fail example.

    ringsofbravo Report

    #30

    Batman Cat That I Got Last Year

    Tattoo fail showing a poorly drawn Batman costume on a small animal, blending comedic and epic tattoo fails.

    bubbletrico Report

    #31

    Test Tattoo, Please Ignore

    Hexagonal tattoo with the words Test Tattoo Please Ignore, showcasing one of the most funny tattoo fails shared online.

    echo-the-crat Report

    #32

    I Wanted To Tattoo Myself The “WASD” Keys But I Stopped When I Realized I Misplaced The A

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn word document icon and letter A on a hairy patch of skin shared for laughs.

    iBahnez Report

    #33

    Has No Special Meaning Or Anything. I Just Like Him

    Hand-drawn cat tattoo with speech bubble saying sorry mom I am so high, an example of epic tattoo fails.

    Erasmo Aguirre Report

    #34

    Team Kayden And Falyn Or Kfaayldyenn?

    Tattoo fail of misspelled name on child-themed blocks with balloons and teddy bear on lower leg showcasing epic tattoo fails.

    Sheri Clason Report

    #35

    Stitch Coverup?

    Tattoo fail showing a large black ink cover-up over a flower tattoo on an upper arm, part of epic tattoo fails collection.

    Lexy Schultz Report

    #36

    It's Not Finished Yet, And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse

    Dragon tattoo fail on a woman’s back with sparse line work and uneven detail, highlighting epic tattoo fails shared online.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Regrettable, To Say The Least

    Tattoo fail of misspelled words on a leg saying Quentin and Tarantined by Wrintin Directino as a funny tattoo fail.

    DecadentEx Report

    #38

    Scars Don't Heal

    Tattoo fail on shoulder with poorly done text and hashtag, an example of epic tattoo fails shared online.

    Owdin Report

    #39

    Can’t Really Decipher What Is Going On With The Legs

    Tattoo fail showing three dogs with distorted features and unclear details on a person's upper arm.

    Sophi Henderson Report

    #40

    7 Man Daisy Chain

    Close-up of a poorly executed tattoo on a wrist showing anatomical lines that illustrate tattoo fails so epic to share

    Chelsea Jazzmine Sarrii Wilde Report

    #41

    Supposed To Be An Evil Ben Franklin

    Close-up of an arm with a tattoo fail featuring a poorly drawn devil face and faded text on the forearm.

    Eagles_Sixers_Phils Report

    #42

    My Friend's New Tattoo. I Am Currently Arguing With Her Over The Usage Of The Letter D In "Supposed"

    Tattoo fail showing a misspelled quote on a forearm with black typewriter-style font on light skin.

    Rvnscrft Report

    #43

    Imagine Rolling Over In Bed And Having That Staring At You, Just Peeping Over The Covers At You

    Tattoo fail of a poorly executed black wolf face with unclear details on a person's upper arm.

    lupusmortuus Report

    #44

    How Can The Tattoo Inside The Tattoo Be Better Than The Tattoo Itself

    Tattoo fail of a female character with pigtails holding a bat, with blurred and distorted facial features on upper arm.

    Jingoringo Report

    #45

    At First I Thought "Why Is It Always Wolves?" But Then. Oh, Deer

    Tattoo fail showing a distorted wolf and deer design on upper arm with awkward anatomy and shading errors.

    MariaAna Yeoman Report

    #46

    I Was Very Manic As You Can See

    Tattoo fail showing a misspelled phrase on a person's chest with a beige shirt partially covering the skin.

    Emily Saueressig Report

    #47

    Goofy Little Tattoo

    Tattoo fail of a raisin character on a skateboard with misspelled text on a person's leg, showcasing epic tattoo mistakes.

    Zoey Moniz Report

    #48

    Mer-Meh

    Large black and grey mermaid tattoo on thigh showing detailed patterns, an example of epic tattoo fails shared online.

    CirrusUnicus Report

    #49

    Undead Mickey

    Poorly executed tattoo fail of a cartoon character with distorted features and uneven lines on skin.

    El Nueve Report

    #50

    Sid Haig Is Rolling In His Grave

    Close-up of a colorful clown tattoo on a person's head showcasing one of the most epic tattoo fails shared online.

    Manolo Del Valle Report

    #51

    I Gave This Guy Change Outside A 7/11 Once

    Tattoo fail of a distorted, cartoonish character with exaggerated features and uneven shading on a forearm.

    Caroline San Report

    #52

    Lady Gaga Looks A Little Different Here

    Tattoo fail of a singer with mismatched proportions and red ink smudges on upper arm, showcasing epic tattoo fails.

    rage.fatigue Report

    #53

    I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy

    Close-up of a chest tattoo fail with the word inbred, showcasing one of the most epic tattoo fails shared online.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    ADHD

    Tattoo fail showing red block letters AD/HD with a lightning bolt and text reading highway to hey look a squirrel.

    jennibaker76 Report

    #55

    This Florida Man's Haircut

    Tattoo fail of a face tattooed on the back of a bald head, creating a distorted and funny visual on an airplane seat.

    youdontknowimadog Report

    #56

    Is It Just The Angle Or Does She Have A Pinocchio Arm?

    Tattoo fail of a woman in a sailor outfit with uneven features and distorted proportions on upper arm.

    cellared Report

    #57

    Wait, What?

    Tattoo fail with a misspelled chest tattoo reading Only Good Can Me in black ink on bare skin.

    MrsPrendsen Report

    #58

    Looks Cute Until You Notice The Leg

    Tiger tattoo with purple flowers on thigh, showing one of many epic tattoo fails shared by folks online

    Shauna Kirby Report

    #59

    How Do You Do, Fellow Emos?

    Close-up of a man's face showing tattoo fails with bleeding eye tattoos and broken heart designs on his cheeks.

    neglectron Report

    #60

    It's A Woman Holding An Infant In A Red Blanket, For Those Wondering

    Tattoo fail showing a poorly executed woman with distorted features and blurry black and red ink on skin.

    ChaosSauce89 Report

    #61

    "What Angle Do You Want The Plane From?" "All Of Them"

    Tattoo fail showing a poorly executed airplane with uneven wings and inaccurate proportions on an arm.

    MarkusAk Report

    #62

    Bad Tattoo My Coworker Has. He Wont Tell Me What It Is

    Tattoo fail on calf showing a blurry, poorly executed blue and black design with an indistinct figure inside a circle outdoors.

    Steif94 Report

    #63

    Eye See U

    Tattoo fail showing large eyes tattooed on the back of a man’s neck, creating an unusual and epic visual effect.

    shhphoenix Report

    #64

    Someone Skipped Biology Class

    Red and black tattoo covering upper chest and shoulder with an unusual muscle-like design, a tattoo fail example.

    klosamaja Report

    #65

    Let Them

    Tattoo fail showing a poorly drawn butterfly and the phrase let them with a semicolon on skin.

    facebook.com Report

    #66

    If You Got No Sauce, Then You Lost

    Tattoo fail showing poorly drawn face with a misspelled motivational quote on skin, an epic example of tattoo fails.

    trashtodd Report

    #67

    Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas

    Tattoo fail of a misspelled word and cartoon character on a person's upper leg in a casual home setting.

    sliponvans Report

    #68

    Is This As Bad As I Think It Is?

    Tattoo fail on forearm featuring a flower, star, text born & bred, and a distorted dog face with numbers.

    BirthdayMaximum6043 Report

    #69

    Got My Heart Broke, Got Drunk, And Woke Up With This

    Forearm tattoo featuring an eye with clock numbers and bold red and black ink, showcasing a unique but flawed design.

    Sensitive_Mistake527 Report

    #70

    I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?

    Tattoo fail of a cat with an apple body on a person's lower leg, showcasing an epic and humorous tattoo mistake.

    Joadow420 Report

    #71

    "Oh No! Can You Remove That S?" "Say No More"

    Two tattoo fails with misspelled script text reading My mother is the heart thats keeps me alive on skin.

    bobby2286 Report

    #72

    This Is The Stuff That Gets Carved Into Bathroom Walls In Horror Movies

    Leg with an amateur tattoo fail showing a misspelled word and a poorly drawn design on pale skin in a car interior.

    facebook.com Report

    #73

    4 Sessions In On This Piece So Far

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn woman with a flag on a person's thigh showing a badly executed tattoo design.

    Original caption: "Finally got a healed shot of this cowgirl piece 4 sessions in can't wait to finish her!"

    SweetxKiss Report

    #74

    Keep On Keepin On

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn person with the text keep on Keepin on in dark ink and a green background.

    kbillz18 Report

    #75

    I’ve Just Lost My Uncle. My Cousin Just Sent Me A Tattoo She Got Of Her Dad. I Really Don’t Know How To Tell Her

    Memorial tattoo with text and a diamond-shaped design of a person holding a child's hand, an example of tattoo fails.

    CharlieManson67 Report

    #76

    If You're Gonna Get A Tattoo, At Least Do It Properly

    Compass tattoo with incorrect directions on a person's upper back wearing a floral dress, an epic tattoo fail shared online

    Pandafour20 Report

    #77

    Some Girl I Know Tattooed This. English Isn't Her First Language As You Can See

    Tattoo fail showing misspelled phrase inked on forearm with the words I will not be silence in cursive script.

    tchelet_r Report

    #78

    A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel. With Cutoff Jean Shorts

    Tattoo fail on arm featuring a distorted unicorn and an angel with wings, highlighting epic tattoo fails shared by users.

    Ellie_Dee Report

    #79

    Would You Believe This Is A Cover Up? Shades Are Covering An Exes Name That She Got After Dating For A Week

    Abstract and blurry face tattoo on neck representing one of the epic tattoo fails shared by folks online.

    Verali013 Report

    #80

    "Dot Work Seems Easy"

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn Mozart portrait with the words Rock me Amadeus on a forearm.

    LuckyRavioli Report

    #81

    It's Supposed To Be A Horse

    Large tattoo fail on thigh featuring overlapping black ink designs including skulls, crosses, numbers, and abstract shapes.

    facebook.com Report

