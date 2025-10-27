81 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them
Good idea, poor execution is a very common, human problem. However, sometimes the idea is so bad that no level of execution could have saved it. Badly decorated cakes still get eaten, horrible artwork gets stuffed in some closet, but tattoos are, almost, forever.
So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most cringe-worthy tattoo fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the most unhinged ones and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
No Ragrets On This One
Someone I Graduated With Got This Today
My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year
Okay, Buddy
Original Instagram post description: "For those of you who think I think I spelt my tattoo wrong I didn't I wanted to spell it wrong because the real meaning of veni vidi vici is "I came, I saw, I conquered" and I don't feel like I have achieved the last two, once I do them I will get my tattoo spelled the right way."
Or.... You made up a bad story to cover the fact you got a bad tattoo.
Avocado Baby
God created a disembodied head in a large marble.
Don't People Know These Things Are Permanent?
Posted By A Friend
"Neo Psycho Ignorant Oldschool Traditional Acid Tiger"
A Poor Drunken Choice
Could This Be A Lion?
This "Artist's" Work Comes Across My Feed Daily, Quite The Treasure Trove
Looks Like They Did It Left Handed
My Roommate Got Mad When I Laughed, Am I In The Wrong?
Where is he going to fit his other relatives?
Ting Miracles
Originally Thought The "Talons" Were Fidget Spinners
A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade
Are You Ready For Some Football?
Where Words Fail, Music Speaks
You Just Yee'd Your Last Haw' Partner
Palm Void
Wish I Could Fly Away After Seeing It
This Is Just Perfect
Hammershark
I got this for £70 by an apprentice who's mentor claimed he was doing good now and his other work looked okay. It took 50 MINUTES and line work.
A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh
Nothing Else Mattress
This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150/Hr
The Incredible Hulk. His Face Gets Me Every Time
Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was Around 18
Batman Cat That I Got Last Year
Test Tattoo, Please Ignore
I Wanted To Tattoo Myself The “WASD” Keys But I Stopped When I Realized I Misplaced The A
Has No Special Meaning Or Anything. I Just Like Him
Team Kayden And Falyn Or Kfaayldyenn?
Stitch Coverup?
It's Not Finished Yet, And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse
Regrettable, To Say The Least
Scars Don't Heal
Can’t Really Decipher What Is Going On With The Legs
7 Man Daisy Chain
Supposed To Be An Evil Ben Franklin
My Friend's New Tattoo. I Am Currently Arguing With Her Over The Usage Of The Letter D In "Supposed"
I'm not, I am over there instead of over here.
Imagine Rolling Over In Bed And Having That Staring At You, Just Peeping Over The Covers At You
How Can The Tattoo Inside The Tattoo Be Better Than The Tattoo Itself
At First I Thought "Why Is It Always Wolves?" But Then. Oh, Deer
I Was Very Manic As You Can See
Goofy Little Tattoo
Mer-Meh
Undead Mickey
Sid Haig Is Rolling In His Grave
I Gave This Guy Change Outside A 7/11 Once
Lady Gaga Looks A Little Different Here
Lady Gaga? I thought it was Madonna. Or Medusa.
I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy
Her family tree looks like a telephone pole.
This Florida Man's Haircut
Is It Just The Angle Or Does She Have A Pinocchio Arm?
Wait, What?
Looks Cute Until You Notice The Leg
How Do You Do, Fellow Emos?
It's A Woman Holding An Infant In A Red Blanket, For Those Wondering
"What Angle Do You Want The Plane From?" "All Of Them"
Bad Tattoo My Coworker Has. He Wont Tell Me What It Is
Eye See U
Someone Skipped Biology Class
Let Them
If You Got No Sauce, Then You Lost
Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas
Is This As Bad As I Think It Is?
Got My Heart Broke, Got Drunk, And Woke Up With This
I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?
"Oh No! Can You Remove That S?" "Say No More"
This Is The Stuff That Gets Carved Into Bathroom Walls In Horror Movies
4 Sessions In On This Piece So Far
Original caption: "Finally got a healed shot of this cowgirl piece 4 sessions in can't wait to finish her!"