So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most cringe-worthy tattoo fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the most unhinged ones and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

Good idea, poor execution is a very common, human problem. However, sometimes the idea is so bad that no level of execution could have saved it . Badly decorated cakes still get eaten, horrible artwork gets stuffed in some closet, but tattoos are, almost, forever.

#1 No Ragrets On This One Share icon

#2 Someone I Graduated With Got This Today Share icon

#3 My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year Share icon

#4 Okay, Buddy Share icon Original Instagram post description: "For those of you who think I think I spelt my tattoo wrong I didn't I wanted to spell it wrong because the real meaning of veni vidi vici is "I came, I saw, I conquered" and I don't feel like I have achieved the last two, once I do them I will get my tattoo spelled the right way."



#5 Avocado Baby Share icon

#6 Don't People Know These Things Are Permanent? Share icon

#7 Posted By A Friend Share icon

#8 "Neo Psycho Ignorant Oldschool Traditional Acid Tiger" Share icon

#9 A Poor Drunken Choice Share icon

#10 Could This Be A Lion? Share icon

#11 This "Artist's" Work Comes Across My Feed Daily, Quite The Treasure Trove Share icon

#12 Looks Like They Did It Left Handed Share icon

#13 My Roommate Got Mad When I Laughed, Am I In The Wrong? Share icon

#14 Where Are His Feet? Share icon

#15 Ting Miracles Share icon

#16 Originally Thought The "Talons" Were Fidget Spinners Share icon

#17 A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade Share icon

#18 Are You Ready For Some Football? Share icon

#19 Where Words Fail, Music Speaks Share icon

#20 You Just Yee'd Your Last Haw' Partner Share icon

#21 Palm Void Share icon

#22 Wish I Could Fly Away After Seeing It Share icon

#23 This Is Just Perfect Share icon

#24 Hammershark Share icon I got this for £70 by an apprentice who's mentor claimed he was doing good now and his other work looked okay. It took 50 MINUTES and line work.



#25 A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh Share icon

#26 Nothing Else Mattress Share icon

#27 This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150/Hr Share icon

#28 The Incredible Hulk. His Face Gets Me Every Time Share icon

#29 Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was Around 18 Share icon

#30 Batman Cat That I Got Last Year Share icon

#31 Test Tattoo, Please Ignore Share icon

#32 I Wanted To Tattoo Myself The “WASD” Keys But I Stopped When I Realized I Misplaced The A Share icon

#33 Has No Special Meaning Or Anything. I Just Like Him Share icon

#34 Team Kayden And Falyn Or Kfaayldyenn? Share icon

#35 Stitch Coverup? Share icon

#36 It's Not Finished Yet, And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse Share icon

#37 Regrettable, To Say The Least Share icon

#38 Scars Don't Heal Share icon

#39 Can’t Really Decipher What Is Going On With The Legs Share icon

#40 7 Man Daisy Chain Share icon

#41 Supposed To Be An Evil Ben Franklin Share icon

#42 My Friend's New Tattoo. I Am Currently Arguing With Her Over The Usage Of The Letter D In "Supposed" Share icon

#43 Imagine Rolling Over In Bed And Having That Staring At You, Just Peeping Over The Covers At You Share icon

#44 How Can The Tattoo Inside The Tattoo Be Better Than The Tattoo Itself Share icon

#45 At First I Thought "Why Is It Always Wolves?" But Then. Oh, Deer Share icon

#46 I Was Very Manic As You Can See Share icon

#47 Goofy Little Tattoo Share icon

#49 Undead Mickey Share icon

#50 Sid Haig Is Rolling In His Grave Share icon

#51 I Gave This Guy Change Outside A 7/11 Once Share icon

#52 Lady Gaga Looks A Little Different Here Share icon

#53 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy Share icon

#54 ADHD Share icon

#55 This Florida Man's Haircut Share icon

#56 Is It Just The Angle Or Does She Have A Pinocchio Arm? Share icon

#58 Looks Cute Until You Notice The Leg Share icon

#59 How Do You Do, Fellow Emos? Share icon

#60 It's A Woman Holding An Infant In A Red Blanket, For Those Wondering Share icon

#61 "What Angle Do You Want The Plane From?" "All Of Them" Share icon

#62 Bad Tattoo My Coworker Has. He Wont Tell Me What It Is Share icon

#63 Eye See U Share icon

#64 Someone Skipped Biology Class Share icon

#65 Let Them Share icon

#66 If You Got No Sauce, Then You Lost Share icon

#67 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas Share icon

#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is? Share icon

#69 Got My Heart Broke, Got Drunk, And Woke Up With This Share icon

#70 I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think? Share icon

#71 "Oh No! Can You Remove That S?" "Say No More" Share icon

#72 This Is The Stuff That Gets Carved Into Bathroom Walls In Horror Movies Share icon

#73 4 Sessions In On This Piece So Far Share icon Original caption: "Finally got a healed shot of this cowgirl piece 4 sessions in can't wait to finish her!"



#74 Keep On Keepin On Share icon

#75 I’ve Just Lost My Uncle. My Cousin Just Sent Me A Tattoo She Got Of Her Dad. I Really Don’t Know How To Tell Her Share icon

#76 If You're Gonna Get A Tattoo, At Least Do It Properly Share icon

#77 Some Girl I Know Tattooed This. English Isn't Her First Language As You Can See Share icon

#78 A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel. With Cutoff Jean Shorts Share icon

#79 Would You Believe This Is A Cover Up? Shades Are Covering An Exes Name That She Got After Dating For A Week Share icon

#80 "Dot Work Seems Easy" Share icon