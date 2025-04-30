The dictionary defines “permanent” as “continuing or enduring without fundamental or marked change” or “not easily removed, washed away, or erased.” It’s a simple word. One most people understand pretty well.

But it seems some tattoo enthusiasts forgot its meaning when they got inked. The designs they now carry are so shocking, it’s hard to believe someone actually chose to go through with them. Scroll down to see just how bad these tattoo fails get, and let us know what you think.

Warning: serious cringe ahead.

#1

The Way I Ran Here

Outline of a scary clown tattoo inked on the side of a man's head, showcasing one of the wild tattoo fails.

dogeater6666 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    For & Reason (Maybe The Worst I’ve Seen)

    Tattoo fail with misspelled words and inconsistent fonts reading everything happens for & reason on inner arm.

    bigboobz7 Report

    #3

    Found On Instagram

    No smoking symbol tattoo on upper arm showing a wild tattoo fail with uneven lines and shading.

    mystic-wizard459 Report

    #4

    Found This On Instagram

    Finger tattoo cover-up fail with excessive black ink fully covering finger and nail, a wild tattoo fail example.

    Suitable-Recording-7 Report

    #5

    I Feel Like These Post Always Have At Least A Couple Of People Claim It’s Not That Bad

    Neck tattoo with repeated misspelled word vegan in various colors showing a wild tattoo fail.

    SoftConfusion42 Report

    #6

    Heatless

    Close-up of a messy face tattoo with the word heartless misspelled, showing a wild tattoo fail on the forehead.

    amante-dellarte Report

    #7

    Regret

    Black ink tattoo fail on finger resembling a distorted shape with black-painted nails and a black ring.

    Acceptable-Wear2718 Report

    #8

    Would Rather Be Gratefully Dead Than Have This Monstrosity On My Neck

    Tattoo fail on the neck featuring a poorly executed skull and lightning bolt design with uneven lines and colors.

    litheartist Report

    #9

    My Friends Tattoo

    Side-by-side images showing a flower tattoo before and after a wild tattoo fail transformation.

    Coffin_Nail Report

    #10

    This Shop Only Lasted 6 Months

    Man with a large red broken heart tattoo on his cheek, showcasing one of many wild tattoo fails.

    thisismytrip Report

    #11

    Saw On Instagram, Utterly Atrocious

    Hand with a poorly executed green face tattoo, showcasing one of the wild tattoo fails now someone’s forever problem.

    Ava_____ Report

    #12

    I Saw This Monstrosity On Snapchat

    Person showing a vertical tattoo fail of crescent shapes on the back, highlighting a wild tattoo fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    An Acquaintance Of Mine Just Got Her First Ever Tattoo

    Tattoo fail showing poorly done version of a floral design with Let Them text, highlighting wild tattoo fails.

    Asylum_Princess Report

    #14

    My Dyslexic Son's Tattoo - He's Keeping A Postivite Attitude

    Tattoo fail on arm showing misspelled word positivity with a cross design replacing the letter T.

    PistolGrace Report

    #15

    Seen On Instagram... I Don't Have Any Words

    Brightly colored tattoo fail featuring a distorted skull with flower eyes and additional floral designs on forearm.

    shadeyard Report

    #16

    Snap Story Gem

    Tattoo fail on forearm showing a poorly drawn, unfinished animal design with minimal shading and outline only.

    SpadeTheClown Report

    #17

    All By The Same Artist I Found On Insta

    Collage of wild tattoo fails including a childlike snowman, abstract back scribbles, rainbow rows, and a crossed-out insect.

    urjok Report

    #18

    I Normally Really Like This Artist’s Work But This Is Terrible

    Minimalist black line tattoo on a person’s back showing an abstract design, a wild tattoo fail example.

    smittywrbermanjensen Report

    #19

    Save Her From This Artist

    Back tattoo with a cross and wings surrounded by handwritten text, showcasing a wild tattoo fail on skin.

    RedactedThreads Report

    #20

    Girl At My School Got This Tattooed On Them By Ex Boyfriend

    Tattoo fail on thigh showing a rough black vine with hearts, a paw print, and uneven text in a wild tattoo fail example.

    Tiny-Software-3544 Report

    #21

    Big Numbers Guy

    Tattoo fail on upper back with random numbers, faces, and blocky letters in a chaotic design.

    BPuzzle Report

    #22

    My Husband Arm

    Old black and white sailor photo beside a tattoo fail of the same image with distorted facial features on a person's arm.

    Limacology_nerd Report

    fzc8yxyj75 avatar
    Wombat
    Wombat
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The smile's a bit wonky but otherwise I think it's fine.

    #23

    I Saw This Local Shop Posting Of Their Work LOL (Not Me)

    Foot tattoo fail showing a distorted face with a hat, highlighting one of the wild tattoo fails now someone’s forever problem.

    Professional-Wind353 Report

    #24

    My Colleague. What She Wanted vs. What She Got

    Two close-up images of finger tattoos showing small black heart designs with dots, highlighting wild tattoo fails.

    dandy-dan Report

    #25

    Should I Get My Money Back

    Side-by-side comparison of a wild tattoo fail showing a distorted bottle design with eyes inside inked on skin.

    Mischyf1 Report

    #26

    I Got A Sausage Tattooed On My Arm While Both Me And The Tattooist Were Drunk

    Close-up of a simple tattoo on an arm showing a poorly drawn sausage, an example of wild tattoo fails.

    DerFlamongo Report

    #27

    Who Can Tell Me What Style Of Tattooing The Nose Piece Is?

    Extreme face tattoo fail covering most of the face in solid black ink with additional tattoo designs visible.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    Some Girl I Know Tattooed This. English Isn't Her First Language As You Can See

    Tattoo fail spelling error on forearm reading I will not be silence in cursive script, a wild tattoo fail example.

    tchelet_r Report

    #29

    Bottom Text

    Tattoo fail of a meme with the text we live in a society and bottom text left unfinished on skin.

    420_sided_die Report

    #30

    Should I Get A Refund?

    Tattoo fail showing a cat and bat design where the ink quality and details differ between the original sketch and the final tattoo.

    Effective-Glass-7998 Report

    #31

    Tattoo Artist Drew Very Crooked Lines On My First Tatt Ever

    Close-up of a wild tattoo fail on a person's arm showing uneven black lines wrapped around the elbow area.

    Derna_A_River Report

    #32

    Found On My Ig And He Has 75k Followersf They Are So Bad

    Person showing wild tattoo fails on back and leg, including abstract designs and grid-like patterns, highlighting tattoo mistakes.

    complikaity Report

    #33

    Toxicity

    Leg tattoo fail with the word toxicity in bold black letters covering the entire calf, showcasing a wild tattoo fail.

    PuzzleheadedBlock689 Report

    #34

    Raise You This Masterpiece

    Tattoo fail of a distorted cartoon character with mismatched colors and unclear design on a hairy arm.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Got This 13 Years Ago, Its Prison Work Done With A Baby Oil Soot

    Blurry skull tattoo on hairy arm showing one of the wild tattoo fails that became a permanent problem.

    FutureSD1 Report

    #36

    Got This When I Was 16. The Tattoo Artist Made It Look Like A Freaking Dog

    Wolf tattoo design shown alongside a wild tattoo fail of a distorted wolf on a person’s upper arm.

    Tatazed775 Report

    #37

    My "What I Wanted vs. What I Got" Tattoo That I Hate With A Passion

    Side-by-side comparison of wild tattoo fails showing a bee held by hands with blurry and distorted lines.

    Octoux Report

    #38

    This Is Why You Go To Portrait Artists For Portrait Tattoos

    Tattoo fail of two cartoon characters with flames in the background on a person's leg, a wild tattoo fail example.

    3frogs1goat Report

    #39

    I Cry Knowing How Much I Spent On This Tattoo

    Comparison of a wild tattoo fail showing a poorly inked version of a cartoon couple inside a heart shape.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    I’m So Devastated Lmao. Advice For A Coverup Of The Moon?

    Original moon drawing on paper next to a wild tattoo fail of a shark and crescent moon on skin.

    myles747wesley Report

    #41

    “The Cigarette Fairy”

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn fairy with star wand and wings on skin, a wild tattoo fail now someone's forever problem.

    Ok_Airline7121 Report

    #42

    The “Coverup” Is On The Next Slide

    Two wild tattoo fails on skin showing messy and unclear designs, examples of permanent tattoo problems.

    ginahandler Report

    #43

    Clock

    Tattoo fail of a hand-drawn, distorted clock with misaligned numbers inked on a person’s upper back.

    Neat_Ad_3043 Report

    #44

    Traditional Artist Does.... Whatever This Is

    Man with bold tribal style tattoo eyebrows and a matching mustache, showcasing one of the wild tattoo fails.

    deletedpearl Report

    #45

    The Tattoo Requested vs. The Tattoo Recieved

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed tattoo design and a wild tattoo fail version on skin with distorted features.

    wouldyoulikethetruth Report

    #46

    This Tattoo An Acquaintance Paid For

    Side-by-side comparison of a wild tattoo fail featuring a feather and a scissors design on hands.

    ElectricKyodee Report

    #47

    So A Mutual Got A Tattoo. Genuinely Horrific (Its Supposed To Be A Tree)

    Tattoo fail of a poorly executed tree bark design on forearm, highlighting one of the wild tattoo fails now someone’s forever problem.

    Mrphteeth Report

    #48

    Someone I Went To Hs With, I Had To Pause And Take A Breath After Scrolling Into It

    Arm tattoo fail showing a poorly drawn sword with red and black ink, an example of wild tattoo fails now someone's forever problem.

    Nonpratical Report

    #49

    I Have Been Sitting On This Screenshot For Years. Done In My Town

    Tattoo fail of a mermaid and sea creatures with distorted and unclear design on a person's upper arm.

    Pizzasonpineapples Report

    #50

    My Second Tattoo (Fair Warning, It's Bad)

    Side-by-side comparison of a tattoo stencil and a wild tattoo fail on a person's leg with distorted character design.

    Cr0wn0fShad0wS Report

