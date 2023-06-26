Funny Robot Kidnapping Attempts (3 Comics)

Moderator,

BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.