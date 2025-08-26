ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes an item or experience is so good or so truly terrible that we feel compelled to sit down and pen a description of what it was like, something to immortalize this incident. Commonly enough, these end up being reviews. And some, as it turns out, are seriously more creative than others.

We’ve gathered some hilarious, creative and unhinged examples of times netizens found comedy gold in the review section. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Funniest Food Review Ever

Little Caesars sign with a humorous product review showing an immaculate sense of humor in service reviews.

JMajercz Report

hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
16 minutes ago

BP has been pretty shi‍‍tty for a while now (I only stay for the occasional good bits), but now they're censoring "beats" (and also "freak" in a different post)??? What the fu‍‍cking he‍‍ll

    #2

    Fat Husband

    Funny product and service reviews showing an immaculate sense of humor about a missing bloomin onion order.

    gracecamille_ , MothersMiIk Report

    #3

    Shout Out To My Man Henry

    Humorous product and service review praising a barber's professionalism and great haircut with witty comments.

    shamusreed Report

    #4

    A One Star Review For A Place That Hasn't Even Opened Yet

    Google review summary showing a humorous one-star product and service review highlighting its immaculate sense of humor.

    PixelPervert Report

    #5

    Cursed Review

    Funny product review praising a silent mouse that saved a relationship by stopping constant clicking noise.

    Garrett-The-Ferret Report

    #6

    Came Across This Funny Review When Looking For Bear Spray

    Five-star humorous product review about a bear encounter, showcasing immaculate sense of humor in product reviews.

    kitttxn Report

    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Idea: instead of just waving your arms to scare off an animal, use an airhorn

    #7

    Botanical Bliss

    Review of Royal Botanic Gardens showing an immaculate sense of humor in product and service reviews.

    Jedidaz Report

    #8

    "Too Many Animal"

    Screenshot of a humorous product review showing a one-star rating and the comment too many animal.

    Silver_SnakeNZ Report

    #9

    I Hate Yellow

    Humorous product review explaining a 1-star rating is to avoid the color yellow on the screen in a witty way.

    Rorshach85 Report

    Angela B
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Has anyone mentioned the colour of urine to this person at all?

    #10

    A Review For Edinburgh Zoo

    User review showing an immaculate sense of humor in a product and service review with a playful story.

    MicoClarke Report

    #11

    I Never Knew That I Wanted One Of These… Until Now

    Humorous product review of a shark costume praising comfort and quality with a funny twist in the UK.

    NanasTeaPartyHeyHo Report

    #12

    The Funny Part Is That 70 People Found It Helpful

    Humorous product review showing a box cutter with a thumb bandaged, highlighting witty service review humor.

    TheMaskedCrisis Report

    #13

    He Gave 5 Star Review To A Police Station

    A humorous product and service review describing a police station visit with a witty, positive tone.

    Fogger-3 Report

    #14

    Letting Someone In On Your Protein Is Crazy

    Funny product and service review about a gym where a customer shares a humorous story of betrayal and heartbreak.

    king26_sk Report

    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Abhishek sucks and is a lousy person for letting you think you could trust him. your girlfriend's pretty lousy too.you don't go to a gym and expect to be cheated on. I hope you are with somebody better now. trust but verify

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Four People Found It Helpful

    Tweet showing a humorous one-star product review claiming the item was never received in a witty customer review.

    HarlanCoben Report

    #16

    Man I Wish

    Review showing humorous product feedback about gifting and creating a cult, highlighting an immaculate sense of humor in reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Boiled Toucan

    Humorous product review in Spanish with funny complaint about water tasting like boiled toucan.

    KoraJem Report

    #18

    I Think He Misread It A Little

    Screenshot of a humorous product review stating worst steakhouse ever because it doesn’t serve food in service reviews.

    DryMC Report

    #19

    I Live A Block Away From A Golf Course And Love When This Opportunity Presents Itself

    Funny product and service review praising honking horn at golfers with a perfect 5-star rating.

    ADGactual Report

    #20

    This Is Absolutely Hilarious

    Screenshot of a humorous product review showing an amusing critique in a service review with an immaculate sense of humor.

    UpendraMPradhan Report

    #21

    This Is Genius

    Rubber screaming chickens velcroed by garage edge as a funny product review showing an immaculate sense of humor.

    __-Midnight__ Report

    #22

    This One Is Fantastic

    Screenshot of a humorous product review on The Empire Strikes Back showing an amusing take in service reviews.

    naberrries Report

    #23

    This Made Me Laugh. I Feel That

    Screenshot of a humorous product review for A Star Is Born on Letterboxd showing a witty and emotional movie reaction.

    gagadaily Report

    #24

    Costco Gas Station

    Humorous product review about being mistakenly punched at a gas station, showcasing an immaculate sense of humor.

    Dphperez20 Report

    #25

    This Is The Funniest Review For A Wing Joint Ever

    Screenshot of a humorous product review mentioning a friend's disappearance and praising the wings, showcasing immaculate sense of humor.

    tylerduran21 , Grover Collins Report

    #26

    This Amazon Review

    Humorous Amazon product review by a customer, showcasing an immaculate sense of humor in service feedback.

    bubblyelephants Report

    #27

    A Review On A Vegan Bakery

    Humorous product review describing bakery items as good but creating an uncomfortable spiritual vibe for a sensitive customer.

    TheEmpireBuisness Report

    #28

    Roller Blade Amazon Review. They’re Not Safe For Your Wives, Guys. Be Careful Out There

    Funny product review by Ryan with a humorous complaint showing an immaculate sense of humor in customer reviews.

    teensytor Report

    #29

    Totally Agree. Should’ve Just Built A New Castle From Scratch

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review of a medieval castle showing a one-star rating and witty comment.

    CharMarlowe Report

    #30

    This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard

    Funny product review on wet eggs delivery taking hours, showcasing people's immaculate sense of humor in service reviews.

    2Saddington Report

    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited)

    oh no. if they were raw, wet is expected. if they were cooked. doesn't take but a moment on the stove or the microwave to remedy the situation. guess Kraftymom wasn't such a KraftyMom after all

    #31

    Interesting Home Depot Review

    Review showing an immaculate sense of humor about a faulty refrigerator light bulb with intermittent issues.

    tid69der Report

    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    since the dawn of the refrigerator.. this has been a problem. try drilling a hole in the refrigerator door so when you close the door you can see if the light remains on

    #32

    This Amazon Review For Trash Bags

    Person wrapped in a large black trash bag lying on grass, illustrating humor in product and service reviews.

    Trial-and-error----- Report

    #33

    Poor Johnny

    Funny product and service review by a local guide mentioning a named cockroach during a vacation stay.

    Recent-Egg-467 Report

    #34

    Help Them Achieve Immortality?

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review showing a four-star rating with comment about earning a fifth star.

    marklewismd Report

    #35

    $1500 Swiss Army Knife, Reviews Are The Best

    Swiss Army knife with multiple tools extended, featured in humorous product and service reviews showing immaculate sense of humor.

    iam_nobody Report

    #36

    Thank You For Your Review

    Review with humorous nonsense text from a user and a polite business response showing immaculate sense of humor in product reviews.

    suurmufloni Report

    #37

    The Satire

    Woman wearing a green dress posing indoors beside a couch, showcasing an example of humor in product and service reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    This Amazon Review And Image For An Ethernet Cable

    Funny product and service review showing a car crashed into a wall inside a room, highlighting humor in reviews.

    OfficialIntelligence Report

    #39

    Signed "The Sympathetic Bandits"

    Amazon product review showing an immaculate sense of humor with a funny complaint about repeated brick hits.

    AmznMovieRevws Report

    #40

    Found This Comfy Little Idiot In A 1-Star Review For Rubber Snakes

    Screenshot of humorous product review showing a fake rubber snake failing to scare a bird in a witty service review.

    mothfroth Report

    #41

    I Don’t Know If Is Entitled But Was A Funny Review

    Humorous product and service review about a trip to Hooters lost to Uber Eats delivery and missing the ambience.

    nacg9 Report

    #42

    Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty

    Funny product and service review by Ryan Tessman humorously complaining about female monuments and feet pictures.

    Iamkindaweird1 Report

    #43

    Can This Opinion Be Trusted?

    A humorous product review of The Cheese Shoppe showing a 3-star rating with the comment I don’t like cheese.

    huixing_ Report

    #44

    This Review For A Pizza Place

    Screenshot of humorous product and service reviews mentioning pizza quality and delivery cost with playful commentary.

    Eternal_Whim Report

    #45

    I Laughed So Hard

    Humorous product review with complaints about fake shoes and poor service, featuring sarcastic seller response.

    furrythrowaway694 Report

    #46

    While Donating Plasma I Decided To Read The Reviews Of The Facility. Good To Know My Plasma Is Going To Satanic Rituals

    Screenshot of a humorous product review claiming donated plasma is used for satanic rituals, showing immaculate sense of humor.

    PNWCactus Report

    #47

    Dawn Reviews Her Son On A Loft Bed Listing

    Humorous product review about a large bed fitting a 6ft teen with funny parental anecdotes and gaming troll cave.

    jiirani Report

    #48

    Parenting Tips In An Amazon Review For A Penguin Mask

    Rubber penguin mask review showing immaculate humor in product and service reviews with funny parenting story.

    imgur.com Report

    #49

    Changed Their Review Because… Oh

    Humorous product review describing a powdery drink that tastes bad and led to a funny relationship update.

    TheSacredEarth Report

    #50

    This Review For A Cheap Vodka Teleportation Device

    Humorous product review describing a teleportation device as a drink causing instant transportation.

    Partly_Dave Report

    #51

    I Laughed Way Too Hard At This. My Sense Of Humor Is Broken

    Screenshot of a humorous product review on Himalayas showing a one-star rating and the comment too tall.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Throwback To This Iconic Review And Yes, Humor Is Subjective

    Customer humorously reviews leggings, showing photos of themselves sliding down rocks, highlighting product durability in funny reviews.

    imgur.com Report

    #53

    Had You Considered Writing A Book About Leahy That Doesn't Focus On Him?

    Tweet showing a humorous product review with a three-star rating, illustrating immaculate sense of humor in reviews.

    PhillipsPOBrien Report

    #54

    How Did You Even Find This?

    Wig product with a humorous customer review showing an immaculate sense of humor in product and service reviews.

    katiemattel Report

    #55

    Game Review

    Steam product review showing a humorous comment about wasting 20 hours, highlighting sense of humor in reviews.

    Sims481 Report

    #56

    Police Station Review

    Humorous product and service review praising police department for roomy cars and good treatment during arrest.

    RandomTranzit Report

    #57

    Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock

    One-star humorous product review revealing a bathroom missing toilet paper causing a trapped customer’s desperate plea for help.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Hope This Is Allowed Just Eat Review

    One-star humorous product and service review by Jack criticizing food quality and presentation with witty remarks.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Review From Local Smoke Shop

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review describing an employee sleeping behind the counter.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    That's Crazy

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review praising a sapphic movie with witty commentary.

    grogucent Report

    #61

    Might Want To Call Hr

    Amazon reviews showing humorous feedback on teddy bear products with funny and disappointed customer comments.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Thanks Clara For Providing A Photo

    Funny product and service reviews showing humorous and honest customer feedback with star ratings and comments.

    reddit.com , ekapitu Report

    #63

    I Kind Of Agree With This Review, Actually

    Amazon product review showing humorous feedback about the movie There Will Be Blood with low blood content complaint.

    AmznMovieRevws Report

    #64

    Ironman

    Screenshot of a humorous product review showing a funny take on safety concerns in customer reviews.

    ComicBookNOW Report

    #65

    Possibly The Funniest Review Of A Benning Film Imaginable

    Screenshot of a humorous product review describing a documentary watched like an audio podcast, highlighting witty service reviews.

    regularaugust Report

    #66

    A Glowing Review Of A Bakery

    Humorous product and service review praising a bake shop with exaggerated compliments and funny storytelling.

    nosh02110 Report

    #67

    Knees Weak, Arms Heavy

    Five-star humorous product review praising the food’s taste and warning about overeating from a long walk away.

    Coalbee1126 Report

    #68

    Answer The Calls Betsy

    Screenshot of a humorous product review warning about theft and calling out Betsy, showcasing an immaculate sense of humor in reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    The Most Liked Review

    Humorous product and service review of Interstellar movie with a witty comment on Casey Affleck.

    Impressive_Plenty876 Report

    #70

    The Review Was So Wild That You Had To Share It. It's Such A Shame That The Person Disabled The Comments

    User review humor about accessing Disney+ in India for the movie All We Imagine as Light, showing witty product and service reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    First Time Sorting Reviews By Lowest Score And It Really Paid Off

    Screenshot of a humorous product review making a joke about the movie Past Lives with witty and sarcastic comments.

    JeremyPudding Report

    #72

    Actually Made Me Laugh

    Review showing immaculate sense of humor with a witty comment about pretending to be a tornado on a product page.

    OrdinaryAltruistic54 Report

    #73

    Crispy

    Customer humorously threatens to boycott Chick-fil-A over a "disgusting" picture in a funny product review.

    BurningBernie559 Report

    #74

    We Covered That On The Nick Swardson Episode

    Funny product and service review where user complains about dryness and owner clarifies it's a record store.

    nonficshawn Report

    #75

    Amazon Review I Stumbled On

    Screenshot of a humorous product review about a lunchbox perfectly fitting half a gallon of milk.

    LeftyRoss Report

    #76

    This

    Humorous product review of a Santa hat with a sewn-in beard showing an immaculate sense of humor in reviews.

    imgur.com Report

    #77

    Found This On The Reviews Of A Local Massage Place

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review highlighting an unexpected but convenient parking feature.

    somedudecandrive Report

    #78

    Oh Nice

    Funny product and service review showing a humorous comment about Taco Bell and a nearby Chase drive through.

    msohioan Report

    #79

    People Are Really This Salty Over A Rating?

    User review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with humorous tone in product and service reviews.

    gamerlessorange Report

    #80

    My Favorite Review Of This Movie

    User review showing an immaculate sense of humor about a movie streaming feature in product and service reviews.

    ilovewater100 Report

    #81

    I Don’t Know If This Qualifies But

    Funny product and service review by a professional medium describing the dark energy at the front desk.

    imgur.com Report

    #82

    One Of The Best Of This Kind

    Humorous product and service review showing confusion with food photo on a Barber Shop review page.

    Bluemads12300 Report

    #83

    Peanut Boy

    Screenshot of a humorous product review showing an unimpressed customer sharing a sarcastic complaint about service.

    SelfApprehensive879 Report

    #84

    "Grow Into It"

    Shaquille O'Neal signed Reebok sneaker review showing humor in product and service customer feedback.

    Ok-Perspective-965 Report

    #85

    Good Cat Storage

    Cat sitting inside a walnut console shelf, featured in a humorous product review with an immaculate sense of humor.

    RubySkube Report

    #86

    I Wanted To Download A Scrabble App But This Was The Top Review

    Humorous product review praising excessive ads with witty sarcasm showcasing an immaculate sense of humor in service reviews.

    perpetualisms Report

    #87

    Teens Flaunting Mobility?

    Screenshot of a humorous product and service review complaining about a lake being too big and full of bugs.

    egguchom Report

    #88

    Funniest Thing Yahs Staff Have Ever Done

    Social media post showing a humorous product review with an emotional story in a Google review.

    x.com Report

    #89

    The Reviews For The Fidget Spinner App On The App Store

    Humorous product and service reviews showing people’s immaculate sense of humor in funny app feedback and comments.

    G1ZM0DE Report

    #90

    Dairy Queen Review

    Humorous product and service review describing a long wait for food with a funny step-by-step story.

    reddit.com Report

    #91

    Mcdonald’s Review

    Funny product and service review criticizing stale fries with no seasoning but praising restaurant cleanliness.

    thesmolchickenclub Report

    #92

    I'm Sorry, But What Does This Have To Do With The Restaurant?

    Review showing a humorous take on a product with a mix of praise and a complaint about local red light cameras.

    andrez444 Report

    #93

    Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?

    One-star product review showing an immaculate sense of humor about a building manager's harsh personality.

    reddit.com Report

    #94

    One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars

    Screenshot of a humorous product review with a Google-translated complaint about forgetting a melon, showing an immaculate sense of humor.

    freably Report

    #95

    Trip To The Local Recycling Center

    Humorous product and service review describing a recycling facility visit with a witty encounter involving a homeless man.

    reddit.com Report

    #96

    Top Review For Come And See

    Screenshot of a humorous product review by Cameron showing an immaculate sense of humor in service reviews.

    gummigummasson Report

    #97

    This Is Incredible

    Humorous product and service review comparing film drama to F1 twists, showcasing an immaculate sense of humor.

    lovepiastri Report

    #98

    Im Not As Funny As This Person

    Social media post showing a humorous product review with a clever text breakdown, highlighting sense of humor in reviews.

    captnmarvl Report

    #99

    Choccy Milk Is Like $10 There

    Humorous product and service review describing a sterile atmosphere and overpriced chocolate milk as a funny test.

    xbalderas1 Report

    #100

    A Review Of The Cheesecake Factory

    Google review showing an example of an immaculate sense of humor in a creative and funny product and service review.

    lily_huber Report

    #101

    At Least The Socket Works

    USB wall charger with 4 ports shown with a humorous product review highlighting an immaculate sense of humor in customer reviews.

    Playful-Gazelle5491 Report

    #102

    Funniest One Star Review On Goodreads. Book Was So Bad It Gave Her Ptsd

    One-star product review showing an immaculate sense of humor in a funny and relatable service review.

    hiscoraline Report

    #103

    A Review For My Local Taco Bell

    Humorous product and service review with exaggerated complaints about food, service, and a funny ending about Diablo sauce.

    luckydragonwolf Report

    #104

    Cats Be Cats

    Humorous product and service review of a Cat Café describing bored cats and awkward visitor experiences.

    Jedidaz Report

    #105

    Use With Caution

    Humorous product review praising tape's strength to seal tombs, prevent earthquakes, and save relationships with a strong bond.

    SAlKYOU Report

