80 Memes About Work That Might Get Too Real Too Quick
Whether we like it or not, most of us need a job to survive. But that means that many people go through a similar hustle and bustle on a daily basis, which can be somewhat comforting; especially if they turn their frustrations with work into jokes or memes.
If you’re looking for some relatable content to bring you comfort, you’re in the right place. Today, we’re focusing on memes shared by the ‘Work Related OMG’ Instagram page that are… well… work-related. So, whether you’re a waiter, an office worker, a civil engineer, or a representative of a completely different field, wait no longer and scroll down to find some entertaining posts, courtesy of a page that shows that we’re all in this together.
Sorry, you can't because they're not here any more. That's why they're happy.
For some people, a job is just a job. They wake up, go to work, do what they have to do—all while counting the minutes until they leave—and return home, only to do the same thing again the next day.
But for some lucky individuals, it’s more than that. It’s their life’s mission, a never-ending learning opportunity, or simply a fun place to be, all of which do not sound like a bad way to make a living.
According to Gallup’s International End of Year Survey (EoY) from 2023, the majority—roughly two thirds—of employed individuals were happy with their jobs. Data revealed that only 17% were not, while as many people said they were neither happy nor unhappy.
But even though more people than not are happy with their jobs, not everyone is equally happy with their pay. EoY found that only 15% of employees were very satisfied with their remuneration, while roughly a third considered themselves somewhat satisfied. Another third said they were somewhat or very unhappy with what they made at work.
While remuneration is important—there’s no doubt about it—for many people, work is not all about that. Many are interested in having a meaningful job, no matter how much or little it pays. And quite often, they’re the ones most content with how they earn their daily bread.
“Researchers have found that workers who feel a higher calling to their jobs are among the most content,” the American Psychological Association notes. People who consider their work to be a calling are reportedly more likely to find their job a meaningful one—due to the personal connection the employee feels to the cause, even the most trivial tasks can feel significant.
Unfortunately, not everyone considers their job to be a meaningful one. As a matter of fact, just over half of employed people do, according to a YouGov survey. But while 55% say that their job is “making a meaningful contribution to the world,” as many as 22% think that it does not.
YouGov revealed that the people who are especially likely to say that their work makes a meaningful contribution to the world work in industries like health care, social assistance, or education. Those who believe that their jobs are at least somewhat meaningful are often employed in government, non-profits, community services, or religious services.
Bearing in mind that roughly only half of employed people think their job is a meaningful one, it’s no surprise that many of them are disengaged at work. According to recent data from Gallup, in 2024, employee engagement in the US fell to its lowest level in a decade, as less than a third of employees (31%) were engaged at work—a figure last seen in 2014. The percentage of actively disengaged employees, which stood at 17%, also aligned with what was seen back in 2014.
Come to Canada. They pay well. They have uber unions. If in Ontario they have the largest pension plan and own a share in all major sports teams. They all make about 90k
So many employees feeling disengaged can have significant detrimental effects, and I don’t only mean lack of motivation on the employees’ part or lack of meaning one sees in what they do. Companies and the economy tend to suffer because of it, too. According to Gallup, last year, such disengagement cost the world economy an astonishing $438 billion.
Whether you love or hate your job, taking a quick break is not a bad idea either way. And if you’re spending yours scrolling through funny internet content, continue to our meme category to find more!
Whenever they said break out, I did - and wanted to.
Or you've been gone for a month, run into a former co-worker and hear that it's even MORE dysfunctional. "Man, that's crazy" stifling a giggle.
Blur 'cool', but not 'dead' ? My eyes ! I'm scared for LIFE !!!!
