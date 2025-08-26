ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one upside to today’s online world, it’s knowing that you will find at least one thing that connects to you in some way. It could be through a new song on your favorite streaming service, a random YouTube video, or a bunch of memes that are speaking loudly to you.

Here are some examples of the latter. We’ve collected these images from various parts of the internet, all of which carry one common theme: relatability. You will find at least one meme on this list that’ll make you go, “Yup, I’ve been there.”

Go ahead, scroll through and see how many of these hit home for you.