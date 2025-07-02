ADVERTISEMENT

Relating to others has never been this easy, thanks to the rise of memes. It may not seem like a big deal, but being able to relate to those around us is important for us human beings, as it forges a connection with others that impacts our well-being and happiness. To help foster the social connections between us, we have prepared a whole list of the most random and yet relatable memes, courtesy of the ’I Be Like’ Facebook page. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Puzzle piece missing from human figure’s head labeled one billion dollars, a relatable meme about desires.

    #2

    Text message exchange showing relatable conversation about crying, illustrating totally random memes and emotional moments.

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're each on our own journeys. We travel at our own pace.

    #3

    Minimalist keyboard with only O and K keys showing, illustrating a relatable meme about parents' texting habits.

    Relatability is a word that is nowadays thrown around quite a lot. Mostly because marketing geniuses got hold of it and realized that today’s consumers want to connect with businesses on a personal level.

    However, we’re not talking about brands and relatability today. We’re simply going back to the basics and the human need to connect, how it impacts us, and how it’s not always easy to relate to others (I know, shocker).

    At its heart, relatability is simple—we gravitate towards those who are most like us. This can be applicable in any area of our lives, whether it’s politics, entertainment, work, social circle, etc. It’s a way for us to organize the chaotic world, connect with others, and find community.

    #4

    Squidward looking suspicious paired with a blurry figure, illustrating a relatable meme from random memes collection.

    #5

    Social media notification icon with a heart and two people, captioned Got enraged, relatable meme concept.

    #6

    Man with a sad expression and text about waking up early on a weekend, relatable random meme content.

    danrider avatar
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your cat jumps on you every morning at dawn. Including weekends and holidays.

    Our ability to relate to others is a learned and complex set of skills, which we develop and join together with our inborn abilities like communication, understanding others, and basic survival skills. The way we can relate to other people and approach relationships with them is largely dependent on our caregivers, who instill what’s acceptable in communication and what’s not.

    Our caregivers also have an impact on how we feel about ourselves, our emotional intelligence, and our self-esteem, as they are all affected by our early experiences of parental love. This, as a result, also has an influence on how we relate to others and ourselves.
    #7

    Pink starfish character with a happy face and text about chest pain, a relatable random meme from new pics collection.

    #8

    Man holding a green mask with text about pretending for work, a relatable totally random meme image.

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL Masking. I masked hard today after my managers changed today's plan five times by 3pm in the afternoon. They're pissed off too.

    #9

    Man in sunglasses giving thumbs up in a relatable meme about texting a dad an important life update.

    “How we relate to others is directly connected to how and what we think about ourselves,” says Karen Liebenguth, an accredited coach and mindfulness trainer.

    When we feel negatively about ourselves and constantly doubt our abilities, we may have difficulty relating to others. If we aren’t valuing ourselves, we increase our chances of feeling insecure in social situations and avoid contact with others out of fear of judgment and criticism, which impedes our ability to relate to others.

    #10

    Relatable meme showing a fish with wide eyes and a loading symbol, capturing the struggle to remember.

    #11

    Muppet with wild messy hair holding a brush, illustrating a relatable totally random meme about not posting pictures anymore.

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me in January when I haven't dyed my hair in six months and don't care.

    #12

    White cat with a serious expression, captioned about keeping quiet but showing relatable facial subtitles in a meme format.

    Even though relatability seems simple, it’s not that easy to achieve. There are many obstacles that could be preventing us from connecting with others in this way. One of which is negative past experiences, like trauma, conflict, or rejection. Such incidents can leave emotional scars that make us doubtful about forming meaningful connections. Our emotional openness subsidizes and, as a result, can interfere with our ability to relate to others.

    #13

    Grumpy clownfish underwater with caption about hearing an opinion not asked for, a relatable random meme.

    #14

    Text message meme showing a conversation where one person says hey my favorite sister and the other replies I'm broke, relatable random meme content.

    #15

    Man reading a humorous meme book about quitting work and paying bills, illustrating relatable random memes.

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does it go? 1. Make your own coffee in the morning, 2. Cut coupons, 3. Only eat out as a special treat, 4. Inherit a $100M trust fund from your parents, 5. Cut your own hair.

    Poor social skills, shyness, and social anxiety can also impinge on our ability to relate to others. If a person hasn’t had the chance to develop their social skills, like starting a conversation, interpreting non-verbal cues, or expressing their emotions effectively, they can experience anxiety about forming connections with others.
    #16

    Girl with pigtails looking frustrated at a ship steering wheel, relatable meme about accidentally turning a car off.

    #17

    Cartoon mouse lying in bed feeling sad with tears, representing overthinking and relatable memes about everyday struggles.

    #18

    Close-up of a foot after a long shift with photoshopped abs, blending memes and relatable humor concepts.

    Sometimes people may even unconsciously distance themselves from people as a way to protect themselves, which some experts call irrelationship. “Irrelationship, a dissociative adaptation, is a shared coping style which allows us to distance ourselves from the anxiety related to becoming close to others,” explain Mark B. Borg, Jr., Ph.D., Grant H. Brenner, MD, & Daniel Berry, RN, MHA, to Psychology Today.

    #19

    Cartoon character labeled Me helping injured friend labeled someone who wouldn’t do the same for me, relatable memes concept.

    #20

    Text message meme conversation humorously critiquing drinking habits, fitting totally random relatable memes theme.

    #21

    Close-up of a doll with wide eyes and a smirk, illustrating a totally random meme about relatable feelings.

    People who experience the inability to relate to others and can’t seem to form connections miss out on a sense of belonging, which is important for our mental health and well-being. This means that those who struggle with it have to improve their ability to relate in order to feel happy and a part of the community.

    #22

    Text message meme showing a conversation with "I thought u were taken already" and the reply "Taken for granted" highlighting relatable random memes.

    #23

    Cartoon character yawning in pajamas with relatable meme text about not wanting to go, highlighting totally random memes.

    #24

    Meme showing Shrek falling asleep with caption about falling back asleep, illustrating relatable random memes.

    This can be done by first working on our individual self-esteem. It’s the foundation on which all of our relationships are built. Practicing self-acceptance and self-care and working on the negative thoughts we have about ourselves improves our view of ourselves, which in turn helps us better connect with others.

    #25

    frustrated child making an angry face when lacking sleep feeling annoyed relatable meme from random memes collection

    #26

    Blue animated character looking surprised, paired with a vibrant sunset sky, illustrating totally random relatable memes.

    #27

    Buzz Lightyear meme showing exhaustion and humor about not wanting to work overtime or regular hours, relatable meme content.

    Practicing empathy is another important step on the road to perfecting our ability to relate to others. It’s a skill that allows us to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes and understand their thoughts and feelings. It can be improved by actively listening to others and showing genuine interest in what they have to say. This helps to better understand others and foster a sense of connection and closeness, which relatability largely requires.

    #28

    Man sitting alone on a porch swing, reflecting on finances in a relatable meme about money and life struggles.

    #29

    Woman wearing sunglasses with caption about enjoying being left alone, relatable meme from totally random memes collection.

    #30

    Young woman making a disgusted face, illustrating relatable sibling reaction meme from totally random memes collection.

    #31

    Young woman with braided hair smiling subtly, relatable meme expression for totally random memes about unexpected feelings.

    #32

    Meme showing a sketch of a person's head filled with stacks of money representing relatable thoughts.

    #33

    Person lying on grass next to a cartoon baby ogre, illustrating a relatable random meme at a family function outdoors.

    #34

    Black and white meme of a sleeping woman with caption about food giving energy, from totally random memes relatable collection.

    #35

    Text conversation showing someone repeatedly responding with sleeping or napping, illustrating totally random relatable memes.

    #36

    Woman reacting with sharp looks at a labubu keychain hanging from an orange handbag in relatable meme format.

    #37

    Relatable meme featuring a surprised cartoon lizard reacting to being told they’re wrong in a funny way

    #38

    Meme showing a funny relatable moment with Patrick from SpongeBob and text about an ex and wedding.

    #39

    Marge Simpson meme from random memes, showing relatable craving for something sweet after eating.

    #40

    Man waving with a smirk outside a house, relatable meme about dogs and neighbors from random memes collection.

    #41

    Hamster holding iced coffee and taco, illustrating relatable memes about unhealthy eating habits and cravings.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eeuugh, the AI! The hamster has 6 toes on the left foot, and the taco is one with the cup!

    #42

    Two selfies of a woman making funny faces, illustrating relatable emotions in totally random memes.

    #43

    Alt text: Humorous totally random meme showing grandma's face in the sky, relatable to family secrets shared online.

    #44

    A funny relatable meme featuring a dog wearing burger shoes standing on a cloud with a rainbow background.

    #45

    Lisa Simpson crying with blue tears in a relatable meme from totally random memes collection.

    #46

    Man shouting with frustrated expression, captioned meme about ups and downs, relatable random memes humor moment.

    #47

    Worn stuffed bear floating face up in a shallow creek, depicting relatable random meme about tough years in life.

    #48

    Confused penguin meme showing indecision, illustrating humor in totally random relatable memes about decision-making struggles.

    #49

    Text meme showing a relatable conversation about trust issues and asking for a photo of crying, featuring random memes.

    #50

    Emoji with one eye half-closed and text about drinking juice, part of totally random relatable memes collection.

    #51

    Cat with a sad expression giving a thumbs up, relatable meme showing how life is going in funny random memes.

    #52

    Mixed emotion emoji with heart eye and crying face representing relatable moods in totally random memes.

    #53

    Cartoon dog relaxing in bed with dessert and TV, illustrating relatable random memes about avoiding plans.

    #54

    Text message conversation meme showing someone saying morning and apologizing with a reply that says you are, relatable random memes.

    #55

    Tired person sitting against a wall with a weary expression, relatable meme about waking up exhausted.

    #56

    Text message from Mom joking about coming out the closet at a family function, part of relatable random memes collection.

    #57

    Person wearing a face shield in an office, reacting humorously to a banker mentioning a negative account balance meme.

    #58

    Woman in sunglasses gesturing to stop with caption about being on third mood, illustrating relatable random memes.

    #59

    Relatable meme showing a wide-eyed animal reacting to misbehavior, perfect for random memes with humor and surprise.

    #60

    Sad blue character crying with empty wallet, illustrating relatable totally random memes about having no money.

    #61

    A relatable meme showing a band-aid on a large crack symbolizing quick fixes from totally random memes.

    #62

    Meme showing a blurred frog with a steering wheel, risking it all while driving looking at a cow relatable meme.

    #63

    Relatable meme of a grumpy white cat with dark eyes captioned did you sleep well, illustrating tiredness in random memes.

    #64

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about not being able to block someone immediately due to a 48-hour waiting period.

    #65

    Text message exchange meme showing a confusing apology conversation, relatable random memes humor.

    #66

    Text message exchange showing a ghosting joke meme in blue chat bubbles, illustrating relatable random memes.

    #67

    Cartoon character with wild hair and tired expression illustrating relatable mental health struggles meme.

