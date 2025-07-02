Relatability is a word that is nowadays thrown around quite a lot. Mostly because marketing geniuses got hold of it and realized that today’s consumers want to connect with businesses on a personal level.

However, we’re not talking about brands and relatability today. We’re simply going back to the basics and the human need to connect, how it impacts us, and how it’s not always easy to relate to others (I know, shocker).

At its heart, relatability is simple—we gravitate towards those who are most like us. This can be applicable in any area of our lives, whether it’s politics, entertainment, work, social circle, etc. It’s a way for us to organize the chaotic world, connect with others, and find community.