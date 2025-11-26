ADVERTISEMENT

Stop looking at the news. Don’t you dare start doomscrolling. Okay, you can check the news after you finish reading this article. But for now, take a short break, and enjoy these memes that will hopefully take your mind off of everything that’s happening in the world.

We took a trip to Sarcasm Daily on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These relatable memes might be just what you need to get through the work day or remember that we shouldn’t take life too seriously. Feel free to share these posts with your friends to bring some sunshine to their days too, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!

#1

Text message conversation humor about calling a customer dumb, part of random memes on unique experiences.

    #2

    Cat meme showing a cat about to speak but deciding it's not worth the effort, relating to random memes and unique experiences.

    Some people only learn the hard way, so you should let them.

    #3

    Person in silver jacket sitting in a small yellow cart stuck against a wall, illustrating random memes about unique experiences.

    bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk* bssssst * clonk*

    According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, a whopping 74% of people say that they’ve been so stressed during the past year that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope. Nearly a third of people admit that they’ve started drinking more to cope with the stress, and almost half report that they’ve eaten too much or eaten unhealthy food due to their stress. 16% say they’ve also taken up smoking or started smoking more.

    There’s no question that being stressed can take a toll on your body. As far as where this tension comes from, the Mental Health Foundation found that a friend or relative’s health condition is often a huge factor. Debt is also a major stressor, as well as comparing oneself to others, feeling the need to always be available/responsive, and discomfort with one’s physical appearance or body.  
    #4

    Modern minimalist living room with clean design, highlighting common relatable moments from random memes.

    This house needs some ‘mess’ to look good.

    #5

    Skeleton seated at a table reading a book repeatedly, illustrating the feeling of never having a unique experience meme.

    #6

    Ripped jeans with crochet patches, illustrating a common relatable meme from random memes about unique experiences.

    We can’t tackle every single issue that causes stress in our lives, but we can work on managing the pressures that we face. And one of the best tools we have for combatting stress is humor. Verywell Mind notes that a healthy sense of humor can go a long way in helping us bond with others, look at situations in a positive light, normalize our experiences, keep our relationships strong, maintain good health, and increase work satisfaction.

    If you’re looking for some tips on how to reduce your stress with a good laugh, Verywell Mind says that the first step might be simply starting with a smile. This may require you to fake it until you make it, but even the act of smiling can trick your body into exuding some endorphins. And it may encourage you to keep smiling!  
    #7

    Dog and doll sharing a tiny bed, illustrating a funny random meme about common unique experiences.

    Mine is a little angel, she crawls under the covers and snuggles up against me and she never crowds. TBF, she only weighs about 18 pounds.

    #8

    Shrek lying in bed with a tired expression, illustrating a random meme about the pre-broke financial stage.

    #9

    White t-shirt with green text humor meme expressing lack of motivation, related to random memes and unique experiences.

    It’s always a good idea to step back from stressful situations and get some perspective on them. You might realize that the issue isn’t actually that big of a deal. After taking a deep breath and scrolling through some memes, you may find that there’s even a little humor to be found in your situation. Did you spill coffee all over yourself on the way to work? Instead of having a meltdown, remember that accidents happen. And you might just make your coworkers day if you stroll into the office pretending that nothing happened.   
    #10

    Cartoon character standing triumphantly on a laundry basket, representing relatable moments from random memes about unique experiences.

    #11

    A meme showing a door bricked up with text about having never had a single unique experience.

    You can check out any time you like but you can never leave 🎵🎶🎶🎵

    #12

    Couple dining in a grocery store aisle filled with eggs, representing relatable random memes about unique experiences.

    They're very eggspensive in some pla places.... I'll see my self out.

    Another wonderful way to fight stress is by surrounding yourself with hilarious people. Hanging out with your friends should help your stress melt away. And if they’re the kind of people who always look on the bright side and can manage to find humor in any situation, that will start to rub off on you. It’s fine to vent or complain every now and then, but it’s best to focus the majority of your energy on thinking positively. Plus, the funnier and more optimistic you are, the more you’ll attract the same kinds of people.   
    #13

    Boy cuddling a cow lying on hay, a random meme showing caring moments, highlighting unique experience memes.

    #14

    Simple cartoon comparing natural eyelashes of parent and child, highlighting relatable random memes about shared experiences.

    #15

    Two-part meme showing exam failure sadness and surprise when best friend also fails, highlighting shared random memes experience.

    If you don’t have an incredibly active social life or you aren’t able to see your friends often, there’s another easy way to get plenty of comedy into your life. Just consume funny content! Stand-up specials on YouTube, sitcoms on Netflix, funny reels, funny memes, the internet is your oyster. As long as it gets you giggling and eliminates some of the stress that’s coming from your job or the current state of the world, it’s a win.   
    #16

    Social media post showing a payment schedule for Juanchos Tacos, humorously highlighting shared common experiences.

    If you need to do this to buy tacos, don't buy tacos...

    #17

    Baby Yoda looking tired with meme text about having 8 hours left at work, illustrating random memes about common experiences.

    #18

    Surprised puppet meme reflecting on having no unique experience from 72 random memes collection.

    l used to tell my colleagues that my house is just to keep my furniture. They all used to live with their families and i was the single one.

    Combating your stress with laughter might even do wonders for your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter can boost your immune system, relieve pain, increase your personal satisfaction and improve your mood. These silly memes aren’t simply a distraction from work; they can also work just like medicine. So make sure you get a healthy dose every day!   

    #19

    Meme showing Squidward walking through a glass door, illustrating a relatable work experience in random memes.

    #20

    Confused child outdoors reacting to couples' sweet comments, illustrating random memes about never having a unique experience.

    #21

    A funny pencil meme highlighting shared experiences of feeling unprepared before a test, featuring street knowledge humor.

    When it comes to improving your sense of humor, the Mayo Clinic recommends making an effort to share laughs with those around you. Send these memes to your besties, tell your colleagues a funny joke, or take your partner to see a new comedy that’s playing at the movie theater. It may take a bit of effort, but it will definitely be worth it when you find that your days are full of more laughter than worries!
    #22

    Young girl showing mood change in 0.5 seconds, illustrating random memes about shared unique experiences.

    #23

    SpongeBob meme showing a sly look, caption about dog trying to get a bite of food, funny relatable random memes.

    #24

    Young woman with tired eyes and swollen face, meme about never having a single unique experience.

    We hope you’re enjoying this silly list full of funny memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you’d like to share with your friends, and feel free to tell us your favorite methods of combatting stress in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring relatable memes, look no further than right here
    #25

    Text message meme showing sarcastic attitude exchange, a popular example of random memes about common unique experiences.

    The best things in life are free. 😂😂

    #26

    Two-panel meme showing a woman laughing with captions referencing friendship, related to random memes and unique experiences.

    #27

    Squidward from SpongeBob looking tired and stressed, illustrating challenges in having a positive attitude in memes.

    #28

    Simple black and white meme showing characters discussing how much attention is needed, from random memes collection.

    #29

    Woman looking contemplative in a meme about relatable moments from random memes that show common unique experiences.

    But it IS ok to be crazy!

    #30

    Meme comparing tired and refreshed faces after different hours of sleep, highlighting relatable random memes humor.

    #31

    Squidward with red eyes excitedly holding a thick stack of papers, representing random memes about shared life experiences.

    Me today. Now to the next assignment.

    #32

    A person awkwardly interacting with an annoyed cat, illustrating humor in random memes about shared experiences.

    My own cat lets me kiss her twice. She moves away if I try for more

    #33

    Meme showing a character holding a delivery box, illustrating a common experience in random memes about everyday life.

    #34

    Silver ring designed to look like a cat’s paw print, featured in a collection of random memes about unique experiences.

    #35

    Man with messy hair and beard looking tired sitting on a chair, illustrating random memes about unique experiences and night shift struggles.

    #36

    Text message meme showing a niece annoyed by her mom and an aunt responding, highlighting relatable random memes experience.

    #37

    Patrick Star cartoon character with wide eyes peeking through a window, illustrating random memes about unique experiences.

    #38

    SpongeBob meme with text about hearing lies illustrating random memes for unique experience humor online.

    #39

    Half-mask Spider-Man with a serious expression, representing random memes about never having unique experiences.

    why they have a pink butto... oh

    #40

    Person drinking iced coffee with captions about being tired, illustrating random memes about shared relatable experiences.

    Drink coffee! Do stupid things faster and with more energy!

    #41

    Cartoon character sitting in chair with oversized brain, surrounded by books, illustrating random memes and unique experiences.

    #42

    Man reading book with a mischievous smile, illustrating relatable random memes about unique experiences and familiar situations.

    #43

    Meme showing a tired man with text about a bedroom fan running nonstop, referencing random memes and unique experiences.

    #44

    Meme about being an adult and feeling tired, illustrating common experiences with humor and relatable content.

    #45

    Car in parking lot with a makeshift side mirror made from wood and a pink handheld mirror, showcasing random memes humor.

    #46

    Inflatable pig balloon pressed against glass, illustrating a funny random meme about a common unique experience.

    While yelling, c'mon already, d@mn!

    #47

    Two images showing quirky random memes with unusual objects, highlighting the theme of unique and useless experiences.

    #48

    Young child reclining on a bed, holding a phone, representing random memes about shared unique experiences.

    #49

    Couple wearing plastic covers and gloves, expecting family to live carefully after cleaning the house meme.

    #50

    A frustrated young man making a grimace after a successful payment, illustrating common random memes about shared experiences.

    #51

    Meme with a man and text about blocking someone and choosing who enters our weird little worlds, random memes concept.

    #52

    Close-up of a smiling shark meme depicting excitement, related to random memes and unique experience humor.

    #53

    Couple eating large sandwiches casually at a kitchen table, illustrating relatable random memes about shared experiences.

    #54

    Cat with sad eyes sitting on a couch with meme text about texting tone, related to random memes and unique experience.

    #55

    Meme showing a confused character on the phone, relating to random memes about never having unique experiences.

    #56

    Smiling man with text about winning an argument with facts and others attacking personally, relatable random memes concept.

    They even do this in politics publicly

    #57

    Woman making an awkward smile with laser light background meme, representing random memes about never having unique experiences.

    #58

    Woman with wide eyes holding a phone, reacting to a meme highlighting common relatable experiences and random memes.

    #59

    Couple in awkward photo shoot posing separately, reflecting common random memes about shared but ununique experiences.

    #60

    Woman making a confused face meme illustrating common reactions in random memes about unique experiences.

    #61

    Young woman sitting cross-legged on cushions meditating in a bedroom, a relatable random meme about unique experiences.

    It's called a boss, and you get one when you get a job

    #62

    Lisa Simpson walking angrily into a room with text about avoiding interactions at a gas station, random memes concept.

    #63

    Woman making a distressed face meme about trying to fit into summer clothes, illustrating common relatable experiences.

    #64

    Comparison meme showing desired flat belly reflected in mirror next to casual person eating chips, random memes theme.

    Those distorting mirrors are really funny.

    #65

    Dog in baby clothes with a duck toy and a sleeping dog in a car seat, random memes about unique experiences.

    #66

    Text meme comparing brief texts to a boyfriend versus long, heartfelt texts to a best friend, random memes theme.

    #67

    SpongeBob setting multiple alarms at 3am on phone, illustrating a random meme about common relatable experiences.

    #68

    Meme showing a chicken’s changing facial expression, illustrating common relatable moments in random meme humor.

    #69

    Daffy Duck in a bathtub washing at 8:59 with a brush and rubber duck, illustrating relatable random meme humor.

    🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️

    #70

    Meme from random memes showing a character feeling drunk after drinks, illustrating never having a unique experience.

    #71

    Cartoon character wearing oversized glasses in a meme illustrating common relatable moments and random memes humor content.

    #72

    Woman with braided hair applying lipgloss during an emotional moment, illustrating relatable random memes about shared experiences.

