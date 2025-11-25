66 Hilarious History Memes That Deserve Their Own Museum Exhibit
History is often seen as a serious field for curious minds to ponder—and it certainly is. But once you remember that humans have always been wonderfully unserious, and have proven it over and over throughout the centuries, it suddenly becomes a great source of humor too.
Especially when the past gets turned into memes. One brilliant place for that is Medieval Memelord on X (formerly Twitter), a page that shares clever and funny posts not only about the Middle Ages, but practically every era in between. Scroll down for their best memes.
This post may include affiliate links.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
The Przewalski horse looks much like this. Przewalski...d5171e.jpg
Say what you may, a lot of those artifacts would probably no longer exist except for being there.
Except the people asking "How will you enforce that?" are the first ones to say "Fark, NO! You can't have your own military! You might use them against ME!!!"
Rode. He rode his horse on the road. But this is an actual quote, I'm too lazy to get my book (of quotes related to all things equine and equestrian) and find the attribution.