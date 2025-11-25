ADVERTISEMENT

History is often seen as a serious field for curious minds to ponder—and it certainly is. But once you remember that humans have always been wonderfully unserious, and have proven it over and over throughout the centuries, it suddenly becomes a great source of humor too.

Especially when the past gets turned into memes. One brilliant place for that is Medieval Memelord on X (formerly Twitter), a page that shares clever and funny posts not only about the Middle Ages, but practically every era in between. Scroll down for their best memes.

#1

Tweet about frequent independence celebrations from Britain paired with a humorous history meme featuring a uniformed man.

medievalmlord

    #2

    Man explaining British Museum artifacts with text meme about crime as the secret, in a hilarious history meme style.

    medievalmlord

    #3

    Man's confused face changing and then holding a pitchfork, illustrating a hilarious history meme about 1600s attitudes.

    medievalmlord

    #4

    Young boy in WW1 uniform costume saluting, illustrating funny history meme about recruiters and age in history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #5

    Man contemplating chess moves labeled Japan thinking of complex military tactics, dog labeled USA with two nukes in history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #6

    Comparison of medieval cities in cartoons versus reality, featured in hilarious history memes collection.

    medievalmlord

    #7

    Meme with Bugs Bunny in Italian flag colors, wearing a hat and mustache, using an Italian hand gesture humor in history memes context

    medievalmlord

    #8

    Medieval Spain meme showing a Clash of Clans raid notification, part of hilarious history memes collection.

    medievalmlord

    #9

    Man dressed as George Washington with a surprised face in a hilarious history meme about defeating the British.

    medievalmlord

    #10

    Medieval knight lying awake in bed thinking about locking the gate, a hilarious history meme referencing Constantinople 1453.

    medievalmlord

    #11

    Funny history meme comparing a distorted modern horse photo with a cave art horse painting, showcasing hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    Lady Eowyn
Community Member
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    The Przewalski horse looks much like this. Przewalski...d5171e.jpg Przewalski-horses-free-in-Spain-69252ded5171e.jpg

    #12

    If you remember hunting a woolly mammoth, you had an awesome childhood, hilarious history meme with prehistoric scene.

    medievalmlord

    #13

    Meme showing a cube-shaped character representing Colorado and Wyoming humor in hilarious history memes content.

    medievalmlord

    #14

    Man showing skeptical facial expressions in a history meme illustrating humorous reactions to nostalgic comments.

    medievalmlord

    #15

    Reddit question about 1919 with humorous comments in history memes that deserve their own museum exhibit.

    medievalmlord

    #16

    Meme showing SpongeBob and Patrick illustrating European borders in Africa with rectangles, a hilarious history meme.

    medievalmlord

    #17

    Roman soldier with a train behind him and a meme text about job search in a hilarious history memes context.

    medievalmlord

    #18

    History meme showing a cartoon character in 1918 and a darker version 19 years later illustrating historical humor.

    medievalmlord

    #19

    Two people at a press conference humorously labeled as first man in space and first man on the moon, history memes content.

    medievalmlord

    #20

    Humorous history meme with cartoon figures and British flag highlighting museum artifacts and social stereotypes.

    medievalmlord

    Lady Eowyn
Community Member
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say what you may, a lot of those artifacts would probably no longer exist except for being there.

    #21

    Alt text: Funny history meme showing a figure rebutting a claim about the church with the Pope blessing Pokémon in 2000.

    medievalmlord

    #22

    Man in seven suits writing different ancient scripts labeled Egyptian, Sinaitic, Canaanite, Phoenician, Greek, Etruscan, and Latin history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #23

    Comparison meme showing clustered dots for real ancient battles and scattered dots for TV shows ancient battles in history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #24

    History meme showing a dog in a soldier helmet with a tank and soldiers in a war setting background.

    medievalmlord

    #25

    Man in suit reacting with interest, captioned about German kids in third grade learning history, history memes concept.

    medievalmlord

    #26

    Woman holding a prize wheel meme showing scapegoats like Jews, immigrants, witches, and Freemasons in hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #27

    Hilarious history meme showing Austria-Hungary as separate Austria and Hungary animals with confused man inside ark.

    medievalmlord

    #28

    Metronome labeled The United States swinging between establishing and destroying dictatorships in a hilarious history meme.

    medievalmlord

    #29

    Spider-Man in costume explains history while a woman looks skeptical, illustrating hilarious history memes humor about learning history.

    medievalmlord

    #30

    Moe and Barney from The Simpsons in a history meme playing on the word Kyoto for hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #31

    Funny history meme comparing Belgium’s image in Europe, the Congo, and world wars using trains and a speed bump.

    medievalmlord

    #32

    Two women meme discussing the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, featuring Lithuanian and Polish flags in a hilarious history memes style.

    medievalmlord

    #33

    Man smiling in meme about Austria blaming Germany after every world war, a hilarious history meme concept.

    medievalmlord

    #34

    Cartoon meme featuring the United Nations logo and world leaders discussing war in a hilarious history meme format.

    medievalmlord

    Bill Swallow
Community Member
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except the people asking "How will you enforce that?" are the first ones to say "Fark, NO! You can't have your own military! You might use them against ME!!!"

    #35

    Hilarious history meme comparing Washington Monument to George Washington portrait, highlighting their obvious difference.

    medievalmlord

    #36

    Funny history meme comparing modern and past fat shaming with historical black and white photos and cartoon figures.

    medievalmlord

    Lady Eowyn
Community Member
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rode. He rode his horse on the road. But this is an actual quote, I'm too lazy to get my book (of quotes related to all things equine and equestrian) and find the attribution.

    #37

    Funny history meme comparing hearing the song Hey Jude from The Beatles versus a Gestapo officer, highlighting dark humor.

    medievalmlord

    #38

    Sad horse in the rain meme about history and warfare from hilarious history memes collection

    medievalmlord

    #39

    Medieval poor versus rich outfit comparison in a hilarious history meme highlighting value and stolen items.

    medievalmlord

    #40

    Cartoon history meme showing England and Scotland arguing then uniting over Ireland with a colonization joke, funny history memes concept.

    medievalmlord

    #41

    Comparison of toilets labeled with historical empires, illustrating hilarious history memes about toilet evolution and decline.

    medievalmlord

    #42

    Ben Franklin portrayed humorously in Britain and France meme, a popular hilarious history meme from a viral collection.

    medievalmlord

    #43

    Black and white images of Victor Emmanuel III and Elena of Montenegro with height comparison in a hilarious history memes style.

    medievalmlord

    #44

    Person with classical painting face studying French at computer, a funny history meme for hilarious history memes SEO.

    medievalmlord

    #45

    Scene from a medieval show used in a hilarious history meme about Americans naming new towns as places in Europe.

    medievalmlord

    #46

    Puzzle illustration of a person with European Empires text missing a piece labeled a port city in China, history memes concept.

    medievalmlord

    #47

    Two men laughing under a shelter with a meme about history, featuring hilarious history memes for museum exhibit content.

    medievalmlord

    #48

    Polish and Czech national identity comparison meme featuring Hulk and Shrek with history meme humor.

    medievalmlord

    #49

    Hand holding white tablets next to a Coca-Cola bottle labeled Britain in the 1400s, a hilarious history meme.

    medievalmlord

    #50

    Funny history meme showing Germany as a bear and USA as a wolf in a super weapon arms race joke.

    medievalmlord

    #51

    Medieval archer meme with humorous text referencing King Henry and Saint George in history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #52

    Two animated monkeys dressed in formal attire with text about 13th century English peasants using French and Latin words, history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #53

    Press conference with many microphones and one person labeled Edmund Fitzgerald, referencing hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #54

    Two-panel history meme featuring a United Nations figure questioning Turkey about the Armenian genocide, highlighting hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #55

    Animated characters from The Emperor's New Groove discussing the loss of Aristotle's writings in a hilarious history meme.

    medievalmlord

    #56

    Native Americans observing arriving settlers with caption about drinking animal milk, a hilarious history meme.

    medievalmlord

    #57

    Hilarious history memes featuring classical portraits with animal heads as a funny museum exhibit idea.

    medievalmlord

    #58

    Memed image humorously highlighting USA history with a Vietnam War reference, part of hilarious history memes collection.

    medievalmlord

    #59

    Two men shaking hands in an office setting with a history meme about Guy Fawkes and religious extremism.

    medievalmlord

    #60

    Anime scene meme with Italy WWII flag reacting to comments about switching sides, a funny history meme from the collection.

    medievalmlord

    #61

    History meme showing Charlemagne dividing empire with French and German flags, highlighting hilarious history memes theme.

    medievalmlord

    #62

    Comic showing a writer calling their self-insert fanfic cringe, with poet Dante appearing in a history meme style.

    medievalmlord

    #63

    Four-panel hilarious history meme about land purchases featuring the United States, France, Russia, and Mexico flags.

    medievalmlord

    #64

    Cartoon characters with United Nations and Netherlands flags in a hilarious history meme referencing prime minister.

    medievalmlord

    #65

    Scene from a meme showing Italy post-WWII surrounded by chaos and labeled groups in hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

    #66

    Two men reacting differently during the dinosaur extinction event, featured in hilarious history memes.

    medievalmlord

