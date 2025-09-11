ADVERTISEMENT

Life is hard. Work is harder. And being a functioning adult can feel like a scam on the best of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, we're living in an age where we don't need to traipse to the local library to find a funny book. Nor wait hours for our favorite sitcom to appear on tv. Long live the internet! It's like a 24/7 pharmacy, providing endless hours of laughter, which, as they say, is the best form of medicine.

There's one dispensary in particular, that might help anyone feeling chronically exhausted, over-caffeineted, emotionally unavailable or unseen... It goes by the name Sarcasm Daily and can be found on a little social media app called Instagram. It's clocked up an impressive 685,000 followers, many of whom are there to self-medicate with a good dose of humor.

The account shares hilarious, and often painfully relatable memes that could leave many people feeling called out while at the same time rolling around on the floor laughing. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of doing that absolutely important thing you're meant to be doing this minute.