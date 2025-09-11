ADVERTISEMENT

Life is hard. Work is harder. And being a functioning adult can feel like a scam on the best of days.

Thankfully, we're living in an age where we don't need to traipse to the local library to find a funny book. Nor wait hours for our favorite sitcom to appear on tv. Long live the internet! It's like a 24/7 pharmacy, providing endless hours of laughter, which, as they say, is the best form of medicine.

There's one dispensary in particular, that might help anyone feeling chronically exhausted, over-caffeineted, emotionally unavailable or unseen... It goes by the name Sarcasm Daily and can be found on a little social media app called Instagram. It's clocked up an impressive 685,000 followers, many of whom are there to self-medicate with a good dose of humor.

The account shares hilarious, and often painfully relatable memes that could leave many people feeling called out while at the same time rolling around on the floor laughing. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of doing that absolutely important thing you're meant to be doing this minute.

#1

Man pointing to a board with meme text about advertising interruptions, part of hilarious memes to save your day.

sarcasmx9 Report

Memes make us laugh. But they can also make us feel seen and understood. And that, say psychologists, is a basic human need.

According to Los Angeles-based Take Root Therapy, the things we say about and to our loved ones often have to do with feeling seen and heard – or not – by them.

"In a fast-paced, urban city where we are often moving through our daily lives surrounded by people, but still alone (in our car getting through our commutes, or on foot or public transit wearing headphones, for example), it can be argued that many of us go through the day feeling almost invisible," explains the site, adding that feeling alone in public can take a toll on our mental health.

Many people use social media to fight the feelings of isolation, but it's not a true substitute for true human connection. Being seen by another living and breathing human being who just "gets" us.

    #2

    Small dog standing on hind legs inside glass enclosure, humorously checking its reflection after shower, hilarious memes concept.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #3

    Crowd scene meme with text about not saying hi, capturing hilarious memes for a laugh and brightening your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. I don't always wear my glasses when I should. 😂

    So how do we let the people in our lives know that we “get” them too?

    According to the therapists at Take Root, fortunately it's a skill that can be learned. They say that one way to make someone feel seen is by using something known as reflective listening.

    "Reflective listening is the process of hearing, listening, and putting what you hear into your own words, and saying it back to the original speaker," explains the site. "This shows them that you were, in fact, hearing and listening to them, which is a connection in and of itself, and it also gives them the opportunity to share even more with you."

    #4

    Black and white vintage photo showing a torn face to illustrate hilarious memes about unfollowing people before social media.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #5

    Hilarious meme showing a cartoon dog shrugging with text about wanting a job to afford food humorously.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #6

    Text meme about the challenge of raising a mom, featured among hilarious memes to brighten your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know how it happened, but my mother and I have changed roles as I got older. I guess you really do turn in to your parents!

    When it comes to getting others to see you, experts says it's partly your responsibility. "Misunderstandings happen when you expect others to read between the lines or when you stay silent about what matters most, and then feel hurt when no one notices," writes psychologist Mark Travers.

    Helping others see you doesn’t mean forcing a connection or oversharing to be understood, he says. "It means learning how to show up in ways that invite the kind of understanding you crave." Share your inner world through clear and honest expression, advises Travers.
    #7

    Plush toy on office chair with keyboard beside it, illustrating a hilarious meme about being the responsible adult.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #8

    Big Bird sitting on steps looking tired with caption about not sleeping yet but eager for work to end, funny meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #9

    Excited reaction of animated character and dog meeting at home in a hilarious meme from popular internet humor collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #10

    Side-by-side meme showing subtle facial changes comparing not having a job versus having a job, featuring hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #11

    Dog wearing sunglasses and a red headband relaxing outdoors with a funny meme about being dramatic and hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #12

    Person peeking through ceiling tile with caption about having a second account, a funny meme to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #13

    Spongebob meme expressing dislike for the whole week, featured in hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #14

    Cartoon meme showing distraction while studying with text about losing focus, perfect for hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #15

    A pair of tan boots spaced far apart on a wooden floor with a funny meme about hilarious memes saving your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #16

    Person wearing a suit covered in yellow sticky notes with a caption about a to-do list, showcasing hilarious memes humor.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #17

    Funny meme showing painted dogs mistaken for pandas, highlighting hilarious moments to brighten your day with memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #18

    Bride with a large dress compared to a bowl of rice, creating a funny visual meme for hilarious memes and laughter.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #19

    Tired person with messy hair illustrating contrast between January 1 resolutions and September reality in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #20

    Horse sitting on a porch chair humorously trying not to horse around, featured in hilarious memes collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #21

    Smirking emoji with one eye closed and text about being right, a funny meme from hilarious memes collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #22

    Abandoned house hidden in dense forest, representing a funny meme about hiding after hitting the lottery for hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #23

    Man wearing a black cap with a hole, humorously illustrating hilarious memes about being broke and buying cool stuff.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #24

    Person wearing a feathered mask and neck pillow, distracted by handheld gaming device, funny meme about cleaning room distraction.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #25

    Two dogs wearing sunglasses and clothes sitting at a table with wine glasses in a hilarious meme to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #26

    Man lying down with a large belly next to a tray of round donuts, a funny meme for hilarious memes and laughs.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #27

    Plastic chair in a serene forest spot by the water, illustrating a hilarious meme to save your day with humor.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #28

    Corgi wrapped in a blanket lying in bed, illustrating a hilarious meme about staying in after work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #29

    Child making a funny, annoyed face illustrating hilarious memes to brighten your day and bring laughter.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #30

    White cat lying on a blanket holding a toy, featured in hilarious memes to save your day with funny moments.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #31

    Finger with pink nail pressing car lock button, illustrating a hilarious meme about locking car for protection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #32

    Man reading a purple book titled how to answer rude people back without getting fired in a funny meme about work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #33

    Bird catching fish with a calm expression, illustrating a hilarious meme about life's ongoing struggles and funny moments.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #34

    Man in a bathroom smoking a cigarette with a caption about cats reacting to a changed litter box, a hilarious meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #35

    Young man looking thoughtfully over city lights at night, capturing a reflective moment in hilarious memes collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #36

    Cartoon character looking out window at night with text about the frustration of things constantly costing money in memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #37

    Monkey looking shocked wearing a purple outfit, paired with humorous text about bank balance and unexpected expenses meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #38

    Teddy bear sticking out of a garbage truck, illustrating enjoying the journey despite a messed up life in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #39

    Comparison meme showing a woman sleeping at 7:00 am and fully dressed with laptop at 7:15 am, funny hilarious memes concept.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #40

    Cartoon llama in water with distorted leg, caption about accidentally sleeping on your arm, showcasing hilarious memes humor.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #41

    Cat demonstrating the importance of selfie angle by showing different reflections in bathroom mirrors, a humorous meme moment.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #42

    Meme featuring tired SpongeBob illustrating the reality of your 20s with a humorous and relatable expression.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #43

    Large hole dug in a garden field with a shovel, captioned as a humorous gardening meme for hilarious memes SEO.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #44

    Side-by-side image of the success kid as a toddler and as an 18-year-old young man, a hilarious meme moment.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #45

    Two men sitting on a curb, one dressed as a clown, captioned to show funny memes about friendship and love disappointment.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #46

    Funny sleepy dog meme showing a squinting dog checking phone, perfect for hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #47

    Cartoon character sleeping soundly with text about risking future for extra 10 minutes, hilarious memes humor concept.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #48

    Two cat-shaped AirPods holders, one black and one white, each holding a pair of AirPods, funny meme about AirPods.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #49

    Funny meme featuring SpongeBob nervously cutting his toenails last minute, illustrating relatable procrastination humor.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #50

    Funny meme with a plush bear by the beach, capturing a humorous response to vacation denial in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #51

    Animated character holding cake with text at least you tried, a hilarious meme for a laugh to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #52

    Two women dancing dramatically in the rain with text referencing taking a long shower in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #53

    Tired character agreeing to extra shifts, representing hilarious memes about exhaustion and needing money for laughs.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #54

    Sad cat lying in bed with caption about skipping work, a humorous meme for hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #55

    Animated character with a frustrated expression, captioned about irritability and lack of common sense, funny meme for laughs.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #56

    Tiny clear plastic bag held between fingers with humorous text about patience for people, showcasing funny memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #57

    Man in denim outfit and red bandana sitting on rocks by the sea, a meme about hoping to skip work on death day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #58

    Child eating a large sandwich with humorous expressions, a funny meme illustrating favorite things to do for laughs.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #59

    Cartoon character showing annoyed and then dismissive expressions, illustrating a hilarious meme about seeing someone with the same name.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #60

    Cartoon person in bed looking at phone with caption about checking battery percentage in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #61

    Two images of a baby hippo being cared for by a person, featuring hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #62

    Squidward from SpongeBob sitting tired in bed, illustrating the feeling of facing morning consequences after staying up late, hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #63

    Meme of two blurry Simpsons characters at a crowded nighttime event, illustrating hilarious meme humor for a fun day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #64

    Animated fairy character standing on tiptoes looking at herself, humorous meme about checking fitness results and hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #65

    Cartoon character in purple nightwear lying on bed asleep, illustrating funny meme with hilarious meme keyword.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #66

    Funny meme featuring animated character with orange hair and wide grin, illustrating humor from unresolved trauma moments.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #67

    Close-up of a bee’s face showing relief and joy, illustrating the hilarious meme about finally remembering something.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #68

    Funny meme showing a distorted sun face reacting humorously to feeling energized for the week, highlighting hilarious memes content.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #69

    Two cats with serious expressions giving thumbs up, a humorous meme for hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #70

    Alien character sitting thoughtfully by a window at sunset, illustrating feelings in hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #71

    Funny meme featuring a sheep wearing heart-shaped sunglasses sipping a drink, capturing humorous memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #72

    Muppets meme showing social battery drained but stuck in social situation, part of hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #73

    Tired SpongeBob with bloodshot eyes lying awake in bed, a hilarious meme showing sleeplessness and overthinking.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #74

    Man in suit looking at a house door camera with caption about texting "here" instead of knocking, hilarious meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #75

    Keyboard filled with crying face emojis representing reactions to all emotions, a hilarious meme for a laugh and memes fans.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #76

    Modern luxury car and house representing goals, contrasted with a person sleeping daily in bed, a funny meme for hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #77

    Funny meme showing person and dog sharing bed with toys, highlighting hilarious memes to brighten your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a meme showing a man looking sad in a car, captioned about returning from a good trip and memories, highlighting hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #79

    Woody from Toy Story looking sympathetically at a sad penguin, a hilarious meme depicting bros' avoidable problems.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #80

    Ankle twisting awkwardly on a trail, relatable moment from hilarious memes to brighten your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #81

    Cartoon woman in sunglasses and boots sitting confidently with caption about avoiding mean girl energy in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #82

    Man standing next to a car at night, representing a funny meme capturing excitement and humor after buying a car.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #83

    Two women wearing sunglasses in a car, humorously contrasting early and late sleep times in hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #84

    Toaster turned on its side reheating multiple pizza slices, a hilarious life hack meme for laughs and humor.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #85

    Cat wearing pajamas sleeping in a yellow banana-shaped bed, captured for hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do people keep dressing pets? This one looks miserable, poor thing.

    #86

    Pink and gray cat-shaped candles melting to reveal small skeletons, a funny and surprising meme to brighten your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #87

    Cartoon character lying down and writing in a diary, capturing funny and relatable meme humor for laughs and memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #88

    Map of Finland next to a lake shaped like Finland, shared as a hilarious meme to save your day with laughter.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #89

    Animated character with messy hair and a tired smile, illustrating the humor in hilarious memes about sleep and mornings.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #90

    Two young children interacting with text about a drunk friend saying I love you in a funny meme for hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #91

    Emoji with a pink bow showing a crying smile, representing girls saying it’s fine in hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #92

    Close-up of a horse and a cat with wide eyes side by side in a hilarious meme for humor and funny memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #93

    Man lying on a sunflower-patterned bed, looking at his phone, capturing a moment from hilarious memes collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #94

    Woman lying on a bed with a sad expression, illustrating a humorous moment from hilarious memes to save your day.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #95

    Angry animated baby character in red outfit illustrating short tempered humor meme, part of hilarious memes collection.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #96

    Woman in pink lying on a couch smiling with a meme about being alone, highlighting hilarious memes for need a laugh.

    sarcasmx9 Report

