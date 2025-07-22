ADVERTISEMENT

There are things those who live in big cities will never understand. As the Town Mouse from Aesop's fable learned the hard way, country life often can be calmer, simpler, and even safer. But it also comes with its specific quirks, joys, and inside jokes you'd have to be a country boy or girl to understand.

The very aptly named Instagram page "Redneck Memes" deals in the relatable humor about what it's like living in the rural U.S. If you're a Panda who grew up outside of a metropolitan area, these pics might bring back some good memories. And if you're a proud 'redneck', 'hillbilly', or whatever you like to call yourself nowadays, these memes might be just right for you!

More info: Instagram