There are things those who live in big cities will never understand. As the Town Mouse from Aesop's fable learned the hard way, country life often can be calmer, simpler, and even safer. But it also comes with its specific quirks, joys, and inside jokes you'd have to be a country boy or girl to understand.

The very aptly named Instagram page "Redneck Memes" deals in the relatable humor about what it's like living in the rural U.S. If you're a Panda who grew up outside of a metropolitan area, these pics might bring back some good memories. And if you're a proud 'redneck', 'hillbilly', or whatever you like to call yourself nowadays, these memes might be just right for you!

More info: Instagram

#1

Plastic kiddie pool dug into ground with a dog swimming inside, capturing redneck life and humor humorously.

redneckmemes Report

    #2

    Crowd of farmers standing silently at an auction showing redneck life and humor in rural community support.

    redneckmemes Report

    #3

    Boy sleeping on a bed made from a vintage Chevrolet pickup truck bed, showcasing redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #4

    Baby sleeping on a mechanic's tool chest converted into a changing station, showcasing redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #5

    Massive outdoor barbecue with large pieces of meat being grilled, capturing redneck life and humor culture.

    redneckmemes Report

    #6

    Two men posing with a cow painted like a tiger in a humorous redneck life meme outdoors.

    redneckmemes Report

    #7

    Horse stuck in fence while cow looks amused, capturing funny redneck life and humor in a rural farm setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #8

    Toy car crashed into a bent guardrail on a rural road, illustrating redneck life and humor with funny roadside damage.

    redneckmemes Report

    #9

    Tire tread with built-in depth gauge showing numbers 8, 6, 4, 2 and replace by 2, humorous redneck life meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #10

    Red pickup truck humorously carrying a large trailer on its roof, capturing redneck life and humor in a funny way.

    redneckmemes Report

    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's not registered or unsafe, kudos to the driver for going through all that effort.

    #11

    Giant Jenga game with hidden jello shots inside each block for a fun redneck life and humor twist.

    redneckmemes Report

    #12

    Man uses a welding truck on ice rink during a hockey game, capturing funny redneck life and humor moments.

    redneckmemes Report

    #13

    Rusty truck hood bent upward resembling a large mouth bass, illustrating redneck life and humor in a funny meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #14

    Elevated camper on scissor lift resembling a humorous redneck life and humor tower in a suburban night scene.

    redneckmemes Report

    #15

    Couple lying in wheat field followed by a green combine harvester in a rural setting, showcasing redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #16

    Pickup truck with a custom license plate reading smallpp, capturing redneck life and humor on a busy road.

    redneckmemes Report

    #17

    Police car submerged in a narrow creek, humorously warning about sneaky officers in redneck life memes.

    redneckmemes Report

    #18

    Steering wheel on riding mower broke, fixed with a wooden plank, showcasing redneck life and humor in a yard setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #19

    Small sheriff car on road with humorous caption about outrunning police, capturing redneck life and humor in a funny meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #20

    Bed with a large fan as a headboard in a bedroom, funny redneck life and humor meme about staying cool at night.

    redneckmemes Report

    #21

    College professor humorously shows fishing photos during class, capturing redneck life and humor with a large catch display.

    redneckmemes Report

    oktopus1973 avatar
    oktopus
    oktopus
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a fish to me... But hey, I'm not a professor.

    #22

    Sheep with a chair strapped to its back humorously representing redneck life and humor in a rural setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #23

    Action figure posed next to a large fish on ice, illustrating humorous redneck life and fishing humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #24

    Before and after images showing a man’s transformation, humorously highlighting redneck life and humor style changes.

    redneckmemes Report

    #25

    Humorous cow-shaped bench in a garden setting, capturing redneck life and humor in a funny meme style.

    redneckmemes Report

    #26

    Man wearing helmet driving go-kart pulling a friend in a wagon, illustrating redneck life and humor memes.

    redneckmemes Report

    #27

    Humorous redneck life meme showing a truck bed converted into a blue backyard pool surrounded by wooden decking.

    redneckmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC this was the answer a guy came up with after a permitting problem for a hot tub. Clever.

    #28

    Roller skates made from cowboy boots on a store counter, illustrating redneck life and humor meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #29

    Mugshots of two Arkansas men involved in a humorous redneck life meme about bizarre behavior and drinking.

    redneckmemes Report

    #30

    Old rusty red truck with a car front end and boat motor on hood parked among modern cars, showcasing redneck life humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #31

    Humorous redneck life meme showing a large toilet roll holder made from multiple rolls in a bathroom.

    redneckmemes Report

    #32

    Mailbox made from a microwave on a wooden post in a rural setting, reflecting redneck life and humor meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #33

    Patient on a stretcher being towed on a flatbed truck showing funny redneck life and humor meme about ambulance costs.

    redneckmemes Report

    #34

    Black lifted square body truck parked on dirt road at sunset, capturing redneck life and humor in a rural setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #35

    Smokey Bear meme humor about fireworks and drinking, highlighting redneck life and humor in a funny style.

    redneckmemes Report

    #36

    Person standing on a ladder with exposed underwear, illustrating funny redneck life and humor in a casual setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #37

    Silver 2026 GM truck driving on a country road, representing redneck life and humor in a rural setting.

    redneckmemes Report

    #38

    Couple posing for wedding photos with off-road vehicle kicking up dust, highlighting redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #39

    Man in small boat showing papers to police on water, illustrating redneck life humor and funny redneck memes.

    redneckmemes Report

    #40

    Deer with broken teeth being interviewed, a funny meme capturing redneck life and humor with a truck joke.

    redneckmemes Report

    #41

    Five red gas cans on a concrete floor with text humorously trading gas for a double wide and land, reflecting redneck life humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #42

    Man wearing camouflage shorts with fish measuring tattoo on leg holding a largemouth bass, showcasing redneck life humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    amymartell avatar
    I Need More Espresso
    I Need More Espresso
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of want to do this on the side of my finger... I'm a veterinarian and the callipers are never close at hand when I'm measuring old dog lumps...

    #43

    Bald eagle in front of American flag with a funny redneck meme about weight measurement by a three-year-old.

    redneckmemes Report

    #44

    Homemade brush cutter with circular saw blade for sale, illustrating redneck life and humor in a rustic outdoor setting

    redneckmemes Report

    #45

    Power wrench labeled Dewalt used as a supercharger in an engine, showcasing redneck life and humor with torque joke.

    redneckmemes Report

    #46

    Old truck and camper covered in mud parked next to a red barn, illustrating redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #47

    Group of people at a party reacting with interest to a joke about a leaking old truck redneck life memes.

    redneckmemes Report

    #48

    Deer with one curled antler and one straight antler in a grassy field, illustrating redneck life humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #49

    Person wearing a bucket with a drawn-on face sitting between two large inflatable tires, capturing redneck humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #50

    Car bumper modified to store beer bottles, capturing redneck life and humor in a funny meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #51

    Massive multi-level truck carrying a parking garage and stores, reflecting redneck life and humor in a funny meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #52

    Large blazing campfire made of wooden pallets at night with people around, capturing redneck life humor in a funny meme.

    redneckmemes Report

    #53

    Man wearing a dirty hard hat smiling with humorous redneck life meme about tools and redneck humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #54

    Bearded man smiling with text about a Kentucky man and a raccoon, capturing redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    #55

    Black Mini Cooper modified with oversized off-road tires on a rural road, illustrating redneck life humor.

    countrylife Report

    #56

    Hand holding a custom wooden and gold game controller made with bullet casings, highlighting redneck life and humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS, as if those d@mned things don't cost enough already.

    #57

    Howard Clayton standing by his Dodge Cummins pickup with over 2.6 million miles, showcasing redneck life humor.

    redneckmemes Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just had to Google this! How many trips around the planet? "2.6 million miles is approximately 104 times around the Earth's equator. The Earth's circumference is about 24,901 miles. Dividing 2,600,000 miles by 24,901 miles gives you roughly 104.4.

    #58

    Pickup truck with an air conditioner and generator strapped in the back illustrating redneck life and humor engineering.

    redneckmemes Report

    #59

    Old GMC truck with a large steel beam bumper, showcasing redneck life and humor with a DIY modification.

    redneckmemes Report

    #60

    Interior of an old truck with fold-down jump seats, illustrating the redneck life and humor of riding in the back.

    redneckmemes Report

    #61

    Beer can dedicated to fallen soldiers, highlighting redneck life humor with a tribute to a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

    redneckmemes Report

    nataliaviana avatar
    Natalia Viana
    Natalia Viana
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whose country was the person he was trying to k**l when he died? Seriously, we need to stop glorifying americans going all over the world staging war for natural resources and being treated like heroes

