There are days when you wake up ready to conquer the world and then there are days when even getting out of bed feels like a mission. Feeling low once in a while is completely normal. Life throws curveballs, and our mood doesn’t always keep up. Whether it’s stress, burnout, or just a grey cloud you can’t shake off, it happens to the best of us. The good news? There are simple ways to lift your spirits. Sometimes, all you need is a little nudge.

Sure, memes help (we’re big fans too), but there are more intentional things you can try. One of the easiest hacks? Set realistic goals. Got a big task that’s looming over you like a mountain? Break it into three mini hills. Set a timer for each one, and tackle them bit by bit. You'll feel a sense of progress and control and that’s a win on tough days.