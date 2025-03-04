52 Funny Memes That Might Make You Laugh, As Shared On This Popular Facebook Page
Everyone, no matter how resilient and tenacious they might be, needs a break from time to time. Laughter isn’t just good for the soul—it’s great for your physical and mental health, too. So, taking a step back from your and the world’s problems and embracing comedy for a little while might be the best decision from time to time.
One social media project that likes to brighten people’s day with humor is “I’m Drunk Already,” a popular Facebook page with 197k followers. We’ve collected an assortment of the most hilarious and random memes shared there to bring to you joy. You’ll find the best of the bunch as you scroll down.
No matter how you look at it, humor really is good for you. From a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, it’s important to laugh lots and laugh often.
Not only does laughter reduce stress and anxiety, but it also boosts your immune system and helps you connect with other people around you.
What’s more, by reducing the amounts of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, laughter can help older adults tackle memory deficiencies.
This happens because cortisol can damage the hippocampus neurons and impair learning and memory.
Furthermore, laughter also improves creative thinking and hopefulness.
There’s a lot of luck involved in any content going viral. However, there are lots of things that you can do to improve your chances that a meme or post of yours will get more attention.
According to one study, “virality is driven, in part, by activation and arousal.” What this means is that high-arousal emotions tend to be more viral. That applies both to positive emotions (for example, awe), as well as negative ones (for instance, anxiety or anger).
I'm this old and I have no idea what this is. Laser pointer with different lenses? Customizable sex toy?
Meanwhile, content that “evokes low arousal or deactivating emotions tends to be less viral.” So, topics that make the audience sad may not go as viral as ones that make people happy or angry.
Other traits that favor virality include practical value, emotionality, surprise, and interest in the topic.
In other words, if you make your content interesting and valuable and evoke strong emotions in your audience, you increase the chances of it going viral online.
Wrong. You own the dog, the dog owns the deer and the cat owns everyone!
It’s also helpful if you carve out a niche for your content. In essence, you want your audience to know what they’re in for because it helps build your brand and image. So, you might focus on topics like animals, relationships, work, parenting, etc. Or you might post a bit about everything, in which case your followers are there for random content that might involve recent events.
From a practical perspective, you need to spend some time editing and polishing your content to truly make it shine. For example, one thing that you should definitely do is use high-quality photos or images as the base of the meme.
On top of that, you want to use an easily readable font. You have only a moment to capture a social media scroller’s attention, so visual clarity is key here.
Good for her. No doubt you were expecting her to say yes because of public pressure. Fafo!
Picture quality, font, and colors aside, the captions you use are also incredibly important for connecting with your audience. In this day and age, with so much content and information flooding the internet and people’s social media feeds, brevity is key.
So, concise captions that capture the essence of the joke or insight are preferable to humongous walls of text.
I didn't renew mine and now I feel like I've committed at least a dozen deadly sins.
Very few people have the patience or energy to read paragraph after paragraph just to ‘get the joke.’ On the other hand, snappy and punchy captions can instantly connect with the audience and make them laugh.
Of course, coming up with those witty captions is hard work. Often, it’s far harder to write less than to write more. The real challenge is expressing a relatable thought that matches the visuals of a picture in the fewest words possible.
another option is to fold your clothes - to each their own!
That's how I feel about pickles. I've tried but I just can't stand them