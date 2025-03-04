ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone, no matter how resilient and tenacious they might be, needs a break from time to time. Laughter isn’t just good for the soul—it’s great for your physical and mental health, too. So, taking a step back from your and the world’s problems and embracing comedy for a little while might be the best decision from time to time.

One social media project that likes to brighten people’s day with humor is “I’m Drunk Already,” a popular Facebook page with 197k followers. We’ve collected an assortment of the most hilarious and random memes shared there to bring to you joy. You’ll find the best of the bunch as you scroll down.

#1

Funny memes screenshot of text messages from "Daddy" and "Dad" causing confusion.

drunkalready , x.com Report

    #2

    Funny meme of a McDonald's building with text: "When You Get A Master Degree in Burgerlogy," on a rainy day.

    drunkalready Report

    #3

    Car trunk with bags of clothes and a funny meme text about procrastinating donations, popular on Facebook.

    drunkalready Report

    No matter how you look at it, humor really is good for you. From a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, it’s important to laugh lots and laugh often.

    Not only does laughter reduce stress and anxiety, but it also boosts your immune system and helps you connect with other people around you.

    #4

    Funny math meme illustrating why someone dislikes math, featuring nonsensical equations and absurd scenarios.

    drunkalready Report

    #5

    Funny meme showing a lavish breakfast spread with waffles, sausages, eggs, and juice, humorously critiquing movie clichés.

    drunkalready Report

    #6

    Funny meme about Valentine's Day plan with humor on overeating, shared by a popular Facebook page.

    drunkalready , x.com Report

    What’s more, by reducing the amounts of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, laughter can help older adults tackle memory deficiencies.

    This happens because cortisol can damage the hippocampus neurons and impair learning and memory.

    Furthermore, laughter also improves creative thinking and hopefulness.
    #7

    Funny memes: A man with a humorous expression, his nose compared to a twerking silhouette, creating a comical effect.

    drunkalready Report

    #8

    Couple sitting on a couch with a humorous caption about not going to bed angry, illustrating funny memes.

    drunkalready Report

    #9

    Funny meme showing a distorted monthly timeline, with January longest and months March to December squeezed together.

    drunkalready Report

    There’s a lot of luck involved in any content going viral. However, there are lots of things that you can do to improve your chances that a meme or post of yours will get more attention.

    According to one study, “virality is driven, in part, by activation and arousal.” What this means is that high-arousal emotions tend to be more viral. That applies both to positive emotions (for example, awe), as well as negative ones (for instance, anxiety or anger).

    #10

    A man with messy hair looks tired, holding a bottle, captioned humorously; popular Facebook meme.

    drunkalready , x.com Report

    #11

    Funny meme text about sneaking out of parties to go home, reflecting a humorous life change.

    drunkalready , x.com Report

    #12

    Hand holding an old-fashioned electric carving knife kit. Funny memes about nostalgia on social media.

    drunkalready Report

    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I'm this old and I have no idea what this is. Laser pointer with different lenses? Customizable sex toy?

    Meanwhile, content that “evokes low arousal or deactivating emotions tends to be less viral.” So, topics that make the audience sad may not go as viral as ones that make people happy or angry.

    Other traits that favor virality include practical value, emotionality, surprise, and interest in the topic.

    In other words, if you make your content interesting and valuable and evoke strong emotions in your audience, you increase the chances of it going viral online.

    #13

    A funny meme featuring a dog, a cat, and a deer lounging on a doorstep.

    drunkalready Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Wrong. You own the dog, the dog owns the deer and the cat owns everyone!

    #14

    Chicken in a red hat and handbag, portraying a funny meme.

    drunkalready Report

    #15

    Classic painting with text overlay humorously depicting stress-relieving advice.

    drunkalready Report

    It’s also helpful if you carve out a niche for your content. In essence, you want your audience to know what they’re in for because it helps build your brand and image. So, you might focus on topics like animals, relationships, work, parenting, etc. Or you might post a bit about everything, in which case your followers are there for random content that might involve recent events.
    #16

    TV reporter interviewing a woman, humorously illustrating funny memes about secrets being shared.

    drunkalready Report

    #17

    House on a remote hill circled; humorous caption reflects understanding of isolation. Popular funny meme.

    drunkalready Report

    #18

    A woman in a glamorous dress with a humorous meme caption about leaving work early; funny memes theme.

    drunkalready Report

    From a practical perspective, you need to spend some time editing and polishing your content to truly make it shine. For example, one thing that you should definitely do is use high-quality photos or images as the base of the meme.

    On top of that, you want to use an easily readable font. You have only a moment to capture a social media scroller’s attention, so visual clarity is key here.
    #19

    Funny meme: an engagement ring in a box with a humorous rejection caption and price tag.

    drunkalready Report

    #20

    Car driving through a snowstorm with text: "In Michigan we play a game called 'Am I on the road'." Funny memes about winter driving.

    drunkalready Report

    #21

    Man in suit giving advice vs. casually living life on couch; funny meme comparison.

    drunkalready Report

    Picture quality, font, and colors aside, the captions you use are also incredibly important for connecting with your audience. In this day and age, with so much content and information flooding the internet and people’s social media feeds, brevity is key.

    So, concise captions that capture the essence of the joke or insight are preferable to humongous walls of text.
    #22

    Person carrying multiple grocery bags with text "Mama didn’t raise no two trip loser" capturing a funny meme moment.

    drunkalready Report

    #23

    Funny meme about canceling a gym membership compared to leaving the mafia, shared on Facebook.

    drunkalready Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I didn't renew mine and now I feel like I've committed at least a dozen deadly sins.

    #24

    Man presenting carton of eggs to a surprised woman; humorous meme.

    drunkalready Report

    Very few people have the patience or energy to read paragraph after paragraph just to ‘get the joke.’ On the other hand, snappy and punchy captions can instantly connect with the audience and make them laugh.

    Of course, coming up with those witty captions is hard work. Often, it’s far harder to write less than to write more. The real challenge is expressing a relatable thought that matches the visuals of a picture in the fewest words possible.

    #25

    Person at counter dressed as Wendy with humorous caption, part of funny memes collection.

    drunkalready Report

    #26

    Man holding 'RUN' sign through office window, part of funny memes collection.

    drunkalready Report

    #27

    Man looking displeased in a humorous meme about getting paid, shared on a popular Facebook page.

    drunkalready Report

    Which of these memes made you smile the widest and laugh the hardest? Were there any that you instantly wanted to send to your friends, dear Pandas? What types and genres of memes do you personally enjoy the most?

    If you had to guess, how many memes do you send your family and friends every single day? We’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    #28

    Cat humorously posing as a penguin, illustrating funny memes on popular Facebook page.

    drunkalready Report

    #29

    Comparison meme showing a child next to a wide TV in 1984 and a thin TV in 2025.

    drunkalready Report

    #30

    Funny meme shows a "ForkLyft" ride option priced at $7777.21 as a joke on a ride-sharing app screen.

    drunkalready Report

    #31

    Funny memes: a series of McDonald's name tags for Jenny with humorous caption about Forrest searching for her.

    drunkalready Report

    #32

    A person in goth makeup at two birthday parties, with a funny meme text overlay.

    drunkalready Report

    #33

    Funny meme of a woman with a white scarf, emoji laughing, caption about cheap toilet paper.

    drunkalready Report

    #34

    Heart-shaped platter with assorted meats and sides, labeled "Not everyone wants a box of chocolates," for funny memes.

    drunkalready Report

    #35

    Vegan "chicken wing" with wooden stick bone, humorous meme.

    drunkalready Report

    ottonilo avatar
    Otto Nilo
    Otto Nilo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    That is why it is vegan. If it is with real chicken bone, that is not vegan

    #36

    A DVD cover parody of "The Pursuit of Happyness" featuring a humorous twist with a house on the head.

    drunkalready Report

    #37

    Funny meme of a casually dressed lawyer holding a clipboard in a hallway.

    drunkalready Report

    #38

    Top photo shows glam woman representing social media; bottom shows messy person at grocery store illustrating funny memes.

    drunkalready Report

    #39

    Wrinkled white shirt with text overlay: "Can't wait for this trend, I'm sick of ironing." Funny meme about clothing trends.

    drunkalready Report

    heatherball avatar
    Heather Ball
    Heather Ball
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    another option is to fold your clothes - to each their own!

    #40

    Man in suit humorously holding money, with text about remaining positive despite low bank account balance.

    drunkalready Report

    #41

    Egg carton secured with a bike lock in fridge, funny meme shared on popular Facebook page.

    drunkalready Report

    #42

    Text meme with funny message about having no beef in the fridge, implying hunger.

    drunkalready Report

    #43

    Person in high heels quickly leaving a hallway, capturing a funny meme moment.

    drunkalready Report

    #44

    Crying woman in a funny meme about unexpected family introductions from a popular Facebook page.

    drunkalready Report

    #45

    Funny meme about tax returns comparing $300 and $8000 situations.

    drunkalready Report

    #46

    Person holding a sign saying "Sorry I got mad when I was hungry," humorously illustrating funny memes theme.

    drunkalready Report

    #47

    Text meme about saying "You're welcome" loudly when people don't say thank you.

    drunkalready Report

    #48

    Funny meme with text "Stop wondering if you're good enough. You're not" over a scenic beach background.

    drunkalready Report

    #49

    Historical costume meme with text: "Tax return: $1200, Me: put 4 eggs in my omelette."

    drunkalready Report

    #50

    Angry child's expression in a meme about hamburger order with tomatoes.

    drunkalready Report

    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    That's how I feel about pickles. I've tried but I just can't stand them

    #51

    Family posing with a humorous Facebook meme about having another child for likes.

    drunkalready Report

