Hopefully, they will bring you some good vibes today.

But for this list, we’re focusing on the funnier side of photo editing. A Facebook group had been accepting picture enhancement requests from random people, and the results have been nothing short of comical. Twitter user James Fridman offers the same services, and scrolling through his timeline always brings a bunch of laughs.

The world changed in 1990 when Adobe Photoshop became public . Suddenly, people could manipulate images however they wanted to, which has advantages and drawbacks.

#1 Is It Possible To Plz Get Some Cute Women Photoshopped Next To Car Share icon

#2 My Husband Loves His Car , And I Wanna Prank Him, Can Someone Please Edit It, Like Something Fell On Top Or Any Ideas! Share icon

#3 Can Someone Put A Creature Near Me Dolphin Maybe Share icon

Although a photo manipulation tool like Photoshop is a new development, the practice has existed for centuries. According to the Georgia Institute of Technology, the first edited image on record dates back to circa 1860. The said picture was a composite of US President Abraham Lincoln’s head over former Vice President John Calhoun’s body. Calhoun had already been dead for a decade upon the release of the photo.

#4 Please Remove The Girl. Thanks Share icon

#5 Could Someone Please Remove My Back Fat? Share icon

#6 Can You Remove People Share icon

Apart from his reputation as the staunch leader of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin was also known for air-brushing his enemies out of photographs with him. One notable instance was his erasure of police official Nikola Yezhov from one of the portraits. Yezhov was Stalin’s right-hand man and oversaw many purges during the time. That all changed in 1938 when Yezhov was denounced and eventually executed. Likewise, Stalin erased him from history–figuratively.

#7 Hi, Can Someone Please Ruin My Friends Lawn, Thank You! Share icon

#8 Can Someone Edit Me Out Of This I Wanna Make It Look Like He's Riding Wheelie By Himself Share icon

#9 Can Anyone Take The Guy On The Right Out! He Is My Daughters Ex After 6 Yrs In A Relationship. I Would Really Appreciate It And I Know She Will Too!! Share icon

With the power of photo manipulation comes its drawbacks. A 2023 study published in BMC Psychology revealed that editing pictures on social media platforms may negatively impact a person’s self-esteem and compare themselves to others. “The depiction of reality is usually not a documentary but part of a narrative which the photo editor intends to project on the public screen,’” the study researchers wrote. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Husband Is Learning To Surf - He’s 57! Please Could You Make The Wave Behind Look Impressive Rather Than 1ft So He Can Brag To Mates Share icon

#11 Put Beyoncé On My Photo Please. Make It Look Like I Met Her And Took A Selfie. Wanna Trick My Village People. Make My Lv Original As Well Share icon

#12 Daughters First Car And Pride N Joy. Could Someone Be Kind Enough To Post A Pic Of Some Damage To It , Just For A Bit Of Fun Share icon

But when done right, photo manipulation becomes a digital art form. It helps create images that tell a story and becomes a medium for personal and professional expression.

#13 It Wasn’t Until I Looked ‘Closely’ That I Spotted The Omg Moment … Haha! (However Would Anyone, Please, Be Able To Remove The Background Railings Etc, Maybe For Greenery Or Sky) Share icon

#14 Hello Guys, Can You Make Me Rich, I'm Really Poor Share icon

#15 Could Someone Please Put A Water Feature In This Area Share icon

Now, let’s flip this discussion to you, our readers. What’s your take on photo manipulation? Do the drawbacks outweigh the upsides and hilarity that ensues from it? Share your opinions in the comments!

#16 Please Remove Plastic Bag Share icon

#17 Can U Please Remove The Emoji At My Photo Share icon

#18 Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please Share icon

#19 Can Someone Clean My Armpit, Please? Share icon

#20 Please Change The Background For Me Share icon

#21 Please Make It Look Like Im Sitting On Edge Of Some Cliff Or Do Anything Share icon

#22 My Mate Is 20 Can You Make Him Look Like He Goes To The Gym And So He Has A Beard Share icon

#23 Can Someone Please Remove My Nose Ring? Share icon

#24 Can You Remove The Person In The Water Behind Me Share icon

#25 Can You Guys Put Him On A Real Horse? Share icon

#26 Please Move Me Closer To The Edge...so It Looks Irresponsible And Dangerous! Share icon

#27 Can Someone Put A Luxury Car On My Driveway Please. I Told My Baby Mama I Bought One Today And Now She’s Asking For Proof Share icon

#28 Told My Ex I Was Rich Someone Put An Expensive Car Here Please Share icon

#29 Hello, Please Help Me Change Chairs, I'll Fall, Thank You Share icon

#30 I Would Love To Have My Local Pub Men’s Toilet Look Flooded. I Want To Send The Barmaids Into A Frenzy While The Boss Is On Holidays Share icon

#31 Can Someone Make The Baby Higher Please Share icon

#32 Please Remove The Hand/Arm On Me Share icon

#33 Can You Help Me By Removing The Donkey From Behind Me? It Seems Like It Wants To Eat Me Share icon

#34 Can Someone Please Make My Teenage Son Look Like He Loves Us Share icon

#35 Lads I’ll Just Leave This One Here. I’m Sure You Will Do Something Believable With It. I Only Took It 2 Minutes Ago. I Haven’t Shown The Wife The Photo Yet Share icon

#36 Place A Hot Girl On My Table (My Friend Built Table) That Is Newly Redone Share icon

#37 Can Some One Make My Uncle Gay Or Doing Gay Stuff Plz LOL Share icon

#38 Plz Make Something Sneaking Up On Me From Behind Share icon

#39 Would Love To See What I Would Look Like With A Full Head Of Hair. Thank You! Share icon

#40 Can Someone Make Me Look Like I’m Higher Please Share icon

#41 Can Someone Make A Video Where I Wake Up And Turn Into The Hulk Please Share icon

#42 Hi. I Am The Blonde Guy On The Photo. Please, Could Anyone Make Me Slimmer So I Can Sit Comfortably On The Ryanair Airplane Seat Share icon