42 Hilarious Photo Editing Results When The Editors Interpreted The Request In Their Own Way
The world changed in 1990 when Adobe Photoshop became public. Suddenly, people could manipulate images however they wanted to, which has advantages and drawbacks.
But for this list, we’re focusing on the funnier side of photo editing. A Facebook group had been accepting picture enhancement requests from random people, and the results have been nothing short of comical. Twitter user James Fridman offers the same services, and scrolling through his timeline always brings a bunch of laughs.
But for now, enjoy these photos we’ve collected. Hopefully, they will bring you some good vibes today.
Is It Possible To Plz Get Some Cute Women Photoshopped Next To Car
My Husband Loves His Car , And I Wanna Prank Him, Can Someone Please Edit It, Like Something Fell On Top Or Any Ideas!
Can Someone Put A Creature Near Me Dolphin Maybe
Although a photo manipulation tool like Photoshop is a new development, the practice has existed for centuries. According to the Georgia Institute of Technology, the first edited image on record dates back to circa 1860.
The said picture was a composite of US President Abraham Lincoln’s head over former Vice President John Calhoun’s body. Calhoun had already been dead for a decade upon the release of the photo.
Please Remove The Girl. Thanks
Could Someone Please Remove My Back Fat?
Can You Remove People
Apart from his reputation as the staunch leader of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin was also known for air-brushing his enemies out of photographs with him. One notable instance was his erasure of police official Nikola Yezhov from one of the portraits.
Yezhov was Stalin’s right-hand man and oversaw many purges during the time. That all changed in 1938 when Yezhov was denounced and eventually executed. Likewise, Stalin erased him from history–figuratively.
Hi, Can Someone Please Ruin My Friends Lawn, Thank You!
Can Someone Edit Me Out Of This I Wanna Make It Look Like He's Riding Wheelie By Himself
Can Anyone Take The Guy On The Right Out! He Is My Daughters Ex After 6 Yrs In A Relationship. I Would Really Appreciate It And I Know She Will Too!!
With the power of photo manipulation comes its drawbacks. A 2023 study published in BMC Psychology revealed that editing pictures on social media platforms may negatively impact a person’s self-esteem and compare themselves to others.
“The depiction of reality is usually not a documentary but part of a narrative which the photo editor intends to project on the public screen,’” the study researchers wrote.
My Husband Is Learning To Surf - He’s 57! Please Could You Make The Wave Behind Look Impressive Rather Than 1ft So He Can Brag To Mates
Put Beyoncé On My Photo Please. Make It Look Like I Met Her And Took A Selfie. Wanna Trick My Village People. Make My Lv Original As Well
Daughters First Car And Pride N Joy. Could Someone Be Kind Enough To Post A Pic Of Some Damage To It , Just For A Bit Of Fun
But when done right, photo manipulation becomes a digital art form. It helps create images that tell a story and becomes a medium for personal and professional expression.
It Wasn’t Until I Looked ‘Closely’ That I Spotted The Omg Moment … Haha! (However Would Anyone, Please, Be Able To Remove The Background Railings Etc, Maybe For Greenery Or Sky)
Hello Guys, Can You Make Me Rich, I'm Really Poor
Could Someone Please Put A Water Feature In This Area
Now, let’s flip this discussion to you, our readers. What’s your take on photo manipulation? Do the drawbacks outweigh the upsides and hilarity that ensues from it? Share your opinions in the comments!