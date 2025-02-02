ADVERTISEMENT

The world changed in 1990 when Adobe Photoshop became public. Suddenly, people could manipulate images however they wanted to, which has advantages and drawbacks. 

But for this list, we’re focusing on the funnier side of photo editing. A Facebook group had been accepting picture enhancement requests from random people, and the results have been nothing short of comical. Twitter user James Fridman offers the same services, and scrolling through his timeline always brings a bunch of laughs. 

But for now, enjoy these photos we’ve collected. Hopefully, they will bring you some good vibes today.

#1

Is It Possible To Plz Get Some Cute Women Photoshopped Next To Car

Hilarious photo editing shows unexpected figures added next to a shirtless man by a car.

Nathan Fisher Report

    #2

    My Husband Loves His Car , And I Wanna Prank Him, Can Someone Please Edit It, Like Something Fell On Top Or Any Ideas!

    Hilarious photo editing shows a car with damaged panels and debris on the roof inside a garage.

    Sô Phïe Report

    #3

    Can Someone Put A Creature Near Me Dolphin Maybe

    Elderly woman on paddleboard with humorous photo edits adding a penguin and a troll figure beside her.

    Janine Parker Report

    Although a photo manipulation tool like Photoshop is a new development, the practice has existed for centuries. According to the Georgia Institute of Technology, the first edited image on record dates back to circa 1860. 

    The said picture was a composite of US President Abraham Lincoln’s head over former Vice President John Calhoun’s body. Calhoun had already been dead for a decade upon the release of the photo.

    #4

    Please Remove The Girl. Thanks

    Hilarious photo editing of a man by scenic view with unexpected additions in the sky.

    Shahzeb Khan Report

    #5

    Could Someone Please Remove My Back Fat?

    Playground scene with woman edited into superhero cape, showcasing a humorous photo editing result.

    Megan Hartley Report

    #6

    Can You Remove People

    Hilarious photo editing with replaced animals in a courtyard scene, including ostrich, chimp, horse, sheep, and cat.

    Paul Owen Report

    Apart from his reputation as the staunch leader of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin was also known for air-brushing his enemies out of photographs with him. One notable instance was his erasure of police official Nikola Yezhov from one of the portraits. 

    Yezhov was Stalin’s right-hand man and oversaw many purges during the time. That all changed in 1938 when Yezhov was denounced and eventually executed. Likewise, Stalin erased him from history–figuratively.

    #7

    Hi, Can Someone Please Ruin My Friends Lawn, Thank You!

    Photo editing humor with lawn, picnic scene, and waterlogged grass on a suburban street corner.

    Greg Boock Report

    #8

    Can Someone Edit Me Out Of This I Wanna Make It Look Like He's Riding Wheelie By Himself

    Hilarious photo editing with a child on a red toy bike, transformed into wild scenarios.

    Ethan Hawk Report

    #9

    Can Anyone Take The Guy On The Right Out! He Is My Daughters Ex After 6 Yrs In A Relationship. I Would Really Appreciate It And I Know She Will Too!!

    Group posing with Chewbacca and spaceship, showing hilarious photo editing results in a theme park setting.

    Heather Maxville Report

    With the power of photo manipulation comes its drawbacks. A 2023 study published in BMC Psychology revealed that editing pictures on social media platforms may negatively impact a person’s self-esteem and compare themselves to others. 

    “The depiction of reality is usually not a documentary but part of a narrative which the photo editor intends to project on the public screen,’” the study researchers wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Husband Is Learning To Surf - He’s 57! Please Could You Make The Wave Behind Look Impressive Rather Than 1ft So He Can Brag To Mates

    Surfer encountering hilariously edited giant wave and shark, showcasing creative photo editing results.

    Helen Bennett Report

    #11

    Put Beyoncé On My Photo Please. Make It Look Like I Met Her And Took A Selfie. Wanna Trick My Village People. Make My Lv Original As Well

    Man in a blue cap and red shirt, transformed into a humorous photo editing result.

    Kudzanai Chihwai Report

    #12

    Daughters First Car And Pride N Joy. Could Someone Be Kind Enough To Post A Pic Of Some Damage To It , Just For A Bit Of Fun

    Hilarious photo editing result with a red car creatively altered in three different ways on a suburban street.

    Greg Howard Report

    But when done right, photo manipulation becomes a digital art form. It helps create images that tell a story and becomes a medium for personal and professional expression. 
    #13

    It Wasn’t Until I Looked ‘Closely’ That I Spotted The Omg Moment … Haha! (However Would Anyone, Please, Be Able To Remove The Background Railings Etc, Maybe For Greenery Or Sky)

    Woman posing with gorilla statue in different settings, illustrating creative photo editing results.

    Jean Burdett-Coutts Report

    #14

    Hello Guys, Can You Make Me Rich, I'm Really Poor

    Man smiling at hilariously edited desserts with numbers, dollar signs, and fries in a sequence of photos.

    l0lh81 Report

    #15

    Could Someone Please Put A Water Feature In This Area

    Hilarious photo editing showing a garden urn, a fire hydrant, and a toilet in sequence on a patio walkway.

    Philip Weare Report

    Now, let’s flip this discussion to you, our readers. What’s your take on photo manipulation? Do the drawbacks outweigh the upsides and hilarity that ensues from it? Share your opinions in the comments!
    #16

    Please Remove Plastic Bag

    Construction worker with green vest humorously accumulating more garbage bags in each photo edit.

    Abdul Baseer Raza Report

    #17

    Can U Please Remove The Emoji At My Photo

    Woman's face hilariously edited with emoji and alien, wearing an orange dress, showcasing funny photo editing results.

    Roy Chilinde Report

    #18

    Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please

    Hilarious photo editing shows a man seemingly drinking water from the Merlion statue in Singapore.

    Linus Gordon Report

    #19

    Can Someone Clean My Armpit, Please?

    Woman lying on grass with comedic photo edits of cartoon and tiny man mowing her arm.

    Stefane Blando Serrano Report

    #20

    Please Change The Background For Me

    Man in a purple suit humorously edited with beer buddies and butterfly wings, aligning with funny photo editing results.

    Mil Es Report

    #21

    Please Make It Look Like Im Sitting On Edge Of Some Cliff Or Do Anything

    Man edited into funny scenes, sitting by a road, on a cliff, and on a ship's railing with a famous movie couple.

    Faizy Khan Report

    My Mate Is 20 Can You Make Him Look Like He Goes To The Gym And So He Has A Beard

    Three stages of humorous photo editing showing beard and hat transformations.

    Lucas Graham Report

    #23

    Can Someone Please Remove My Nose Ring?

    Hilarious photo editing with a woman in a red shirt and a fantasy creature added near her shoulder.

    Sarah Coleman Report

    #24

    Can You Remove The Person In The Water Behind Me

    Two edited images of people swimming, one with a giant shark added humorously.

    Wendy Bui Report

    #25

    Can You Guys Put Him On A Real Horse?

    Cowboy photo editing result with man on a miniature wooden horse and then on a real pony, both times holding a drink.

    Ernesto Magallanes Report

    #26

    Please Move Me Closer To The Edge...so It Looks Irresponsible And Dangerous!

    Hilarious photo edit of a woman on a cliff replaced by a cartoon character overlooking a forest scenery.

    Nicola Farmer Report

    #27

    Can Someone Put A Luxury Car On My Driveway Please. I Told My Baby Mama I Bought One Today And Now She’s Asking For Proof

    Hilarious photo editing shows evolution of a vintage car to a modern red vehicle in a driveway.

    Linus Gordon Report

    #28

    Told My Ex I Was Rich Someone Put An Expensive Car Here Please

    Hilarious photo editing shows a driveway with a warped and distorted vehicle image.

    Braxton Atkinson Report

    #29

    Hello, Please Help Me Change Chairs, I'll Fall, Thank You

    Photo editing result shows woman falling off cliff with chair after humorous request interpretation.

    Claudia Viv Peroza Ramirez Report

    #30

    I Would Love To Have My Local Pub Men’s Toilet Look Flooded. I Want To Send The Barmaids Into A Frenzy While The Boss Is On Holidays

    Bathroom flooded with water, urinals partially submerged in a photo editing fail for humorous effect.

    Ahmad Bayad Report

    #31

    Can Someone Make The Baby Higher Please

    Hilarious photo editing with a baby flying over a house, in space, and a singer appearing below.

    Linus Gordon Report

    #32

    Please Remove The Hand/Arm On Me

    Woman in a green dress posing by a blue vehicle with humorous edited addition of a character beside her.

    Destiny Tewell Report

    #33

    Can You Help Me By Removing The Donkey From Behind Me? It Seems Like It Wants To Eat Me

    Funny photo editing results showing a woman with a donkey, in a park and in front of the Eiffel Tower.

    Claudia Viv Peroza Ramirez Report

    #34

    Can Someone Please Make My Teenage Son Look Like He Loves Us

    Photo editing gone wrong: outdoor family photo awkwardly placed on a couch indoors.

    Nadeem Burghers Report

    #35

    Lads I’ll Just Leave This One Here. I’m Sure You Will Do Something Believable With It. I Only Took It 2 Minutes Ago. I Haven’t Shown The Wife The Photo Yet

    Photo editing humor: statue turns into baboon and flips size with woman.

    John Donnelly Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's kind of getting tea bagged in the original. Not much need to edit it for joke value.

    #36

    Place A Hot Girl On My Table (My Friend Built Table) That Is Newly Redone

    Hilarious photo edit of a person posing near a pole on a table, transformed into a cat with a scratching post.

    Derek Paterson Report

    #37

    Can Some One Make My Uncle Gay Or Doing Gay Stuff Plz LOL

    Photo editing result shows a man's face humorously placed over a movie character wearing a cowboy hat.

    Efren Landeros Report

    #38

    Plz Make Something Sneaking Up On Me From Behind

    Beach scene with funny photo editing, adding a turtle and a smiling man.

    Sarah Northfield Report

    #39

    Would Love To See What I Would Look Like With A Full Head Of Hair. Thank You!

    "Three amusingly edited portraits of a man showing creative photo editing interpretations."

    Robert Seals Report

    #40

    Can Someone Make Me Look Like I’m Higher Please

    A hilarious photo editing result shows a woman jumping with a distorted, exaggerated pose in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Tracey Renshaw Report

    #41

    Can Someone Make A Video Where I Wake Up And Turn Into The Hulk Please

    Hilarious photo editing shows a sleeping man digitally transformed with funny effects, like a Chucky face and goblin mask.

    Robin Juan Kerr Report

    #42

    Hi. I Am The Blonde Guy On The Photo. Please, Could Anyone Make Me Slimmer So I Can Sit Comfortably On The Ryanair Airplane Seat

    Hilarious photo editing results with funny distortions at an airport security queue.

    Marcio Pinto Report

