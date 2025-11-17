But no one is as clingy or ignorant of the concept of personal space as the pets on this list. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found you the most adorable, hilarious, and cute pics of pets invading their owners' privacy . And they did it with the most adorable look on their faces.

When you get a pet, you're (hopefully!) their buddy for life. Many people see their pets as family members. In fact, a 2024 study revealed that 73% of owners think of their pet as a best friend. And when you're that close, it's natural to spend as much time together as you can.

#1 Professor Jigglesworth Doesn’t Understand Privacy

#2 Such Poise And Dignity

#3 Taking A Bath, When I'm Home "Alone"

#4 “Do You Like My Hat?”

#5 When You Leave The Door Open

#6 Kuzco Has No Boundaries

#7 Oh You Wanted Some Privacy? Cool, Can I Come Too? Between Her And The Dog, There Are No Closed Doors In This House

#8 I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath But

#9 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable

#10 This One Gets Upset And Tries To Rip The Door Off Its Hinges If You Close It On Him So This Truly Is The Lesser Of Two Evils

#11 Personal Space?

#13 Trying To Use The Bathroom, But This Rascal Won't Give Me Any Privacy

#14 “You Got Any Games On Yo Phone?”

#15 Sam And Dean Are Doing Lore Research (For Those Who Know)

#16 Personal Space? Nope. I'm A Cat Pillow

#17 I Really Need To Get A Lock On The Toilet Door. Just 5 Minutes Privacy Please

#18 Privacy Was Never An Option. Featuring My Deaf Cat Magoo (Short For Oogala Magoogala)

#19 Privacy? What Is That?

#20 The Pups Don’t Understand Boundaries Very Well

#22 Turned Around For 5 Seconds

#23 Head-Bump Loving Cats Are The Worst When They Have The Cone Of Shame

#24 My Velcro Dog Taking A Nap

#25 Ellie Is Using My Foot As A Hammock. Hurts To Hold It This Way

#26 I'm At Home Recovering From Heart Surgery. My Nurse Insists On Holding My Ear At All Times

#27 Post Surgical Anesthesia Recovery - Pets Formed A Protective Boundary To Prevent Me From Accidentally Moving In Any Direction

#28 Without Even Consulting Anyone, This Guy Unilaterally Decided To Stage An Intervention

#29 Didn’t Lock The Door, Ended Up With Company In The Bathtub He loves the water... if we can’t find him we turn on the faucet and he comes running.

#30 Trying To Do My Planks, And She Thinks I’m A Jungle Gym. I Swear There’s No Such Thing As “Privacy” With This One

#31 Privacy? What Is That? That’s Zizou and he is literally my shadow. I have a feeling he thinks his name is Noooooo.



#32 What Is This “Privacy” You Speak Of?

#33 I Wondered Why During The Interview Process "Do You Like Cats?" And "Do You Have Issues With Personal Space?" Were Brought Up

#34 She Has ~850 Sq Feet Of Floor Space And Opts To Sit Atop My Puzzle Finished a few hours later, and 3 pieces were missing.



#35 She Doesn’t Care About Personal Space. This Is How I Get Woken Up In The Morning

#36 I Guess Personal Space Wasn't Part Of The Deal

#37 My Workout Buddy Doesn’t Respect Personal Space

#38 He Actually Fell Asleep Like This, With His Mouth Fully Around My Daughter’s Arm And Claws Dug In. If She Moved, He Woke Briefly To Tighten His Grip

#39 Pepper Obviously Has A Sense Of Entitlement

#40 She's Beauty, She's Grace, She Doesn't Have Any Sense Of Personal Space

#41 But Mom, You’re Way More Comfy

#42 Privacy? Nope Every time my husband goes to the bathroom.

#43 One Of The 'Privacy Panels' On My Roommate's Door Fell Off, So My Creep Of A Bird Just Sits Outside And Stares At Her When She's In There

#44 My Chest Is Nothing More Than Sleeping Space For My Birds

#45 My Rescue Who Doesn’t Know What Personal Space Is

#46 My Birb After Being On My Shoulder In Every Zoom Class For The Last Semester

#47 What Is This Privacy You Speak Of?

#48 I Was Laying On My Bed Browsing Social Media When Suddenly

#49 Yeah, This'll Do Fine. I'll Sit Right Here

#50 Personal Space? What Is Personal Space?

#51 Update: Theodore Still Does Not Understand "Personal Space"

#52 What Is This “Personal Space” You Speak Of, Hoooman? Trying To Get Dressed & My Baby Gigi Found She Could Run Up My Leggings Much To Her Delight

#53 Some People Get No Privacy From Dogs And Cats, I Get None From This Guy He is a 2 and a half year old Eclectus named Eko. He's pretty clingy and needs to follow me around EVERYWHERE. Wish he would be a little bit more independent, but he's cute, so it's ok.



#54 Ziggy Stardust Doesn't Care About Human Privacy Or Personal Space Constant bathroom buddies. I think he deliberately follows me in so that he can access the pants hammock.

#55 That Was The Moment When Foley Realized He Could Just Push The Bathroom Door Open And Privacy Was Gone For Good

#56 Working At Home Is Proving To Be More Difficult Than I Thought My new coworkers are dumb, have no concept of personal space, and one even threw up in the break room yesterday. I tried to address this by calling an office meeting, but I don't think I got through to them.



There's no HR because it's such a small work environment; otherwise, I'd have been fired because I refuse to wear pants.



#57 What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?

#58 Clarice Doesn’t Understand This Whole Personal Space Thing, Making Her The Third Cat In The House Who Does This

#59 My Flatmate's Cat Doesn't Give A Flip About Boundaries

#60 She Doesn't Know About Boundaries And I Don't Plan On Teaching Her

#61 He Gets Into The Shower With Me And Sits Here The Entire Time. I Have No Privacy Ever

#62 Porridge! Learn About Personal Space

#63 Every Meal

#64 You Don’t Move When Your Pet Is On You

#65 Kitkat’s New Lounge Chair

#66 Swipe For A Coffee Review

#67 I Woke Up To My Cat Standing On My Chest Staring At Me

#68 Get A Puppy They Said. You Won’t Be So Alone During Quarantine They Said. They Were Right

#69 Who Else Waived Goodbye To Bath Privacy Long Ago When They Got Fur Babies? I asked both of them for approval to set boundaries, they said no.



#70 No Such Thing As Privacy With Boo

#71 We Have An Issue With Personal Space

#72 Personal Space?

#73 Just Started Reading When He Decided To Plop Himself Down On My Book. Read The First Three Words Of The First Page All three of mine love to compete for the prime sitting spot (whatever I happen to be working on at the time).



#74 Any Time I Move My Arm To Give Her A Little More Room, She Follows It And Sits As Close As Possible. Guess She Is Not Interested In Personal Space She probably likes my body heat.



#75 Attempted A Bath Alone Today. If It’s Not The Kids Or The Husband, Then It’s The Pets. Privacy Update: Nonexistent

#76 What Personal Space?

#77 Working From Home... Trying To Work, No Sense Of Personal Space. Not Even One Of Our Cats

#78 This Is Our Cat Charlotte. She Is Not Familiar With Boundaries, And Has Exactly Zero Shame

#79 When Your Mom's Friend Doesn't Like Puppy Kisses So You Have To Learn What Boundaries Are

#80 She Doesn't Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places

#81 As Long As I Can Boop The Nose, I'm Ok With Gobby Invading My Space

#82 Hamster Fell Asleep On My Kid

#83 Phoebe Would Love A Bite Of That Lemon Cheesecake

#84 No Such Thing As "Personal Space"

#85 Hellooo! Please Stop Working And Pet Me

#86 We No Longer Have Any Shower Privacy When These Two Team Up. Closing The Door Is Not The Answer, It Only Makes Things Worse

#87 I Just Can't Seem To Get Any Privacy Around Here I think it's because I took a bath mid-day, which never happens, so they were probably like, "What is going on Mom?"



#88 Does Anyone Here Get Any Privacy?

#89 No Privacy With Her She can be a gremlin sometimes.

#90 Personal Space Dude is always in my face in the morning like “wake up silly human”.



#91 It’s Too Early For This. No Personal Space, Ever I just woke up and we snuggled all night. Let me breathe, woman!



#92 Personal Space? Nah

#93 “You’re 30?”, “You’re Single And Live Alone?”, And “Wait, How Many Cats?” Are My Free-Spaces For Thanksgiving Bingo This Year I am somehow a full-blown male Snow White in terms of cats. There are like 4 or 5 stray cats that come hang out with me behind my restaurant after we close each night.

I always feed them and it’s usually a different cat each night, so it’s pretty fun to see which of my buddies is out back waiting to hang out when we close!



#94 No Personal Space

#95 Percy Doesn’t Care About Privacy

#96 Boundaries And Personal Space Pfffftttt

#97 She Learned How To Jump On Chairs Today And Now Stares At Me Like This During Zoom Meetings

#98 Hi, My Name Is Winston And I Have 0 Boundaries

#99 Clyde Dragged His Bed To The Bathroom To Make Sure No One Interrupted My Privacy

#100 Can Anyone Else Not Get Privacy In The Bathroom?

#101 What Is Privacy? He rushes in every single time he sees me about to shut the door.



