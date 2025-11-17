ADVERTISEMENT

When you get a pet, you're (hopefully!) their buddy for life. Many people see their pets as family members. In fact, a 2024 study revealed that 73% of owners think of their pet as a best friend. And when you're that close, it's natural to spend as much time together as you can.

But no one is as clingy or ignorant of the concept of personal space as the pets on this list. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found you the most adorable, hilarious, and cute pics of pets invading their owners' privacy. And they did it with the most adorable look on their faces.

#1

Professor Jigglesworth Doesn’t Understand Privacy

Black and white cat sitting inside a man's underwear, showing how pets affect personal space in unexpected ways.

WannabeDogMom Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how he got that name?

    #2

    Such Poise And Dignity

    Tabby cat sprawled over office chair armrests, showing how getting a pet means saying goodbye to personal space.

    mightymaurauder Report

    #3

    Taking A Bath, When I'm Home "Alone"

    Two dogs and a cat crowd a bathroom, showing how pets take over personal space at home.

    tbotcotw Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mother who put you in there? We'll save you!....ok maybe not kitty but us puppers will help free you!

    #4

    “Do You Like My Hat?”

    Woman with a colorful parrot sitting on her head, showing how getting a pet means losing personal space.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    When You Leave The Door Open

    Cat playfully inside underwear, showing how pets invade personal space in funny pet moments.

    yukaroo Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I know what that hole is for

    #6

    Kuzco Has No Boundaries

    A person sitting on a bed with a cat perched on their back, showing the loss of personal space with pets.

    First-Reflection-965 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kuzco's sitting spot. The spot for sitting for Kuzco. The spot where Kuzco sits. The spot Kuzco uses for sitting. The spot that exists just for Kuzco to sit.

    #7

    Oh You Wanted Some Privacy? Cool, Can I Come Too? Between Her And The Dog, There Are No Closed Doors In This House

    A pet bird sitting on a showerhead with water running, illustrating the loss of personal space with pets.

    sunshinenorcas Report

    #8

    I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath But

    A chocolate Labrador in a bathtub with a person, showing how pets take over personal space at home.

    hbarinsky Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Service dog What service does the dog provide? Annoyance

    #9

    I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable

    Black kitten sleeping comfortably inside a slipper worn by a person, showing how pets take over personal space.

    Aritmico Report

    #10

    This One Gets Upset And Tries To Rip The Door Off Its Hinges If You Close It On Him So This Truly Is The Lesser Of Two Evils

    Young man in a white shirt sharing personal space with a black cat in a bathroom, illustrating pets and personal space challenges.

    Bite_The_Wax_Tadpole Report

    #11

    Personal Space?

    Man closely cuddling two large dogs, illustrating how getting a pet means saying goodbye to personal space.

    Snewp Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why yes we enjoy your personal space very much. Thanks for checking father.

    #12

    Privacy?

    Three playful kittens invading personal space inside and around a person's pants legs on a tiled floor.

    Scuzzle-Butters Report

    #13

    Trying To Use The Bathroom, But This Rascal Won't Give Me Any Privacy

    Black dog curled up tightly inside pants between owner’s legs showing pet and personal space struggle.

    MiniaturePinscher Report

    #14

    “You Got Any Games On Yo Phone?”

    White rabbit squeezing between feet wearing pink shoes, showing loss of personal space with a pet at home.

    youLOVEtani Report

    #15

    Sam And Dean Are Doing Lore Research (For Those Who Know)

    Two pet rats exploring a laptop keyboard, showing how having a pet affects personal space and daily work.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    Personal Space? Nope. I'm A Cat Pillow

    Man and cat cuddling on couch showing times people got a pet and had to say goodbye to personal space.

    macluvva Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh, that kitty looks a lot like mine did when he was little! Now that he's almost 8 months old we look back fondly on those days.

    #17

    I Really Need To Get A Lock On The Toilet Door. Just 5 Minutes Privacy Please

    Close-up of a large dog peeking through a narrow space, showing the challenge of saying goodbye to personal space with pets.

    noo9999 Report

    #18

    Privacy Was Never An Option. Featuring My Deaf Cat Magoo (Short For Oogala Magoogala)

    Cat perched on shower door frame reaching out to touch water from showerhead in a pet and personal space moment.

    BottomShelfVodka Report

    #19

    Privacy? What Is That?

    Person in bathtub wearing a shower cap with a cat nearby illustrating losing personal space after getting a pet.

    giraffelover521 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's waiting to knock the candle over.

    #20

    The Pups Don’t Understand Boundaries Very Well

    Man with tattoos smiling in bathtub while two dogs eagerly crowd around, showing lack of personal space with pets.

    Rebbeccaanne Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Found you! Ok now we'll go hide. Close your eyes father.

    #21

    Privacy? What's That?

    Small pet bird peeking over a shower curtain, showing how pets take over personal space at home.

    conurecrazy Report

    #22

    Turned Around For 5 Seconds

    Cat sprawled on kitchen counter, laying paws on sandwich, illustrating how pets invade personal space.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Head-Bump Loving Cats Are The Worst When They Have The Cone Of Shame

    Man lying in bed with a cat wearing a cone on its head covering the man's face showing pet and personal space loss.

    Siyfion Report

    #24

    My Velcro Dog Taking A Nap

    Dalmatian dog cuddling close to person on couch, showing how pets can take over personal space at home.

    khosrove Report

    #25

    Ellie Is Using My Foot As A Hammock. Hurts To Hold It This Way

    Kitten resting on a person's foot under a chair, showing how people lose personal space after getting a pet.

    Toxic_Don Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you can never let that foot down while the baby is there.

    #26

    I'm At Home Recovering From Heart Surgery. My Nurse Insists On Holding My Ear At All Times

    Man with pink hair and a green parrot on his shoulder, showing how pets affect personal space in new pics.

    StoneageRomeo Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Skin to skin touch is important after surgery.

    #27

    Post Surgical Anesthesia Recovery - Pets Formed A Protective Boundary To Prevent Me From Accidentally Moving In Any Direction

    Person sharing bed with a dog in green outfit and two cats, showing moments of saying goodbye to personal space with pets.

    Raiinforest Report

    #28

    Without Even Consulting Anyone, This Guy Unilaterally Decided To Stage An Intervention

    Person in a hoodie playing video games with a large dog sitting on their lap, showing pets and personal space.

    9999monkeys Report

    #29

    Didn’t Lock The Door, Ended Up With Company In The Bathtub

    Black cat sitting in bathtub with person’s tattooed foot, showing a pet affecting personal space.

    He loves the water... if we can’t find him we turn on the faucet and he comes running.

    heyheywendyray Report

    #30

    Trying To Do My Planks, And She Thinks I’m A Jungle Gym. I Swear There’s No Such Thing As “Privacy” With This One

    Person lying on the floor with a pet ferret and toy on their back showing loss of personal space with pets.

    JoyAyako Report

    #31

    Privacy? What Is That?

    A pet closely snuggled on a person's legs, showcasing how pets make people say goodbye to personal space.

    That’s Zizou and he is literally my shadow. I have a feeling he thinks his name is Noooooo.

    tezz007 Report

    #32

    What Is This “Privacy” You Speak Of?

    A dog nestled between a person's legs in a bathroom, illustrating how pets take away personal space.

    kantb2creative Report

    #33

    I Wondered Why During The Interview Process "Do You Like Cats?" And "Do You Have Issues With Personal Space?" Were Brought Up

    Man cuddling a cat who invades personal space and a cat biting a hand near a laptop showing pets and personal space challenges.

    chestman_unbound Report

    #34

    She Has ~850 Sq Feet Of Floor Space And Opts To Sit Atop My Puzzle

    Black and white cat sitting on a partially completed puzzle, showing how pets can take over personal space.

    Finished a few hours later, and 3 pieces were missing.

    slightnin Report

    #35

    She Doesn’t Care About Personal Space. This Is How I Get Woken Up In The Morning

    Small dog lying on a person's face, showing how pets can make owners say goodbye to personal space.

    koolbeanz16 Report

    #36

    I Guess Personal Space Wasn't Part Of The Deal

    Man lying down with a large dog closely cuddling him, showing how pets take over personal space in new pet photos.

    Brilliant_Chance4553 Report

    #37

    My Workout Buddy Doesn’t Respect Personal Space

    Person doing yoga on a mat with a pet rabbit sitting on their back, showing loss of personal space with pets.

    SilverDragon646 Report

    #38

    He Actually Fell Asleep Like This, With His Mouth Fully Around My Daughter’s Arm And Claws Dug In. If She Moved, He Woke Briefly To Tighten His Grip

    Gray tabby cat hugging a person's arm, showing how pets make people say goodbye to personal space.

    thestonewoman Report

    #39

    Pepper Obviously Has A Sense Of Entitlement

    Cat sleeping on an office chair while person works nearby, showing pet taking over personal space at home.

    JakeAndRay Report

    #40

    She's Beauty, She's Grace, She Doesn't Have Any Sense Of Personal Space

    A pet snake close to a person's face, illustrating how getting a pet can mean giving up personal space.

    nitewinq Report

    #41

    But Mom, You’re Way More Comfy

    Person resting on couch covered with a blanket while pets crowd closely, showing the loss of personal space with pets.

    ellie_and_remi20 Report

    #42

    Privacy? Nope

    Three large huskies lying close together in a narrow space, showing pets taking over personal space at home.

    Every time my husband goes to the bathroom.

    StreetMolasses6093 Report

    #43

    One Of The 'Privacy Panels' On My Roommate's Door Fell Off, So My Creep Of A Bird Just Sits Outside And Stares At Her When She's In There

    Parrot standing behind damaged door glass, showing how getting a pet can impact personal space in funny new pics.

    mcaila Report

    #44

    My Chest Is Nothing More Than Sleeping Space For My Birds

    Two pet birds sleeping closely together on fabric, showing how pets affect personal space in daily life.

    KalansPhantom Report

    #45

    My Rescue Who Doesn’t Know What Personal Space Is

    Person lying in bed with a cat cuddling closely, illustrating pet ownership and loss of personal space moments.

    Emjadegee Report

    #46

    My Birb After Being On My Shoulder In Every Zoom Class For The Last Semester

    White pet bird standing on a laptop keyboard, illustrating moments when people lost personal space after getting a pet.

    littlemissblonda Report

    #47

    What Is This Privacy You Speak Of?

    Two attentive dogs close up on a person's lap showing how pets can take away personal space at home.

    draosboks Report

    #48

    I Was Laying On My Bed Browsing Social Media When Suddenly

    Man lying on bed with dog standing on his face, showing how pets take away personal space in funny moments.

    FelledWolf Report

    #49

    Yeah, This'll Do Fine. I'll Sit Right Here

    Great Dane dog sitting on a person lying on the floor, showing how pets affect personal space at home.

    downriverrowing Report

    #50

    Personal Space? What Is Personal Space?

    Man and large dog close together on couch, showing how pets affect personal space at home.

    golfer888 Report

    #51

    Update: Theodore Still Does Not Understand "Personal Space"

    Person wrapped in a blanket with a guinea pig on their chest, showing the challenge of saying goodbye to personal space with pets.

    Alarming-Molasses847 Report

    #52

    What Is This “Personal Space” You Speak Of, Hoooman? Trying To Get Dressed & My Baby Gigi Found She Could Run Up My Leggings Much To Her Delight

    Woman taking a mirror selfie with a ferret clinging to her side, showing how pets can affect personal space.

    Targeted_CareBear Report

    #53

    Some People Get No Privacy From Dogs And Cats, I Get None From This Guy

    Green parrot standing on tiled floor between toes with matching green nail polish, showing pet personal space invasion.

    He is a 2 and a half year old Eclectus named Eko. He's pretty clingy and needs to follow me around EVERYWHERE. Wish he would be a little bit more independent, but he's cute, so it's ok.

    nickifoxx Report

    #54

    Ziggy Stardust Doesn't Care About Human Privacy Or Personal Space

    Cat comfortably nestled inside a person's pants, illustrating how pets affect personal space in daily life.

    Constant bathroom buddies. I think he deliberately follows me in so that he can access the pants hammock.

    HippieLady88 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody needs to invent the underwear hammock for pets

    #55

    That Was The Moment When Foley Realized He Could Just Push The Bathroom Door Open And Privacy Was Gone For Good

    Black rabbit peeking from under a door, showing how pets take over personal space in new pet owner moments.

    BrianCrowMn Report

    #56

    Working At Home Is Proving To Be More Difficult Than I Thought

    Three cats lounging together on a couch, illustrating how pets affect personal space in the home.

    My new coworkers are dumb, have no concept of personal space, and one even threw up in the break room yesterday. I tried to address this by calling an office meeting, but I don't think I got through to them.

    There's no HR because it's such a small work environment; otherwise, I'd have been fired because I refuse to wear pants.

    hypoxiate Report

    12points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like they are waiting for a performance

    #57

    What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?

    Bulldog sleeping with face pressed against person’s leg on black armchair, showing lack of personal space with pet.

    rammus-bot Report

    #58

    Clarice Doesn’t Understand This Whole Personal Space Thing, Making Her The Third Cat In The House Who Does This

    Kitten sitting on man's head showing how pets can take away personal space in funny new pics.

    Rogers13f Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your head must be extremely comfy

    #59

    My Flatmate's Cat Doesn't Give A Flip About Boundaries

    Person lying in bed using laptop with pet cat sitting closely on their chest, showing pet and personal space interaction.

    Zeo_ Report

    #60

    She Doesn't Know About Boundaries And I Don't Plan On Teaching Her

    Man with tattoos and a dog lying on his chest, showing how pets take over personal space at home.

    GabrielDL008 Report

    #61

    He Gets Into The Shower With Me And Sits Here The Entire Time. I Have No Privacy Ever

    Cat sitting in a bathtub under running water showing how pets make people say goodbye to personal space.

    Daisu448 Report

    #62

    Porridge! Learn About Personal Space

    A pet rabbit snuggles close to a person's leg, illustrating how pets affect personal space at home.

    deltadelta199 Report

    #63

    Every Meal

    Ginger cat reaching for food on a plate while sitting on a person's lap, showing pet and personal space struggle.

    popaulina Report

    #64

    You Don’t Move When Your Pet Is On You

    A pet cat sitting on a person's lap next to visible paw prints on their skin, showing loss of personal space.

    jessmadeamess Report

    12points
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would turn that into a tattoo 🐾

    #65

    Kitkat’s New Lounge Chair

    Orange and white cat sitting on a laptop on a couch surrounded by colorful pillows, showing pet personal space invasion.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    Swipe For A Coffee Review

    White ferret exploring a coffee table and mug, illustrating the challenge of pets invading personal space at home.

    crush_blues Report

    #67

    I Woke Up To My Cat Standing On My Chest Staring At Me

    Close-up of a gray cat looking down, showing the impact of pets on personal space in daily life.

    Pike_Gordon Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby girl has done this to me. How can a cat so small feel like she weighs a ton?!?

    #68

    Get A Puppy They Said. You Won’t Be So Alone During Quarantine They Said. They Were Right

    Small puppy sitting between person's legs inside pants, showing how pets affect personal space at home.

    seriouslymytenth Report

    #69

    Who Else Waived Goodbye To Bath Privacy Long Ago When They Got Fur Babies?

    Two cats sitting apart inside a bathtub, showing how pets take over personal space at home.

    I asked both of them for approval to set boundaries, they said no.

    Drifting-Fox-6366 Report

    #70

    No Such Thing As Privacy With Boo

    Curious cat peeking through a narrow gap, showing how pets can take over personal space unexpectedly.

    Thebeansgang Report

    #71

    We Have An Issue With Personal Space

    Person lying on couch with head resting on pillow and large black dog cuddling closely, showing lack of personal space with pet.

    lil_lao_girl Report

    #72

    Personal Space?

    Boy wearing blue shirt loses personal space as large dog sprawls over him on the couch showing pet ownership challenges.

    david_smith020 Report

    #73

    Just Started Reading When He Decided To Plop Himself Down On My Book. Read The First Three Words Of The First Page

    Cat lying on an open book, showcasing how pets affect personal space with their close company.

    All three of mine love to compete for the prime sitting spot (whatever I happen to be working on at the time).

    MySonIsAFrog Report

    11points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first 3 words are: As usual, cats

    #74

    Any Time I Move My Arm To Give Her A Little More Room, She Follows It And Sits As Close As Possible. Guess She Is Not Interested In Personal Space

    Black rabbit lying stretched out on owner's arm, showing how pets take over personal space comfortably.

    She probably likes my body heat.

    ShotMammoth8266 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your bunny looks like a panther

    #75

    Attempted A Bath Alone Today. If It’s Not The Kids Or The Husband, Then It’s The Pets. Privacy Update: Nonexistent

    Three pets including a dog, cat, and small dog inside a room, showing how pets impact personal space at home.

    GotToBeAWarrior Report

    #76

    What Personal Space?

    Man lying on a bed with one dog sitting on his chest and another dog nearby, showing pets invading personal space.

    peyotekoyote Report

    #77

    Working From Home... Trying To Work, No Sense Of Personal Space. Not Even One Of Our Cats

    Man wearing headphones with a black cat resting on his shoulder, showing a humorous loss of personal space with pets.

    TheMachinesWay Report

    #78

    This Is Our Cat Charlotte. She Is Not Familiar With Boundaries, And Has Exactly Zero Shame

    Man holding a sleeping baby with a black cat sitting on the baby, showing pets taking over personal space.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    When Your Mom's Friend Doesn't Like Puppy Kisses So You Have To Learn What Boundaries Are

    Black and white dog cuddling closely with person on couch showing pet and personal space loss moments.

    Horsebot-3K Report

    #80

    She Doesn't Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places

    Black dog sitting close in a bathroom stall, showing the loss of personal space after getting a new pet.

    Boss_Os Report

    #81

    As Long As I Can Boop The Nose, I'm Ok With Gobby Invading My Space

    Close-up of a cat invading personal space, illustrating how pets affect personal space in funny new pics.

    freegoblinpics Report

    #82

    Hamster Fell Asleep On My Kid

    Boy sleeping closely with small pet hamster on blue blanket, showing how pets take over personal space.

    moseandthestorm Report

    #83

    Phoebe Would Love A Bite Of That Lemon Cheesecake

    White pet rat peeking over a pie crust as a person offers a spoonful, showing pets affecting personal space.

    Laurisimas Report

    #84

    No Such Thing As "Personal Space"

    Man holding a green pet bird close to his face, showing moments of personal space loss with a new pet.

    bigdog188 Report

    #85

    Hellooo! Please Stop Working And Pet Me

    Black kitten laying on a laptop keyboard, showing how getting a pet means losing personal space while working.

    crease222F Report

    #86

    We No Longer Have Any Shower Privacy When These Two Team Up. Closing The Door Is Not The Answer, It Only Makes Things Worse

    Cat sitting on a toilet seat while a dog stands nearby in a bathroom showing pets affecting personal space.

    thiefx Report

    #87

    I Just Can't Seem To Get Any Privacy Around Here

    A corgi dog resting its head on a bathtub edge while an orange and white cat watches nearby, showing pet personal space.

    I think it's because I took a bath mid-day, which never happens, so they were probably like, "What is going on Mom?"

    iamTatertot Report

    #88

    Does Anyone Here Get Any Privacy?

    A dog peeks through a partially open bathroom door, showing how pets affect personal space at home.

    gic93 Report

    #89

    No Privacy With Her

    Gray and white cat standing in a narrow doorway, showing how pets can affect personal space at home.

    She can be a gremlin sometimes.

    Cuxx13 Report

    #90

    Personal Space

    Close-up of a Siberian Husky dog with blue eyes, showing how pets can take over personal space at home.

    Dude is always in my face in the morning like “wake up silly human”.

    Western_Height_5301 Report

    #91

    It’s Too Early For This. No Personal Space, Ever

    Person cuddling closely with a large dog resting on their shoulder, showing pet and personal space interaction.

    I just woke up and we snuggled all night. Let me breathe, woman!

    reddit.com Report

    #92

    Personal Space? Nah

    Brindle dog cuddling closely to owner, showing how getting a pet means saying goodbye to personal space.

    GoNinjaPro Report

    #93

    “You’re 30?”, “You’re Single And Live Alone?”, And “Wait, How Many Cats?” Are My Free-Spaces For Thanksgiving Bingo This Year

    Man relaxing on a couch with three cats lying on him, illustrating how pets affect personal space.

    I am somehow a full-blown male Snow White in terms of cats. There are like 4 or 5 stray cats that come hang out with me behind my restaurant after we close each night.
    I always feed them and it’s usually a different cat each night, so it’s pretty fun to see which of my buddies is out back waiting to hang out when we close!

    Unusual-Feeling7527 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There ought to be, if there isn't already, a dating app for pet owners. Then you can match up with similarly-minded servants

    #94

    No Personal Space

    Woman wearing a blue shirt cuddles closely with a large white dog, showing moments of pet personal space challenges.

    whirlpoohl Report

    #95

    Percy Doesn’t Care About Privacy

    Close-up of a dog standing close to a person, illustrating pet ownership and loss of personal space moments.

    YourNameWisely Report

    #96

    Boundaries And Personal Space Pfffftttt

    Large dog sprawled on couch with owner, paw covering her face, showing lack of personal space with pets.

    Peaches4U9624 Report

    #97

    She Learned How To Jump On Chairs Today And Now Stares At Me Like This During Zoom Meetings

    Black and white pet rabbit sitting at a dining table surrounded by houseplants, showing little personal space.

    iwantanorangemouse Report

    #98

    Hi, My Name Is Winston And I Have 0 Boundaries

    Small puppy sitting between person's legs inside black shorts, showing moments people got a pet and lost personal space.

    Mattzilla93 Report

    #99

    Clyde Dragged His Bed To The Bathroom To Make Sure No One Interrupted My Privacy

    Brown dog peeking from behind a curtain next to an empty pet bed, showing pet and personal space challenges.

    jbuckets Report

    #100

    Can Anyone Else Not Get Privacy In The Bathroom?

    Ferret peeking behind a surface with a roll of toilet paper in the foreground, showing pet personal space takeover.

    johnsondelbert1 Report

    #101

    What Is Privacy?

    Close-up of a pit bull resting its head on a person's arm, showing a pet taking over personal space indoors.

    He rushes in every single time he sees me about to shut the door.

    tayixr Report

