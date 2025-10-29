ADVERTISEMENT

From their tiny toe beans to their derpiest bleps, the internet can’t get enough of cats and their high jinks, no matter what they’re doing. Without them, we wouldn’t have cat memes, and who wants to live in a world like that? Not even doggo fans.

One online community posts pics of cats that prove without a doubt that, if they can fit in it, they’ll sit in it. From hats, to shoes, to air fryers, these kitties demonstrate that comfort is a state of mind, or at least feline flexibility. Dive into this collection of the cutest. 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tiny Mini Fits

Small kitten balancing on an electrical outlet charger plug, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior near bed and wall.

Lisachen1218 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Found My Laundry Room To Be Very Well Organized. I Think I Need A Third Cat

    Two cats sitting on separate shelves of a metal cart in a small indoor space, showcasing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Zestyclose-Tap8077 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pete and Repete, just needs that third cat to be Peter on top

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    If I Fits, We Both Fits

    Two cats curled up together sleeping in a round basin showing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Potential-Donut-2627 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Writing for Cats.com, Dr Lizzie Youens explains that cats have a whopping 53 vertebrae (that’s a lot more than us humans, who only have 33), mostly due to having over 20 of these small bones throughout their long tails. These bones are very flexibly connected, with elastic cushioning discs between each one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These super flexible spinal connections explain why cats can twist in mid-air without damaging their spines and change direction in an instant—both essential skills for the type of hunting they do. A cat’s pelvis is also more loosely connected to the spine than other mammals, for added flexibility.
    #4

    If I Fit I Sit

    Tabby cat sitting contentedly inside a cooking pot on a stove, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    HornetDifferent8795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, that expression shows a very comfy and content kitty.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    If The Shelf Fits, We All Sit

    Multiple cats sitting comfortably in small shelves, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    ProcessDue2066 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    They Seem To Have Interpreted 'If I Fit, I Sit' Quite Broadly

    Five cats of different colors sitting closely on a tree branch in an urban setting showing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Present_Ball_7476 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

    Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication.
    #7

    If I Fits, I Am The LEGO Cat

    Black cat with wide eyes sitting inside a LEGO box illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" meme.

    LoneLyonx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The Epitome

    Cat curled up sleeping inside a blue plastic basket, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior and comfort.

    Simple-Grass2583 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    She’s In My Husbands Pants More Than I Am 😂

    Orange cat sitting inside a pair of jeans with a black belt on a bed, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Na3via Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that you know who's in charge in that house 😄

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, with the advent of the internet, cats truly found their stage. In 2015, 15% of all web traffic consisted of cats and cat-related content. Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions.

    Cats dominate social media, too. The @cats_of_instagram account, for example, boasts almost 13M followers and features over 18,000 posts of cats doing their thing, whether they’re being adorable, derpy, or just plain crazy. The hashtag #catsofinstagram appears on a whopping 178 million posts and is a treasure trove of adorable kitty content.
    #10

    Definitely Not On The Menu

    Cat sitting inside a cooking pot on a stove, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior in a kitchen setting.

    alisonmesh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Not The Salad I Ordered

    Black and white cat fitting perfectly inside a clear plastic container on a kitchen counter, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior

    heystinkys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I Am Plant Now

    Tortoiseshell cat sitting inside a large empty terracotta flowerpot on a concrete floor illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    jimbopalooza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Beyond their cute faces and fuzzy fur, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution, designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary senses, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As much as they’ve been domesticated, kitties are still wild at heart. A house cat’s genome is 95.6 percent tiger, and they share many behaviors with their jungle ancestors, says Layla Morgan Wilde, a cat behavior expert and the founder of Cat Wisdom 101. These behaviors include scent marking by scratching, prey play, prey stalking, pouncing, chinning, and urine marking.
    #13

    I Thought I Asked For Extra Sauce

    Tabby cat peeking out of torn paper bag, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior on a soft blanket.

    Ok-Visual-6675 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Fran Was So Proud She Fit

    Black and white cat sitting snugly inside a small striped fabric hat on a wooden table indoors.

    fiendishthingysaurus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Guitar Boi

    Cat fitting snugly inside an open guitar case on a wooden floor, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    Lira_Velle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, all in all, what makes cats so captivating? Maybe it's that perfect contradiction; they're simultaneously our domesticated companions and tiny wild predators. Their incredible physiology, ancient lineage, and untamed instincts remind us they're not quite pets in the traditional sense, but fascinating creatures who've chosen to tolerate us. 

    What do you think of the cats curled up in curious places in this list? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if you can’t resist!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Rashiiiiiii In A Suitcase (Woo!!!)

    Cat sitting inside a partially open suitcase, looking up with wide eyes in a cozy indoor setting.

    seagullsoars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Tower Of Feline Delight

    Four cats sitting comfortably inside stacked cardboard boxes, demonstrating the "If I fits, I sits" phenomenon.

    Successful_Money_268 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Dose This Count?

    Lion sitting inside a small wheelbarrow outdoors, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" concept with a large animal.

    Ajarofpickles97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I Just Washed This, Thanks

    Gray cat sitting inside a Ninja cooker on a kitchen table, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" meme concept.

    Sorry-Marionberry634 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Self-Organizing Kittens Have Struck Again!

    Two tabby cats sitting inside separate wooden cubby holes in a cat furniture, showcasing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Zestyclose-Tap8077 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    If I Fits, I Sinks

    Fluffy orange and white cat curled up comfortably inside a bathroom sink, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" concept perfectly.

    Mysterious_Team9391 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    She's A Little Chunky

    White and black cat sitting inside a small box on a kitchen counter, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    frantic_tree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    At This Point Any Bag That Enters The Room Is Hers 😂

    Black and white cat sitting inside a paper bag while a tabby cat walks nearby, capturing "If I fits, I sits" moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    This Tape Roll Is Not Too Small!

    Black and white cat sitting inside a small container, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior on a cluttered surface.

    Sobercutie1960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    The Chip In The Bag

    Black cat sleeping comfortably inside a chip bag surrounded by potato chips, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Recent_Effort5041 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is AI, I notice that the Gemini AI watermark has been cropped from the original image.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    She Fit So She Sit 😂

    Fluffy white cat comfortably sitting inside clothes storage cubby in a closet, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Lower_Corner7279 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty colourings, and look at that super fluffy tail! Gorgeous cat.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Fitting Whilst He's Still Small

    A cat sitting comfortably inside a wooden cabinet shelf next to two books titled Moda, sunlight casting shadows.

    WrightPerezS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Am A Dirty Rag

    Tabby cat sleeping curled up inside a plastic container labeled Dirty Rags, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    DepressedCottagecore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    He's In A Box In A Box. And He's Very Happy With Himself

    Black and white cat sitting inside a cardboard box illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" concept with wide eyes.

    lillysxlibrary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Every Time I Try To Empty The Lunch Boxes…

    Two cats sitting on a kitchen counter, one curled inside a small bag, showcasing the "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Ok_Cucumber_8477 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    If I Fits I Sits

    Tabby cat curled up inside a plant pot surrounded by green leafy plants illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Spook408 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Used To Fit Petfectly As A Kitten, Still Got It

    Tabby cat sitting snugly in a small box on a wooden floor, showcasing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    sh00ting_st4r Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Hence Proved Cats Are Liquid

    Two cats tightly sitting inside a tall clear glass vase showcasing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    dialbeatsvaporelite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a few minutes to see that there were two cats squished into there! My first thought was, can they get out again?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    If I Fit I Sits

    Black and white cat comfortably sitting in a kitchen sink, perfectly fitting the space and looking relaxed.

    Longjumping_Ebb_2320 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Container Gardening Be Like

    Orange cat snugly sitting in a narrow planter beside potted plants on a sunny windowsill illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    Low_Routine_4696 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    If I Fits I Sits

    Tabby cat lying inside a box holding an anime pillow, surrounded by packaged cat designs, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    67Emily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I Barely Opened It Before It Was Full Of Cat

    Black cat curled up inside a decorative storage box with red interior, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    DaughterOLilith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Boots Were Made For Napping

    Tabby cat sitting inside a pair of hiking shoes, demonstrating the "If I fits, I sits" saying with closed eyes and relaxed posture.

    Level_Salary5867 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Didn’t Order This!!

    Orange and white cat curled up asleep inside a small cardboard box demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    writingwhilesad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    There’s No Way This Was Made To Actually Fit A Lamp

    Black cat sitting snugly in a narrow foam box on a wooden floor, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    MermaidofMaelstrom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Orange Fits Perfectly, So It Has To Be Hers

    Orange cat sitting comfortably on a patterned seat cushion, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" behavior indoors.

    SuperK4m1Zum4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Found A Kitty Sleeping In A Supermarket

    Black and white cat curled up and sleeping on stacked Heineken beer boxes in a store, fitting perfectly in the small space.

    Kreatio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Son

    Gray cat sitting inside a cardboard box, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior with curious wide eyes.

    Artistic_Lychee_1309 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    I Sit On My Mama’s Back

    Two cats showing "If I fits, I sits" behavior, with a small orange kitten sitting on top of a larger tabby cat.

    Mindless_Height_1381 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Should I Throw Trash Away Or Keep It

    Orange and white cat sitting inside a white trash bin with the lid partially closed, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" humor.

    Old_Satisfaction6029 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    She Def Doesn’t Fit, But Ok I Guess

    Black and white cat sitting inside a white sneaker on tiled floor, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" concept.

    cano0326 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's just trying to help by warming your shoes for you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    If I Fit I Sit

    Tabby cat snugly fitting and sitting inside a small cardboard box, showcasing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    Remarkablirt1138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Fat Cat In A Tiny Box 🎶

    Fluffy white and gray cat sitting snugly inside a small cardboard box on a wooden floor indoors.

    kreative-k- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    The Best-Kept Secret In The Vitamin Aisle

    A cat peeking out from behind medicine boxes on a shelf, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" theme.

    Ok-Competition5497 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tifu.. By Leaving My Newly Purchased Plants In A Box, On The Floor

    Gray tabby cat sitting in a cardboard box filled with green plants and pink flowers, illustrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    k8sea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Finally A Good Family Photo!

    Three cats sitting closely together inside cardboard boxes near a sliding door with green grass outside.

    k8sea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Now Who’s Gonna Tell Him🥺

    Orange cat sitting snugly in a small hammock attached to a dark-colored cat tree indoors.

    Muted_Top7722 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    If I Fit I Sit

    Tabby cat sitting inside a refrigerator, fitting perfectly in the limited space, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    HornetDifferent8795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Perfect

    Orange cat curled up inside a partially packed suitcase, demonstrating "If I fits, I sits" behavior with folded clothes nearby.

    charming_cupzee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Cool Fits

    White cat sitting inside a refrigerator door shelf, demonstrating the "If I fits, I sits" behavior in a kitchen setting.

    Lisachen1218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Do They Fit?

    Two cats sitting inside a torn paper wall panel, demonstrating the "If I fits, I sits" behavior in a cozy indoor setting.

    MrDillon369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Guess Who's Adopted? 😂

    Birds nesting on a wooden beam with one kitten sitting among them, illustrating the "If I fits, I sits" concept.

    Terrible_Ad_5317 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    A Perfect Place To Take A Nap

    Orange tabby cat stretched out and sleeping in a narrow windowsill spot showing "If I fits, I sits" behavior.

    OkPalpitation1182 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!