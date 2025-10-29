ADVERTISEMENT

From their tiny toe beans to their derpiest bleps, the internet can’t get enough of cats and their high jinks, no matter what they’re doing. Without them, we wouldn’t have cat memes, and who wants to live in a world like that? Not even doggo fans.

One online community posts pics of cats that prove without a doubt that, if they can fit in it, they’ll sit in it. From hats, to shoes, to air fryers, these kitties demonstrate that comfort is a state of mind, or at least feline flexibility. Dive into this collection of the cutest.

More info: Reddit