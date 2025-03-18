ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone can pride themselves in a life as adventurous as that of Indiana Jones, but many can arguably match his level of curiosity when it comes to artifacts and treasures.

If you are, by any chance, one of said many, you’re in for a treat—on the list below you will find stories of treasures gone missing that are surrounded by mystery and likely never to be seen again. Scroll down to unearth the mysterious tales, grab your fedora, and embark on an adventure—even if only in your imagination—of finding out what might have happened to the treasures in the pictures.