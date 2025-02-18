ADVERTISEMENT

How’s February been treating you, our dear Pandas? On the calendar, spring is quickly approaching, and it seems like we can already smell its freshness and feel the warmth and sunshine on our faces. However, in reality, the cold doesn’t want to let us go from its icy grip, the New Year's resolution burnout is getting real, and post-Valentine’s Day blues are tormenting the singles out there. To keep us going until spring, Bored Panda has collected some of the most relatable and hilarious memes from the ‘Shower Feelings’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made your struggles feel seen.

#1

Fortune cookie message humorously predicts hunger; perfect for random memes collection.

showerfeelings Report

    #2

    Random meme about leaving work early if vibes are off, by user @arabatman.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #3

    Snow sculpture of Batman on a city sidewalk, embodying hilariously random memes theme.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #4

    A hand playfully blocks a TV sensor with another hand holding a remote; a random meme captures sibling antics.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #5

    Tweet meme: "The way I stay indoors, I'm slowly becoming furniture."

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #6

    Tweet with a hilariously random meme about moms saying "one day you'll understand" and realizing it came true.

    hlulanimanyike , x.com Report

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What??? Another one who didn't bother to check what they wrote before hitting "send".

    #7

    Truck carrying a large, humorously wrapped object resembling a dinosaur, tagged as an "oversize load" in a random meme.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #8

    Random meme about height discrepancies in relationships, featuring a humorous tweet from Robert Schultz.

    showerfeelings Report

    #9

    Two cats sitting on a sand dune with a humorous caption, showcasing random memes for winter blues.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat in background asking the cat in the foreground "what are we doing here?"

    #10

    Random meme about common grammar mistakes, highlighting mix-ups with words like "to," "too," "where," "were," "lose," and "loose."

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #11

    Bucket full of coins as a hilariously random meme illustrating irritation in a funny way.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #12

    A hilariously random meme shows empty candy wrappers beside a toy hotdog.

    showerfeelings Report

    #13

    Furry creature meme with wild eyes and messy fur, captioned humorously about overstimulation.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #14

    A tweet joking about a dog's hilarious sigh and stress.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #15

    Tweet about dating in your 20s, highlighting the humor in figuring out relationships.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    anayacs26 avatar
    ZuriLovesYou
    ZuriLovesYou
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #16

    Text screenshot of a hilariously random meme comparing a dog's health issue to a family trait.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #17

    Sign for "I Don't Care Bar & Grill" humorously suggests randomness, fitting for winter blues memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #18

    Funny meme text about the frustration of a failed nap attempt.

    showerfeelings Report

    #19

    Random meme about the struggles of adulthood and making appointments when working full-time.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take the time off you don't have to go to appointments you can't afford

    #20

    Dr. Glaucomflecken tweets humorously about donut sugar comparison chart, poking fun at nutrition perspectives.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #21

    A hilarious random meme with a witty tweet about a child offering to visit mom in jail for quitting school.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #22

    A random meme about feeling more tired at 3PM than at midnight.

    showerfeelings Report

    #23

    Text message meme about feeling less than "Gucci" and more like "Goodwill."

    showerfeelings Report

    #24

    Random meme showing a bed frame with a funny caption about leg pain after bumping into it.

    showerfeelings Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can feel that. I inhaled sharply as I looked at the pic.

    #25

    Hand-drawn dinosaur with humorous resignation note, epitomizing random memes to lighten the winter blues.

    showerfeelings Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope to get a resignation like this. That would be amazing and I would love to see the reaction from HR when I turn it in so I can open the position.

    #26

    Random meme text about a couple sharing cars without assignments, creating hilarious confusion and disbelief.

    showerfeelings Report

    #27

    Random meme text about museums staying open late for art and bugs instead of clubs.

    showerfeelings Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would absolutely go to museums after 8pm. And would do it regularly if I could have a nice glass of wine or cocktail. Added points if I could also get some popcorn.

    #28

    Dashboard with all warning lights on, captioned with random meme humor about unlocking car achievements.

    showerfeelings Report

    #29

    Random meme showing two figures, one resembling a secret service agent and the other a vampire.

    showerfeelings Report

    #30

    Random meme about a child's clever trick to get the desired doll color from their sibling.

    showerfeelings Report

    #31

    Tweet about iPhone notifications, suggesting a block alert similar to read receipts. Random meme for winter blues laughter.

    showerfeelings Report

    #32

    Random meme of a patio with bricks arranged to resemble a character from a popular video game.

    showerfeelings Report

    #33

    Tweet about adult life humorously focused on protein, showcasing hilariously random memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #34

    Tweet meme with a humorous take on Apple's photo montages and unintended moods.

    showerfeelings Report

    #35

    Humorous meme about unexpectedly popular ladder sale on Facebook.

    showerfeelings Report

    #36

    Tweet meme about getting older: "At the age where if I see a chair, I’m sitting," generating random humor.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m at the age where if I see a bathroom, I’m going.

    #37

    A funny meme about a confusing pizza encounter with the mafia.

    showerfeelings Report

    #38

    Sign above a pot of scrambled eggs in a humorous meme setting.

    showerfeelings Report

    #39

    A random meme about the contrast between normal life and vacation packing habits.

    showerfeelings Report

    #40

    A funny random meme shows a note on a car rear window pleading to stop giving tickets.

    showerfeelings Report

    #41

    A random meme featuring a tweet about fixing a neighbor's A/C for free in exchange for brownies, with an uplifting message.

    showerfeelings Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I used to work there was a little old lady that she and I ate together for lunch everybdsy. Part of her lunch was she would bring peaches in prepackaged. She had troubled getting them opened. One day I reached over and just broke the seal for her to peel the rest back herself. I did that until the pandemic hit when she took time off for that. I was doing it to be nice and to help her out. I wasn't looking for anything in return. I believe it was about a week and a half later she brought me in Oreo cookies everyday. At first it was three and eventually went up to four.

    #42

    Used batteries arranged creatively in a meme, showcasing a humorous take on random memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #43

    Close-up of a hand holding a thin fiber optic wire, highlighting random memes humor with text about internet size confusion.

    showerfeelings Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact the diameter of a fiber is 0,125mm. The diameter of the center core where the light is travelling is 0,009mm. The light used is in the infrared spectrum, which means your eye is not capable of registering it. So if you are hit in the eye with the light you wont know until you register a blind spot in your vision and maybe a slight burning sensation.

    #44

    A comical meme about preferring 30-minute episodes over a 4-hour movie.

    showerfeelings Report

    #45

    Text meme with a joke about bad rainbows going to prism, providing a humorous reflection.

    showerfeelings Report

    #46

    Chair in a lush forest clearing by a river, highlighting a hilariously random meme setting.

    showerfeelings Report

    #47

    Tiger humorously lying in a box labeled "Free Kittens," showcasing a hilariously random meme.

    showerfeelings Report

    #48

    Text meme with a humorous suggestion to keep friends mentally sharp using typo-filled texts.

    showerfeelings Report

    #49

    Bookshelf labeled "Mystery" filled with empty book covers, creating a hilariously random meme moment.

    showerfeelings Report

    #50

    A hilariously random meme showing a poorly drawn character on the right and an original on the left, labeled "That's very goofy."

    showerfeelings Report

    #51

    A hilariously random meme about early arrivals parking further away for latecomers in Japan.

    showerfeelings Report

    #52

    Random meme comparing getting a tattoo to how dogs feel when patted on the head.

    showerfeelings Report

    #53

    Funny meme about petting a dog, featuring a humorous tweet on winter blues relief.

    showerfeelings Report

    #54

    Tweet featuring a funny school meme about a small get-together including just the parent, child, and principal.

    showerfeelings Report

    #55

    A random meme about talking to parents, from a Twitter user, humorously highlights adding more problems to life.

    showerfeelings Report

    #56

    Cartoon burrito box with "no olives" warning, featuring a humorous drawing.

    showerfeelings Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never thought to put olives on a burrito. I am interested in the other ingredients in this burrito that would potentially make olives work...

    Humorous random meme with highlighted text about fascinating a woman with cheese.

    showerfeelings Report

    #58

    A hilariously random meme about not being a quitter, but fearing failure too much to start.

    showerfeelings Report

    #59

    Funny meme about being photogenic when taking selfies, with social media engagement stats displayed below the text.

    showerfeelings , x.com Report

    #60

    A funny random meme showing a handwritten note on a plane, saying "I feel rashis."

    showerfeelings Report

    #61

    Random meme about asparagus growing in soil, highlighting its straightforward nature.

    showerfeelings Report

    #62

    A hilariously random meme about a couple using Uber Pool for their wedding day.

    showerfeelings Report

    #63

    Tall pencils resembling a forest in a funny meme, playfully titled "Pencilvania".

    showerfeelings Report

    A random meme about high school crushes, highlighting the effort to catch a glimpse of someone.

    showerfeelings Report

    #65

    Random meme featuring a shower covered in toast, with text about getting it 'nice and toasty.'

    showerfeelings Report

    #66

    Random meme showing a unique Goldfish cracker with an edge piece next to regular crackers on a table.

    showerfeelings Report

    #67

    Aerial view of a pool shaped like a Crown Royal bottle, designed for hilariously random memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #68

    Random meme about seeing a bee riding a snail, shared to highlight the need for someone to discuss funny moments with.

    showerfeelings Report

    #69

    Random memes featuring pencils with humorous names, captioned "If u dont get this we can't be friends."

    showerfeelings Report

    leendadll avatar
    leendadll
    leendadll
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I met an "Ehryn" today and immediately thought of Mr Garvey!

    #70

    Funny meme about high school PE experiences, depicting the struggle of transitioning to math class quickly.

    showerfeelings Report

    Greeting card with floral design reads 'Sorry for your loss,' followed by 'It's me. I leave in three weeks' inside, creating a random meme.

    showerfeelings Report

    #72

    Tweet meme about unloading snacks, featuring a humorous delivery guy comment, adding to the hilariously random memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #73

    Random meme tweet about feeling envy towards wraparound porches.

    showerfeelings Report

    #74

    Man standing in front of a house, engrossed in his phone, illustrating hilariously random memes scenario.

    showerfeelings Report

    #75

    A tweet humorously recounts repeated accidental spending, perfect for random memes to brighten the winter blues.

    showerfeelings Report

    #76

    Cozy corner setup with pillows and a lamp, tagged with a funny meme about introverts and New York winter blues.

    showerfeelings Report

    #77

    A random meme humorously describes the struggles of talking too much and apologizing.

    showerfeelings Report

    Funny meme about work going from "easy money" to "yeah this my last day" with a crying emoji.

    showerfeelings Report

    #79

    Tweet about the hilariously random realization of adulthood lacking stickers.

    showerfeelings Report

    #80

    Text exchange with a funny autocorrect error, changing "baby girl" to "barbecue squirrel," illustrating random memes.

    showerfeelings Report

    #81

    Toilet seat lifted to show underside, with text above reading, "This is where you determine if somebody is clean or not." Random meme humor.

    showerfeelings Report

    #82

    Seagull perched atop a no seagulls sign, embodying hilariously random meme humor.

    showerfeelings Report

    #83

    Illuminated bridge at night reflected in water, resembling a full moon; a hilariously random meme moment.

    showerfeelings Report

    #84

    Social media post: "Adults having breakfast at a friend's apartment" with profile picture, emphasizing random meme humor.

    showerfeelings Report

    Rows of stuffed rats lined up around a green sofa create a hilariously random meme.

    showerfeelings Report

    #86

    Random meme about car lights and stress, capturing a relatable moment.

    showerfeelings Report

    #87

    Tweet about babysitting and parents' humorous reaction.

    showerfeelings Report

    #88

    Spirit Halloween store sign on an old Toys "R" Us building, reflecting hilariously random memes theme.

    showerfeelings Report

    #89

    Cartoon of a sad person in water, surrounded by eight people pointing, humorously illustrating random meme scenario.

    showerfeelings Report

    #90

    Child amused while playing UNO with humorous card setup.

    showerfeelings Report

