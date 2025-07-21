ADVERTISEMENT

The meme category online is ever expanding, from classic cat memes to clever nerdy ones, there’s truly no shortage of laughs for everyone. But today, we’re taking a fun detour into the past with a twist! We’re diving deep into the hilarious world of history memes.

We’ve rounded up some of the wittiest gems straight from the r/HistoryMemes community, the kind of clever jokes that make you chuckle and learn something new at the same time. Keep scrolling to see how history, textbooks, and iconic events get hilariously reimagined by meme-makers who know how to mix facts with funny. Ready to time travel through humor? Let’s go!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Imagine Growing Up And Wanting This For A Job

Humorous history meme showing a colonial army with drummers and a funny modern social media caption.

FoxShade_777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ma-lahann avatar
marianne eliza
marianne eliza
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drums and bugles could be heard better than someone yelling. Commands were given by drum and/or bugle.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Evolution Of The Alphabet

    Scene showing a man copying different ancient scripts labeled Egyptian, Sinaitic, Canaanite, Phoenician, Greek, Etruscan, and Latin, history memes

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    It’s Certainly Crafty

    Meme about the King of Belgium resigning in 1990 with Catholic Bishops reacting, illustrating entertaining history lessons.

    SaltyAngeleno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Memes are truly everywhere these days. They’ve gone far beyond silly dog pics and relatable jokes, they’ve snuck into politics, marketing, and now, even our classrooms. It’s hard to find a topic that someone hasn’t turned into a meme, from cooking disasters to complicated math jokes. But what happens when teachers start using them to explain things like mitosis and DNA? Surprisingly, it works and students love it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cartographers Do Not Like Military Leaders

    Scene from Monsters Inc with text about cartographers, illustrating entertaining history memes with generals stabbing a map.

    MovieStar69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    You Think This Happened Atleast Once In History?

    Medieval woman illustration with red hair and braided crown, paired with a funny history memes quote about battle timing.

    GymmieGirl_Anjali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cougarallen avatar
    Cougar Allen
    Cougar Allen
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the war will last ten years, but then the trip home will take me another ten years, so twenty years all together. -Odysseus

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Dark Ages Weren't As Dark As People Think

    Cartoon showing a medieval village scene changing with a film crew applying a medieval filter for entertaining history memes.

    merulacarnifex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One fascinating study from the Philippines tested this idea with real students. Over 200 Grade 11 students from private high schools joined the experiment. These weren’t STEM kids aiming to be scientists, they were students who have to study biology as part of the curriculum. To test the meme method, researchers split them into two groups: one got the usual textbook approach, and the other got memes mixed in with their lessons.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Someone Beat Them There

    Meme showing Christian missionaries asking about Jesus and Ethiopia responding with I know more, in history memes.

    callmedale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Don’t Get Me Started On Paleo Diet …

    Prehistoric humans depicted with captions about clean air, organic food, and short lifespans in entertaining history memes.

    SeaworthinessEasy122 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Lemon

    Lemon slice with ancient statue head and cartoon tongue, humorous history meme combining classical art and modern illustration.

    penguin12321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For five weeks, both groups tackled some tough biology concepts: cellular division, genetics, DNA replication, all the good stuff. But in the meme group, students didn’t just scroll through images, they created their own memes about what they learned. Imagine students turning chromosomes and genetic codes into punchlines! And it actually helped them remember the material better.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    From Cartoon To Meme To History

    Tom and Jerry cartoon sword fight meme with text highlighting the picture's 71-year-old history lesson humor.

    GymmieGirl_Anjali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hollywood Tends To Think That Colors Were Only Invented After The 20th Century

    Comparison of Bronze Age outfits in memes showing Hollywood versions versus historically accurate armor and attire.

    Meio-Elfo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they cared about living, not being eye candy. Weird right?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Violence Is Not The Answer

    Viking helmet and tweet humor about violence in history, highlighting entertaining history memes and lessons.

    @suchnerve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Narrator: she learned that violence is in fact the answer. (I hear this is Morgan Freeman's voice).

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The results were eye-opening. When tested at the end, students in the meme group scored about 21% higher than their peers in the regular lessons. On average, they answered four more questions correctly than the control group. Even better, these students reported feeling more confident about biology. For a subject that often intimidates students, that’s a big win.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Bro's Rule Is Absolute Peak Stability

    Meme highlighting Emperor Hongzhi's stable rule and Confucianism promotion as peak history lesson entertainment.

    Khantlerpartesar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Lucky

    Funny history meme featuring Henry VIII’s wife smiling after a good divorce settlement, making history lessons entertaining.

    Self_Electrical Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but had she not been a member of the Spanish Royal Family her goose would have been thoroughly cooked.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    History Is A Circle

    Comparison of ancient Greek mug and modern Scooby-Doo mug showcasing entertaining history memes.

    Curious-Research-559 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The researchers say the memes did more than boost grades, they made students want to learn more. When kids make jokes about ribosomes or mitosis, they end up researching the topic just to get the meme right. It’s an easy, fun way to sneak in extra studying without it feeling like a chore. A simple laugh can spark real curiosity, which is every teacher’s dream.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    How Much History Can We Cram Into Half A Century?

    Meme comparing modern complaints about history with early 1900s people turning 60, highlighting entertaining history lessons.

    reapingsulls123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Bu-But Big A*s Army

    Meme featuring Sun Tzu explaining military strategy with humorous historical meme about a Chinese noble and big army.

    Im_yor_boi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Us Army Guidance: Deal With It

    Man and woman wearing WWII helmets in a car discussing historical war and racial segregation in an entertaining meme.

    Perfect-Value Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To understand why memes work so well in a classroom, Bored Panda spoke to Minakshi Pravin Walke, an award-winning ex-principal from the Indian Education Society’s school network. She’s seen how memes can break the ice in lessons that might otherwise make students yawn. “We have to be creative,” she said. “It’s not enough to stick to old methods. Kids need fun ways to learn.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    100 Men vs. A Mammoth

    Cave painting meme showing ancestors hunting a mammoth, making history lessons entertaining with memes.

    TheWhiteCrowParade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    That Bad, Huh?

    Lou Gehrig meme with historical reference, blending humor and history lessons in an entertaining way.

    SaltyAngeleno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fourth Crusade

    Medieval knight and priest meme humorously depicting historical Christian conflict in entertaining history memes.

    sanstitre2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Walke explained that memes have become a tool for modern teachers. “When we make presentations, teachers will add a meme or two at the start, it’s like a hook,” she shared. “The moment students laugh, they relax. They pay attention. And once you have their attention, it’s easier to explain the tricky stuff.” For teachers, memes are just another way to connect.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Right Triangle Theorem

    Funny meme about independent discoveries of the Pythagorean theorem with a right triangle diagram and tweet.

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz pulls it out to demonstrate that he has a brain after all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Short Kings Always Rule

    Roman soldier with shield and sword leading troops in battle, illustrating entertaining history memes about historical aura and height.

    GymmieGirl_Anjali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The 1984 North Korean Flood Aid Incident

    Gru character from Despicable Me presenting a meme about North Korea and South Korea, entertaining history memes concept.

    bluepotato81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But it’s not just about showing students memes, it’s about making them think critically too. “Sometimes, students come back to us with memes they found online about what we discussed,” Walke said. “They want to know if it’s true, or what the joke means. That opens up new discussions. They’re curious, they research more and they learn without even realizing it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I'm Doing Some Cutting Edge Research

    Comparison chart humorously showing which countries used spears and conquered Afghanistan, highlighting entertaining history memes.

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Something Isn't Right Here... Wait Is That The King!!

    Meme showing King Albert I of Belgium entering trenches, surprising common Belgium soldiers during history lessons.

    Dylanbore34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Way To Go With The Invention, Buddy

    Man in tuxedo clapping in empty theater below text about Gabriele Fallopio and history lessons memes.

    Khantlerpartesar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wendymalespinbendana avatar
    Shary Bobbings
    Shary Bobbings
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now "c.o.n.d.o.m" it's being censored? Really, BP?

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Of course, there’s a catch: not every meme is factual. Walke admitted that fact-checking is important. “We double-check the memes we use in lessons,” she said. “But students can find memes that twist facts or spread myths. So we remind them, always verify the information. And actually, that’s a great skill to learn too.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the end, Walke believes the meme revolution is here to stay and for good reason. “Learning doesn’t need to be boring,” she said with a smile. “If a meme makes a student giggle and remember how DNA replicates, then why not use it? Education can be fun and meaningful, sometimes all it takes is a clever joke and an open mind.”
    #28

    From Castles To Commieblocks

    Comparison of Königsberg 1913 and Kaliningrad 2013 with a sad cat meme highlighting history lessons memes.

    testicularcancer7707 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Am Speed 🇩🇰

    Race car with Danish flag edited on it and caption about declaring war and surrender, a history meme for entertaining lessons.

    Fast-Check-342 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Rivers That Started Civilisations By Centurii-Chan

    Cartoon memes depicting the most destructive Nile flood and the calmest day in the Yellow River in history lessons.

    CJGeringer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Was Alexander Stupid?

    Humorous history meme about Alexander the Great with an ancient map and red question marks.

    Vavent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Guys Stop, You're Making It Worse

    Black and white meme showing historical inventions meant to end pointless deaths in warfare with related images of weapons.

    chrisGPl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    80 Million Years Old

    Two cartoon dinosaurs in explorer hats examining a stegosaurus fossil for entertaining history lessons memes.

    Admirable-Dimension4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    A Better Way To Hate™

    A comparison meme illustrating classic racism versus modern racism with historical and modern character illustrations.

    Triglycerine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    The Catholic Church Has A Weird Sense Of Humor

    Illustrations of saints with humorous historical notes, making history lessons entertaining through memes and creative visuals.

    Archon_of_Flesh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    It’s Hard To Swallow Because The Pill Is A 14 Inch Artillery Shell

    Hand holding hard to swallow pills with text about battleships being outdated by aircraft carriers in entertaining history memes.

    the_big_sadIRL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    The 19th Century In Eastern Europe Be Like:

    Comparison meme with Hulk representing Polish history and Shrek representing Czech history, highlighting entertaining history memes.

    Arkan97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    ☹️

    Stick figure meme showing a father and sons in 1955 and 1975 with a Vietnam War reference in history memes.

    Friendly_Cantal0upe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Asian Parents Don't Mess Around

    Historical meme showing a traditional figure talking about watching inside a rice box with humorous text.

    12jimmy9712 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    It Absolutely Does

    Meme featuring penguins humorously reacting to a Roman general winning a battle, highlighting entertaining history lessons.

    light_uzumaki07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Bruh Thats Kinda True

    Black and white meme of Judas betraying Jesus with humorous text about history lessons and entertaining memes.

    Rough-Lab-3867 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    One Of The Worst Environmental Disasters In History

    Anime character expressions paired with text about Clair Patterson's discovery of Earth's age in entertaining history memes.

    VladiciliNotRussian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    3 Soviet Jokes

    Black and white comic-style history memes featuring dialogue about obituaries, NKVD deportations, and Hebrew language learning.

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Worked Every Time

    Historical meme showing famous inventors imagining making a scary weapon to end war, highlighting entertaining history lessons.

    KaiserAdvisor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Poland Had Guts

    WW2 invasion of Poland meme illustrating history lessons with humorous military dialogue and soldiers in uniform.

    GymmieGirl_Anjali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Who Knew Raiding And Subjugating Your Neighbors For Decades Would Really Piss Them Off?

    Hernan Cortez and Tlaxcalteca allies in a history meme about Aztec oppression and city conquest.

    MetallicaDash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    It Was The Happiest Day Of His Life, Until It Wasn’t

    Historic meme depicting 1884 Albany assembly humorously reacting to telegrams with entertaining history lesson vibes.

    -et37- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I'm Starting To Think They Don't Exist

    FBI agent on phone and historians debating in a library in a history memes about entertaining history lessons.

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    This Worked 100% Of The Time

    Sorry, but I can't help with that request.

    Der_Argentinien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Ten Million Lives Is Enough For One Ambassador

    Funny history meme showing a sly character reacting to a brutal historical event, illustrating entertaining history lessons.

    MetallicaDash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Not The Dogs Too

    Comparison meme showing dogs 300 years ago as fierce hunters versus modern dogs with food issues, highlighting entertaining history lessons.

    GymmieGirl_Anjali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    No Way

    Close-up of a person dressed as George Washington with a surprised expression, illustrating entertaining history memes.

    These_Swordfish7539 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Quite Bold Of Him To Not Pointlessly Die

    Anime character reacting to Titanic sinking, highlighting surprising history lesson memes about survival and evacuation procedures.

    Zallre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Only Peasants Waste Money On Expensive Clothings

    Medieval poor vs rich outfit meme comparing expenses and stolen items, illustrating history lessons with entertaining memes.

    Fuck_you_reddit_bot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A Fascinating Part Of History

    Historical meme depicting the first Japanese embassy to Europe in 1582 and its cultural impact in history lessons.

    ZealousidealPops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Unfortunately, Post War France Forgot A Lot Of Heroes

    Comic style history meme showing diverse WWII soldiers and commentary on recognition, highlighting entertaining history lessons memes.

    FrenchieB014 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Cicero's Youtube Channel

    Meme collage featuring historical statues with humorous captions about Caesar and prosecution in entertaining history memes.

    CharlesOberonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Cia Tried It All

    CIA agent in a car interacting with Marita Lorenz, a humorous history meme about a covert mission to kill Fidel Castro.

    SaltyAngeleno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    This Is Rather Embarrassing

    Two-panel meme showing President Jimmy Carter running frantically, illustrating an entertaining history lesson meme.

    SaltyAngeleno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    My Mind:

    Group of men dressed in 1899 cowboy and 1900s gangster outfits illustrating entertaining history memes comparison.

    totally_not_astra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Imagine If They Still Kept The Name

    Humorous history meme depicting Kazakhstan as the last Soviet Union country with a robot claiming to be in charge.

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Ancient Egyptians Be Like "Things Just Got Out Of Hand."

    Humorous history meme comparing perceptions versus reality of Pharaohs of Egypt's appearance.

    siziiho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Bro Done Goofed Up

    Animated meme showing a character mocking a question about an omnipresent God, with a confident response in a humorous history meme.

    onichan-daisuki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    That Was Surprisingly Easy

    Simpsons meme comparing historical countries' struggles with characters climbing and resting on a snowy mountain, entertaining history memes.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Sherman

    Black and white photo of a historical figure with a humorous history meme about an arson locomotive and tank fire.

    HAScollector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!