76 Nerdy And Very Weird Memes
Being a nerd isn’t “uncool” anymore. In fact, it’s something more and more people proudly embrace! Whether you love science, coding, math, gaming, or obsessing over your favorite fandoms, nerd culture has taken over the internet and it’s honestly the best thing ever.
Today, we’re sharing some of the funniest posts from an Instagram page that celebrates all things nerdy in the most hilarious ways possible. So grab some popcorn, get comfy, and scroll on. Which one of these brilliant memes will be your favorite?
Was "vapes" something else in 1905? (I checked, that's when the first service station opened)
Bold of you to assume professionals are willing to take me on. I just assumed a new identity. You know, new name, and profile picture. I'm absolutely unrecognisable now
it is important to note that the sun came out and dried up all the rain
To dive deeper into the world of nerdy humor, we spoke with Matthias Hanke, an M.Sc. in biophysics and a biomodeler based in Lyon, France. Matthias grinned when we asked about science memes: “Science memes are the best… Well, if you understand them!” he joked. For him, it’s this mix of complexity and humor that makes them so good.
“Like any profession, ours has its stereotypes and they’re hilarious when you see them in meme form,” Matthias shared. “A well-made meme about physicists or lab culture? We laugh because we’ve all lived it!” It’s proof that humor can make even the toughest fields feel relatable.
Matthias believes these memes do more than just make people laugh. “They’re actually making people more curious about things they didn’t know before,” he said. “When someone sees a physics meme, they might not get it at first, so they Google it. They read more about the topic just to get the joke.”
He explained how memes have become a fun, accessible way to communicate complicated scientific ideas, especially in classrooms and online communities. “It’s like learning without realizing you’re learning,” Matthias laughed. “That’s the best kind of education.”
I have on record that I disliked this fella before he went batshit
Science memes can also build a sense of belonging. “They create this bond among scientists and enthusiasts,” Matthias added. “The other day, a senior shared a meme with the juniors at work, and it instantly broke the ice. Everyone felt more comfortable.”
And there’s an art to it too. “It takes creativity to come up with a meme,” Matthias said. “But with science memes, it takes even more effort. You need the joke and the facts behind it. It’s not as easy as it looks.”
Matthias thinks it’s healthy to laugh at your own profession, no matter how serious it is. “Being able to laugh at yourself and your work, it keeps us grounded. We spend so much time in labs and with equations. A good meme is a stress buster.”
But he does have one warning: “Sometimes the information in these memes isn’t accurate,” he said honestly. “People shouldn’t believe everything they see in a meme. Always fact-check for yourself. And who knows, you’ll probably learn something new along the way!”
Well, these memes definitely tickled both our geeky and not-so-geeky sides and we’re not complaining! Which one made you snort-laugh or send it straight to your group chat? Drop your favorite in the comments, we’re all ears (and giggles)!