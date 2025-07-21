Many famous comedians start their careers early. Dave Chappelle, for example, was performing stand-up in nightclubs at the age of 14. Although he was a teenager, let us convince you that kids below 10 can be just as funny as well.

The Instagram page "Live from Snack Time" collects the ramblings and intellectual gems from kids barely out of toddlerhood, but sometimes, they're just as observational. Instead of edginess, there's wholesomeness and the purity that can only come from a real five-year-old. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and see what these young comedians had to say!

More info: LiveFromSnackTime.com

#1

Child's funny quote about babies, showcasing a kid's perspective shared in live from snack time quotes collection.

    #2

    Quote from a 4-year-old about cheese making him feel better on big emotions day, featured in Live From Snack Time.

    #3

    Child quote about being more of a snack guy than a football guy shared on Live From Snack Time.

    #4

    Quote from a 3-year-old kid shared live from Snack Time saying I need cake even though it's not my birthday.

    #5

    Quote from a 4-year-old in Live From Snack Time about feeling better with a taco, cheese stick, and snuggles.

    #6

    Child quote about missing dogs, shared by Live From Snack Time, highlighting heartfelt kids' quotes and moments.

    #7

    Quotes from kids shared by Live From Snack Time, including a 3-year-old saying I'm ok with just being pretty.

    #8

    Quote from Live From Snack Time featuring a 6-year-old Gus saying he only likes food and people who like food.

    #9

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying men shouldn't have birthdays because they never grow up, shared by a 10-year-old.

    #10

    Child quote about the challenges of being 5 years old, shared in a collection of kids' funny quotes from snack time.

    #11

    Child's cute quote from Live From Snack Time about love and wishing someone were a sea otter.

    #12

    Quote from a kid about snacks, shared on Live From Snack Time, showcasing funny and relatable kids' snack time moments.

    #13

    Child's quote from Live From Snack Time saying they need sleep to be best friend again, attributed to 3-year-old Hugo.

    #14

    Child's quote on FaceTime saying auntie should only call if the dog is visible, from a collection of live snack time quotes.

    #15

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about wanting peace at a hotel, showing kids delivering good quotes to share.

    #16

    Child’s quote about needing a short day sleep to adjust attitude, shared live from Snack Time page.

    #17

    Alt text: Child's humorous quote about perfection from Live From Snack Time highlighting funny kid quotes shared online.

    #18

    Quote from a 4-year-old child shared by Live From Snack Time about plans involving their sister on December 26th.

    #19

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying their problem is needing to be in the sun, attributed to 4-year-old Kinsley.

    #20

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time reads this day is trash I'll eat all the cheese I want by Willow age 3 years old

    #21

    Alt text: Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying butter makes them feel better and they like it, shared by a 3-year-old.

    #22

    Quote from an 8-year-old child shared on Live From Snack Time about hurt feelings and emotional honesty.

    #23

    Alt text: Humorous kid quote from Live From Snack Time where a 7-year-old wishes for extra time to sleep at breakfast.

    #24

    Child quote saying after nap plans shared on Live From Snack Time, highlighting funny and relatable kids' quotes online.

    #25

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about having a crush and running away, shared by an anonymous 8-year-old.

    #26

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about preferring a warm bubble bath over dinner by a 6-year-old named Ruby.

    #27

    Child's quote about going on a real date sharing one milkshake and two straws, from Live From Snack Time.

    #28

    Child's quote about school from Live From Snack Time, expressing a humorous reason for not wanting to go to school.

    #29

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying You’re in your forties I’m in my firsties by 4-year-old Mads on white background.

    #30

    Child quote about crying, featured in Live From Snack Time kids quotes collection, attributed to 6-year-old anonymous.

    #31

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about dreaming of bread by 8-year-old Ingrid, shared on social media.

    #32

    Quote from a 4-year-old kid expressing hunger, featured on Live From Snack Time sharing funny kids' quotes.

    #33

    Quote from a 2-year-old shared live from snack time about everyone needing a timeout today, showcasing kids' funny quotes.

    #34

    Child's funny quote featured live from snack time saying they feel strong after working out for two days.

    #35

    Child quote about leadership and independence from Live From Snack Time, shared by 6-year-old Elliott in a simple text layout.

    #36

    Child's quote about having a bad day despite good things, showcasing heartfelt kids' quotes from Live From Snack Time.

    #37

    Child's heartfelt quote from Live From Snack Time shows a 6-year-old expressing love and independence with humor.

    #38

    Child's funny quote about burps as memories, featured in live from snack time kids quotes collection.

    #39

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying I can’t believe I used to not know you and now you’re my favorite person.

    #40

    Child's humorous quote about love, headache, and hugs featured in Live From Snack Time kids quotes collection.

    #41

    Child quote about adulthood featured on Live From Snack Time social media post with a white background.

    #42

    Cute kid quote from Live From Snack Time about stress relief and feeling better with a french fry snack.

    #43

    Child quote saying they have so much talking in them, from Live From Snack Time collection of kids' funny quotes.

    #44

    Quote from a 6-year-old kid about a snaccident, showcasing kids delivering good snack time quotes.

    #45

    Child's quote from Live From Snack Time saying they feel beautiful and strong when eating noodles, text on white background.

    #46

    Child's funny quote about eating chips and crying, showcasing memorable kid moments from Live From Snack Time highlights.

    #47

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying I'm just a head today no brain by anonymous 6-year-old kid.

    #48

    Child's quote about pizza and puppies in a heartwarming post from Live From Snack Time, featuring a kid's good quote.

    #49

    Quote from a 4-year-old child featured in Live From Snack Time sharing funny kid quotes about being out of energy.

    #50

    Child's quote about love and rainbow flags from Live From Snack Time, highlighting kids' insightful and candid expressions.

    #51

    Kids quote appreciating teachers for teaching words to argue with parents, from Live From Snack Time collection.

    #52

    Quote from Live From Snack Time featuring a 4-year-old Penelope about wanting to be with family and do nothing.

    #53

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about being tired and not wanting to do work, shared by a 5-year-old.

    #54

    Quote from a six-year-old kid shared by Live From Snack Time about understanding how babies are made but questioning why.

    #55

    Child's funny quote about not having a dog shared by Live From Snack Time with playful innocence.

    #56

    Child quote saying not feeling very worky today, highlighting funny and relatable kids quotes from Live From Snack Time.

    #57

    Child's quote about not wanting a husband but wanting help around the house from Live From Snack Time collection of kids' quotes.

    #58

    Quote from a 5-year-old shared on Live From Snack Time about no school after Thanksgiving for everyone to poop.

    #59

    Child quote about waking up tired, shared on Live From Snack Time, reflecting on what being an adult is like.

    #60

    Child's funny quote about mom eating chips at night featured on Live From Snack Time social media page.

    #61

    Funny kid quote about boyfriends playing video games and eating too much from Live From Snack Time.

    #62

    Quote from a kid about relaxation with pickles on eyes, shared by Live From Snack Time for funny kids quotes.

    #63

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about making a long list of complaints to read slowly, anonymous 7 years old.

    #64

    Quote from kid on Live From Snack Time saying she won’t put on real clothes again after doing it once.

    #65

    Child quote about eating chips expressing independence, featured on Live From Snack Time social media post.

    #66

    Child’s quote about a huggle, a hug and a snuggle combined, shared by Live From Snack Time.

    #67

    Quote from a 5-year-old kid featured by Live From Snack Time about weekend plans including baking cookies and watching TV.

    𝕂𝕚𝕕 𝕘𝕠𝕥 𝕒 𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥.𝕤𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕤 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕒 𝕡𝕝𝕒𝕟..

    #68

    Quote from a 9-year-old shared on Live From Snack Time about marrying a bed and cheating on it with the couch.

    #69

    Child quote about feeling lucky to skip pants tomorrow, featured in live from snack time kids quotes collection.

    #70

    Quote from an 8-year-old kid shared on Live From Snack Time about being tired and a thought factory closing late.

    #71

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about saying the F word in their head when told no, shared by anonymous 6-year-old.

    #72

    Quote from Live From Snack Time about birthdays focusing on sugar, shared by a 9-year-old named Conness.

    #73

    Child's quote saying they want to be their mom when they grow up, featured in Live From Snack Time kid quotes.

    You’ll regret it when it comes true :’ )

    #74

    Quote from a 6-year-old kid, showcasing a funny and sassy moment shared live from snack time.

    #75

    Quote from a 6-year-old kid shared live from snack time about being excited for Christmas break.

    #76

    Child's heartwarming quote about happiness and overflowing buckets shared on Live From Snack Time.

    #77

    Child's quote about cake and hunger shared on Live From Snack Time, highlighting funny and relatable kids' quotes.

    #78

    Quote from a 3-year-old kid featured on Live From Snack Time about wanting to stay home and eat.

    #79

    Kid's funny quote about marriage by Addison, age 5, shared on Live From Snack Time social media account.

    #80

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about not working too hard and taking care of a cat by 7-year-old Alex.

    #81

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying they want a bagel on the beach, attributed to Alessia, 3 years old.

    #82

    Quote from a 7-year-old kid shared on Live From Snack Time about taking a nap to solve problems.

    #83

    Quote from a 4-year-old about favorite body part belly storing mac and cheese, shared on Live From Snack Time.

    #84

    Child's quote saying a calzone is a sleeping bag for cheese, from snack time kids delivering good quotes.

    #85

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time reading Im gonna miss my life when Im a grown up by Mina age 7 years old.

    #86

    Child's quote about being alone shared by Live From Snack Time, highlighting kids' witty and charming sayings.

    #87

    Funny kid quote about pretending to be allergic to people and avoiding talking, featured in live from snack time quotes.

    #88

    Note with a clip labeled to my boss and a quote from an 8-year-old kid delivering a funny snack time quote about being tired.

    #89

    Quote from a 6-year-old in Live From Snack Time about family love and caring, shared with good kid quotes.

    #90

    Child’s sweet quote from Live From Snack Time about checking for warmth before snuggles, shared by 4-year-old Theo.

    #91

    Quote from a 4-year-old kid featured on Live From Snack Time sharing a funny and insightful moment.

    #92

    Child quote about crying with a mention of Live From Snack Time, showcasing kids' memorable sayings.

    #93

    Quote from a 3-year-old shared by Live From Snack Time, highlighting funny and clever kids' quotes.

    #94

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying they are tired of being a person and want to be a dog.

    #95

    Quote from a 3-year-old featured on Live From Snack Time about feeling overwhelmed and crying after too much day.

    #96

    Child's quote from Live From Snack Time explaining marriage as love and wanting to spend every day with someone.

    #97

    Quote from a kid featured in Live From Snack Time says Dont have kids Have parties by Hanna age 8.

    #98

    Child quote about babies acting famous featured in live from snack time kids quotes collection.

    #99

    Quote from a 5-year-old child shared live from snack time about not being ready for Monday and wanting another Sunday.

    #100

    Kid quote from Live From Snack Time asking what time to come by for a hug, shared by a 7-year-old child.

    #101

    Valentine note featuring a kid’s quote sharing a funny and sweet moment from live snack time with kids.

    #102

    Child's Halloween quote displayed on a white background, showcasing a funny and cute kid's quote from snack time.

    #103

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about wanting to go home, eat an apple, and talk to mom, age 6 years old.

    #104

    Child quote about wanting Totino’s pizza and sleep featured on Live From Snack Time social media post.

    #105

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying brunch is Italian for lunch by 8-year-old Lilly in simple text on white background.

    #106

    Child quote saying sometimes they like animals more than humans, from Live From Snack Time collection of kids' funny quotes.

    𝕂𝕚𝕕 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕘𝕠𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 ,𝕞𝕖 too

    #107

    Quote from a 3-year-old kid featured on Live From Snack Time about focusing on pasta.

    #108

    Quote from a child shared by Live From Snack Time about feeling others' emotions more than their own feelings.

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying pants can't handle tummy, by Ryan, 6 years old, in simple text format.

    #110

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time reading last weekend is going to be jealous of this weekend by anonymous 9 years old.

    #111

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time saying I've had a long day immediately after finishing breakfast.

    #112

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about wanting to be a lizard and sit in the sun all day.

    #113

    Child quote from Live From Snack Time about feeling a song in the heart while eating a french fry by a 4-year-old.

    #114

    Quote from a 5-year-old kid showing a funny and relatable moment from Live From Snack Time kids quotes.

    #115

    Inspirational kids quotes from live snack time moments showing creativity and imagination in their words.

    #116

    Valentine message with a kid's quote saying you are my favorite part of today from Live From Snack Time quotes.

