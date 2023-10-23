The doctors from the list below certainly know the importance of a good joke. That is why they do their best to lift the mood of patients in their offices. From therapy dogs for anxious patients to creative art pieces on the waiting room walls, doctors are quick to prove that they not only have compassion but also a few funny bones in their bodies.

Turns out, a lot. Studies have proved multiple benefits of laughter, such as stress reduction, increased pain tolerance, and a boosted immune system. On top of all that, it also does wonders for our mental health, helping us cope with the sometimes-tough ordeal of being a human.

“ Laughter is the best medicine ” is a common saying amongst the young and the old, but is it really true? After all, how much can your mood really affect your body?

Another one of those sayings that many keep mentioning is that humans only use 10% of their brain. The claim first appeared after Harvard psychologists tested energy reserve theories with a child protégé in 1890. Only a few decades later, in 1920, the claim started spreading through self-help literature and eventually found itself in the world-famous book 'How to Win Friends and Influence People'. However, this time, the claim is false. The truth of the matter is that, throughout the day, we use 100% of our brain. Sure, the neurons aren’t all firing up at once, but they are active. That’s because it’s not only thinking that happens up there. The brain coordinates our motor functions and keeps involuntary actions like breathing going. To do one single task like pouring yourself a cup of coffee takes quite a few brain regions to light up. There's getting the idea, then physically getting the coffee pot, deciding on the cup, and remembering the creamer in the fridge—way more elaborate than it might seem at first glance.

When talking to Scientific American, neurologist Barry Gordon said it’s pretty obvious that we employ the whole brain when living our everyday lives. “Let's put it this way: the brain represents three percent of the body's weight and uses 20 percent of the body's energy.” Gordon thinks the prevalence of this myth is caused by the fact that we all want to believe we are capable of grand things, things that are only possible if there is some untapped brain power at play. However, unfortunately, there’s no such thing.

Another thing that your mom might have told you when you were young is not to go outside with wet hair, especially when it’s cold. According to many, this is a surefire way to get a cold.

#8 I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

However, that is not the case. That is because it’s not the cold that makes you sick, it’s viruses and bacteria. So, whether you go outside with wet or dry hair, your chances of getting sick are the same and dependent on what kind of germs you come across.

#10 The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It's Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

What’s true, though, is that going outside with wet hair when it’s cold can damage your hair. Dampness makes your hair vulnerable and, paired with the cold, it can lead to breakage. So there is a reason to avoid it, just not the one your grandma told you about.

Have you ever been told off by somebody for reading in the dark? Stop doing that or you will worsen your eyesight, they say. But they are, again, wrong. At least for now. Sure, reading in the dark can cause eye strain, but researchers haven’t proved that it has any lasting damage.

#16 UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#17 Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Hanging On The Wall Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Nearsightedness is way more likely to be inherited and could be worsened by continuously looking at something from a close distance (like a screen), the so-called close work. That being said, no one has looked into the long-term effects of reading in the dark, so we can’t be 100% sure. So, it’s always best to err on the cautious side and ensure you’re reading in a well-lit environment.

#19 Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

So the next time you hear some sort of medical fact that seems to be based on popularity and not logic, be sure to double-check its validity. And if you’re ever not too certain about how to proceed, check with your doctor—they’re always ready to clarify any confusion.

#23 This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#32 I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#40 My Eye Doctor's Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share