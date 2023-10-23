70 Cheeky Doctors That Had Their Patients Aching From Laughing (New Pics)
“Laughter is the best medicine” is a common saying amongst the young and the old, but is it really true? After all, how much can your mood really affect your body?
Turns out, a lot. Studies have proved multiple benefits of laughter, such as stress reduction, increased pain tolerance, and a boosted immune system. On top of all that, it also does wonders for our mental health, helping us cope with the sometimes-tough ordeal of being a human.
The doctors from the list below certainly know the importance of a good joke. That is why they do their best to lift the mood of patients in their offices. From therapy dogs for anxious patients to creative art pieces on the waiting room walls, doctors are quick to prove that they not only have compassion but also a few funny bones in their bodies.
Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe
Another one of those sayings that many keep mentioning is that humans only use 10% of their brain. The claim first appeared after Harvard psychologists tested energy reserve theories with a child protégé in 1890. Only a few decades later, in 1920, the claim started spreading through self-help literature and eventually found itself in the world-famous book 'How to Win Friends and Influence People'.
However, this time, the claim is false. The truth of the matter is that, throughout the day, we use 100% of our brain. Sure, the neurons aren’t all firing up at once, but they are active. That’s because it’s not only thinking that happens up there. The brain coordinates our motor functions and keeps involuntary actions like breathing going.
To do one single task like pouring yourself a cup of coffee takes quite a few brain regions to light up. There's getting the idea, then physically getting the coffee pot, deciding on the cup, and remembering the creamer in the fridge—way more elaborate than it might seem at first glance.
My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients
The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except... They’re X-Rays
When talking to Scientific American, neurologist Barry Gordon said it’s pretty obvious that we employ the whole brain when living our everyday lives. “Let's put it this way: the brain represents three percent of the body's weight and uses 20 percent of the body's energy.”
Gordon thinks the prevalence of this myth is caused by the fact that we all want to believe we are capable of grand things, things that are only possible if there is some untapped brain power at play. However, unfortunately, there’s no such thing.
My Dentist Has Jokes
Cousin Gave Birth On Halloween Night. This Was The Doctor During The Delivery
Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless
Another thing that your mom might have told you when you were young is not to go outside with wet hair, especially when it’s cold. According to many, this is a surefire way to get a cold.
My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor
I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In
My Mom's Dentist's Office Has Therapy Dogs For Nervous Patients Like Her
However, that is not the case. That is because it’s not the cold that makes you sick, it’s viruses and bacteria. So, whether you go outside with wet or dry hair, your chances of getting sick are the same and dependent on what kind of germs you come across.
The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It's Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste
This Kids' Door At My Dentist's Office
The Hospital I Work For Was Originally Designed To Be A Hotel
What’s true, though, is that going outside with wet hair when it’s cold can damage your hair. Dampness makes your hair vulnerable and, paired with the cold, it can lead to breakage. So there is a reason to avoid it, just not the one your grandma told you about.
Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder Today To Place An IV
Seen At My Doctor's Office
The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste
Have you ever been told off by somebody for reading in the dark? Stop doing that or you will worsen your eyesight, they say. But they are, again, wrong. At least for now. Sure, reading in the dark can cause eye strain, but researchers haven’t proved that it has any lasting damage.
UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At
Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Hanging On The Wall
Doctor's Office's Waiting Room
Nearsightedness is way more likely to be inherited and could be worsened by continuously looking at something from a close distance (like a screen), the so-called close work. That being said, no one has looked into the long-term effects of reading in the dark, so we can’t be 100% sure. So, it’s always best to err on the cautious side and ensure you’re reading in a well-lit environment.
Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned
Went To The Doctor For Dizziness, They Prescribed Me This
This Cow In My Dentist's Office
So the next time you hear some sort of medical fact that seems to be based on popularity and not logic, be sure to double-check its validity. And if you’re ever not too certain about how to proceed, check with your doctor—they’re always ready to clarify any confusion.
This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack
The Knobs In My Dentist’s Office Are Toothbrushes And Toothpaste
My Primary Doctor Has A Bobble-Head Doll Of Himself At The Front Desk
Took My Husband To The Eye Doctor
My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages
My Doctor’s Office Has A Wreath Made Of Blood Vials
My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes
Dentist's Office Showing How Much Sugar Is In Regular Items
This Misprinted Patient Consent Form I Got From My Eye Doctor
I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated
Skeleton At My Doctor’s Office
At My Local Pediatrician's Office
My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist
The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital
Dentist Knows What's Up
Went To The Doctor's Office And Asked For The Men's Washroom Key
Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree
My Eye Doctor's Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use
This Pain Scale At My Local Foot Doctor's Office
So I'm At The Hospital With My Sick Daughter, And Suddenly Look Who Walks In. She Wasn't Amazed At All
First Appointment With The New Doctor Just Got More Serious
Didn’t Know Harry Potter Had His Own Ward At The Hospital
My Doctor’s Office Aquarium Is A Syringe
This Hospital Has A MRI Playset For The Kids
Our Hospital Left The Old Facade And Built Around It
This LEGO Schematic At My Doctor's Office
The Hallway To My Dentist's Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick's Scene
A Guide To Yellow Stripey Things According To My Doctor’s Office
Doctor's Office. Every Room Has This Type Of Display With Different Scenes. All Completed By The Doctor
This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars
Local Dentist Has Old School N64 Display For Waiting Room
