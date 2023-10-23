ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is the best medicine” is a common saying amongst the young and the old, but is it really true? After all, how much can your mood really affect your body?

Turns out, a lot. Studies have proved multiple benefits of laughter, such as stress reduction, increased pain tolerance, and a boosted immune system. On top of all that, it also does wonders for our mental health, helping us cope with the sometimes-tough ordeal of being a human.

The doctors from the list below certainly know the importance of a good joke. That is why they do their best to lift the mood of patients in their offices. From therapy dogs for anxious patients to creative art pieces on the waiting room walls, doctors are quick to prove that they not only have compassion but also a few funny bones in their bodies.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe

Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe Shares stats

Alwyslistn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Another one of those sayings that many keep mentioning is that humans only use 10% of their brain. The claim first appeared after Harvard psychologists tested energy reserve theories with a child protégé in 1890. Only a few decades later, in 1920, the claim started spreading through self-help literature and eventually found itself in the world-famous book 'How to Win Friends and Influence People'.

However, this time, the claim is false. The truth of the matter is that, throughout the day, we use 100% of our brain. Sure, the neurons aren’t all firing up at once, but they are active. That’s because it’s not only thinking that happens up there. The brain coordinates our motor functions and keeps involuntary actions like breathing going.

To do one single task like pouring yourself a cup of coffee takes quite a few brain regions to light up. There's getting the idea, then physically getting the coffee pot, deciding on the cup, and remembering the creamer in the fridge—way more elaborate than it might seem at first glance.
#2

My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients

My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients Shares stats

Jaff4487 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except... They’re X-Rays

The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except... They’re X-Rays Shares stats

fitful_head Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

When talking to Scientific American, neurologist Barry Gordon said it’s pretty obvious that we employ the whole brain when living our everyday lives. “Let's put it this way: the brain represents three percent of the body's weight and uses 20 percent of the body's energy.”

Gordon thinks the prevalence of this myth is caused by the fact that we all want to believe we are capable of grand things, things that are only possible if there is some untapped brain power at play. However, unfortunately, there’s no such thing.
#4

My Dentist Has Jokes

My Dentist Has Jokes Shares stats

shobot11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is funny, "I'm lovin' it" but you'll "taste the feeling" of blood if you're not too careful

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Cousin Gave Birth On Halloween Night. This Was The Doctor During The Delivery

Cousin Gave Birth On Halloween Night. This Was The Doctor During The Delivery Shares stats

justin.selph.9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless Shares stats

Alphalarge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Another thing that your mom might have told you when you were young is not to go outside with wet hair, especially when it’s cold. According to many, this is a surefire way to get a cold.
#7

My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor

My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor Shares stats

Caesar100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In

I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In Shares stats

KoolFish1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Mom's Dentist's Office Has Therapy Dogs For Nervous Patients Like Her

My Mom's Dentist's Office Has Therapy Dogs For Nervous Patients Like Her Shares stats

Segments_of_Reality Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, that is not the case. That is because it’s not the cold that makes you sick, it’s viruses and bacteria. So, whether you go outside with wet or dry hair, your chances of getting sick are the same and dependent on what kind of germs you come across.
#10

The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It's Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste

The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It's Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste Shares stats

madentr12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

This Kids' Door At My Dentist's Office

This Kids' Door At My Dentist's Office Shares stats

Fadeawayjae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

The Hospital I Work For Was Originally Designed To Be A Hotel

The Hospital I Work For Was Originally Designed To Be A Hotel Shares stats

reoltlaonc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how they left the original lighting to liven things up a bit. Well, actually... a lot.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

What’s true, though, is that going outside with wet hair when it’s cold can damage your hair. Dampness makes your hair vulnerable and, paired with the cold, it can lead to breakage. So there is a reason to avoid it, just not the one your grandma told you about.
#13

Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder Today To Place An IV

Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder Today To Place An IV Shares stats

Mochanoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m an easy stab and an excellent “practice patient” for training phlebotomists and IV pushers. However, I SO want someone to use one of these on me. They are really cool

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Seen At My Doctor's Office

Seen At My Doctor's Office Shares stats

Bbypndabamboo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste

The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste Shares stats

seantack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are rather narrow. Maybe if they use electric brushes?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Have you ever been told off by somebody for reading in the dark? Stop doing that or you will worsen your eyesight, they say. But they are, again, wrong. At least for now. Sure, reading in the dark can cause eye strain, but researchers haven’t proved that it has any lasting damage. 
#16

UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At

UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At Shares stats

boneyardigan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
jayhay4posh avatar
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is new technology that helps sterilize an environment, like a hospital room. It is really cool as it helps combat cross room contamination and is very effective at killing super bugs that other sterilization methods struggle doing.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Hanging On The Wall

Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist's Office Hanging On The Wall Shares stats

pinkholey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
jayhay4posh avatar
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the picture of the bathroom at your dentist's office that is hanging in the bathroom at your dentist's office has a picture of the bathroom at your Dentist's office..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Doctor's Office's Waiting Room

Doctor's Office's Waiting Room Shares stats

KraljZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Nearsightedness is way more likely to be inherited and could be worsened by continuously looking at something from a close distance (like a screen), the so-called close work. That being said, no one has looked into the long-term effects of reading in the dark, so we can’t be 100% sure. So, it’s always best to err on the cautious side and ensure you’re reading in a well-lit environment. 
#19

Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned

Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned Shares stats

Ezraine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Went To The Doctor For Dizziness, They Prescribed Me This

Went To The Doctor For Dizziness, They Prescribed Me This Shares stats

Shutupdrewbrees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

This Cow In My Dentist's Office

This Cow In My Dentist's Office Shares stats

supaswag69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

So the next time you hear some sort of medical fact that seems to be based on popularity and not logic, be sure to double-check its validity. And if you’re ever not too certain about how to proceed, check with your doctor—they’re always ready to clarify any confusion.
#22

My Dentist's Office Accepts Walkens

My Dentist's Office Accepts Walkens Shares stats

daredelvis421 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack

This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack Shares stats

HarryTOMalley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

The Knobs In My Dentist’s Office Are Toothbrushes And Toothpaste

The Knobs In My Dentist’s Office Are Toothbrushes And Toothpaste Shares stats

Uncomfortable-Uncle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My Primary Doctor Has A Bobble-Head Doll Of Himself At The Front Desk

My Primary Doctor Has A Bobble-Head Doll Of Himself At The Front Desk Shares stats

StarryAry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Took My Husband To The Eye Doctor

Took My Husband To The Eye Doctor Shares stats

cameling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages

My Eye Doctor's Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages Shares stats

bojack_yellow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

My Doctor’s Office Has A Wreath Made Of Blood Vials

My Doctor’s Office Has A Wreath Made Of Blood Vials Shares stats

derpmasterrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes

My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes Shares stats

keneguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Dentist's Office Showing How Much Sugar Is In Regular Items

Dentist's Office Showing How Much Sugar Is In Regular Items Shares stats

mmaathiaas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had to do this when my colleagues kept buying juice and sweets for our diabetic patient... (DM2) They were quite shocked at the massive bowl of sugar next to the pineapple juice.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

This Misprinted Patient Consent Form I Got From My Eye Doctor

This Misprinted Patient Consent Form I Got From My Eye Doctor Shares stats

1of9Heathens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated

I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated Shares stats

Admmak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Skeleton At My Doctor’s Office

Skeleton At My Doctor’s Office Shares stats

Skrillamane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm no anatomist, but Arthur's neck looks a bit. Well... long!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

At My Local Pediatrician's Office

At My Local Pediatrician's Office Shares stats

Solid_Lab_4690 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist

My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist Shares stats

smellybutt-key Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital

The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital Shares stats

xray_anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Dentist Knows What's Up

Dentist Knows What's Up Shares stats

catsgoingmeow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Went To The Doctor's Office And Asked For The Men's Washroom Key

Went To The Doctor's Office And Asked For The Men's Washroom Key Shares stats

Jbruce63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree

Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree Shares stats

houseleb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

My Eye Doctor's Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use

My Eye Doctor's Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use Shares stats

jack-of-some Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

This Pain Scale At My Local Foot Doctor's Office

This Pain Scale At My Local Foot Doctor's Office Shares stats

iTposeforfun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

So I'm At The Hospital With My Sick Daughter, And Suddenly Look Who Walks In. She Wasn't Amazed At All

So I'm At The Hospital With My Sick Daughter, And Suddenly Look Who Walks In. She Wasn't Amazed At All Shares stats

Elyoso1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

First Appointment With The New Doctor Just Got More Serious

First Appointment With The New Doctor Just Got More Serious Shares stats

PrismPhoneService Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Didn’t Know Harry Potter Had His Own Ward At The Hospital

Didn’t Know Harry Potter Had His Own Ward At The Hospital Shares stats

osrsslay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
jayhay4posh avatar
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a minute to find this perfectly subtle nod to The Boy who Lived.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

My Doctor’s Office Aquarium Is A Syringe

My Doctor’s Office Aquarium Is A Syringe Shares stats

BreakfastCrunchwrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

This Hospital Has A MRI Playset For The Kids

This Hospital Has A MRI Playset For The Kids Shares stats

crazywildchicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A radiology place in my city has the MRI machine set up so you can watch YouTube videos in there.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Our Hospital Left The Old Facade And Built Around It

Our Hospital Left The Old Facade And Built Around It Shares stats

HellHathNoFury18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

This LEGO Schematic At My Doctor's Office

This LEGO Schematic At My Doctor's Office Shares stats

curlybird88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

The Hallway To My Dentist's Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick's Scene

The Hallway To My Dentist's Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick's Scene Shares stats

Calmblue1968 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A Guide To Yellow Stripey Things According To My Doctor’s Office

A Guide To Yellow Stripey Things According To My Doctor’s Office Shares stats

KurumiLive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I, uh, can't help but take note of the Bored Panda levels of censoring that have happened to some of the words on that poster XD

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Doctor's Office. Every Room Has This Type Of Display With Different Scenes. All Completed By The Doctor

Doctor's Office. Every Room Has This Type Of Display With Different Scenes. All Completed By The Doctor Shares stats

izblilcnzb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars

This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars Shares stats

SuperSuperCereal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Local Dentist Has Old School N64 Display For Waiting Room

Local Dentist Has Old School N64 Display For Waiting Room Shares stats

PkmnJaguar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember there was always a cue for these in video-game shops. Inevitably with some kid hogging it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

My Doctor Has A 33000-Year-Old Cave Bear Skeleton On Display

My Doctor Has A 33000-Year-Old Cave Bear Skeleton On Display Shares stats

Screamat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST