We're spending more and more time online. The Pew Research Center reports that 31% of Americans say they're almost constantly online, up from 25% in 2015. We do many things online: argue with others, read the news, watch TV shows and video essays, and, of course, meme 'til we drop.

As we hang out online more and more, the world seems to make less and less sense. And that's reflected in the memes, as they're getting weirder and more random by the minute. So, kick up your feet, relax, and have a chuckle as you scroll down these random memes from a page that fuses hilarity with weirdness brilliantly.

More info: Instagram

#1

Stack of newspapers with visible repeated text, creating a humorous meme moment.

    #2

    A dad shares a humorous meme about career worries, advising to enjoy life.

    #3

    Woman praying for guidance, with a humorous meme of a fish flopping, representing "Eat Trash, Be Free" theme.

    We love random memes; we like the nonsensical chaos that they bring. Yet we're starting to dislike the chaotic Internet from which they are born. What was once fun and exciting, nowadays brings us only anxiety, rage, and exhaustion.

    In 2023, right before the New Year, The Wall Street Journal published a story about how people don't post on social media as much as they used to. They mention that 61% of Americans say they've become more selective about what they post on social media.
    #4

    Quirky car meme illustrating a relatable feeling of disorientation when asked questions too soon after waking up.

    #5

    Graffiti saying "Against all authority except my mom" on a white wall, reflecting a relatable and unhinged meme theme.

    #6

    Stick figure humorously wrapping jacket over head, showing off unconventional skills. Relatable meme.

    Folks don't really like being on social media anymore, either. They feel that no matter which platform you go on, it's just too divisive, full of bots and trolls, and chaos in general. Others point out that social media are becoming more about selling a product than fostering relationships between people.

    "Facebook, Instagram—many of these platforms have been excessively commercialized to the point where they lost their immediacy, the sense of place they afforded, the sense of community they facilitated, the sense of belonging they offered," Zizi Papacharissi, who studies internet trends, told NPR.
    #7

    A mug painted with a face and a broken handle, depicting a relatable meme scenario.

    #8

    Person made of puzzle pieces with a missing piece labeled "One Billion Dollars," highlighting relatable memes.

    #9

    Person napping on a sofa while it burns, labeled "depression nap" and "responsibilities I'm ignoring," highlighting relatable memes.

    Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are not about keeping up with your friends anymore. They're platforms for people to build an audience and be heard on a much wider scale. Tech correspondent Julia Alexander likens today's social media platforms to media centers. "We open apps like Instagram more and more like we do YouTube: Unconsciously, repetitively, for longer periods of time."

    #10

    Cartoon character with a snout humorously reflecting on life in a relatable meme about freedom.

    #11

    Orange cat climbing a cat tree with a confused expression; a relatable meme moment.

    #12

    A character responds with a smirk in a relatable meme about plans, highlighting the unpredictability of social interactions.

    #13

    Man in historical setting expressing a humorous decision about not having kids, with meme text overlay.

    #14

    A woman labeled "Tattoo Artists" touches sharks labeled "People who need therapists," creating an unhinged meme scenario.

    #15

    Toy package labeled "Absent Father" with empty space, featuring a contemplative child.

    40 years ago, the Internet wasn't mainstream. Even around 15 years ago, your aunt and grandma certainly weren't on Facebook posting their political beliefs and liking fake news articles. Digital anthropologist Giles Crouch writes that the Internet went mainstream when capitalism started permeating it.
    #16

    Unhinged meme of a confused person responding to a plea for 2022 to be a good year, saying, "You guys are still alive?"

    #17

    Cat lying on grass with caption pondering soulmate truth in a meme.

    #18

    A classical painting meme humorously depicts shock at poor decisions; a relatable expression of freedom in chaos.

    #19

    Cats in sunglasses with hats, expressing "baddie" and "saddie" vibes in a colorful meme.

    #20

    Therapy dog meme with unhinged expression, illustrating relatable humor.

    #21

    Framed cracked wall in restroom with caption "Fragile Masculinity," highlighting unhinged and relatable humor.

    Some people are looking for respite in smaller communities. Some are escaping from the onslaught of content by going back to older social media sites like Tumblr, Reddit, or Discord. NPR tech correspondent Bobby Allyn says it's "more personal, less cluttered, and you probably won't run into creepy product placement."
    #22

    Cloudy sky with text overlay "The Symptoms" as a meme about feeling unwell, reflecting relatable humor.

    #23

    Two figures, one dark and one light, with text expressing opposite moods, reflecting relatable meme humor.

    #24

    Monk standing on lush hill, caption above reads "I socialised this weekend. Me for the next 3 months", highlighting relatable memes.

    One TikTok creator points out how there's less and less discussion on the most popular social media platforms among young people—YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. "There's this divide that wasn't there before, between audiences and creators," she told The New Yorker. A social media account on those platforms functions more like a broadcast station with no conversation. There's only watching and listening.
    #25

    Anime character with floral dress, text stating "Dream job? Sorry, I don't dream of labor," reflecting relatable memes.

    #26

    Receipt with humorous note about making an "extra creamy" Piña Colada, reflecting relatable memes theme.

    #27

    Man choosing between using a phone and staring into space, depicting relatable memes.

    #28

    Person in multiple poses on a beach, depicting relatable meme about mental health struggles and everyday tasks.

    #29

    Man with a smiley balloon on his head wrapped in plastic, a humorous and relatable meme.

    #30

    Cartoon character in a padded room, humorously depicting future self-perception, referencing relatable memes.

    But memes like the ones in this list remind us of a simpler time. Just random, relatable silliness, packaged in funny pics. Don't forget to upvote your favorites so we know which ones you liked the best, Pandas! And check out our other articles if you're looking for some memes to share with your friends or want some more chaos!
    #31

    "Funny meme text defining 'stresslaxing' as stress from trying to relax."

    #32

    A small raccoon on pavement with text: "I am too small to carry all my responsibilities."

    #33

    Blurred possum meme illustrating unhinged and relatable reaction to minor inconvenience.

    #34

    Cardboard box labeled "MADE IN PAIN," representing unhinged relatable meme humor.

    #35

    Dancer humorously depicting depression and anxiety versus plans for a productive day; a relatable meme moment.

    #36

    Black cat on train seat next to person, evoking unhinged meme vibe.

    #37

    Person pouring "caffeine" labeled jug on fire labeled "anxiety," capturing a relatable meme moment.

    #38

    Ceramic angel statue looking tired; relatable memes humor.

    #39

    Person wearing a black shirt with relatable meme text in bold white letters.

    #40

    Quirky meme of a human-like tooth humorously reacting to a Gucci belt purchase.

    #41

    Woman driving, visibly upset, capturing the essence of relatable memes on daily life routines.

    #42

    Person in a rabbit costume sitting in a bathroom stall, humorously depicting relatable work stress.

    #43

    Nintendo quit screen message: "Everything not saved will be lost."

    #44

    Clown meme about work, portraying unrealistic expectations with "Eat Trash, Be Free" humor.

    #45

    Anime character pouring tea humorously, depicting unhinged relatable memes.

    #46

    Vision character with text: "When Microsoft Word underlines your name, maybe I was a mistake." Memes and tech humor.

    #47

    A character labeled "me" points at a butterfly labeled "random chest pain" in a relatable meme.

    #48

    Person covered in foam, sitting and looking stressed, captioned about career thoughts in the shower. Relatable memes humor.

    #49

    Man gesturing wildly in front of a conspiracy board, depicting an unhinged and relatable meme.

    #50

    Relatable meme with cartoon character leaving after family insults, saying "Goodbye everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy."

    #51

    Person confused about brief eye contact with a stranger, in a relatable meme style.

    #52

    Two wrestlers in a meme, one labeled "GPS voice," interrupting "the best part of the song."

    #53

    Therapist suggests socializing; meme shows invitation to a "crying session" as a humorous take on being more social.

    #54

    Cartoon character looking in mirror, seeing a clown face, capturing relatable memes humor.

    #55

    Cartoon penguin humorously crafting, surrounded by art supplies, illustrating relatable meme.

    #56

    Skeletor in a robe on a couch, enjoying wine, humorously captioned with a relatable meme about enjoying solitude.

    #57

    Anarchist with a mohawk in an office-themed meme, humorously highlighting the irony of fighting the system.

    #58

    Man with giant spoon represents intense desire to share trauma in a relatable meme setting.

    #59

    Toy characters in a space setting, illust

    #60

    Urban building wall with humorous, relatable meme text questioning life's reasons.

    #61

    Two identical Earth images with text, "A picture of earth before and after your opinion," illustrating a meme.

    #62

    Cat staring at its reflection in a mirror under bright light, capturing a relatable meme moment late at night.

    #63

    Mug with "THE FUTURE IS" text and a $2 sale sticker, showcasing a humorous meme.

    #64

    SpongeBob reading a book, looking worried, depicting relatable meme about conversations.

    #65

    Blurry SpongeBob meme looking smug with caption about being annoying. Memes humor and relatability.

    #66

    Cucumbers and jars on a table with a humorous text about anxiety and body water content. Unhinged memes theme.

    #67

    Green character joyfully saying "Oh I love trash," humorously referencing dating history.

    #68

    Cake with "Thanks for tolerating me" text, showcasing relatable meme humor.

    #69

    Farmer on a cartoon farm holding his hat, surrounded by animals under a sun with the text "Everything I Want to Do Is Illegal".

    #70

    Woman humorously buried in dirt, holding a shovel, representing relatable memes.

    #71

    Cartoon character pointing and speaking, with text: "Your feelings are ugly and wrong." Relatable meme image.

    #72

    Penguin meme with text about lungs breathing and brain overthinking, illustrating a relatable moment.

    #73

    Man in glasses expressing two moods: laughter and facepalm, illustrating relatable meme humor.

    #74

    Invitation meme with retro computer popup saying "You're Invited To Suffer" next to a slice of cake icon.

    #75

    Person illustrating humorous computer posture in relatable memes comparison.

    #76

    Child asking mother a question; humorous meme reflecting relatable family dynamics.

    #77

    Person working at a computer with a cat sleeping under a blanket nearby, capturing a relatable meme moment.

    #78

    Two men labeled "My depression" and "My anxiety" face each other; below, a man smiles with text about not fighting over him.

    #79

    A building under renovation labeled as mental health; completed facade labeled to avoid hospitalization, showing relatable memes.

    #80

    Woman and kitten meme humorously depicting waking up trauma reaction, fitting relatable meme trends.

