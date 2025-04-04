ADVERTISEMENT

We're spending more and more time online. The Pew Research Center reports that 31% of Americans say they're almost constantly online, up from 25% in 2015. We do many things online: argue with others, read the news, watch TV shows and video essays, and, of course, meme 'til we drop.

As we hang out online more and more, the world seems to make less and less sense. And that's reflected in the memes, as they're getting weirder and more random by the minute. So, kick up your feet, relax, and have a chuckle as you scroll down these random memes from a page that fuses hilarity with weirdness brilliantly.

More info: Instagram