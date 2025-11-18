ADVERTISEMENT

If you work in a corporate environment, you might always see human resources as the bad guys. And you wouldn't be alone in that sentiment: although 71% of American employees trust HR, 39% are wary of giving them honest feedback.

But if you work in HR, you probably know that being in human resources is like juggling three flaming torches while riding a unicycle. The person who runs the IG page "HR.Memes" knows this, as they document the most relatable and funny posts about what it's really like to work in HR.

Narcissistic CEOs, endless questions and requests, and the fact that there will always be that one person who "didn't know" are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down and see what HR professionals at your company might be dealing with even at this very moment.

#1

Humorous HR meme showing a roadside sign that says now hiring people that show up, highlighting challenges in human resources.

hr.memes

    #2

    SpongeBob meme representing the chaos of working in human resources when employees miss important announcements.

    hr.memes

    #3

    Person reading a humorous HR book titled surrounded by idiots, highlighting the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #4

    Funny close-up of a bat with missing teeth representing the chaos of working in human resources in January.

    hr.memes

    #5

    Happy recruiters celebrating new hire arrival on day one onboarding, capturing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #6

    Frustrated employee struggling to respond, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm in training, not HR. I sent out an email on how to do a procedure on Friday. Literally the very next day, someone sends out an area-wide email asking if anyone knows how to do that procedure. IT'S SO FRUSTRATING!!

    #7

    Black and white meme showing various frustrated facial expressions representing chaos of working in human resources recruiting.

    hr.memes

    #8

    Hand slapping a blue button labeled Hire Someone, illustrating chaos of working in human resources recruiting.

    hr.memes

    #9

    Cute Baby Yoda with eyes closed, representing the chaos of working in human resources during holiday requests.

    hr.memes

    #10

    Humorous HR technology adult costume packaging featuring a black garbage bag, highlighting chaos in human resources work.

    hr.memes

    #11

    Tired young boy with hands on face, eyes rolled up, expressing exhaustion and chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #12

    Man labeled HR in a suit chasing another man labeled Employee Reviews in an office hallway, illustrating HR chaos memes.

    hr.memes

    #13

    Person carrying a large stack of barrels labeled with HR challenges, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #14

    Older person in wheelchair interacting with a bull behind a fence, illustrating chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #15

    Sign reading no people with escalator in background, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources during mid-December.

    hr.memes

    #16

    Close-up of a stressed face showing anxiety before sending an offer letter, capturing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #17

    Person carefully navigating through green laser beams representing the chaos of working in human resources managing various leave policies.

    hr.memes

    #18

    Baby Yoda holding a cup with text about being in HR at the company holiday party, illustrating human resources chaos.

    hr.memes

    #19

    Statue with facepalm gesture representing the chaos of working in human resources after manager mistakes.

    hr.memes

    #20

    Frustrated woman reacting to CEO asking HR to figure out a new hybrid work model, illustrating chaos in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #21

    Meme showing a puppet looking sideways awkwardly, capturing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #22

    Golden retriever wearing glasses and reading War and Peace, humorously depicting the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #23

    Man with mustache looking through binoculars humorously capturing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #24

    Man sweating nervously, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources when CEO requests urgent meeting.

    hr.memes

    #25

    Group of medieval crowned figures with confused expressions illustrating chaos of working in human resources and employee interactions.

    hr.memes

    #26

    Cute cartoon mouse with oversized ears peeking over a surface, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #27

    Medieval women waiting by a stone wall near the sea, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #28

    Man sitting alone on a yellow swing looking bored, representing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #29

    Woman in a floral top looking frustrated with text about leadership chaos, illustrating humor in working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #30

    Man making a distressed face with text about HR policies, capturing the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #31

    Older woman with skeptical expression reacting to a late Friday meeting invite, depicting chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #32

    Man with long hair and beard looking confused, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources and hiring challenges.

    hr.memes

    #33

    Child making a frustrated face with colorful striped shirt depicting the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #34

    Santa Claus inside a clear dome with children outside, illustrating chaos of working in human resources humorously.

    hr.memes

    #35

    Old red car with uneven wheels illustrating challenges and chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #36

    Child in a suit staring out a window, humorously representing employee attention in human resources chaos memes.

    hr.memes

    #37

    Chocolate cake with strawberries and a sarcastic message about offboarding employees, illustrating HR memes chaos.

    hr.memes

    #38

    Man with glasses making a skeptical face at a company town hall, capturing chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #39

    Drake meme comparing the job titles Chief People Officer and Head of Talent, highlighting humor in human resources chaos.

    hr.memes

    #40

    Tired cartoon duck under blanket with caption about exhaustion from working in the people business in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #41

    Hand holding a thank you note with mint candy, highlighting employee recognition and HR work memes humor.

    hr.memes

    #42

    White SUV with Lamborghini spray-painted on the side, illustrating chaos and humor in working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #43

    Person in a Barrier Man vest pointing, illustrating humor in chaos of working in human resources and employee raise titles.

    hr.memes

    #44

    Humorous HR meme about wellness programs showing a sign telling employees with health insurance to see a doctor.

    hr.memes

    #45

    Man in a hamster wheel surrounded by shredded paper, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources.

    hr.memes

    #46

    Busy smartphone notification icons illustrating the chaos of working in human resources with numerous alerts and messages.

    hr.memes

    #47

    Crying child holding pencil in classroom illustrates frustration of working in human resources and HR system use.

    hr.memes

    #48

    Baby Yoda crying with text about an employee finding answers alone, illustrating chaos of working in human resources memes.

    hr.memes

    #49

    Daily HR schedule showing chaotic tasks like firing, benefits, and training in a typical human resources workday.

    hr.memes

    #50

    Person wearing an oversized puffer jacket humorously representing the chaos of working in human resources and HR memes.

    hr.memes

    #51

    Man in checkered shirt making a hesitant gesture, illustrating the chaos of working in human resources humor.

    hr.memes

    #52

    Person dressed in an extravagant uniform covered with medals, highlighting the chaos of working in human resources humorously.

    hr.memes

    #53

    Man demonstrating leadership training by talking to a brick wall, illustrating chaos of working in human resources memes.

    hr.memes

    #54

    Paper plates on a board showing what spooks HR workers, with one labeled people, highlighting HR work chaos humor.

    hr.memes

    #55

    Street performer playing multiple instruments at once while people watch, illustrating chaos of working in HR.

    hr.memes

    #56

    Man laughing loudly on a bus, expressing frustration about performance documentation in human resources memes.

    hr.memes

