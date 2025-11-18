ADVERTISEMENT

If you work in a corporate environment, you might always see human resources as the bad guys. And you wouldn't be alone in that sentiment: although 71% of American employees trust HR, 39% are wary of giving them honest feedback.

But if you work in HR, you probably know that being in human resources is like juggling three flaming torches while riding a unicycle. The person who runs the IG page "HR.Memes" knows this, as they document the most relatable and funny posts about what it's really like to work in HR.

Narcissistic CEOs, endless questions and requests, and the fact that there will always be that one person who "didn't know" are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down and see what HR professionals at your company might be dealing with even at this very moment.

More info: Instagram