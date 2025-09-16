ADVERTISEMENT

How do you spot a Millennial in the office? Do their ankle or no-show socks betray them instantly? Or is it the "Keep calm and..." sticker on their laptop? In 2024, Millennials made up the largest share (34%) of the workforce in the U.S., making them veterans of contemporary office culture.

We Millennials know all about calling our colleagues "family," raising employee morale with pizza Fridays, and optimizing productivity. But we're also no strangers to making fun of the corporate culture that we're part of. That's why we love pages like Corporate Millennial Memes, which share poignant observations about what it's like to be a working Millennial in 2025.

So, here are the newest posts from the page to laugh, nod, or cry at while you pretend to be working at that 9-to-5 corporate job.

