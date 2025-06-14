ADVERTISEMENT

Brits and Americans are a pond apart. Divided by their accents, their spelling, and even their sense of humor. Or humour. Depending on who you ask. While Americans might go big with slapstick, punchlines, and high-energy banter, the British prefer their comedy served cold, with a side of sarcasm and a deep sigh of quiet existential dread.

Self-deprecating and dry is how many like to describe it. But there's something undeniably charming about a Brit cracking a joke through a stiff upper lip. That's why we can appreciate an online community dedicated to funny British banter.

r/OkMate has more than 339,000 members sharing memes and jokes about what it's really like to live in the land of cucumber sandwiches and afternoon tea. The page has a strict "no serious bollocks" rule and it's main aim is to make jokes, not bore.

Bored Panda has put together our favorite posts from the community, for you to scroll through while you practice the Queen's English. Many of them prove that even when the world is falling apart, there'll always be something to laugh at. even if it's at our own expense.

#1

Quite True Innit?

Tweet by @stailontanadame humorously expressing frustration about British people getting the vaccine first, capturing British meme chaos.

rynvl10 Report

    #2

    Love Me Songs. Simple As

    Tweet humor contrasting American and British sports fans, highlighting chaotic British meme culture.

    DifficultySalt4231 Report

    #3

    Super Barryo

    Plumber character wearing a red hat with an M, humorous meme capturing the chaos of being British.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    Average Day In Brighton

    Tweet by Jake Johnstone humorously capturing the chaos of being British with a mix-up about identity in Brighton.

    xolyon Report

    #5

    My 84 Year Old Dad: “Actually, Lots Of Young People Read The Daily Mail.” The Daily Mail:

    Newspaper page featuring health advice, hip replacement article, and an advertisement for an electric riser recliner chair.

    PorschephileGT3 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we just talk about how epic that recliner is! Heat AND massage?! Be still my heart!

    #6

    My Ancestors Are Smiling At Me, Remainers. Can You Say The Same?

    Side-by-side images showing the humorous chaos of being British with trustworthy innkeepers holding pints of beer.

    pipebombbigchungus Report

    #7

    We Used To Be A Propa F*ckin Cuntry

    Complex metal ramp installation at a British house, humorously highlighting the chaos of being British with an exaggerated design.

    CliffyGiro Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incline requirements, put it straight it'll be too steep.

    #8

    N*rfolk 🤢

    Animated characters holding weapons with caption about Brits talking about other Brits in nearby counties, British chaos meme.

    aqahateclub Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    County? Hah! Ask the Chathamese what they think of the Sittingbournites and vice versa, or Sittingbourne vs Sheppey. Same county, different cultures, all hate each other :P

    #9

    More Like Pooropeesion 😂😂😂

    Map showing Europe and Australia with text illustrating British humor in chaotic Eurovision memes about geography.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Typical Rugby Game

    BBC News post about a boy at a rugby match, highlighting hilarious memes capturing the chaos of being British.

    reddit.com , x.com Report

    #11

    British Man About To Turn 25. Which Path Will He Take?

    Cartoon forked path with British-themed meme images showing different social styles and humor choices.

    Pyrgopolyrhythm Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both seem like they have something to do with clothes not fitting.

    #12

    Simple ‘As

    Man wearing a black shirt with text about kebabs and racism in a casual setting showing British meme humor.

    Nice_Ad6911 Report

    #13

    Essex Is Just A Whole 'Nother Breed

    Cartoon of a UK couple in casual and trendy clothes standing in front of a car, capturing the chaos of being British humor.

    chimpBrainFart Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These we not the average, just the ones that stand out. Orange is not a natural colour on these isles.

    #14

    Ravva Schtewpid Innit? Absolootley Bonkas

    Circuit board close-up with humorous British meme text referencing microcrisps, capturing British meme chaos.

    Dolantrom Report

    #15

    Fr🤢nch

    Tweet showing British humor about voting chaos featuring a 93-year-old registered blind mum asking about war with France.

    Tough_Wolverine_5609 Report

    #16

    Based Bbc?

    Map overlay showing the United Kingdom shaped like Chile, illustrating British humor in chaotic memes about geography.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Absolute Mad Lad😎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    Quote about being Prime Minister with a young man’s photo, humorously capturing British chaos in memes and culture.

    Loejets Report

    #18

    Bright

    British man looking up at the sky confused on the first day without clouds in 73 years, a hilarious British meme about chaos.

    watermelone2000 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Irish people but don't need to wonder for too long as it dissappears so quickly

    #19

    Bruv

    Harry Potter characters with text highlighting hilarious British chaos memes about magic misconceptions.

    No-Garbage-9567 Report

    #20

    Bri’ish

    Evening view of Big Ben and Houses of Parliament with a meme text capturing British chaos humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    'ate The Immigrants But A Good Bab Does Me Well

    Humorous British meme showing a confident man standing heroically, capturing the chaos of being British humor.

    IHateAmbush Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a woman, tiny, and far eastern, and I still stand like this at the kebab shop. It's just a thing. I would like the wind in my cape though, that would be nice.

    Cam On Ingerlund😡😡😡 Shkor Sum Fookin Goals😫😫😫

    Map of the UK with a meme highlighting British humor and chaos through Stewie from Family Guy speech reference.

    NiceLettuce4 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stewie has a English accent, yes, but I bet my house you could not find an Englishman that naturally sounds like him.

    Nuff Said

    Woman sharing a humorous story about dating a British boy, capturing the chaos of being British in a viral meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    Rubbish Isle😳😳😳🤢

    A meme showing the massive ocean garbage patch from space with a caption about pollution humor, capturing British chaos.

    Korppiukko Report

    #25

    Facts

    World map showing most suitable areas for human habitat in red and uninhabitable areas in grey highlighting chaotic living conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inhabitable and habitable are like inflammable and flammable - they both mean the same thing.

    #26

    Just Had Our Teeth Done In Turkey

    Checklist of British life essentials including new house, grey living room, little French dog, and air fryer meals with a smiling couple selfie.

    bertiesghost Report

    #27

    Chimpanzee dressed in vintage British attire humorously depicting British culture and evolution chaos meme.

    NiceLettuce4 Report

    #28

    Most Hard-Working Great British Taxpayer!

    White van parked on a British street with a funny meme about tools and benefits capturing British chaos humor.

    _Bluestar_Bus_Soton_ Report

    #29

    Masterchef Innit

    Smiling middle-aged man flexes arm in shirtless selfie with humorous dating profile text capturing British chaos.

    voicedm Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The almighty pillock. is it law that all male TV presenters turn out to be misogynistic s*x obsessed pricks?

    #30

    Do Not Worry Guys Boris Already Has A New Job

    Television screen showing a humorous British meme involving a news caption about Boris Johnson as a Taliban spokesman.

    Zek0ri Report

    #31

    "Great Day For Chess, Wouldn't You Say My Fellow"

    Chess pieces on a board with humorous meme text illustrating the chaotic humor of being British in everyday situations.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    We Are Not The Same

    Man with chest hair shaped like the British flag takes selfie in bathroom, representing British chaos in funny meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Oi Enable Biscuits In Your Browser Mate 😤

    Two men in vintage British costumes humorously gesture to illustrate British memes capturing cultural chaos.

    r1chm0nd21 Report

    #34

    Oi May Was Wivat Oifunny Woh Uhmahk

    Close-up of a fruit with a large bite taken out next to cutlery, illustrating chaos in British memes humor with humorous text.

    randompoStS67743 Report

    #35

    Bring Them To The Belfast Parliament Building

    Animated character in a colorful sweater making a humorous point, capturing the chaos of being British in a meme format.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    ‘Ate Climate Change

    Confused Mike Wazowski meme representing chaotic British humor about Just Stop Oil protests and public opinion.

    WrightyPegz Report

    #37

    The Fr*nch Can't Stand The Peasantry

    Three men with headsets show shocked and amazed reactions during a live event, capturing chaos in British memes.

    liam6409 Report

    #38

    Rather Odd Looking Fellow, Must Be Welsh

    Spider-Man dressed in costume holding a shield with humorous meme text referencing British slang bloke in chaos memes.

    SlavicSorrowJamal Report

    #39

    She Probably Didn't Brush Her Teeth Before Sleeping Either

    Woman peacefully sleeping in bed with meme text capturing the chaos of being British using repeated Z sounds.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Baz Is Fummin

    Tweet expressing frustration over the naming of Yorkshire tea, highlighting British cultural chaos and humor in memes.

    burger_guy1760 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teas are blended and packaged in Yorkshire. What next? Going to have a rant about Yorkshire Pudding, which is traditionally served as a starter?

    #41

    So You Think You're A Patriot Do You Mate?

    Philips 42 inch TV showing a faded image of Princess Diana, perfect for British memes capturing the chaos humorously.

    JohnnyRa1nbow Report

    #42

    “Can’t Even Say Merry Christmas No More Cus It Offends Moslims”

    Woman wearing headphones speaking into a studio microphone, with hilarious British memes about chaos displayed above.

    CliffyGiro Report

    #43

    Underage Drinking Loophole Denied

    Man with gray hair in a striped shirt speaking passionately at a microphone in a meme about British chaos and cider tax dispute.

    scraxeman Report

    #44

    F**k The Tesco Tax

    British meme showing a humorous Tesco shopping scene capturing the chaos and quirks of being British daily life.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    #45

    Worst Trade Deal In History

    Meme showing a man with Australian flag overlay and text capturing the chaos of being British humorously.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Least British Brit

    Text messages on a cracked phone screen showing a humorous British family argument over sausages capturing British meme chaos.

    Hefty-Ad-7884 Report

    #47

    Is Somebody Cutting Onions In Here

    Two tattooed men with British flags and a Paddington Bear figure holding hands walking toward a prison, British memes.

    userunknowne Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? WTF is the title on about? And what is the image? Has Paddington become a Neo N**i now?

    #48

    Two-Tier Keir Banning Fun?

    Man with mustache being escorted by police, humorously questioning charge about smoking in British meme chaos.

    Memes_Haram Report

