48 Hilarious Memes That Capture The Chaos Of Being British
Brits and Americans are a pond apart. Divided by their accents, their spelling, and even their sense of humor. Or humour. Depending on who you ask. While Americans might go big with slapstick, punchlines, and high-energy banter, the British prefer their comedy served cold, with a side of sarcasm and a deep sigh of quiet existential dread.
Self-deprecating and dry is how many like to describe it. But there's something undeniably charming about a Brit cracking a joke through a stiff upper lip. That's why we can appreciate an online community dedicated to funny British banter.
r/OkMate has more than 339,000 members sharing memes and jokes about what it's really like to live in the land of cucumber sandwiches and afternoon tea. The page has a strict "no serious bollocks" rule and it's main aim is to make jokes, not bore.
Bored Panda has put together our favorite posts from the community, for you to scroll through while you practice the Queen's English. Many of them prove that even when the world is falling apart, there'll always be something to laugh at. even if it's at our own expense.
Quite True Innit?
If we suddenly start pronouncing our aitches and tees, run.
Love Me Songs. Simple As
Super Barryo
A plumber in England? Think he would more likely to be Polish.
Average Day In Brighton
My 84 Year Old Dad: “Actually, Lots Of Young People Read The Daily Mail.” The Daily Mail:
Can we just talk about how epic that recliner is! Heat AND massage?! Be still my heart!
My Ancestors Are Smiling At Me, Remainers. Can You Say The Same?
We Used To Be A Propa F*ckin Cuntry
N*rfolk 🤢
More Like Pooropeesion 😂😂😂
Typical Rugby Game
British Man About To Turn 25. Which Path Will He Take?
Both seem like they have something to do with clothes not fitting.
Essex Is Just A Whole 'Nother Breed
These we not the average, just the ones that stand out. Orange is not a natural colour on these isles.
Ravva Schtewpid Innit? Absolootley Bonkas
Fr🤢nch
Based Bbc?
Absolute Mad Lad😎🏴
And then moan about how the cost of the NHS keeps going up
Bright
And Irish people but don't need to wonder for too long as it dissappears so quickly
Bruv
Bri’ish
'ate The Immigrants But A Good Bab Does Me Well
Cam On Ingerlund😡😡😡 Shkor Sum Fookin Goals😫😫😫
Stewie has a English accent, yes, but I bet my house you could not find an Englishman that naturally sounds like him.
Nuff Said
Cool. Now do the same for every other country Britain f****d over in some way.
Rubbish Isle😳😳😳🤢
Facts
Just Had Our Teeth Done In Turkey
Most Hard-Working Great British Taxpayer!
Masterchef Innit
The almighty pillock. is it law that all male TV presenters turn out to be misogynistic s*x obsessed pricks?
Do Not Worry Guys Boris Already Has A New Job
"Great Day For Chess, Wouldn't You Say My Fellow"
We Are Not The Same
Oi Enable Biscuits In Your Browser Mate 😤
Oi May Was Wivat Oifunny Woh Uhmahk
Bring Them To The Belfast Parliament Building
‘Ate Climate Change
The Fr*nch Can't Stand The Peasantry
Rather Odd Looking Fellow, Must Be Welsh
She Probably Didn't Brush Her Teeth Before Sleeping Either
Baz Is Fummin
The teas are blended and packaged in Yorkshire. What next? Going to have a rant about Yorkshire Pudding, which is traditionally served as a starter?
So You Think You're A Patriot Do You Mate?
“Can’t Even Say Merry Christmas No More Cus It Offends Moslims”
Underage Drinking Loophole Denied
F**k The Tesco Tax
Worst Trade Deal In History
Least British Brit
Is Somebody Cutting Onions In Here
What? WTF is the title on about? And what is the image? Has Paddington become a Neo N**i now?