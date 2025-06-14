ADVERTISEMENT

Brits and Americans are a pond apart. Divided by their accents, their spelling, and even their sense of humor. Or humour. Depending on who you ask. While Americans might go big with slapstick, punchlines, and high-energy banter, the British prefer their comedy served cold, with a side of sarcasm and a deep sigh of quiet existential dread.

Self-deprecating and dry is how many like to describe it. But there's something undeniably charming about a Brit cracking a joke through a stiff upper lip. That's why we can appreciate an online community dedicated to funny British banter.

r/OkMate has more than 339,000 members sharing memes and jokes about what it's really like to live in the land of cucumber sandwiches and afternoon tea. The page has a strict "no serious bollocks" rule and it's main aim is to make jokes, not bore.

Bored Panda has put together our favorite posts from the community, for you to scroll through while you practice the Queen's English. Many of them prove that even when the world is falling apart, there'll always be something to laugh at. even if it's at our own expense.