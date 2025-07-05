There are some things that guys will just never get. Apart from the obvious like periods, PMS, pregnancy, us girlies are also dealing with a unique set of daily struggles, chaotic thoughts, and overly dramatic reactions. One minute you’re a confident queen conquering your goals. The next you’re a hot mess, crying over a TikTok of a puppy. But that balance is often what makes being a woman so iconic.

No matter what you're going through, there's probably a meme for that. And many can be found on a Facebook group called Peachy Queen. It's like the mother of all girlie group chats, and has more than 855,000 followers. Bored Panda has put together a list of their most hilarious, painfully relatable and oddly comforting posts.

Whether you're looking for a good laugh, or want to bask in the chaotic energy many of us secretly thrive on, there's something here for you. Take these girly memes as a reminder that you’re not alone. We’re all a little unhinged, OTT, and most of all, fabulous together.

#1

Two small birds with digitally added pink blush on their cheeks, creating funny and relatable memes for girly women.

Peachy Queen Report

emilu avatar
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love my cockatiels' tarty makeup and striped pants. Can't see the pants, but you can see the makeup. Prix-6869b...befaee.jpg Prix-6869b16befaee.jpg

0
0points
    #2

    Text message meme showing a funny conversation about searching for a phone flashlight, relatable girly women humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #3

    Young woman lying in bed, lost in thought, illustrating a relatable moment for girly women in funny memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #4

    Voice message progress bar with colorful arrows explaining relatable funny memes for girly women about long voice notes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #5

    Side-by-side images of a glamorous animated princess and the ogre Shrek representing funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #6

    Close-up of pink blush makeup and a doll with exaggerated blush on cheeks, illustrating funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #7

    Leopard print shoes and a Mercedes door sill with a funny and relatable meme for girly women about telling men they know a spot.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #8

    Two women in pink outfits sitting outdoors with skeptical expressions, funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #9

    Pink toy high heel shoes scattered on a surface with text about losing them during childhood in funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #10

    A shiny, glitter-covered car standing out among dark cars, humorously representing girly women arriving in someone's life.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #11

    A girly woman in casual clothes focused on multiple screens and devices, showcasing funny and relatable memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #12

    Silhouette of a head with the word anxiety inside and a pink bow, representing girly women’s relatable meme about anxiety.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #13

    Silhouette of a head with iced coffee and a pink bow inside the brain, representing funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #14

    Image of a man with a pink hair bow and makeup products edited in, illustrating funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #15

    Woman in white outfit meditating surrounded by candles in a colorful room, funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #16

    Man smirking with text about crazy girls, a funny and relatable meme for girly women highlighting humorous reactions.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #17

    Credit card plugged in with charging cable on a gray surface, a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #18

    SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward with eyelashes sitting and sipping tea in a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #19

    Text message from dad asking about job hunt over an online order for lip tint and iPhone 15 pro lip case, funny relatable girly women meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #20

    Text meme showing two thumbs-up emojis to illustrate having the same attitude, relevant for funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #21

    Two women in orange prison uniforms with red bows edited on their heads, representing funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #22

    Funny and relatable memes showing girly women’s hobbies like shopping, relaxing, beauty routines, and cozy moments.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #23

    Cartoon figure with pink bow embarrassed about missing beauty and girly products in funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #24

    Funny and relatable memes for girly women featuring playful pink flags instead of red flags in a humorous text format.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #25

    Three women in pajamas eating snacks and laughing, relatable funny memes for girly women about dating excuses.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #26

    Sleepover with face masks and snacks followed by a messy room and tired girl carrying bags, relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #27

    Two animated girls showing full face makeup with many products versus soft makeup with minimal items, girly women memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #28

    Woman in pink top holding tablet filled with lengthy notes, illustrating a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #29

    Low battery, multiple alarms, high social media notifications, and heavy phone use showing funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #30

    Gold trophy with pink bow and text about winning an award for forgetting to reply, funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #31

    Collage of girly women marking their territory with hair clips and flowers, capturing funny and relatable moments.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #32

    Emoji with eyes looking sideways and a pink bow, representing a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #33

    Four girls lying or sitting indoors, focused on their phones, illustrating relatable memes for girly women about reading old conversations.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #34

    Funny and relatable meme about girly women walking around stores touching clothes and saying this is cute.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #35

    Meme showing a funny and relatable apology message with a $1,000 payment, perfect for girly women humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #36

    Twitter meme about avoiding meetings and emails, fitting funny and relatable memes for girly women content.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #37

    Fridge contents with skincare products, diet sodas, and a handbag inside, humorous meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #38

    Camera app icon with pink bow and ornate pink mirror side by side, illustrating a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #39

    Woman in a floral robe drinking tea at night, using a pink laptop, funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #40

    A humorous meme showing a Barbie doll before and after wearing lashes, highlighting funny and relatable girly women moments.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #41

    Funny and relatable meme showing a girly woman struggling with cooking pasta late at night in a messy kitchen.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #42

    Young woman sitting on couch wearing black heels and outfit, funny and relatable memes for girly women about waiting to go out.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #43

    A girly woman wearing a sleep mask resting on a bed with soft pillows and cozy blankets, enjoying her type of therapy.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #44

    Illustration of a woman with text expressing gratitude and a color palette with caption about being a color, funny relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #45

    Close-up photos of girls holding phones, beverages, and accessories, showcasing funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #46

    Young woman lying on stacked mattresses labeled Pinterest, makeup, shopping, and Spotify in a funny and relatable girly women meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #47

    Woman with short blonde hair wearing gold jewelry and carrying an orange handbag with a cute plush keychain for girly women memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #48

    Man with serious expression wearing pink bows edited on hair, humorous relatable meme for girly women about being a strong woman.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #49

    Two seagulls with dark markings around their eyes resembling smokey eye makeup, a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #50

    Text post listing different types of Coke taste experiences, a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #51

    A relatable meme for girly women showing a person lazily reaching for a phone charger on the floor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #52

    Makeup products with price tags shown, illustrating relatable funny memes for girly women about makeup budgets.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #53

    Collage showing girly women shopping, wearing pink heels, shaving legs, and blow-drying hair in relatable funny memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #54

    Woman meditating and manifesting money, surrounded by candles and soft lighting, funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #55

    Grogu relaxing in bed with a face mask and towel, holding a phone, depicting a funny relatable moment for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #56

    Four photos of women with legs up in playful poses in their rooms, relatable memes for girly women humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #57

    Close-up of a girly woman applying lip liner with her teeth showing in a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #58

    Animated girly woman enjoying her pink bedroom filled with shopping and delivery boxes, funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #59

    Cartoon fairy princess with long blonde hair and green dress captioned with a relatable meme about girly women and anger issues.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #60

    Crying emoji representing problems next to a girly woman dreaming of luxury items and travel in a relatable meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #61

    Woman in bed at 3am using phone with under-eye patches, a funny and relatable meme for girly women about staying up late.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #62

    Blonde woman wearing sunglasses and white shirt posing for a selfie in funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #63

    Blonde doll with exaggerated pink blush on cheeks wearing a blue dress and pearl necklace in a funny girly women meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #64

    Woman sleeping under a bed covered with ice cubes, illustrating a funny and relatable meme for girly women about cold AC settings.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #65

    Emoji with pink bow and girly items showing a negative bank balance after fun purchases in relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #66

    Gray kitten with a designer purse drinking bubble tea, a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #67

    Silhouette of a female head with a pink bow, showing a relatable meme about thinking of buying more makeup weekly.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #68

    Girls wanting every emoji in pastels and pink, featuring bubble tea, bow, pink heart, and pastel rainbow emojis for girly women memes.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #69

    Collage showing funny and relatable memes for girly women with pink accessories and busy work schedule images.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #70

    Girly women meme emoji with sweet treats like ice cream, popcorn, bubble tea, and chocolates showing relatable humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #71

    Relatable girly woman meme showing tired emoji with multiple alarms, energy drinks, coffee, and a busy schedule background.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #72

    A girly woman with soft feminine style seeing her chaotic and unhinged thoughts in the mirror, funny relatable meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #73

    A woman with uneven, exaggerated eyeliner and pink lipstick, illustrating a funny and relatable meme for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #74

    Gray kitten sipping bubble tea with designer purse and shopping bags, illustrating funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #75

    Cute cartoon cat applying makeup at pink vanity in girly room, illustrating funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #76

    Pink parking sign reading princess parking only with a funny message, perfect for girly women memes and humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #77

    Emoji with long eyelashes and glossy lips, holding manicured nails, representing funny and relatable memes for girly women.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #78

    Pink Uno reverse card meme representing funny and relatable moments for girly women receiving compliments.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #79

    Woman with long black hair looking at phone, funny relatable meme about adding extra letters in texts for girly women humor.

    Peachy Queen Report

    #80

    Man looking eagerly and then sadly out a window, humorously capturing girly women’s relatable delivery waiting moments meme.

    Peachy Queen Report

