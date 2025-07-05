80 Funny And Relatable Memes For Girly Women
There are some things that guys will just never get. Apart from the obvious like periods, PMS, pregnancy, us girlies are also dealing with a unique set of daily struggles, chaotic thoughts, and overly dramatic reactions. One minute you’re a confident queen conquering your goals. The next you’re a hot mess, crying over a TikTok of a puppy. But that balance is often what makes being a woman so iconic.
No matter what you're going through, there's probably a meme for that. And many can be found on a Facebook group called Peachy Queen. It's like the mother of all girlie group chats, and has more than 855,000 followers. Bored Panda has put together a list of their most hilarious, painfully relatable and oddly comforting posts.
Whether you're looking for a good laugh, or want to bask in the chaotic energy many of us secretly thrive on, there's something here for you. Take these girly memes as a reminder that you’re not alone. We’re all a little unhinged, OTT, and most of all, fabulous together.
I love my cockatiels' tarty makeup and striped pants. Can't see the pants, but you can see the makeup. Prix-6869b...befaee.jpg