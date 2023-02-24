I Create Sassy Pig Comics Depicting My Wacky Family (57 Pics)
My parents constantly have remarks and behaviors that are unexpected. I decided to capture them through my pig comics as well as my other adventures. Gray pig is my dad and pink is my mom.
I’m originally from Taiwan but spent the earlier part of my life in Bangkok, Nepal, and Beijing. I was a law professor in Bangkok for almost six years before ending up in Madrid; I was also a theater actress and performed in some plays like Streetcar Named Desire, Vagina Monologues, etc. So yup, sometimes people on the street would recognize me and yell ‘wait, aren’t you that angry vagina?’
I started doodling my pig comics a few years ago during my fellowship at Oxford. Afterward, I pitched the pig at a startup competition for technical apps. I know, totally didn’t fit the criteria, but the pig and I somehow managed to snag second place.
Now, you can find Pigigi comics on Instagram.
When I’m not drawing, I love to wander around bookstores and chill in cafes.
More info: Instagram | get.pigigi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
My parents are definitely some major players in my life—they're strict but hilarious. My dad is the kind of guy who can build a school in two months and jump into a project without batting an eye. Our relationship is a love-hate one, though. As an Asian parent, he's quite strict and we've definitely stepped on each other's toes a few times. When I was younger, I used to take his words to heart and seek his approval, but now that I know how much he loves me, I've turned those moments into humorous comics. I mean, who doesn't love laughing at their dad's expense, am I right?
On the other hand, my mom is the ultimate cheerleader. Whatever I pursue, she's always there with a big thumbs-up and an even bigger smile. Gotta love her for that.
And speaking of influences, life in Spain has been a game-changer for me. Bangkok might be sassy, but Spain is culturally enriched to the max. People here love literature, art, and creativity, which is the perfect breeding ground for comic inspiration.
What I would like for people to take away from my comics is seriously, cherish those little moments with your parents. Savor 'em, have fun with 'em, and don't let 'em slip away. Be unapologetically yourself and create some positive chaos in your life.
I also hope that my comic would help people find humor not just in conflicts, but in the sweet, precious moments with their families too. My comic represents a new perspective—not just an escape from the stereotypes of Chinese parents, but a glimpse into the humor and savagery that comes with family life.
Is It Just My Mom Or All Moms?
What concerns the creative process, I love putting in the dialogues. Most of them come straight from my parents or my conversation with my brothers. Sometimes they say something that pisses me off, and other times it’s just quite cute. And when that happens, I tell them ‘I’m so gonna pig you on this!’
But the best part is the initial spark of an idea. It could come from anywhere—early jogging in the park, staring straight into the dog's pupils, or eavesdropping on a conversation between two really drunk persons. Suddenly, a vision will appear in my mind and I’ll think ‘that is pigable!’ And then I’ll pig it. Yeah, I know. I’m speaking the pig language now. But hey, oink it or pig it, whatever works.
This is important: Don't miss out on the chance to back my comic book project at a discounted price! The comic book name is ‘How My Grandma Died like a Pig.’ And as a VIP (Very Important Pig), you'll have access to exclusive perks and updates before anyone else on Kickstarter. You can oink in here.