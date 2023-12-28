ADVERTISEMENT

Engrish is a term used to describe funny and often unintentional misuse of the English language, and there's a website of the same name that has been running since 1999, sharing examples of such instances.

Whether we're talking about restaurant signs, Amazon ads, or product labels, turns out, there's no shortage of texts that were introduced to the public without running them through a proofreader first.

But before we continue, it's important to note that Engrish is not trying to mock or criticize non-native speakers but rather to appreciate the humor that unexpectedly arises in everyday life. So, without further ado, let's do just that!

