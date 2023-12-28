ADVERTISEMENT

Engrish is a term used to describe funny and often unintentional misuse of the English language, and there's a website of the same name that has been running since 1999, sharing examples of such instances.

Whether we're talking about restaurant signs, Amazon ads, or product labels, turns out, there's no shortage of texts that were introduced to the public without running them through a proofreader first.

But before we continue, it's important to note that Engrish is not trying to mock or criticize non-native speakers but rather to appreciate the humor that unexpectedly arises in everyday life. So, without further ado, let's do just that!

More info: Engrish.com | Facebook | Instagram

I’m Betting It’s Not A Bible

I'd be more interested in a gift from Satan than Santa 🎅

Thank Goodness I’m Stuck In The Past

What it says in Japanese is that it's dangerous to go further than this point.

No Ham, No Fourl

It’s A Long Story

Resist. It Is Not Sorry

It Kills 666% Of The Germs!

Keep Baking, Kids

Show Me Someone Who Can

You Can’t Handle It

Make It Look Like An Accident

Now I Am [furious]

Shart Will Do In A Pinch

This Will Go Well With My Naivety Scene

If You’re Alive, Thank A Sign

Speaking as someone who understands Chinese, it actually says "be careful".

And Yet We Keep Selling Them

Doesnt look like what it says it is but ill take your word for it

Batman Will Be Sad That He Went Legit

The pure existence of penguins makes every day nicer, even without drugs 🥰🐧

Because A Whole Child Would Be Insane

Your Moist Lies Won’t Work Here

Don’t Believe It? C4 Yourself

Sometimes We Wish You Were Someone Else

Spanked Tender

I Feel I Can Trust Light Gary

Octopus Is Welcome

Octopus watch out you won't get out of there alive

Not Much To Do Here

So... This Isn't Sushi

Now I Can’t Seem To Think Of Anything Else

He’s A 9, But A 10 With Soup

The vowel drop overcorrection! In Japanese every consonant except “n” has to have a vowel after it, so there are a lot of loan words where a vowel has been added on the end. So when Japanese people learn English they have to learn to drop the vowel in a lot of those words, and sometimes they drop a vowel that was legit. I am still not OK after hearing a Jpop song where they wanted to say “thank you” in a bunch of languages and they knew that the French word is pronounced “merushi boku” in Japanese so they sang “merci bock”.

Waves Begin At 9 Am

Grandma Is Getting Suspicious About Our Family Portrait

Which Came First... The Driver Or The Fee?

See The Flames? Didn't Think So

How Am I Going To Eat?

Damn Kids

Then Open The Door To Turn The Knob

Careful Injuries Are No Accident

Nobody Expects!

Right Click For Toilet Paper

Yeah, I'll Just Take A Soda

*cough* Giant Hornet

As Long As It Is Past-Your-Eyes... . (Found In South Africa)

Is a low fart spread that thing you do when you don't want to make a noise so you try to spread your buttcheeks to minimise the sound? Or is that just me? 🤔

It’s The Secret Spices!

Tell Me Your Pharmacist Doesn’t Respect You Without Telling Me

Japanese and Chinese people find it extremely difficult to hear the difference between "r" and "l". It's such an obvious difference for us, but they can't hear it.

You Won’t Like The Paper, Either

This Body Isn’t Just Going To Injure Itself

Remember, Breathe Mouth

Thank You For Pleasuring Me

Apart from the first sentence, this is probably the best translation on this post.

I Swear There’s A Towel

Ca't We Talk This Over?

Swearing At The Water Does Help

Employee Complaints Are Down

It's Sad Because Porky Was In Recovery

Nothing Stimulates Like The Apocalypse

The intense impact will kill you long before your five senses are stimulated.

No Daughter Of Mine Is Wearing Sparkphss On Her Prodnetions!

Will He Ever Catch That Moose?

Your Vehicle Will Be Toad

Choos Wiesly

Please Don't Make Cameras Angry

Definitely Not Smart Food

Christmas Text Is Made

They Have Quite A Student Body

I Swear, If You Animal One More Time

Or Just Poach Me Into Orbit

Paper Does That To Me

This isn’t totally different from what the actual Japanese text says in this kind of ad. The “won’t you ~” thing is a stock phrase - for example, where English advertising might say “buy my festering turd of a record”, Japanese advertising tends to say “won’t you buy my festering turd of a record?”

That Grass Don’t Replant Itself But You Can Always Have Another Kid

Cholesterol Is A Gateway Drug

Let’s Tame Activity

Choose Wisely On Erection Day!

People Are Lining Up For Drowning Accidents!

Do Not Hide If You Don’t Want A Hiding

And You Gonna Be Sorry

We Paid The Bill

Diuretic Coke

Be Sure To Visit Some Place!

Happy Smorked Turkey Day!

You Know, Cheese And Stuff

What Else Would You Do After Entering?

Openope

What Happened To Sugar And Spice?

Trailers for sale or rent, rooms to let 50 cents. No phone, no pool, no pets. I ain't got no cigarettes. Ah but two hours of pushing broom buys an eight by twelve four bit room. I'm a man of means by no means. King of the road.

Brevity Is The Soul Of Greeting

No Safety. Smoking First

