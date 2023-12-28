80 Hilarious English Language Fails In The Wild
Engrish is a term used to describe funny and often unintentional misuse of the English language, and there's a website of the same name that has been running since 1999, sharing examples of such instances.
Whether we're talking about restaurant signs, Amazon ads, or product labels, turns out, there's no shortage of texts that were introduced to the public without running them through a proofreader first.
But before we continue, it's important to note that Engrish is not trying to mock or criticize non-native speakers but rather to appreciate the humor that unexpectedly arises in everyday life. So, without further ado, let's do just that!
I’m Betting It’s Not A Bible
Thank Goodness I’m Stuck In The Past
What it says in Japanese is that it's dangerous to go further than this point.
No Ham, No Fourl
It’s A Long Story
Resist. It Is Not Sorry
It Kills 666% Of The Germs!
Keep Baking, Kids
Show Me Someone Who Can
You Can’t Handle It
Make It Look Like An Accident
Now I Am [furious]
Shart Will Do In A Pinch
This Will Go Well With My Naivety Scene
If You’re Alive, Thank A Sign
Speaking as someone who understands Chinese, it actually says "be careful".
And Yet We Keep Selling Them
Doesnt look like what it says it is but ill take your word for it
Batman Will Be Sad That He Went Legit
The pure existence of penguins makes every day nicer, even without drugs 🥰🐧
Because A Whole Child Would Be Insane
Your Moist Lies Won’t Work Here
Don’t Believe It? C4 Yourself
Sometimes We Wish You Were Someone Else
Spanked Tender
I Feel I Can Trust Light Gary
Both Garys seem very serious, irrespective of their hat colours!
Octopus Is Welcome
Not Much To Do Here
So... This Isn't Sushi
Now I Can’t Seem To Think Of Anything Else
He’s A 9, But A 10 With Soup
The vowel drop overcorrection! In Japanese every consonant except “n” has to have a vowel after it, so there are a lot of loan words where a vowel has been added on the end. So when Japanese people learn English they have to learn to drop the vowel in a lot of those words, and sometimes they drop a vowel that was legit. I am still not OK after hearing a Jpop song where they wanted to say “thank you” in a bunch of languages and they knew that the French word is pronounced “merushi boku” in Japanese so they sang “merci bock”.
Waves Begin At 9 Am
Good news, I hate when they have to close an entire ocean for renovation.
Grandma Is Getting Suspicious About Our Family Portrait
Which Came First... The Driver Or The Fee?
See The Flames? Didn't Think So
How Am I Going To Eat?
Damn Kids
Then Open The Door To Turn The Knob
Careful Injuries Are No Accident
Nobody Expects!
Right Click For Toilet Paper
Yeah, I'll Just Take A Soda
As Long As It Is Past-Your-Eyes... . (Found In South Africa)
Is a low fart spread that thing you do when you don't want to make a noise so you try to spread your buttcheeks to minimise the sound? Or is that just me? 🤔
It’s The Secret Spices!
Tell Me Your Pharmacist Doesn’t Respect You Without Telling Me
Japanese and Chinese people find it extremely difficult to hear the difference between "r" and "l". It's such an obvious difference for us, but they can't hear it.
You Won’t Like The Paper, Either
This Body Isn’t Just Going To Injure Itself
Remember, Breathe Mouth
Thank You For Pleasuring Me
Apart from the first sentence, this is probably the best translation on this post.
I Swear There’s A Towel
Ca't We Talk This Over?
Swearing At The Water Does Help
Employee Complaints Are Down
It's Sad Because Porky Was In Recovery
Nothing Stimulates Like The Apocalypse
No Daughter Of Mine Is Wearing Sparkphss On Her Prodnetions!
Will He Ever Catch That Moose?
Your Vehicle Will Be Toad
Choos Wiesly
Please Don't Make Cameras Angry
Definitely Not Smart Food
Egg TART. Switch a letter, ruin a phrase. Maybe Egg Mart works too.
Christmas Text Is Made
I Swear, If You Animal One More Time
Or Just Poach Me Into Orbit
Paper Does That To Me
This isn’t totally different from what the actual Japanese text says in this kind of ad. The “won’t you ~” thing is a stock phrase - for example, where English advertising might say “buy my festering turd of a record”, Japanese advertising tends to say “won’t you buy my festering turd of a record?”
That Grass Don’t Replant Itself But You Can Always Have Another Kid
Cholesterol Is A Gateway Drug
Let’s Tame Activity
“When there are wild elephants nearby, do not go near them”.
Choose Wisely On Erection Day!
People Are Lining Up For Drowning Accidents!
Do Not Hide If You Don’t Want A Hiding
And You Gonna Be Sorry
We Paid The Bill
Diuretic Coke
Be Sure To Visit Some Place!
Happy Smorked Turkey Day!
You Know, Cheese And Stuff
What Else Would You Do After Entering?
Openope
What Happened To Sugar And Spice?
Trailers for sale or rent, rooms to let 50 cents. No phone, no pool, no pets. I ain't got no cigarettes. Ah but two hours of pushing broom buys an eight by twelve four bit room. I'm a man of means by no means. King of the road.
Brevity Is The Soul Of Greeting
No Safety. Smoking First
The captions on these are pure gold, great work.
Some of these are really funny.
Great captions. Had me crying. Bravo lad
