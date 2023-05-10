When you think of a Tex-Mex restaurant, you might immediately conjure up images of mouthwatering tacos, flavorful salsa, creamy guacamole, delicious quesadillas, and other delectable dishes. However, for many people, the name "El Arroyo" brings to mind something else entirely: their hilariously witty signs.

The restaurant was opened back in 1975 in Austin, Texas, and has been making its customers and the internet chuckle with its humorous messages. And we’ve collected some of the very best ones!

Scroll down to see the iconic black-lettered signs that have become something of a cultural touchstone in the heart of Texas.

