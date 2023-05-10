When you think of a Tex-Mex restaurant, you might immediately conjure up images of mouthwatering tacos, flavorful salsa, creamy guacamole, delicious quesadillas, and other delectable dishes. However, for many people, the name "El Arroyo" brings to mind something else entirely: their hilariously witty signs.

The restaurant was opened back in 1975 in Austin, Texas, and has been making its customers and the internet chuckle with its humorous messages. And we’ve collected some of the very best ones!

Scroll down to see the iconic black-lettered signs that have become something of a cultural touchstone in the heart of Texas.

#1

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess there was no room for purse ibuprofen

#2

#3

#4

#5

Em
Em
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

El Arroyo always got my back when I run out of stuff to write on the chalkboard outside the liquor store. 😂

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Em
Em
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, I've definitely employed it successfully a few times.

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Noodle Panda
Noodle Panda
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bob Ross would be proud of this one ☺️

#29

#30

#31

#32

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say this to my beer when I crack it after work

#33

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to die with no clothes on. That way I'll be forever the naked ghost 🤣

#34

#35

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny the other day my mom said " nobody listens to me"

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can do it just laying there!

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the only Dry January I'm interested in.

#62

#63

#64

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're called aunts and uncles! 🤣

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

