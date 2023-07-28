Today we are happy to present you with the most recent works by Zach, the author of "Extra Fabulous Comics". The series has gained popularity for its remarkable and slightly dark sense of humor. Zach's comics are always relatable, capturing moods perfectly. They show everyday situations like being busy doing nothing or depending on good coffee to have a great day. It's like celebrating life's short but fantastic moments!

In one of our previous posts featuring the artist's comics, Zach told us why he believes his work resonates with people so much: "A lot of people use humor to deal with pain in their lives, and most if not all of my comics come from that place. I think that's a big part of why some people like them. I've been very fortunate to have been able to connect with people in this way over the years." Extra Fabulous Comics are loved by many, and followed by a remarkable number, over 690k people on Instagram!

