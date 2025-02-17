ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a debate as old as time about whether life imitates art or if art imitates life. However, in the online space, the argument has switched over to whether memes imitate life or life imitates memes. I’d like to think that we create from our experiences, so that’s why so many memes on the internet are sometimes way too real for our own comfort. Speaking of… We have a whole batch of existential and relatable memes, courtesy of the 'TooMeIrlForMeIrl' subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you sympathize with the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet about existential meme humor, Googling word meanings before posting online.

pyari_eyesha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Existential meme about late-night laundry folding and questioning depression.

    Harddonn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A person in a suit with text: "If the Earth is flat, explain how my life has been going downhill consistently." Existential memes.

    BoT-V1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s true that imitation is at the heart of being a human. Also known as mimesis, imitation is considered to be a theoretical principle in the creation of art. However, it’s not seen in the sense of copying but is rather related to re-presentation.

    The most known debates about this were started by Plato and Aristotle, who spoke of mimesis, or imitation, as the re-presentation of nature.
    #4

    Man reacts humorously to dopamine meme, feeling satisfied.

    guamalum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Tweet about the awkwardness of being the third friend on a narrow sidewalk, capturing an existential meme moment.

    JortHD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    A person asks Mr. Henry if he's okay, with existential meme text overlayed on two panels.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “According to Plato, all artistic creation is a form of imitation: that which really exists is a type created by God; the concrete things man perceives in his existence are shadowy representations of this ideal type. Therefore, the painter, the tragedian, and the musician are imitators of an imitation, twice removed from the truth,” writes Encyclopedia Britannica, explaining the view of Plato related to imitation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Woman's face with math symbols, illustrating existential meme humor on awkwardness and self-awareness.

    FoxOnTheRun120 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tweet about existential memes highlights avoiding new skills unless instantly good, captioned by anon with engagement stats.

    deaduglyflowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Existential meme about adulthood and feeling tired shared by TechnicallyRon on Twitter.

    TechnicallyRon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Essentially what Plato meant is that there’s no better creation than life and its elements, which people strive to describe and convey in their art. Meanwhile, Aristotle focused more on tragedy and acting. He believed that actors who were playing their part were holding up a mirror to nature. “Thus, an artist, by skillfully selecting and presenting his material, may purposefully seek to ‘imitate” the action of life,’” explained Encyclopedia Britannica.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet from "common sad girl" about wanting to be 14 again with new ideas, capturing an existential meme sentiment.

    sadgirlkms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Existential meme with a koala and squirrel discussing failure and trying again.

    User_Not_Named Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Squidward reflects on existential thoughts with text: "I want to live. I want to die," portraying existential memes.

    quietghst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This ideology that we are inspired by life to create art speaks very much to me. In my mind, it’s not possible to create something that is not a representation of our experiences. How could we remove ourselves from our surroundings and not be influenced by them? It’s what makes us, us. And we usually put a piece of ourselves in wherever that is we’re creating.

    #13

    Illustration of two people labeled "me" and "literally nobody" with existential meme theme.

    osxthrowawayagain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Elderly man in empty stadium hitting drum, representing existential meme humor.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Venn diagram with existential meme overlapping my 20s, The Great Depression, and 1920s.

    GrowerNotAShower2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, there are people who believe the opposite, which is that life imitates art. This philosophy claims that people’s real behaviors or some events resemble or are inspired by works of fiction and art. A few examples of this could be the criminals who felt inspired to do what they did because they saw a movie about it or the foretelling of tragic events in books like the sinking of the Titanic.

    #16

    Existential meme with luxury cars surrounding a regular car, captioned about friendship despite appearance.

    LindaMags Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tweet about using humor to deflect trauma in therapy, highlighting an existential meme conversation.

    petershankman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Twitter post with an existential meme about a brain cell bouncing like a screensaver.

    AIDAN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While there are unarguable instances of life imitating art (or perhaps coincidences), there are far more times when art imitates life. Most of the artist’s paintings are inspired by an experience, a person, or a location they came across in their lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Existential meme tweet about wanting to nourish soil after death, with replies discussing usefulness in life.

    ronisverysad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two characters labeled "me," one holding a pole, representing an existential meme scenario.

    blokewmask Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet about an apartment's large bathtub, reflecting on an existential moment.

    LilNasX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, it’s not to say that we can’t think of things that never happened or aren’t real—that’s what fiction is all about. However, our need to belong and be relatable encourages us to create things that are inspired by real life—something that others have experienced and can sympathize with as well.
    #22

    McDonald's drive-thru with humorous existential meme caption about a Happy Meal and depression.

    HeroponRiki05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Retro illustration of a man with a red tie, next to a humorous existential meme about self-perception.

    Fresh_Ham48 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are what you eat that I'm an innocent man :D

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Car with a humorous "No Baby on Board" sticker, reflecting existential meme humor.

    trxsh-1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    All of this debate, I feel like, could be perfectly applied to memes. In a way or according to definition, memes could be considered art, as they are the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, just as any other art form is. So we could debate all over again if memes imitate life or vice versa. However, that’s for you and me to decide individually.
    #25

    Tweet about CVS interaction with humorous existential undertone.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet about morning exercise and existential thoughts, highlighting the humor in realizing one's existence.

    Dr_ogunleye_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A jester in red sits looking contemplative, with text about going home depressed after making friends laugh, illustrating existential memes.

    Skr50 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Three dogs stuck in awkward positions, humorously depicting existential memes.

    RudeBird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man looking at his reflection in a mirror with existential meme text overlaying.

    relativestein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person in a fur coat with text "depression" overlayed, illustrating existential memes theme.

    eskamobob1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "with all honesty, being awake is worse than being asleep because embracing dreams you know will never happen is better than believing it's gonna happen" - me, right now

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Overweight dog lying on grass with text about accepting your "winter body." Existential memes humor.

    spillo89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet about a 7-year-old obsessed with "deez nuts" jokes, humorously capturing an existential meme moment.

    DCheverere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Dog wrapped in a towel after bath, captioned with an existential meme moment.

    DixonCiderLover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Existential meme about making dark jokes online but causing concern in real life.

    taoXtremegaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cute fluffy dog sipping from a juice box labeled "want to die," representing existential memes.

    whatsnuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Existential meme featuring uneaten banana bread at a party, with worried man inset.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lanaoro avatar
    Lana Oro
    Lana Oro
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody wants to cut.. if he pre-sliced it would’ve been eaten lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Text message meme illustrating existential anxiety and overthinking in a conversation.

    Estellar123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Existential meme about fleeting school friendships, featuring a tweet from elto.

    Sick-a-Duck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet about existential struggles, revealing inability to produce serotonin humorously, with a reply about not being able to whistle.

    danwright32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Existential meme with a character greeting darkness and being rejected, expressing a relatable feeling of loneliness.

    Jaffaraza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Existential meme about arriving early, humorously describing waiting in the car to avoid being too early.

    Adam-Gross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Doctor shaking hands with patient as an existential meme humorously highlights lack of health insurance situation.

    Fasolt007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Existential meme text about simplifying skincare routine with a humorous suggestion to wash pillowcases.

    emmadmazhari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact- people are now injecting salmon DNA into their skin. This is what we have come to.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Existential meme featuring a cartoon character opening a door labeled "College" leading to "Debt."

    somethingofthebest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Existential meme with text: "Literally all you need to be an artist," above "art supplies & pain" sign in a store.

    HeroponRiki05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Existential meme with text about living on autopilot as a result of emotional detachment.

    shada_de_da_dum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Text message meme on existential humor about rejection and reasoning skills.

    vale_gracias Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    A kitten looking sad with a fry, illustrating existential memes and self-reflection humor.

    everyfatguyever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    A humorous existential meme showing a man joking with a doctor about a serious diagnosis.

    ElonAndBenAreMyPapis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Man pointing at his head with text about existential crisis, embodying the essence of existential memes humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Existential meme text about excitement and criticism, shared by user Aiiko.

    AveWhimsy33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I got my bachelor's, my former friend said "Not sure why you're so excited, people graduate all the time." Just walked away.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    A man at a restaurant looking awkwardly at a waitress, embodying existential meme humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Man on couch with remote, critiquing Olympic skater in existential meme on relatability.

    frenzy3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Text tweet about existential meme on D&D planning: 1. Set date. 2. Prep work. 3. Watch cancellations. 4. Drink.

    TheProLoser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Woman looking surprised, representing existential memes about friends responding to a video awkwardly early.

    MOJOS-WORLD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Existential meme text conversation about poisoned drinks and cost concerns.

    WeTrippyCuz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Text meme about reaching an age where good partners are taken, highlighting existential humor.

    Estellar123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Existential meme by bill wurtz about having a pre-ruined day.

    22lava44 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Text meme discussing anxiety and depression with an existential theme.

    spillo89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Existential meme with text about handling someone at their worst, suggesting it was their best, humorously implying decline.

    damonAhAhAaaaaah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Switch labeled "horny lol" and "I could die tomorrow," embodying existential meme humor.

    everyfatguyever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    GASP UNCENSORED POTTY WORD?? MY BRAIN IS GONNA MELT!!! BORED PANDA IS GONNA SHUT DOWN!!!! OHHHHH THE ANARCHY, THE PAIN!!!!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    Tweet with existential meme text expressing feelings of failure and loneliness, featuring engagement stats like retweets and likes.

    doorbellguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Farmer in a field wearing overalls and a hat, with text referencing existential memes and humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Definition of "npc energy" with an existential meme about conversation habits.

    everyfatguyever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    then why the hell do the villagers in animal crossing come up to my house and start PESTERING ME FIRST???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Parrot humorously wears a bell as a hat in an existential meme.

    yolosweggers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Woman navigating laser beams, illustrating an existential meme about honesty with a therapist.

    D-yerMak-er Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Existential meme tweet listing "julia" five times humorously, asking for a goldfish back.

    WeTrippyCuz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Existential meme with a superhero responding dismissively about political discussions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    SpongeBob meme depicting an existential crisis about waking up for work, layered with frustration.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    A comic strip showing a woman aging over time, ending with her saying "well, that sucked," illustrating an existential theme.

    Violetbluex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I have that card and have been waiting to give it to my best friend.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #71

    Existential meme thread with comments discussing waking up to an uncharged phone.

    gromtom99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Text conversation meme about asking someone out, capturing an existential moment of rejection.

    TobseOnPcIn1440p Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Person lying in bed with clothes and shoes neatly arranged, capturing an existential meme moment.

    Officer_Friendlyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Existential meme about depression as a loyal companion, humorously reflecting on mental health challenges.

    Icarus649 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Existential meme with repeated words "yes" in response to the question "are you happy?"

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Existential meme of a boy making a self-deprecating joke and his friends agreeing instead of laughing.

    thelogicalkid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Kermit the Frog leaning against a brick wall, pondering existential thoughts about life and pets.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Existential meme showing a GPS error when trying to reach personal goals and dreams.

    pleasebeyou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Two historical figures with text overlay about depression, exemplifying existential memes.

    piccdk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Man staring at a computer screen in existential meme, 2009 vs 2019 comparison.

    JahroPods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    A person doing a flip at the beach illustrates an existential meme about unreciprocated thoughts.

    NotEnoughCharacters2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Existential meme illustration with text about self-worth and debt on a green background.

    tache_noire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Existential meme showing a conversation where one person forgets to block the sender.

    tearing-me-apartLisa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Character adjusting mask with "Showtime!" caption; an existential meme highlighting procrastination and mental health struggle.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Meme of a man rejecting "The Great Depression" and approving "The big sad," highlighting existential humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Comedian on stage delivering existential meme about escape rooms and depression, wearing a red polka dot shirt and glasses.

    whyisthatweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Comic strip with a doctor and patient discussing existential pain in a humorous setting.

    waterfly9604 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #88

    Shaggy and Scooby-Doo in an existential meme about daily struggles and depression with "Zoinks" text.

    everyfatguyever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    A boy wearing a party hat sits at a table with a caption expressing existential humor.

    FaustinoXIV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Existential meme of a black dog labeled 'sadness' and a white dog labeled 'me' in a yard.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Man on phone, looking worried, featured in existential meme about lying to parents on The Onion's website.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Elderly man in suit, holding glasses, with text about judging others for actions he recently quit; existential meme humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Blank attractions sign symbolizing existential memes, surrounded by trees, with the caption "people getting to know me be like."

    Dunkelheit_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Existential meme showing a Dorito chip lit like a candle as a humorous response to high achievement.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #95

    Lock labeled "lock to happiness" with key labeled "key to happiness" humorously depicting existential themes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Existential meme with a person alone in an empty stadium labeled "mom sad" under "Reasons to live" text.

    garvii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    A figure kneeling with a chain in a loop around its neck. Text reads: "me making fun of my own suffering." Existential meme theme.

    CrayonCorruption Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!