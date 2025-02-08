80 Perfectly Unhinged Memes About Dating That Are Way Too Real
Depending on how you feel about dating, it can be exciting. Or draining. Or both. But if you are proactively looking for that special someone, you might have no other choice but to bear with the process.
The subtleties of dating, often with the help of good ol’ dating apps, were quite accurately depicted by the ‘Tinderinyour30’ Instagram account—a good source of humor, in case you need a pick-me-up after one too many dates gone wrong. On the list below we have gathered some of their funniest posts, so if you’re in need of a good giggle or some relatable content, wait no longer and scroll down to find them. And as per usual, make sure to upvote your favorites!
Dating can feel a bit like going through job interviews: you have to get ready, meet a person who you most likely haven’t seen before, and tell them all about yourself; often while looking for clues—or asking them point blank—about what it is that they can offer you on their part.
Such ‘interviews’ often take place after meeting someone on a dating app, which the ‘TinderInYour30s’ Instagram account seems to have quite a few posts dedicated to. Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly of looking for love, the account has already amassed more than 67k followers.
If you’re one of the people who loathes having to go on dates, it’s unlikely that you are a dating app user yourself. However, Pew Research Center’s data from 2022 suggests that roughly three-in-ten people (in the US, at least) are.
According to the aforementioned source, online dating is more common among younger people: roughly a half (53%) of individuals under 30 report having ever used a dating app or a dating site, while out of those aged 30 to 49 – only around a third (37%) have used either or both. As for the older generations, out of those aged 50 to 64, 20% have ever used a dating app or a dating site, while among people aged 65 and older – 13% have.
Nowadays, those looking for potential dates using dating apps, have quite a few options to choose from. And I don’t mean people. They can choose from quite a few apps; some, though, are more popular than others.
Statista reveals that, as of June 2024, the list of the most popular dating apps worldwide by number of monthly downloads was topped by Tinder – a dating and networking application created back in 2012. Currently, it reportedly has 75 million monthly active users in close to 200 countries.
Women are so picky! No wonder they can never find a man......
As there are literally millions of fish in the sea that is Tinder (or a different popular dating app), its users might have to swipe through quite a few profiles before they find the right match. But many people do! The aforementioned Pew Research Center’s survey found that roughly 10% of adults who are married, living with a partner, or in a committed romantic relationship met their current significant other using a dating site or a dating app. Another research suggests that around one-third of marriages (in the US) start online.
It only takes one man to make a safe p!ace a dangerous place for women.
Good luck finding those men. I say this as a man. We all talk shite. Some just talk more shite than others.
Even though many people find love and even spouses using dating apps, not everyone is equally content with such applications. According to the Pew Research Center, just over half of people—53%, to be exact—who have ever used a dating site or app say that their experiences have been very or somewhat positive, while 46% say that theirs have been very or somewhat negative.
Whether your experience with dating apps was positive or negative—and whether or not you have ever used a dating app in the first place—it’s safe to assume that you’ve giggled looking at at least some of the dating-themed memes shared by the ‘TinderInYour30s’ Instagram account. If you just nodded in agreement, you might want to check out our category dedicated entirely to memes for more.
How may I be of service? (That's both tech support and the creep on the dating app messaging you.)
Let's reverse the roles here and see if it's still funny.
When will people realize the government is US…is PEOPLE. Stop f*****g complaining and participate you feckless twats. All sides.
Good way to ensure you die alone and unloved.