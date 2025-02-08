ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on how you feel about dating, it can be exciting. Or draining. Or both. But if you are proactively looking for that special someone, you might have no other choice but to bear with the process.

The subtleties of dating, often with the help of good ol’ dating apps, were quite accurately depicted by the ‘Tinderinyour30’ Instagram account—a good source of humor, in case you need a pick-me-up after one too many dates gone wrong. On the list below we have gathered some of their funniest posts, so if you’re in need of a good giggle or some relatable content, wait no longer and scroll down to find them. And as per usual, make sure to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet humorously discussing religion and imperfections, aligning with themes of Tinder in your 30s.

rickygervais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Dating-Memes-Jokes-Tinderinyour30s

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Text screenshot meme about dating challenges in your 30s, humorously offering a service for ghosting situations.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Dating can feel a bit like going through job interviews: you have to get ready, meet a person who you most likely haven’t seen before, and tell them all about yourself; often while looking for clues—or asking them point blank—about what it is that they can offer you on their part.

    Such ‘interviews’ often take place after meeting someone on a dating app, which the ‘TinderInYour30s’ Instagram account seems to have quite a few posts dedicated to. Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly of looking for love, the account has already amassed more than 67k followers.
    #4

    Text conversation meme about dating experiences in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet about dating in your 30s, highlighting emotional and spiritual connections over physicality in modern relationships.

    Driz_7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re one of the people who loathes having to go on dates, it’s unlikely that you are a dating app user yourself. However, Pew Research Center’s data from 2022 suggests that roughly three-in-ten people (in the US, at least) are.

    According to the aforementioned source, online dating is more common among younger people: roughly a half (53%) of individuals under 30 report having ever used a dating app or a dating site, while out of those aged 30 to 49 – only around a third (37%) have used either or both. As for the older generations, out of those aged 50 to 64, 20% have ever used a dating app or a dating site, while among people aged 65 and older – 13% have.
    #6

    Tweet meme about dating in your 30s, discussing standards for partners with similar life achievements and stability.

    o_keilani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Woman holding a sign about dating frustrations in her 30s, addressing gender expectations on a doorstep.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say it louder for those in he back that didn't hear the first time!!👏👏👏

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Dating app conversation meme highlighting quirky rhyming messages between users in their 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, those looking for potential dates using dating apps, have quite a few options to choose from. And I don’t mean people. They can choose from quite a few apps; some, though, are more popular than others.


    Statista reveals that, as of June 2024, the list of the most popular dating apps worldwide by number of monthly downloads was topped by Tinder – a dating and networking application created back in 2012. Currently, it reportedly has 75 million monthly active users in close to 200 countries.
    #9

    Tweet screenshot with meme about dating in your 30s, featuring a humorous question about relationships.

    odedanilo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Tweet about dating in your 30s, joking about MTV show idea involving DMs and moms guessing messages from their sons.

    samcahntent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dating meme highlighting expectations and humor in Tinder experiences.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As there are literally millions of fish in the sea that is Tinder (or a different popular dating app), its users might have to swipe through quite a few profiles before they find the right match. But many people do! The aforementioned Pew Research Center’s survey found that roughly 10% of adults who are married, living with a partner, or in a committed romantic relationship met their current significant other using a dating site or a dating app. Another research suggests that around one-third of marriages (in the US) start online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Shirtless men posing by a pool with a dog swimming, humor about dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two tweets about women's safety at night, highlighting challenges in dating today.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Two Twitter users exchange witty remarks about dating in your 30s, highlighting gender communication challenges.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck finding those men. I say this as a man. We all talk shite. Some just talk more shite than others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Even though many people find love and even spouses using dating apps, not everyone is equally content with such applications. According to the Pew Research Center, just over half of people—53%, to be exact—who have ever used a dating site or app say that their experiences have been very or somewhat positive, while 46% say that theirs have been very or somewhat negative.
    #15

    Tweet about dating in your 30s humorously discussing underwear choices.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Text post about privacy issues with sharing nudes, highlighting dating challenges.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tweet about dating advice in your 30s with a humorous suggestion to improve someone's day with Mexican food.

    WilliamBrettC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Whether your experience with dating apps was positive or negative—and whether or not you have ever used a dating app in the first place—it’s safe to assume that you’ve giggled looking at at least some of the dating-themed memes shared by the ‘TinderInYour30s’ Instagram account. If you just nodded in agreement, you might want to check out our category dedicated entirely to memes for more.
    #18

    Meme about a girl's unmatched ability to find things out, featuring a humorous take on dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Woman in a yellow jacket expressing dating frustrations in a humorous meme.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman on Tinder profile, smiling in pink dress, humorously rated on various attributes, capturing dating challenges in thirties.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet about dating in your 30s, featuring a humorous macaroni and cheese invitation.

    themeredith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two humorous texts about dating in your 30s, with emojis and conversational tone highlighting modern dating challenges.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet about dating struggles in your 30s, highlighting the mistake of taking a special person for granted.

    MattyLivez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Couple embracing in nature, with headline about relationships.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Tweet about the challenges of Tinder dating in your 30s with a humorous take on attraction to straight men.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet humorously reflects the chaotic dating scene in your 30s with margarita delivery and complimentary toilet paper offer.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tinder conversation highlighting difficulties of dating in your 30s with humorous response to inappropriate message.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A tweet humorously compares dating apps to tech support, highlighting dating challenges in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How may I be of service? (That's both tech support and the creep on the dating app messaging you.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Tweet humorously combining historical figure with joke about dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Two women discussing dating, with one humorously pointing out the audacity, capturing the essence of Tinder in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tweet humorously describes a personality mix at different life stages, related to dating in your 30s.

    BpdNymph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet meme about milkshake humor, relating to dating and Tinder in your 30s.

    auty_schmotty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Letter board with humorous quote about weight gain, highlighting dating in your 30s struggles.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Text image meme about dating in your 30s, highlighting modern relationship challenges and humor.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet highlights dating struggles and motivations; reflects on unexpected commitment and personal growth with effort.

    IAmPascio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Text message meme about dating in your 30s, referencing an ex and COVID-19 symptoms humor.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Man waving and smiling with humorous text about dating in a meme.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Tweet meme humorously comparing dating in your 30s to a microwave dinner experience.

    TommygoIrish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Chris Hemsworth offering free fitness videos; a woman watches while eating, humorously depicting dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweet about preferring relaxing activities over high-energy ones, reflecting dating challenges in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Tweet about creating "Only Grans" for cooking videos, humorously reflecting Tinder in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Retro-style poster of Rick Astley with humorous voting message, capturing the essence of dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Text meme humorously comparing Black Friday deals to dating in your 30s, questioning if men can be less disappointing.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Text meme referencing Fight Club rules, related to Tinder dating humor in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Kermit the Frog looking at a laptop screen, reflecting modern dating humor in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tweet meme about dating in your 30s with humorous text on assuming husband's identity.

    danimgrace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidlong_1 avatar
    Manana Man
    Manana Man
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's reverse the roles here and see if it's still funny.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Dating meme about moms at a laundry-themed gathering with 90s rap music and rosé, reflecting on Tinder in your 30s.

    whinecheezits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet humorously commenting on dating app experiences, highlighting the theme of Tinder in your 30s.

    ameliaelizalde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Tweet by The Dad humorously comparing marriage to hiring a dominatrix. Expresses a funny take on dating in your 30s.

    thedad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tweet text about motherhood sacrifices and humorous frustrations related to being a parent.

    ScarlettPosner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Woman holding a martini and laughing, with text humorously reflecting on a past relationship, representing dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Humorous tweet highlighting modern dating challenges in your 30s with a gender reveal party joke.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Expectation vs. reality meme showing home renovation humor related to dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Tweet highlighting government inefficiency, related to Tinder and dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elisechapdelaine avatar
    LittleTeapot
    LittleTeapot
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When will people realize the government is US…is PEOPLE. Stop f*****g complaining and participate you feckless twats. All sides.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Golden retriever close-up with text humor about Tinder selfies in 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    Gen Z humor meme about anxiety and appointments, depicting the contrast between bold actions and social nervousness.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Text message meme about dating in your 30s, expressing embarrassment for having dated someone, with a red heart emoji.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Text meme about dating struggles, referencing Carole Baskin and getting messages from Joe Exotic lookalikes.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Woman posing in a living room, humorously attempting to distract from shopping packages.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Tweet by Byron Wesley about heartbreak, reflecting challenges of dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Meme about dating in your 30s featuring glamorous individuals and luxury items, highlighting challenges of modern dating.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Meme about listening to your body, highlighting humorous and chaotic internal advice in dating context.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Period painting with a humorous text about dating in your 30s, showing a couple, a hammock, and a playful pun exchange.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tweet highlighting humorous challenges of dating in your 30s, with a joke about starting an OnlyFans anonymously.

    ayojenniii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Text conversation showing humorous dating exchange on Tinder in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Meme about Tinder in your 30s, showing a man's long journey to meet his wife, highlighting dating struggles.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Dating meme highlighting modern communication on Tinder in your 30s, featuring a humorous food-related text exchange.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    A group of women in traditional dresses singing, as a humorous meme about dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Eiffel Tower vs electricity tower meme reflecting Tinder in your 30s dating experiences.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously highlighting modern dating contradictions in the 30s with a laughing emoji.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Woman relaxing on a cruise ship, sipping a drink, capturing the humor of dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Tinder chat showing awkward and rude conversation about dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Michelangelo meme with humorous text about painting a ceiling, reflecting the humor in dating in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Tweet on dating in your 30s humorously wishing for body transformation via gym drop-off.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Tweet meme about dating challenges and human resilience, featuring a humorous perspective on emotions.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Text conversation meme about dating in your 30s, discussing overalls humorously.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny tweet about dating in your 30s, expressing challenges of staying motivated in a relationship.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Tweet by Trey with a humorous take on dating in your 30s, suggesting empathy as insight into common experiences.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Tweet humorously commenting on dating shows, reflecting challenges of Tinder in your 30s.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Text conversation depicting awkward Tinder dating in your 30s, highlighting unsuccessful communication.

    tinderinyour30s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!