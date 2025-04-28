“I Want To Leave Ok” Is Pretty Much The Weirdest Instagram Account, Here Are 127 Pics To Prove It (New Pics)
Hello and welcome to the weird side of the internet! And by weird, I don’t mean the most bizarre things you could ever imagine. I mean the slightly unhinged, confusing, and a little cringe bits that are often also surprisingly amusing.
If you still have no idea what today’s list is all about, you might still not have a clue even after you’re done browsing it. But some things on the internet don’t have to be explained or understood to be enjoyed. So go on, scroll down to find a small collection of some of the most random posts one could find, and enjoy the internet in all of its glory – the good, the bad, and… the weird.
This post may include affiliate links.
It's right behind me, isn't it? Also: what a GR8 PL8