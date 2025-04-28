ADVERTISEMENT

Hello and welcome to the weird side of the internet! And by weird, I don’t mean the most bizarre things you could ever imagine. I mean the slightly unhinged, confusing, and a little cringe bits that are often also surprisingly amusing.

If you still have no idea what today’s list is all about, you might still not have a clue even after you’re done browsing it. But some things on the internet don’t have to be explained or understood to be enjoyed. So go on, scroll down to find a small collection of some of the most random posts one could find, and enjoy the internet in all of its glory – the good, the bad, and… the weird.