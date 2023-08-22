Jim Benton is an artist and writer from America. He's famous for making funny and quirky art, including comics loved by thousands of people on his social media profiles.

One of his well-known creations, the "It's Happy Bunny" book series, is about a sassy and funny bunny who says clever and sometimes cheeky things. The main character became really popular and was later featured on merchandise products, like cards, clothes, and other accessories.

Benton's art is known for its bright colors, expressive characters, and clever jokes. He's really good at creating relatable characters that people understand and find funny. If you want to see more comics by this artist that we previously featured on Bored Panda, you can click here, hereherehere and here.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook

#1

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I don't like baths, showers are much better since its faster and you're not sitting in your own dirt water

4
4points
Bored Panda contacted Jim Benton to ask him a couple of questions related to his work. We wanted to know what he considers the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, and what keeps him motivated to continue creating. The artist told us: “You get to decide exactly what you feel like creating. Motivation comes and goes— sometimes it’s very strong and other times you need to push yourself. The strongest motivation is positive feedback. Without feedback, this is like doing stand-up comedy over the radio — creators want to know that people like what they create.”
#2

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a sh*tty job

2
2points
#3

Asked about how his art style has evolved over time, Benton said: “I’ve always liked to experiment with different tools and those have a big effect on the work. Format size affects the work as well — squares and 4x5 ratios work best online, and if you use text you need to keep font size in mind since most people read stuff on a phone. You can also run into some trouble with political stuff. You can find yourself banned for something you thought was quite uncontroversial.”
#4

Drinking my Covfefe
Drinking my Covfefe
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Truth, damn you Bored Panda🤣

0
0points
#5

miguel fernandez
miguel fernandez
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The house can't be messy if there's no house! Clap clap clap

1
1point
Next, we were wondering how Jim balances the creative aspects of his work with the business side of things, such as marketing and promotion. The artist shared with us: “Promotion is difficult. There are so many great creators posting work, it’s tough to get noticed. I just post and hope for the best. (When you read that, cross your eyes and bracket it with the word 'DUH' just to clarify what an idiot I am in that regard).”
#6

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damnation is the best one 🤣

3
3points
#7

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do they get allllll that floof?!

2
2points
We were curious if Benton could describe a pivotal moment or experience that significantly impacted his growth as a comic artist, and we found out that: “Awards, weirdly, have a way of charging your batteries and encourage you to do more and work harder. In the big picture, they don’t mean anything, really: Tons of great artists never get noticed the way they should. But each little acknowledgement is pivotal in its own way.”
#8

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm using this the next time I fart

1
1point
#9

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids say the funniest things sometimes 😂

1
1point
#10

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ET went on a date, or his finger poked through the tp

0
0points
#11

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great way of saying you are broke

2
2points
#12

#13

#14

#15

Tata Connasse
Tata Connasse
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see sloth, I upvote. To all those who feel like this, hang in there, my friends !

1
1point
#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta keep up with the times.

1
1point
#22

#23

#24

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a professional soaker. My wife is not impressed

0
0points
#25

#26

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The equivalent of being gifted a dead human body, how romantic/s

0
0points
#27

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vampire go brrrrrrr

0
0points
#28

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha ha……wait a minute

0
0points
#29

#30

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee *CRACK*

0
0points
#31

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha inner peas 😂

0
0points
#32

#33

#34

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you need that little cross on the bumb that anime cats have lol

0
0points
#35

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think thats a bit much hand

0
0points
#36

#37

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok this is getting out of hand, first ants and now humans? 😂

0
0points
#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You eat way less sheep than everyone. So you confess to eating sheep, just lesser.

0
0points
#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of an Andrew Dice Clay nursery rhyme

0
0points
#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a shítty assignment

2
2points
#58

#59

Kira Luna
Kira Luna
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah dogs love a stinky person, and the hand is necessary to see if they like you

0
0points
#60

#61

#62

