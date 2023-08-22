Jim Benton is an artist and writer from America. He's famous for making funny and quirky art, including comics loved by thousands of people on his social media profiles.

One of his well-known creations, the "It's Happy Bunny" book series, is about a sassy and funny bunny who says clever and sometimes cheeky things. The main character became really popular and was later featured on merchandise products, like cards, clothes, and other accessories.

Benton's art is known for its bright colors, expressive characters, and clever jokes. He's really good at creating relatable characters that people understand and find funny. If you want to see more comics by this artist that we previously featured on Bored Panda, you can click here, here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook