Ryan Rds is a comic artist known for turning familiar, seemingly harmless situations into sharp, darkly funny observations. His strips often begin with calm, everyday setups featuring animals, objects, or understated characters, only to veer suddenly into bleak honesty, existential humor, or awkward truths. The simplicity of his visuals is intentional.

By keeping the art clean and restrained, Ryan lets the writing and timing carry the weight of the joke, making the final panel hit harder when the tone unexpectedly shifts.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | reddit.com | redbubble.com

#1

Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline with a dog scavenging trash, turning a cute setup into unexpected humor.

When it comes to his creative process, the artist says there’s no single starting point for his comics.

“It really depends. Sometimes the punchline sticks out in my head, and I’ll mold a situation around it to fit for maximum delivery. Other times, they start out as vague concepts that need some fine-tuning to figure out exactly what I’m trying to convey.”
    #2

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline in a 4-panel cartoon featuring a dog and unexpected humorous setups.

    #3

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline comic with talking cacti delivers unexpected humor through cute setups and sharp dialogue.

    For the cartoonist, blending absurd humor with darker or ironic endings is a defining part of his work.

    “I think that’s almost essential to the kind of cartooning I really enjoy. Juxtaposing simplified art or situations with a spicy bite or a quick punch is what really completes the entrée.”
    #4

    Comic artist's dark, absurd punchline showing a cicada ready to mature and scream beyond its shell.

    #5

    Comic artist’s dark and absurd punchline shows a turtle stressed and defensive while a rabbit reminds to stay hydrated.

    Timing, he explains, is what makes simple visuals and sudden twists actually land.

    “Timing is damn near everything, especially when I work on animations. A good joke can do wonders, but the delivery is what can make it flop completely or amplify it to viral status, getting shared and copy-pasted to the masses.”

    #6

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline comic showing talking knives and a loaf with unexpected humor and cute setups.

    #7

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline comic shows fish seeking new environment with unexpected twist under the tree.

    Looking back, the creator sees his sense of humor as something that has evolved while staying true to its roots.

    “It feels like something that’s grown alongside me over the years, especially in how I execute certain ideas and jokes. But I feel like the core of my humor has stuck with me since the very beginning. I still read and chuckle at my comics from years ago.”
    #8

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline shows two trees and a confused cat debating the arrival of winter in a cute setup.

    #9

    Comic artist’s dark and absurd punchline comic shows a bull scrolling dangerous internet content before a shocking twist.

    #10

    Black and white comic panels showing fish with a lightbulb lure, illustrating dark absurd punchlines by comic artist.

    #11

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline shows Pinocchio and Geppetto in a twisted, emotional moment with unexpected tone.

    #12

    Comic artist creating dark absurd punchline with a cute banana character in a four-panel outdoor comic strip.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    thanks BP for censoring a line on a cartoon banana! Otherwise my eyes would be tainted for several days! 😮👀

    #13

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline comic shows two birds arguing over a nest in a humorous, unexpected setup.

    #14

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline in a cartoon with apples at a book signing turning cute setups unexpected.

    #15

    Comic artist creates dark, absurd punchlines with cute setups in a four-panel cartoon featuring animated sauce packet and fry.

    #16

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline comic shows quirky blue characters interacting on a person’s face with unexpected humor.

    #17

    Comic artist’s dark absurd punchline features two praying mantises discussing local scene and phone app with unexpected twist.

    #18

    Comic artist’s dark and absurd punchlines feature a slug and snail in a humorous, unexpected setup and dialogue.

    #19

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline with whales and an octopus in a cute underwater setup that surprises readers unexpectedly.

    #20

    Comic artist’s dark and absurd punchline comic shows pinecone and apple with quirky, unexpected dialogue in a school hallway setting.

    #21

    Comic artist creates dark, absurd punchlines from cute setups in a black and white four-panel comic strip.

    #22

    Comic artist creates dark, absurd punchline in a simple dog-themed setup comic strip about distraction and greetings.

    #23

    Comic artist’s dark, absurd punchline shows a hot dog character texting and angrily confronting a cat after autocorrect fail.

    #24

    Comic artist’s dark and absurd punchline in black and white strip featuring animals at the farmer’s market.

    #25

    Comic artist creates dark, absurd punchlines from cute setups featuring expressive autumn leaves in a tree.

