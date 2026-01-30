ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Rds is a comic artist known for turning familiar, seemingly harmless situations into sharp, darkly funny observations. His strips often begin with calm, everyday setups featuring animals, objects, or understated characters, only to veer suddenly into bleak honesty, existential humor, or awkward truths. The simplicity of his visuals is intentional.

By keeping the art clean and restrained, Ryan lets the writing and timing carry the weight of the joke, making the final panel hit harder when the tone unexpectedly shifts.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | reddit.com | redbubble.com