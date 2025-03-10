ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics that blend everyday situations with a twist of absurdity, Ryan Rds is a name you need to check out. With his distinctive art style and sharp storytelling, he has been steadily growing his fanbase by turning relatable moments into hilarious, unexpected stories.

Unlike many creators, Ryan prioritizes quality over quantity. His style continues to evolve, with noticeable improvements in shading, color, and witty writing, making his comics even more engaging. Beyond his strips, he also explores other creative formats like zines and stickers—and has exciting plans for the future.

Scroll down to explore his latest collection and check out our new interview with Ryan!

More info: Instagram | ryanrdss.com | reddit.com | Facebook | redbubble.com

#1

Comic by Ryan Rds: Character hesitates to dive into a dating pool filled with red flags.

rdstonowhere Report

11points
    #2

    Comic artist Ryan Rds' humorous twist on a doctor's visit about constipation, featuring an unexpected medical note.

    rdstonowhere Report

    9points
    #3

    Comic strip by Ryan Rds showing a character advocating work without neglecting well-being, featuring a comical twist.

    rdstonowhere Report

    9points
    #4

    Comic by Ryan Rds: character smoking in a no-smoking zone, another points to the sign.

    rdstonowhere Report

    8points
    #5

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds shows a character massaging a dish with soap, while another dish observes humorously.

    rdstonowhere Report

    8points
    #6

    Comic by Ryan Rds featuring a humorous Oscar award scene with a twist.

    rdstonowhere Report

    7points
    #7

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds with a humorous twist, featuring two characters at a cave with fire and ancient wall art.

    rdstonowhere Report

    7points
    #8

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on a negotiation between two characters.

    rdstonowhere Report

    7points
    #9

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring confused characters holding a sign that reads "FELON."

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #10

    Cartoonist comic strip featuring a humorous dinner conversation about covering a bill with a drawing.

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #11

    Comic by Ryan Rds shows humorous interaction with a twist on roleplay and pets using the internet.

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #12

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a witty coffee dialogue twist with a barista and a customer in a leather jacket.

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #13

    Comic by Ryan Rds featuring a humorous take on social media apps interacting and competing.

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #14

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous medical consultation scene.

    rdstonowhere Report

    6points
    #15

    Comic by Ryan Rds with a twist; characters discuss peculiar speech patterns, referencing Houston, TX, and chopped & screwed style.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #16

    Comic by Ryan Rds: Character humorously calls in sick, claiming hypochondria in a colorful office setting.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #17

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous interaction between a fry and a sauce packet.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #18

    Comic artist's twist on coffee with whipped cream spread by characters, humorous resolution.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #19

    Comic by Ryan Rds: person transforms a blanket into a hoodie to stay warm in bed.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #20

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds depicting a humorous political debate with two characters at podiums discussing qualifications.

    rdstonowhere Report

    5points
    #21

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds showing an anxious person in a crowd facing a clumsy stranger, video game style options appear.

    rdstonowhere Report

    4points
    #22

    Comic strip by Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on a night out, with characters sharing a witty exchange at a doorstep.

    rdstonowhere Report

    4points
    #23

    Two characters eating sandwiches with mixed reactions. Comic art by Ryan Rds shows humor and irony in fast food experience.

    rdstonowhere Report

    4points
    #24

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds showing a humorous interaction about reaching for cookies.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #25

    A comic by Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on the saying "when life gives you lemons," with unexpected citrus fruits.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #26

    Comic strip by Ryan Rds featuring humorous scenarios with anime attack names like "Stinky Step" and "Midnight Melancholy."

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #27

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds; character surprised as wrestler breaks through wall with "Oh Yeah!" caption.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #28

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on dating app interactions and the concept of "undo" in real life.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #29

    Insect comic by artist Ryan Rds shows two bugs using a phone app for food delivery, featuring humor and a surprise twist.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #30

    Comic artist Ryan Rds showcases a humorous twist in a new comic about a quirky staircase ascent technique.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #31

    Comic strip by artist Ryan Rds showing a worker frustrated with broken equipment at work.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #32

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds showing a humorous doctor-patient interaction with an anime twist.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #33

    Comic by Ryan Rds featuring characters in a humorous interaction with a twist about being generative and a prompt.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #34

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds, featuring characters discussing voter registration with humorous dialogue by a campfire.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #35

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring humorous dialogue about politicians and sensible decisions.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #36

    Comic strip by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on withdrawals at a bank named Daylight Banking.

    rdstonowhere Report

    3points
    #37

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds, featuring humorous interactions and everyday twists in various scenarios.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #38

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds showing a humorous twist on a bedroom conversation.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #39

    Comic by Ryan Rds with characters discussing attraction, featuring funny dialogue and a basketball scene.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #40

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous Directives n' Decisions role-playing scene.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #41

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a character overwhelmed by life problems but receiving no text messages.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #42

    Comic strip by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous take on astrology and incompatible star signs.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #43

    Comic by Ryan Rds featuring humorous twist in a restroom scene with characters reacting dramatically.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #44

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds, featuring a character reflecting on payday and frustration, with a humorous twist.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #45

    Comic by Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist with characters discussing social aversion and gaming frustrations.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #46

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a character throwing a winged object labeled "Blue Origin" into space.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #47

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a twist in election results with a humorous depiction of candidates on poles.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #48

    Comic artist Ryan Rds presents a humorous twist on voting and conspiracy theories in a four-panel comic strip.

    rdstonowhere Report

    2points
    #49

    Comic by artist Ryan Rds featuring a humorous twist on online dating expectations vs. reality.

    rdstonowhere Report

    1point
