Reza Farazmand, the artist behind the famously known webcomic series "Poorly Drawn Lines," continues to deliver hilarious content for his online readers. Reza's comedic brilliance relies on relatable characters and a simple yet cute drawing style that complements the story.

Today, we would like to share with you the artist's newest releases that we are sure will make you laugh at least once! If you would like to see more of the comics, make sure to visit the "Poorly Drawn Lines" social media pages, where Reza updates content every day!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | poorlydrawnstore.com