Artist Illustrates Her Life And Relationship In 25 Funny And Cute Comics
Italian illustrator Laura Romagnoli captures the essence of the saying, "If something can go wrong, it will go wrong. But it will make a great story," through her comic series Average Adventures of an Average Girl.
With a humorous take on bad luck, daydreaming, and the peculiarities of personal daily life, Laura's comics offer a window into the life of a young aspiring artist navigating the world of "average" girl problems. Her relatable and funny cartoon drawings have garnered her a following of over 72K on Instagram, making her a notable artist in the realm of webcomics.
