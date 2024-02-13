ADVERTISEMENT

Italian illustrator Laura Romagnoli captures the essence of the saying, "If something can go wrong, it will go wrong. But it will make a great story," through her comic series Average Adventures of an Average Girl.

With a humorous take on bad luck, daydreaming, and the peculiarities of personal daily life, Laura's comics offer a window into the life of a young aspiring artist navigating the world of "average" girl problems. Her relatable and funny cartoon drawings have garnered her a following of over 72K on Instagram, making her a notable artist in the realm of webcomics.

