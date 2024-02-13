ADVERTISEMENT

Italian illustrator Laura Romagnoli captures the essence of the saying, "If something can go wrong, it will go wrong. But it will make a great story," through her comic series Average Adventures of an Average Girl.

With a humorous take on bad luck, daydreaming, and the peculiarities of personal daily life, Laura's comics offer a window into the life of a young aspiring artist navigating the world of "average" girl problems. Her relatable and funny cartoon drawings have garnered her a following of over 72K on Instagram, making her a notable artist in the realm of webcomics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | linktr.ee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

average_girl_webcomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Relatable Comics Sum Up An Ordinary Girl's Life (New Pics)

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!