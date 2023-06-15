Many people treasure their childhood because it is filled with special memories and a unique outlook on the world. Through her comic strip "Abby Comics" on Instagram and other platforms, artist Paige Walshe brilliantly conveys these common childhood experiences, from asking your dad for assistance with homework to the difficulties of caring for plants to be allowed to have a pet.

Her work takes us back to a time when we saw the world as children do and brings to life situations that a new generation is currently going through.

More info: Instagram | hermes-press.myshopify.com