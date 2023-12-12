ADVERTISEMENT

We are happy to share with you not your regular circular comics - The Square Comics.

The Indonesian artist Alvin Juano's humor is on the darker side, and as the artist previously shared, "definitely not something my mom would approve!" Alvin is not afraid to touch on topics such as trauma, societal expectations, and existential dilemmas. But besides some comics getting described as depressing, lots of people have resonated with Alvin's art, and as of today, the artist has over 605K followers on Instagram.

Alvin usually illustrates square people or inanimate objects and animals who can talk and share their perspectives on life.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Facebook