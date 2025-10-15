ADVERTISEMENT

A car is like an extension of its owner; it can be adorned, bedazzled, and upgraded to look like a futuristic piece of art. If you're a 2000s kid and remember MTV's Pimp My Ride, you know what we're talking about. But sometimes, the only thing you need to do to give your car a little pizzazz is slap a little sticker on it.

In fact, 60% of Americans say they've had a bumper sticker on their car. A witty adhesive on your car's bumper can send all kinds of messages: it can demonstrate allegiance to a fandom, state your political views, or just show off your quirky sense of humor. Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most impressive bumper stickers in one place and we present them to you below!

#1

True

Bumper sticker on a Nissan SUV humorously addressing tailgating and flashing car lights seen on the road.

wildbumper Report

    #2

    This Wile E. Coyote Sticker On This Car

    Funny bumper sticker of cartoon character on a car door with a dent, spotted by drivers on the road.

    Requiascat Report

    #3

    Im Getting This Bumper Sticker

    Funny bumper sticker on a black vehicle reading Are we great yet? 'cause I just feel embarrassed on the road.

    dseiders22 Report

    Bumper stickers have an interesting history in advertising. Back in the day, before cars even had bumpers, people would advertise their businesses on horse-drawn carriages, stagecoaches, buggies, and the sides of their vehicles.

    In 1927, Ford created the first automobile with a bumper, the Model A. Still, bumper stickers didn't become a thing. People would just tie a cardboard sign with ropes to the side of their car with a written message.

    Bumper stickers came into the picture with the invention of the adhesive label. Ray Stanton Avery invented the first-ever stickers, and Forrest P. Gill then took it up a notch and put fluorescent paint on them to make "bumper strips" – the original bumper stickers.
    #4

    Best Bumper Sticker Ever

    Car bumper with a funny bumper sticker warning not to honk or it will explode into 1000 bats, spotted on the road.

    Koalashart1 Report

    #5

    The Curse Of Powerful Lips

    Funny bumper sticker on a car trunk reading a humorous message about kissing bugs and strong lips spotted on the road.

    wildbumper Report

    #6

    8x USB 3.0 2x HDMI

    Black GMC Sierra pickup with humorous bumper stickers labeled HDMI 1 and HDMI 2 on dual exhaust pipes, spotted by drivers on the road.

    Crebii Report

    Gill used DayGlo pigments, which were primarily used for movie posters up until then. Then, during World War II, this high-visibility paint came in particularly handy for safety reasons. Later, artists like Frank Stella and Andy Warhol even used DayGlo in their artworks, but it soon began to be used for stickers that one could see on other cars while driving on the highways.

    The first bumper stickers were a chance for people to boast about the places they had visited, as most of them were from roadside attractions. Similar to keychains, suitcase stickers, and tags today, bumper stickers from back in the day signaled that a person was an avid traveler.
    #7

    "What's A Horse?" "I Don't Know."

    "What's A Horse?" "I Don't Know."

    Verity-Skye Report

    #8

    Spotted A Bumper Sticker In A Parking Lot That Had Me Cracking Up

    White Toyota Corolla hybrid with funny bumper stickers saying new driver pls be nice and go around me im crying on the road.

    AffectionateShop2469 Report

    #9

    When Your Car Is More Optimistic Than You Are

    Funny bumper sticker on a car window showing a check engine light icon with humorous text about letting it shine.

    wildbumper Report

    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so weird that when the Yellow Submarine Mode light comes on i'm never near water. How will i ever test it out?!

    In the '50s, bumper stickers also became a vehicle to express one's political views. They became especially popular during the presidential race between Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson. Since then, it's likely that every presidential hopeful has used them for their campaign. In fact, in 1968, Alabama governor George Wallace had two million bumper stickers printed for his presidential campaign.
    #10

    Let Him Have His Gay Little Car Sticker

    Funny bumper sticker on a Toyota Camry reading here I go in my gay little car, spotted on the road.

    NEPHEWRXK Report

    #11

    Best Bumper Sticker I’ve Seen In A While

    Bumper sticker on a car with a yellow background, a duck illustration, and the phrase throw bread on me.

    KFCCrocs Report

    #12

    On The Road, Again?

    Red Toyota SUV with a funny bumper sticker saying My driving scares me too, spotted by drivers on the road.

    Wilted_Flower920 Report

    When the '60s came around and anti-Vietnam War sentiments had reached their peak, people began using bumper stickers as an activism tool. As the years went on, it wasn't just about political activism. People began putting stickers on their bumpers that expressed their support for things like reproductive rights, fighting climate change, conservationism, and many others.
    #13

    That's Brilliant

    Funny bumper sticker on white car reads keep honking listening to ska and you’re in the band spotted by drivers on the road.

    x.com Report

    #14

    The Perfect Sticker For Your Inner-Teen

    Funny bumper sticker on a car saying not like most teens because the driver is 47, spotted on the road by drivers.

    MisleaderC Report

    #15

    Fair Warning

    Funny bumper sticker on a black car apologizing for driving the speed limit with a turtle illustration.

    No-Sand-75 Report

    You might think that a bumper sticker is just a piece of adhesive paper. But, with a certain message, it can arouse big feelings in other people. Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have found that people are more likely to honk at bad drivers who have political messages on their bumpers.
    #16

    Plot Twist: They Don’t Have A Cat

    Funny bumper sticker on a car saying sorry for speeding but my cat is at home alone with a crying kitten image.

    TheChowderhead Report

    #17

    Happens To The Best Of Us

    Funny bumper sticker on car featuring Willem Dafoe joke about flipflops and tupperware lids spotted on the road.

    wildbumper Report

    #18

    The Perfect Sticker

    Bumper sticker on car reading true patriots brake for America’s only native marsupial with an opossum image.

    wildbumper Report

    The researchers had volunteers drive around with three different stickers on their cars: "Proud Democrat," "Proud Republican," and "I Love My Dog." When the volunteers cut off other drivers without signaling, those from opposing parties were more likely to honk at the offending drivers. If it was a Democrat or an "I Love My Dog" owner cutting off a Democrat, they were less likely to honk. The experiment also worked accordingly with Republicans.
    #19

    Spotted In A Parking Lot. My New Favorite Bumper Sticker

    Bumper sticker on a vehicle humorously clarifying the pronunciation of pecan, spotted by drivers on the road.

    StuckeyStop Report

    #20

    Giving Information To The Enemy

    Funny bumper sticker on car saying using your turn signal is not giving information to the enemy, spotted on the road.

    FastSpeedTurbo Report

    #21

    A Message I Definitely Agree With

    Red Hyundai hybrid car with a funny bumper sticker saying fight evil read books spotted on the road.

    WoWGurl78 Report

    The authors of the study say they never found political bumper stickers to have a positive effect. "They didn't improve people's perceptions of their group or other groups," UC Assistant Professors Rachel Torres explained. "It activated their partisan hostilities." Essentially, even America's car culture has become politicized.
    #22

    That’s Honestly Terrifying

    Cat face bumper sticker on the rear window of a car, one of the funniest bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    MKBHD Report

    #23

    Be Kind. Brake For Bugs

    Bumper sticker on a car that reads I brake for roly-polies, shared by drivers spotting funny bumper stickers.

    downesphoto Report

    #24

    Man I Love Frogs

    Funny bumper sticker on a car with the phrase MILF Man I Love Frogs and an image of a green frog on the road.

    Cheetah_Heart-2000 Report

    The popularity of bumper stickers depends on geographical location and gender, too. A 2017 study found that women (63%) are more likely than men (50%) to have bumper stickers on their cars. Folks from the South were most likely to have bumper stickers, as 68% of those who live in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee said they adorned their cars with a sticker.
    #25

    I Need One For My Pup

    Dog wearing a patriotic bandana next to a car with a funny bumper sticker saying i miss my dog and a crown graphic.

    Ccarver13 Report

    #26

    To Anyone Buying Make Sure U Get A Large For The Size In The Pic

    Car with a funny bumper sticker saying bumpin' that, shared by driver among funniest bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    eve4evaa Report

    #27

    You Can Grow It Yourself And It Will Be Free

    Funny bumper sticker on red car saying garlic should be free, showcasing hilarious bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    pagan_hoetry Report

    According to the same survey, the most popular topic to showcase on your bumper stickers is sports. 17% of bumper stickers feature something related to the car owner's favorite team or affinity for jogging. Politics was the second most popular (16%) theme. Coming in third was people's alma mater, with humor, culture, family, and pets being others that made it to the top of the list.
    #28

    Saw The Best Bumper Sticker At Target. Whoever This Was At The Eau Claire Target, You're A Legend

    Funny bumper sticker on blue car bumper reads let me merge or I'll self destruct with character pointing, spotted by drivers on the road.

    MsNirvana34 Report

    #29

    Still Thinking About The Funniest Bumper Sticker I've Ever Seen

    White SUV with a funny bumper sticker that reads drivin scares me spotted on the road among other cars in daylight

    MayerElliot Report

    #30

    For Those Who Speak Cat

    Bumper sticker on car window reading tell your cat i said pspspsps, funny bumper sticker spotted on the road.

    MollyBilinski Report

    What about you, Pandas? Are you the proud owner of a bumper sticker? If you are, let us know in the comments what it says! If you aren't, tell us about the funniest bumper sticker you have ever spotted on the road! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous lists with the most hilarious and wildest bumper stickers here, here, and here!
    #31

    My Recent Favorite Bumper Sticker Find

    A funny bumper sticker on a car window showing a crying possum with the text please let me merge before I start crying.

    CheyenneB52 Report

    #32

    Cheese

    Close-up of a car bumper with a funny bumper sticker that says CHEESE, shared by drivers spotting humorous road stickers.

    MrFrankUS Report

    #33

    At My Desk, Cracking Up! Funniest Bumper Sticker Ever

    Funny bumper sticker on a dusty car window humorously explaining speeding spotted by drivers on the road.

    Mtl_Chick007 Report

    #34

    Anyone Know Where To Buy This One?

    Funny bumper sticker on yellow car saying please Jesus protect me from your followers, spotted by drivers on the road.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Its A Good Bumper Sticker

    Bumper sticker on car bumper reading I brake for Latinas with cartoon characters on each side.

    Radosity Report

    #36

    I Stop Not Just Brake

    Funny bumper sticker on red car reads I brake for abandoned CRTs with image of old television, seen by drivers on the road.

    TheRetroRoomRoo Report

    #37

    This Lady’s Bumper Sticker. I Was Tempted To Get Closer

    Silver Chrysler Sebring with a funny bumper sticker warning other drivers not to get too close to avoid a rude surprise.

    Chesticle5 Report

    #38

    Oddly Specific Bumper Sticker Seen In The Wild

    Yellow bumper sticker on a car referencing the 1999 movie The Mummy, one of the funniest bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    Intelligent-Cake1448 Report

    #39

    This Bumper Sticker I Found On TikTok

    Funny bumper sticker on car rear bumper warning about road rage and car value in a humorous way spotted by drivers on the road.

    KFSuffering Report

    #40

    At Least The Check Engine Light Isn’t On

    Red car with multiple funny bumper stickers about honking humor, showcasing some of the funniest bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    jeckles Report

    #41

    Froggo

    Bumper stickers on a vehicle featuring a humorous warning and a cartoon band of frogs, highlighting funny bumper stickers.

    Paparazzi14 Report

    #42

    Saw This Sticker On Someone's Car, Gave Me A Good Chuckle

    Car with a humorous bumper sticker warning about honking, illustrating funny bumper stickers spotted on the road by drivers.

    EphemeralDragon Report

    #43

    I Saw This Same Bumper Sticker In Downtown, LA. I Wonder Where This Person Would Travel To, In This Case

    Bumper sticker on a black car reading too stupid for New York, too ugly for LA, shared by drivers spotting funny bumper stickers.

    1929stockcrash Report

    #44

    Saw The Best Bumper Sticker In The World This Morning

    Funny bumper sticker on the back window of a Subaru Outback reading Everyone inside the car was FINE Stanley spotted on the road

    If you’re on here and see this, I salute you. I need this sticker more than you know!

    Appropriate-City-591 Report

    #45

    A Bumper Sticker I Saw In Utah

    Red bumper sticker on car with humorous text warning drivers they are in a coma, shared among funny bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    MrStrype Report

    banzhee76 avatar
    Fransanchez
    Fransanchez
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That will be sooooo dangerous trying to read all that while driving x

    #46

    Saw This Bumper Sticker This Morning

    Silver car with dented rear bumper featuring funny bumper stickers including one sarcastic no baby on board sign.

    yangatang10 Report

    #47

    Shrimp Is Catchy Saying On A Bumper Sticker On A Car Of A Person Clearly Going Through Something

    Blue Mazda with multiple funny bumper stickers, including a humorous shrimp sticker, shared by drivers spotting funny bumper stickers.

    BeautifulMix7410 Report

    #48

    Artistry Of Highest Order

    Bumper sticker on car referencing Al Pacino in 1980 crime thriller, spotted by drivers sharing funniest bumper stickers.

    IrvingWestPhD Report

    #49

    Probably The Funniest Bumper Sticker I've Ever Seen

    Bumper sticker on a car reading how's my driving dial 1-800-EAT S T showing funny drivers' stickers on the road.

    Tannnnous Report

    #50

    This Is My New Favorite Bumper Sticker

    Funny bumper sticker on a silver Ford car reads thinking about centipedes spotted by drivers on the road.

    “Pardon my weird driving, I’m thinking about centipedes (again)”.

    Brosner85 Report

    #51

    New Favorite Bumper Sticker Just Dropped

    Funny bumper sticker on a silver car saying honk if you are definitely not bitter with a cartoon dog drawing.

    lllliatttt Report

    #52

    People Are Putting Regret Stickers On The Back Of Their Teslas

    Black car with a funny bumper sticker about Elon Musk, illustrating humorous bumper stickers spotted on the road by drivers.

    -TheMidpoint- Report

    #53

    I'm Not One For Car Stickers, But Someone's Gotta Tell Em

    Pickup truck with a funny bumper sticker that reads a truck is a truck no matter how small, spotted by drivers on the road.

    chicamo99 Report

    #54

    6 Months In And He Found It. I Put A Sticker Over My Roommates Car Emblem And It Took Him Over 200 Days To Find. Overall He Took The Joke Well

    Man holding a Ford sticker to place on a Subaru car, a funny bumper sticker spotted on the road by drivers.

    KevvCo Report

    #55

    This Is The Best Version Of This I’ve Seen

    Funny bumper sticker on wood, saying keep honking and referencing John Cage’s 4:33, shared by drivers spotting humor on the road.

    owNightly Report

    #56

    Does It Belong Here?

    Silver Toyota Camry with funny bumper stickers and hanging Barbie doll and skeleton decorations on the rear of the car.

    Cosmos-Sapien Report

    #57

    Wife Guy

    Red Tacoma pickup truck with funny bumper stickers about wives spotted among funniest bumper stickers on the road.

    sassykathy666 Report

    #58

    What Does This Stand For? This Car Has Been Parked On My Street For Months, And This Bumper Sticker Baffles Me Every Time I Walk By

    Sticker on car bumper with the letters BWTHHYBL and images of two wolves and a full moon at night.

    AdultSheep Report

    thayersucks avatar
    Pete
    Pete
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?" (from Twilight)

    #59

    Where All My Doppler Effect Nerds At?

    Red bumper sticker on a car reads if this sticker is blue then you are driving too fast funny bumper stickers spotted on road.

    hinnsvartingi Report

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder how many people in the wild will get this! Brilliant!

    #60

    Bumper Stickers In The Wild. This One Made Me Chuckle. Do They Hand These Out? Or Do People Actually Just Print Them Out?

    Funny bumper sticker on a Subaru car reading I got that dog in me, spotted by drivers on the road.

    peoplefix Report

    #61

    Does Anyone Have Any Clue What This Bumper Sticker Means?

    White Ford vehicle with a funny bumper sticker that reads honk if you're letting the soft animal of your body love what it loves.

    InitialAd2324 Report

    thayersucks avatar
    Pete
    Pete
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the poem "Wild Geese" by Mary Oliver, and it means you don't have to strive for perfection to be worthy. Instead, you should give yourself permission to love and connect with the simple things that bring you joy and comfort, whether that's a flower, food, a hug, or even just the vastness of the sky.

    #62

    Saw The Post About Bumper Stickers That Make You Laugh Out Loud, Here’s Mine

    Black Honda car with funny bumper stickers including a child patience request and humorous sayings on the road.

    Olneyvillain4190 Report

    #63

    Jesus Loves You, Nobody Else Does

    White vehicle with a funny bumper sticker saying Jesus Loves You, spotted and shared by drivers on the road.

    x.com Report

    #64

    My Favorite Bumper Sticker

    Bumper sticker humor on a car referencing Mount Washington seen by drivers sharing funny bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    danbro424 Report

    #65

    I Keep Seeing This Bumper Sticker In Oregon

    Funny bumper sticker on a vehicle featuring a cow and text about Tillamook Cheese Factory seen by drivers on the road.

    tokingtogepi Report

    #66

    Someone Put This On My Truck

    Bumper sticker on car window reading THICC DADS WHO VAPE FOR CHRIST with a yin-yang symbol, funny bumper stickers spotted on the road.

    Someone put this sticker on my truck while I was at the gym.

    jncojeans_17 Report

    #67

    I Love This! I Want One

    Blue car with a funny bumper sticker that says Stop honking, I'm crying to The Great Impersonator by Halsey.

    hauntingaga Report

    #68

    These Bumper Stickers I Saw This Morning

    Rear of a silver car with funny bumper stickers about insurance and hitting the curb, spotted by drivers on the road.

    LydiaJuice Report

    #69

    Oh She’s About To Be Adding A New Bumper Sticker To Her Car That’s For Sure

    Funny bumper sticker on a black SUV stating this car makes frequent stops at your mom's house, spotted on the road.

    ella_purnell Report

    #70

    My Getaway Car Suzuki Swift Is Out In The Streets Of Uruguay

    Blue car with a humorous custom bumper sticker modifying the Swift logo to read Taylor Swift on the rear hatch.

    BeFearlessBeYou , BeFearlessBeYou Report

    #71

    If I Ever See This Around Town I Will Slam The Brakes And Let You Merge Immediately

    Red Subaru Impreza with a funny bumper sticker that says bestie please let me merge spotted among funny bumper stickers on the road.

    keelyclove Report

    #72

    One Of The More Random Bumper Stickers I've Seen

    Bumper sticker with Bruce Springsteen reference humor spotted on the road, part of funniest bumper stickers shared by drivers.

    INFECTEDWIFISIGNAL Report

    #73

    Made A Bumper Sticker. Don’t Judge How Dirty My Car Is Right Now. Kinda Hard To Tell In The Pic, But It’s A Galaxy Background

    Funny bumper sticker on a white car with a cartoon dog and the phrase about being fooled twice, spotted by drivers on the road.

    elissa445 Report

    #74

    Emotional Support Bumper Sticker

    A black car with a funny bumper sticker reading stop honking at me I love you spotted on the road.

    WhosAztro Report

    #75

    This Is Wild

    Funny bumper sticker on car warning others not to hit because milk jugs are full, featuring a thumb war decal above.

    wildbumper Report

    #76

    The Perfect Sticker To Tell It Like It Is

    Bumper sticker with large black text on white background spotted by drivers sharing funny bumper stickers on the road

    JenniferKeiper Report

    #77

    Bumper Stickers, Got To Love Them

    A red car with a black and white bumper sticker that reads "This is the back of my car" spotted by drivers.

    Report

    #78

    Never Change Mandurah

    Funny bumper sticker on a truck saying if you don't like chicken, twist your arm shared by drivers on the road.

    darkmaninperth Report

    #79

    Odd Choice, But You Have My Respect For Living So Boldly

    Red Honda SUV with a funny bumper sticker about Fig Newtons and various smaller stickers on the rear window spotted on the road.

    pirate-kong Report

