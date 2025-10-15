In fact, 60% of Americans say they've had a bumper sticker on their car. A witty adhesive on your car's bumper can send all kinds of messages: it can demonstrate allegiance to a fandom, state your political views , or just show off your quirky sense of humor. Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most impressive bumper stickers in one place and we present them to you below!

A car is like an extension of its owner; it can be adorned, bedazzled, and upgraded to look like a futuristic piece of art. If you're a 2000s kid and remember MTV's Pimp My Ride, you know what we're talking about. But sometimes, the only thing you need to do to give your car a little pizzazz is slap a little sticker on it.

#1 True

#2 This Wile E. Coyote Sticker On This Car

#3 Im Getting This Bumper Sticker

Bumper stickers have an interesting history in advertising. Back in the day, before cars even had bumpers, people would advertise their businesses on horse-drawn carriages, stagecoaches, buggies, and the sides of their vehicles. In 1927, Ford created the first automobile with a bumper, the Model A. Still, bumper stickers didn't become a thing. People would just tie a cardboard sign with ropes to the side of their car with a written message. ADVERTISEMENT Bumper stickers came into the picture with the invention of the adhesive label. Ray Stanton Avery invented the first-ever stickers, and Forrest P. Gill then took it up a notch and put fluorescent paint on them to make "bumper strips" – the original bumper stickers.

#4 Best Bumper Sticker Ever

#5 The Curse Of Powerful Lips

#6 8x USB 3.0 2x HDMI

Gill used DayGlo pigments, which were primarily used for movie posters up until then. Then, during World War II, this high-visibility paint came in particularly handy for safety reasons. Later, artists like Frank Stella and Andy Warhol even used DayGlo in their artworks, but it soon began to be used for stickers that one could see on other cars while driving on the highways. The first bumper stickers were a chance for people to boast about the places they had visited, as most of them were from roadside attractions. Similar to keychains, suitcase stickers, and tags today, bumper stickers from back in the day signaled that a person was an avid traveler.

#7 "What's A Horse?" "I Don't Know."

#8 Spotted A Bumper Sticker In A Parking Lot That Had Me Cracking Up

#9 When Your Car Is More Optimistic Than You Are

In the '50s, bumper stickers also became a vehicle to express one's political views. They became especially popular during the presidential race between Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson. Since then, it's likely that every presidential hopeful has used them for their campaign. In fact, in 1968, Alabama governor George Wallace had two million bumper stickers printed for his presidential campaign.

#10 Let Him Have His Gay Little Car Sticker

#11 Best Bumper Sticker I've Seen In A While

#12 On The Road, Again?

When the '60s came around and anti-Vietnam War sentiments had reached their peak, people began using bumper stickers as an activism tool. As the years went on, it wasn't just about political activism. People began putting stickers on their bumpers that expressed their support for things like reproductive rights, fighting climate change, conservationism, and many others.

#13 That's Brilliant

#14 The Perfect Sticker For Your Inner-Teen

#15 Fair Warning

You might think that a bumper sticker is just a piece of adhesive paper. But, with a certain message, it can arouse big feelings in other people. Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have found that people are more likely to honk at bad drivers who have political messages on their bumpers.

#16 Plot Twist: They Don't Have A Cat

#17 Happens To The Best Of Us

#18 The Perfect Sticker

The researchers had volunteers drive around with three different stickers on their cars: "Proud Democrat," "Proud Republican," and "I Love My Dog." When the volunteers cut off other drivers without signaling, those from opposing parties were more likely to honk at the offending drivers. If it was a Democrat or an "I Love My Dog" owner cutting off a Democrat, they were less likely to honk. The experiment also worked accordingly with Republicans.

#19 Spotted In A Parking Lot. My New Favorite Bumper Sticker

#20 Giving Information To The Enemy

#21 A Message I Definitely Agree With

The authors of the study say they never found political bumper stickers to have a positive effect. "They didn't improve people's perceptions of their group or other groups," UC Assistant Professors Rachel Torres explained. "It activated their partisan hostilities." Essentially, even America's car culture has become politicized.

#22 That's Honestly Terrifying

#23 Be Kind. Brake For Bugs

#24 Man I Love Frogs

The popularity of bumper stickers depends on geographical location and gender, too. A 2017 study found that women (63%) are more likely than men (50%) to have bumper stickers on their cars. Folks from the South were most likely to have bumper stickers, as 68% of those who live in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee said they adorned their cars with a sticker.

#25 I Need One For My Pup

#26 To Anyone Buying Make Sure U Get A Large For The Size In The Pic

#27 You Can Grow It Yourself And It Will Be Free

According to the same survey, the most popular topic to showcase on your bumper stickers is sports. 17% of bumper stickers feature something related to the car owner's favorite team or affinity for jogging. Politics was the second most popular (16%) theme. Coming in third was people's alma mater, with humor, culture, family, and pets being others that made it to the top of the list.

#28 Saw The Best Bumper Sticker At Target. Whoever This Was At The Eau Claire Target, You're A Legend

#29 Still Thinking About The Funniest Bumper Sticker I've Ever Seen

#30 For Those Who Speak Cat

What about you, Pandas? Are you the proud owner of a bumper sticker? If you are, let us know in the comments what it says! If you aren't, tell us about the funniest bumper sticker you have ever spotted on the road! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous lists with the most hilarious and wildest bumper stickers here, here, and here!

#31 My Recent Favorite Bumper Sticker Find

#32 Cheese

#33 At My Desk, Cracking Up! Funniest Bumper Sticker Ever

#34 Anyone Know Where To Buy This One?

#35 Its A Good Bumper Sticker

#36 I Stop Not Just Brake

#37 This Lady's Bumper Sticker. I Was Tempted To Get Closer

#38 Oddly Specific Bumper Sticker Seen In The Wild

#39 This Bumper Sticker I Found On TikTok

#40 At Least The Check Engine Light Isn't On

#41 Froggo

#42 Saw This Sticker On Someone's Car, Gave Me A Good Chuckle

#43 I Saw This Same Bumper Sticker In Downtown, LA. I Wonder Where This Person Would Travel To, In This Case

#44 Saw The Best Bumper Sticker In The World This Morning
If you're on here and see this, I salute you. I need this sticker more than you know!



#45 A Bumper Sticker I Saw In Utah

#46 Saw This Bumper Sticker This Morning

#47 Shrimp Is Catchy Saying On A Bumper Sticker On A Car Of A Person Clearly Going Through Something

#48 Artistry Of Highest Order

#49 Probably The Funniest Bumper Sticker I've Ever Seen

#50 This Is My New Favorite Bumper Sticker
"Pardon my weird driving, I'm thinking about centipedes (again)".



#51 New Favorite Bumper Sticker Just Dropped

#52 People Are Putting Regret Stickers On The Back Of Their Teslas

#53 I'm Not One For Car Stickers, But Someone's Gotta Tell Em

#54 6 Months In And He Found It. I Put A Sticker Over My Roommates Car Emblem And It Took Him Over 200 Days To Find. Overall He Took The Joke Well

#55 This Is The Best Version Of This I've Seen

#56 Does It Belong Here?

#57 Wife Guy

#58 What Does This Stand For? This Car Has Been Parked On My Street For Months, And This Bumper Sticker Baffles Me Every Time I Walk By

#59 Where All My Doppler Effect Nerds At?

#60 Bumper Stickers In The Wild. This One Made Me Chuckle. Do They Hand These Out? Or Do People Actually Just Print Them Out?

#61 Does Anyone Have Any Clue What This Bumper Sticker Means?

#62 Saw The Post About Bumper Stickers That Make You Laugh Out Loud, Here's Mine

#63 Jesus Loves You, Nobody Else Does

#64 My Favorite Bumper Sticker

#65 I Keep Seeing This Bumper Sticker In Oregon

#66 Someone Put This On My Truck
Someone put this sticker on my truck while I was at the gym.



#67 I Love This! I Want One

#68 These Bumper Stickers I Saw This Morning

#69 Oh She's About To Be Adding A New Bumper Sticker To Her Car That's For Sure

#70 My Getaway Car Suzuki Swift Is Out In The Streets Of Uruguay

#71 If I Ever See This Around Town I Will Slam The Brakes And Let You Merge Immediately

#72 One Of The More Random Bumper Stickers I've Seen

#73 Made A Bumper Sticker. Don't Judge How Dirty My Car Is Right Now. Kinda Hard To Tell In The Pic, But It's A Galaxy Background

#74 Emotional Support Bumper Sticker

#75 This Is Wild

#76 The Perfect Sticker To Tell It Like It Is

#77 Bumper Stickers, Got To Love Them

#78 Never Change Mandurah