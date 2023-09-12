The Last Edition Of Irish Farmers Calendar For 2024 Features Farmers Posing In Funny Farm Scenarios (12 Pics)

New year, new calendar. The 2024 edition of the much-celebrated Irish Farmer Calendar showcases topless agricultural hunks from Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Kilkenny, paired with an assortment of farm animals and a striking Lamborghini hauling a hay trailer. Shot across Dublin, Kilkenny, Meath, Kildare, and Wicklow over a span of 13 years, this edition compiles fan favorites. Gaining global popularity, this cheeky calendar, once dubbed “agri p*rn” by TV host Ryan Tubridy, has outsold the likes of One Direction, Conor McGregor, and Justin Bieber. With its legacy immortalized in ‘Irish Farmers’ published by McMillan in the US, the calendar has attracted a global audience, with initial orders for 2024 coming from New Jersey, Germany, and Finland. That being said, though this might be the last edition of the calendar, we here at Bored Panda also made sure to cover the older editions as well, so find them by clicking here, here, and here.

2024 Irish Farmer Calendar, cover page

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says that 2023 was to be the final edition of the calendar, but the fans cried out for more, and as a result the ‘Fan Favourites’ edition was born. “This year the calendar is a special edition of Fan Favorites featuring images from the last 13 years shot in locations over 6 counties and featuring the work of 4 talented photographers. So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world. It is great to see the calendar still has universal appeal in its 14th year”.

January

Bored Panda reached out to Ciara Ryan, the creator of the calendar, for insights into her successful and globally popular calendar series. Here’s what Ciara had to share:

When asked about how the calendar series chooses its showcased locations, especially since the 2024 edition features shots from six counties, Ciara responded: “Generally, when choosing a location we look for interesting features, such as old farm houses and vintage farm machinery and appealing scenic backdrops. We are also quite drawn to pet farms as they possess a wide range of animals we can work with. Variety is important, hence why we connected with many different farms over the years. All of the farms we worked with were extremely helpful during our photoshoots, for which we will be forever grateful for making the calendar what it is today. It really is a team effort as a lot of work and planning goes into the calendar behind the scenes.”

February

On the topic of the calendar’s immense popularity, even surpassing big names like One Direction and Conor McGregor on the charts, and how the Irish Farmer Calendar manages to cater to a global audience as evidenced by orders from New Jersey, Germany, and Finland, Ryan said: “They say sex sells, and to add to that, Ireland is a popular location and ‘brand’, if you will. When you add the ingredient of humour, then I believe you have a winner, as evident in the calendar’s immense popularity over the last 14 years, on a worldwide scale. Ireland can be viewed by many, and rightly so, as a romantic setting with 40 shades of green, a friendly nation who are known for their “céad míle fáilte” which is Irish for “one hundred thousand welcomes”.”

March

Discussing the challenges of curating the ‘Fan Favourites’ edition from 13 years of content, the person behind the calendar shared: “Based on feedback over the years to different images on social media and mainstream media coverage, we pared it down to the 12 you see today. If there were 24 months in a year, we would have filled them. Yes, it was a difficult choice but these were the images that appeared to resonate most with fans.”

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

